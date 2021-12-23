News
Police activity shut down WB 64 in East St. Louis early Thursday morning
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Westbound lanes of Highway 64 were shut down Thursday morning, but police say it reopened just after 3:30 a.m.
There was police activity there, but the details are unclear. FOX 2 is working to get more information.
.It is a busy holiday travel day and travelers are hitting the highways. Many drivers may have just been traveling through the St. Louis area and were caught off guard. Motorists had to follow a lengthy detour around the site. Some were delayed nearly an hour through the detour.
FOX 2 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more details as they become available.
News
St. Louis restaurants preparing for the holiday food rush
ST. LOUIS — Some restaurants in the St. Louis region said business has been great so far, and they don’t want to see a repeat of 2020.
Tabby Harvey, the manager of the Pit Stop in St. Louis, said he’s ready to serve customers throughout the holiday season and beyond.
“We could potentially shut down, but I think since we’ve already been through it once and people know how bad it affected people with the shutdown, they’re going to what they need to do to not let it shut down,” said Harvey.
Whether it’s delivery orders, take-out, indoor or outdoor dining, Harvey said the restaurant has what’s needed to remain open amid the pandemic.
“Regardless of what’s going on with the pandemic and the COVID variants and all that, people are still trying to get out to support local businesses and enjoy the Christmas season as much as they can,” Harvey said.
All bases are covered during one of the busiest times of the year for the foodservice industry.
“I mean everybody’s family comes into town,” Harvey said. “So, you have a lot of families that come in and eat that don’t want to cook because they’re about to cook.”
The Post Bar & Grill, which has three locations in St. Louis County, is also gearing up for the holiday rush.
General Manager Will Boyer said it helped keep people coming in safely at a needed time.
“This is the time where local businesses make a majority of their profit during just literally three weeks of the holiday season,” said Will Boyer, general manager of The Post.
Boyer said they plan to have socially-distanced seating for patrons.
“It allows a work environment to be able to come in here, and be able to be outdoor indoor and still have a nice comfortable Christmas party,” Boyer said.
News
Ask Amy: My extramarital affair was damaged by the COVID pandemic
Dear Amy: I was involved in an extramarital affair for 15 years.
It was a beautiful and loving relationship. We shared nightly phone calls, managed to take vacations together, and saw one another on weekends.
Then COVID happened.
I moved away because of the pandemic, but we still spoke every night.
I was not happy. I couldn’t adjust, and I missed him terribly.
Our conversations were not as interesting. I blame it on myself. He was working from home and not struggling as much with his relationship with his spouse.
I told no one about the affair.
I saw a therapist, but it did not help. My life was a total lie.
My affair-partner and I have not spoken in five months.
I want to call him every day.
This feels worse than a divorce. I am jealous.
His life went on, while I am miserable.
Sometimes, I will write an email to his wife, letting her know about our affair, but I don’t send it.
I check on him (and her, and their family) all day on social media.
Are there resources to help me with my obsession?
I am really not in good shape.
— Devastated
Dear Devastated: I’m going to sidestep a specific reaction to your long-term extramarital affair, except to say that the end was inevitable.
Once the pandemic interrupted your physical contact, he went back to his wife.
You need to go back to therapy. If necessary, find a different therapist. Be completely candid in your sessions.
In the shorter term, I can help you with your obsession.
Were you ever a smoker? Or addicted to Ring Dings? (I’ve been both.)
The way to break an addiction is to stay away from triggers (in my case, art deco ashtrays and advertisements), and then breathe through those times when your mind spirals.
You are actually constantly triggering your own anguish and addiction by checking on him — and his wife and family — all day on social media.
It is hurting you. It is also creepy.
Disconnect from him on social media. Remove the app from your phone.
You need more actual contact with other people. Leave the house. Go for a walk, or to a coffee shop. Leave your phone behind but bring a book. Observe the world around you. Write down what you see and write down what you’re thinking about.
Call an old friend or family member and concentrate on them.
In short, you need to build a life that is open and authentic. This will take time.
Dear Amy: I have a dog, “Sandy.” She is pretty well-behaved, and I am working hard with her to attain and maintain good habits.
I’ve always hated it when dogs jumped up to greet people. Honestly, I find it scary. I also don’t want for my dog to beg for food, bark for attention, or “ask” to sit on someone’s lap.
We’re working on these things, but I’ve noticed that when people come over to visit, they tend to let — or even encourage — my dog to do the very things I know they will find annoying in a few minutes. They will either say, “Oh, it’s OK if she jumps up,” or encourage her to beg.
I’m not sure what to do. Any ideas?
— Proud Pup Parent
Dear Pup Parent: Like many people, I got a dog during the pandemic — my first. And I’ve noticed this, too: Guests being very gracious and patient, but also sometimes encouraging negative behavior, or undermining the dog’s better habits.
I’ve started routinely saying to everyone: “Please forgive me, but for the first 10 minutes while you’re here I’m going to discipline the dog while we talk.”
And then I spend 10 minutes saying, “Well, how are you MOLLY DOWN.”
“I ran into your mom last wee … MOLLY DOWN.”
This seems to work! It gives the humans some notice that things are going to be a little wacky at first. It shows them the behaviors I’m discouraging. It also lets the dog know that the house rules are consistent, even when we have guests. Everybody seems to settle down quite nicely.
Dear Amy: Please! Your answer to “Woke Enough,” accusing her of racism because she described some kids at the door as “Black kids” compounds the racial hypersensitivity in this country.
— Tired
Dear Tired: “Woke Enough” asked outright: “Am I racist?” I said that her choice to identify people in this way was racist.
But I think racial hypersensitivity is a good thing. It’s about time.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
Vigil held for 6-year-old hit, killed by school bus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night to remember a 6-year-old boy who died after being struck by a school bus in Jefferson County, Missouri.
Chad Smith, the pastor of Cross Point Church in Festus, organized the vigil outside Plattin Primary School, where the first-grader attended.
“We need God more than ever in this situation,” Smith said during the vigil. “You never expect this to hit home in your community.”
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boy walked in front of the bus after being dropped off Tuesday afternoon near Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor, about six miles south of Festus. He was hit and killed when the 61-year-old driver accelerated.
Hours before the crash, Plattin Primary School held holiday parties for the students, who sang Christmas carols. It was the last day before their winter break started.
“Pray for this family, for our first responders, for our teachers, for this bus driver, and his family,” Smith said.
Young classmates honored the life taken too soon. Some of the first responders who were on Tuesday’s scene also attended the prayer vigil. One firefighter laid down his helmet, among the teddy bears, flowers, and candles, to pay tribute to the child they tried to save.
The deadly crash happened just four days before Christmas.
“I don’t even want to think about having to remove the Christmas presents underneath my tree for my child,” Smith said through his tears.
The funeral had a backdrop of an American Flag. Smith said the red, white, and blue represents unity.
“This is about this family, about the kids that witnessed something that lived with them forever,” he said. “We’re not just praying for the family, we’re praying for the community because it affects all.”
Melissa Clatto brought her first-grade son to the prayer vigil. She said the victim was her son Hayden’s best friend.
“He was his best buddy in kindergarten and first grade,” Clatto said. “I don’t even know if it will really hit him until he gets back to school and sees an empty desk and his friend isn’t there.”
The Jefferson R-VII School District offered grief counseling to students and staff Wednesday mornings. Counselors will also be available when classes resume in January.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
