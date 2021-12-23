News
Police chase over St. Louis carjacking ends in Metro East, 3 in custody
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On the same day hospitals across the St. Louis region announced a doubling of COVID-19 patients overnight, Missouri health officials said the rolling average of hospitalizations in the state has eclipsed 2,000 patients for the second-straight day.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 787,597 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,648 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,953 total deaths as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, an increase of 18 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.
Dolphins place offensive guard on COVID-19 reserve list
The Miami Dolphins battle with COVID-19 remains ongoing.
On Wednesday the Dolphins placed rookie offensive guard Robert Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list, making him the eighth Dolphins player sidelined by a positive test for the coronavirus in two weeks.
Jones, a former Middle Tennessee State standout the Dolphins (7-7) took a liking to at the Senior Bowl, signed as an undrafted free agent, and have kept on the 53-man roster all season. joins cornerback Justin Coleman and tailback Gerrid Doaks (a practice squad player) as the Dolphins who are sidelined by the virus, and quarantining.
Tailbacks Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay, and receiver Jaylen Waddle were also on the COVID-19 reserve list, but all four have returned to the team.
Safety Jevon Holland isn’t on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he hasn’t been cleared to return to the team as of Wednesday. Holland, the Dolphins’ rookie starting free safety, missed last Sunday’s win against the New York Jets because of the virus.
Each player who gets put on the COVID-19 reserve list must be symptom free, and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team’s practice, and regain his playing status.
Whether Jones can do that before Monday Night’s nationally televised game against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) depends on numerous variables. Gaskin, Ahmed, Lindsay and Waddle returned to the team after a week. Holland is entering his second week of quarantining.
Jones has served as a backup all season, primarily contributing on special teams in seven games this season. But last week he played 10 snaps on offensive in an unbalanced offensive line, which featured six offensive linemen on the field.
The Dolphins could use Solomon Kindley or reserve center Greg Mancz in that role moving forward.
Home for the holidays: Kentucky dogs to have new homes in Massachusetts after devastating tornadoes
Bay State households looking to add a dog for the new year will soon get a chance to adopt a canine from storm-ravaged Kentucky.
Twenty of the pups were on their way from Kentucky to Massachusetts on Wednesday, set to arrive at Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter. All of the dogs are expected to find homes quickly, according to MSPCA-Angell.
“If you’re thinking about adding a dog in 2022, this is the time to do it,” Rob Halpin of MSPCA-Angell said on Wednesday.
He emphasized that there’s a “variety pack” of dogs coming up from the Kentucky Humane Society. There’s a mixture of terriers, beagles, cattle dogs, labs, boxers and others.
“People always want young dogs, and these dogs range from 13-weeks-old to 3-years-old,” Halpin added.
A team of staffers were driving two cargo vans from Kentucky to the Salem animal shelter, after which the dogs will begin serving their mandatory 48-hour quarantine.
“They will go through health checks and behavior checks to help get them ready for new homes,” Halpin said.
The 20 dogs arriving here comes on the heels of MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter receiving 100 cats from Kentucky. Most of the 100 cats have since been placed into homes, with just a handful still awaiting adoption.
The Massachusetts humane society has not relocated peoples’ pets from the state that was devastated by deadly tornadoes. These cats and dogs were already living in an animal shelter before the storms hit.
These animal transports from Kentucky to Massachusetts are key for freeing up space in shelters, so local organizations can help animals displaced by the storms.
MSPCA-Angell expects to announce that the 20 dogs will be available for adoption by next Monday or Tuesday.
“Special thanks to our partners at ASPCA for helping manage to get these dogs to New England,” Northeast Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook. “We will have more information about how to adopt these cuties in the coming days.”
Anyone interested in adopting should visit www.northeastanimalshelter.org/kentuckypets/.
The 20 dogs are arriving at a time of year when the Humane Society’s resources are stretched to the max, according to MSPCA-Angell. Anyone who wants to help offset the cost of caring for so many pets before they can be re-homed can donate at www.mspca.org/Kentucky.
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland remains sidelined Wednesday due to COVID; receiver away for personal reasons
The Miami Dolphins remained without standout rookie safety Jevon Holland for Wednesday’s practice ahead of their Monday Night Football game at the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.
Holland was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s win over the New York Jets because teams have a Saturday 4 p.m. deadline to make game-day roster moves for Sunday games.
The Dolphins sacrificed a roster spot to activate him in case he could clear protocols Sunday morning. He did not, and after entering Sunday questionable, he was downgraded to out four hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
With Holland still not returning to practice, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will miss Monday’s game against the Saints (7-7). Last week, running back Myles Gaskin had 10 carries after being activated Friday ahead of Sunday’s game, participating in one practice and one walkthrough before facing the Jets. The Dolphins (7-7) were comfortable playing Holland last Sunday if he cleared protocols, given the activation without practicing all week after initially landing on the COVID list on Dec. 13.
“It’s case by case,” Flores said. “Myles is a good example with how he came off the list, was in practice on Friday. We saw what that looked like — walkthrough Saturday and play on Sunday. … The individual can tell us a lot about how they’re feeling, what they can do, but obviously, the health and safety of the players is priority No. 1.”
With wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay activated from the COVID list on Monday, the two returned to practice on Wednesday. The Dolphins still have cornerback Justin Coleman on the COVID list, along with practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks.
Flores said that wide receiver Albert Wilson missed Wednesday’s practice due to personal reasons, but he expects Wilson to be available to play the Saints on Monday.
Fellow wideout DeVante Parker did not practice Wednesday, taking a veteran rest day, Flores said.
Dolphins offensive guard Robert Jones was not seen during the media viewing portion of Wednesday drills. Jones played 10 offensive snaps against the Jets as a tight end and sixth offensive lineman in certain packages on Sunday, the first meaningful playing time for the undrafted rookie.
The Dolphins did not release a Wednesday injury report. With a Monday game on tap, the NFL mandates injury reports to be released Thursday, Friday and Saturday — this despite how Miami won’t practice on Christmas Day, Saturday. An estimation of what Saturday participation would have been with final injury designations will be released at that time.
No scoreboard watching
Playing on Monday night, it could present the Dolphins with an opportunity to watch AFC games this Sunday that directly impact their playoff odds. One result in particular, if the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, coupled with the Dolphins winning out over their final three regular-season games, gives Miami greater than a 99% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.
But Flores said all of the team’s focus is going into winning Monday night’s game against a tough Saints team that is coming off a shutout of the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I just focus on today’s preparation,” Flores said. “That’s where it is. I think we’re going to be on a plane when a lot of those games are being played. I think we only have so much energy. I want to put all my energy into our team and this game. We’re going to need all of it against this opponent in this environment.”
Flores, showing where his focus is, went on to name a series of Saints defenders, along with quarterback Taysom Hill and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as players he’s concerned about facing in studying New Orleans film.
