News
QB Lamar Jackson among 5 Ravens named to Pro Bowl
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay were named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster Wednesday night. All but Jackson were voted a starter in the all-star game, which will be held Feb. 6 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
This is the second Pro Bowl honor for Jackson and Andrews, who also were recognized after their breakthrough 2019 seasons. Ricard has been named a Pro Bowl selection in three straight years, and Tucker five times overall. This is Duvernay’s first such honor.
Jackson was voted as a backup to the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert along with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. Despite an inconsistent season in which he’s battled illness and now an ankle injury, Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards (767) and has passed for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. His 3,649 combined yards are the 10th most in the NFL.
“Like I always say, any individual award is actually a team award,” Jackson said in a release. “Without my brothers in this locker room and our great coaches, something like this wouldn’t be possible. I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me — fans, players around the AFC and opposing coaches. There have been ups and downs along the way this season, but ultimately, I am honored and excited to be one of the players who represents Baltimore in the Pro Bowl.”
Andrews, who broke the Ravens’ single-season receiving record for a tight end, has the most catches (85) and the second-most receiving yards (1,062) and touchdown catches (eight) among tight ends this season. He also leads all tight ends in 20-plus-yard receptions (16) and receiving first downs (62).
Ricard has expanded his game this season, taking on more tight end-like responsibilities while Nick Boyle worked his way back to strength. A punishing and versatile blocker, Ricard was an essential cog in the Ravens’ potent offense over the first half of the season.
Tucker, already the most accurate kicker in NFL history, is 29-for-31 (93.5%) on field-goal attempts this season, including a perfect 6-for-6 on kicks from 50-plus yards. He set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning kick in a Week 3 victory over the Detroit Lions and added another game-winner in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Tucker also hasn’t missed an extra-point attempt this season, going 27-for-27.
Duvernay, who didn’t return punts until reaching the NFL, leads the league in punt return yardage (360) and punt return average (14.4 yards). The second-year wide receiver also ranks fourth in total return yardage (901).
The Ravens didn’t have a defensive player on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2005. Their five selections are also their fewest since 2018. The Indianapolis Colts are send a league-high seven players to Las Vegas, followed by the Chiefs (six) and Chargers (six).
News
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named to third Pro Bowl team
Xavien Howard was recognized for his game-changing performances in the 2021 season when he was selected as a starter for the AFC’s Pro Bowl team.
Howard, a sixth-year cornerback the Miami Dolphins (7-7) often use to shadow the opposition’s best receiver, was named to his third Pro Bowl team on Wednesday based on the league’s selection process, which involves fans, coaches and players. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.
Howard, tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie safety Jevon Holland were the only Dolphins who finished in the top 10 among fan votes this season.
Howard, who has contributed 40 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions and 14 pass deflections, and forced two forced fumbles and recovered another two fumble in the 13 games he’s played this season, was the only Dolphins player to make the Pro Bowl team.
Howard has developed a reputation for making game-changing plays like the fumble he forced, and recovered in Miami’s season-opening win over the New England Patriots, which sealed the 17-16 victory for the Dolphins. And the fumble he forced and returned for a 49 yard touchdown in Miami’s 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens back in November, which provided the Dolphins a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.
His 26 career interceptions are the most by any NFL player since he entered the league in 2016 as a second-round pick out of Baylor.
Howard became the fourth Miami cornerback to become a three-time Pro Bowl pick. He joins Sam Madison (1999-2002), Patrick Surtain (2002-04) and Brent Grimes (2013-15) in that illustrious club.
News
Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail
The parents of a teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school didn’t anticipate that he would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the community, a lawyer said Wednesday in requesting that they be granted a lower bond.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and have been jailed on $500,000 bond since their arrest on Dec. 4. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to pull him out of school when summoned about his writings before the shooting on Nov. 30.
Defense attorney Shannon Smith acknowledged that Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her son that day, telling him “don’t do it.” But Smith said it was a plea for him to not kill himself after the shooting at Oxford High School had already occurred and the gun was missing from home.
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.
“The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting,” Smith and co-counsel Mariell Lehman said in a court filing. “The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible.”
Smith asked that their bond be lowered to $100,000. She said they would wear an electronic monitor if released from jail.
Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said she would oppose a lower bond. The Crumbleys were arrested at a Detroit art studio, hours after charges were announced on Dec. 3 and they failed to appear in court.
Smith said they had planned to appear the next day at a different court handling Saturday arraignments and were not trying to flee.
“It is clear from the media appearances by Ms. McDonald that this case is one she takes very personally, was filed out of anger and filed in an effort to send a message to gun owners,” Smith said of the charges against the parents.
A judge is not expected to consider the new bond request until Jan. 7.
News
Scramble to stave off egg, meat shortage over after Charlie Baker signs changes to animal welfare law
The scramble to stave off a predicted egg and meat shortage spurred by a new hen and farm animal welfare law is over after Gov. Charlie Baker signed changes that will make adoption of new standards easier for farmers.
“I signed the egg bill. I got cracking. We unscrambled all of the information in it, and it’s egg-cellent that it’s signed,” Baker said following an event at the State House on Wednesday morning.
Without legislative action, a new law set to take effect Jan. 1 would have made it illegal to sell eggs in Massachusetts that come from hens given less than 1.5 feet of cage space. Industry leaders warned of shortages and price hikes to come as the new regulations would rip up to 90% of eggs currently sold in the state off the shelves.
The changes allow egg manufacturers using vertical aviary systems to supply 1 square foot of floor space per hen — a standard agreed to by some animal welfare groups. The new law gives a grace period to pork and veal farmers, giving them until Aug. 15 to get in line with new standards affording farm animals more space.
But animal-rights advocates say the changes “gutting” the law means animals will continue to suffer.
“Under the bill, hens were to receive the smallest amount of relief from abject cruelty, but now even that pittance is to be snatched away by this deeply cruel industry,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.
On Thursday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals supporters will pelt the Massachusetts State House with smelly “egg” water balloons. With the display, the group will register its members’ disgust at the lengthy list of changes to the bill that capitulate to egg-industry interests they say will render the 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law pointless, according to a press release.
“We urge consumers to refuse to buy eggs, for which chickens suffer mightily,” Reiman said.
But lawmakers say the changes will ensure a more secure egg and pork supply chain.
“Massachusetts is taking action to prevent cruelty to farm animals and ensure that our state has continued access to eggs that meet the expectations of the Commonwealth’s residents,” said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.
House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, says it allows “continued access to affordable egg and pork products, while also honoring the intent of the animal welfare ballot question.”
QB Lamar Jackson among 5 Ravens named to Pro Bowl
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named to third Pro Bowl team
Parents charged in Oxford school shooting seek lower bail
North West Transforms Into Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer In New Makeup Tutorial — Watch
Scramble to stave off egg, meat shortage over after Charlie Baker signs changes to animal welfare law
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
Boston loses second big-money lawsuit in a week over retaliation following discrimination complaints
No Broncos on initial Pro Bowl roster, but Justin Simmons among three first alternates
4 statewide ballot question initiatives advance for consideration for 2022 Massachusetts statewide election
Patriots Matt Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record