Ramsey County prosecutor quits, expresses frustration over policy shift he says keep offenders from jail
A long-time Ramsey County prosecutor walked away from his job this month citing his frustration with policies he says are designed to keep offenders out of jail.
He joins other prosecutors who are quitting, either due to policies that they see as more lenient on crime or COVID-related backlogs that they say pressure them to settle for a lighter sentence in order to clear cases.
“If this is what the community wants, that’s not what I want to do for the rest of my career,” said Richard Dusterhoft, 55, the former trial division director for the county. “The thought of working that hard to then achieve these lower outcomes, I don’t want to be part of it.”
Dusterhoft said he was frustrated with policies that promote diversion programs over prison time. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has introduced a number of initiatives designed to reduce disparities and rehabilitate offenders.
Choi, in comments on Dusterhoft’s departure, spoke highly of his work and said he was aware that they did not see eye-to-eye on all issues.
“Rick has been a valued member of my management team,” Choi said. “We don’t see the world in the same ways, without a doubt. But, I’m a big believer that I want diversity of thought with respect to the management of the office.”
FORMER WASHINGTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Former Washington County prosecutor Imran Ali also left his job recently. Ali said the salary isn’t worth putting the safety of families in jeopardy when prosecutors make decisions unpopular with activists.
Ali originally charged Brooklyn Park police officer Kim Potter with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. His decision was met with threats and protests. Activists called for the charge to be upgraded to murder. Others were angry that he was prosecuting a police officer. The final straw, he said, was the lack of push back from state leaders.
“It was a very lonely experience not to have people that were in a position of power denounce what I believe was mob tactics in trying to influence a decision,” Ali said. “That has no place in our justice system.”
He added that legal boards should rein in attorneys who twist the truth, something he experienced when reviewing the Potter case.
Ali, who was the assistant criminal division chief, left in May after working a decade for Washington County.
VACANCIES AMONG PROSECUTORS
Robert Small, executive director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and a former Hennepin County judge, said Ali and Dusterhoft’s decisions to leave reflects a national trend.
Small is also a member of the National District Attorneys Association and said he was in a meeting recently in which the members were discussing concern over the increase in prosecutor vacancies.
“We were asking, ‘Why are we seeing so many vacancies? Why are these jobs so hard to fill?” he said. “Not being able to see justice served was prevalent through all the answers.”
As a man who was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you” speech, Small chose to do something for his country by becoming a county prosecutor. He said he understands how that job can feel more like a calling to some, making it necessary to walk away when that calling is compromised.
“When you see that the public service is being negatively affected…people are saying, ‘Why am I banging my head against the wall? To what end am I doing this?’” he said.
In Small’s recent meeting, he said he heard similar stories from Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Colorado, Maryland, Utah and Missouri.
OPPOSING PHILOSOPHIES
At odds are opposing philosophies on what to do with offenders.
Restorative justice groups, alarmed by what they saw as mass-incarceration of mostly minority populations in the 1990s, have moved for reforms that promote various programs over prison sentences.
Justin Terrell, executive director of the Minnesota Justice Research Center, said recently at a public hearing about sentencing guidelines that the violent crime people are seeing in the Twin Cities is a result of failures in the existing system which he believes needs to be overhauled.
“It’s not because of some soft on crime agenda that has weakened the guardrails,” he said. “As a matter of fact, our system with its history of racialized depression has facilitated every racialized aggression against black people in our state. It has failed to reckon with the harm that is caused and therefore proven itself ineffective at helping society reckon with the harm that we caused each other.”
Zack Smith, a legal fellow in the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, said the reforms have gone beyond correcting the perceived imbalance of justice and are now impacting public safety. Crime statistics, he says, are not always helpful in seeing the bigger picture.
“Even if arrests are down for certain crimes, that doesn’t even tell you the complete story, because different prosecutor’s offices have said they’re not going to prosecute certain crimes,” Smith said.
“If they’re not going to prosecute simple drug possession, then chances are police officers probably aren’t going to make the arrest for those crimes,” he said. “Why would they, if they know cases aren’t going to move forward? They’re going to utilize their resources somewhere else. So it doesn’t mean that the crimes aren’t happening. It just means that the police officers are going to be less likely to make arrests for crimes that the prosecutors have told them they’re not going to move forward with. In some ways, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
In Minnesota, adult arrests have dropped from 134,017 in 2013 to 108,546 in 2020, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Juvenile arrests have dropped from 26,780 in 2013 to 10,880 in 2020. Statewide, murders have increased 64 percent in the past eight years. Reports of aggravated assaults increased by more than 1,000 and motor vehicle thefts have nearly doubled in that time to 13,662.
‘INITIATIVES DESIGNED NOT TO PUT PEOPLE IN PRISON’
For Dusterhoft, who was hired as a law clerk for Ramsey County in 1998 and rose to become a division leader, he said he was frustrated by the expansion in diversion tactics over prison. Statistics look good in that fewer people are being sent to prison, he said, but the long term effect is a rise in crime. And, he said when offenders fail to comply with probation requirements, prosecutors must reassemble a case, find witnesses again, speak to victims again, which, he said, is labor intensive and not always possible.
“There are multiple initiatives in my office that are designed to not put people in prison,” he said. “To feel that it’s a victory to send less people to prison is just kicking the can down the road.”
Some of these diversion programs include state initiatives, such as treatment courts which allow targeted offenders to avoid jail if they graduate from treatment programs. Those include the drug treatment courts, DWI court, mental health court and veterans court.
He also referenced changes to the sentencing guidelines which in some cases, allow for probation instead of prison, shorter prison terms and getting a felony changed to a misdemeanor if the court requirements (such as treatment) are met. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission is currently considering removing the ability for a judge to add time to a prison sentence if the offender committed a crime while on probation or in custody.
Choi has announced a string of initiatives since his election in 2011 designed to divert offenders from prison into programs.
Those include:
Choi has said his goal is to reduce racial disparities and fundamentally change the justice system.
When addressing concerns from law enforcement over the pretextual traffic stops initiative, he said their concerns arose from “an outdated model of values” that led to the “mass incarceration crisis” in the U.S.
‘WE CAN’T SHY AWAY FROM THAT CONVERSATION’
Dusterhoft took a job with the Maricopa County District Attorney’s Office in Arizona whose practices, he said, align closer with his views on how the justice system should operate.
Choi said he is a proponent of diversion tactics, and believes only the worst offenders should be in prison. He’s also concerned about racial disparities, which he hopes these tactics will correct.
“I think there’s systemic injustice and systemic racism, baked into the processes of how people get into the criminal justice system,” he said. “We can’t shy away from that conversation.”
He describes his leadership style as collaborative and said he takes into consideration the concerns of the public and invests heavily in research before announcing an initiative.
“I do ultimately what I believe that the community is wanting in terms of how they’re thinking about justice,” he said. “I think it’s difficult for people in my age group and older to let go of…this notion that we have to treat everybody exactly the same without thinking about some of the underpinnings of where people started from or what is going on to work out a justice outcome that works for everybody.”
‘EQUALITY FOR ALL’
The policy shift in Choi’s office frustrated Dusterhoft who said he felt his work was becoming less relevant.
“Five years ago things started to change as a lot of these progressive policies came in,” Dusterhoft said. “I thought, what are we doing? Why are we going to trial if you can make the kind of deal the judges seem to be willing to make without us? What’s the point?”
Ali said he welcomes reforms, but that there should be a balance between an individual’s rights and public safety.
“Sometimes you’re going to have to weigh the community impact and the community voice because that’s extremely important in what you do, but you also have to look at the law as well,” he said. “I would say that now, probably the majority of people, they feel unsafe in the daytime; they feel unsafe going to the grocery store; they feel unsafe going to a sporting event and so we balance that.”
He said he sees the value of some diversion programs, but also thinks being tough on crime matters.
“As the elected prosecutor, your job is to not only prosecute cases in court, but you’re there to lead, to make sure that you represent your community, to make sure that the community is safe and to make sure the people that are put into the system are prosecuted fairly,” he said. “Equality for all, that’s your job and it’s not an easy one.”
Tyler Cowen: We can’t go back to normal yet. The NBA shows why.
As omicron cases rise rapidly, there are urgent questions about how aggressively we should respond. At one extreme are reactions like that of the Netherlands, which has moved into full lockdown mode to blunt the variant’s spread. Another possibility, so far the default in many parts of the U.S., is simply to not do very much, whether out of pandemic fatigue or uncertainty over the best approach.
But the sudden surge in cases has given fresh impetus to those who believe the time has come to normalize COVID, treating it much as we would colds and the flu, and simply proceed with life. Proponents of this approach tend to believe that omicron cases are milder, a possible but not confirmed scenario.
I would like to consider why COVID liberalization — in essence making a decision to let the virus run its course without imposing major restrictions on daily activities — generally isn’t possible at the institutional level, even though I have some personal sympathies for this view. (If you doubt that, know that I am writing this column from Patagonia, Argentina, not my basement.)
To illustrate the challenges, let’s consider the NBA, one of the boldest and most innovative actors during the COVID era. The league shocked America when it called a halt to the season on March 11, 2020, well ahead of the curve. That summer, the NBA staged playoffs in the bubble, using innovative COVID testing to keep participants safe. It wasn’t obvious in advance that this was going to work, but the league pulled it off. It can’t be said the NBA has no guts in matters COVID.
Yet if the NBA were to make a similarly bold move now and announce it would stop testing players and no longer sit out the ones with asymptomatic COVID infections, the situation quickly would prove untenable. That’s because the NBA, like most large organizations, is too intertwined with other institutions that would object.
For instance, television advertisers might worry their products were advertised during what many would see as a “COVID-irresponsible” event. Cities also are partners of NBA teams, and some might refuse to go along with this new arrangement, especially in states with multiple teams, such as California and New York, that have implemented aggressive policies to blunt COVID. At the very least, it would be difficult for the league to commit to a predictable schedule.
Public skepticism of a no-testing policy also would be hard to handle. Even if all the players remain healthy, coaches, aides and game referees usually are older, sometimes much older (Gregg Popovich, who coaches the San Antonio Spurs, is 72), and they would be more vulnerable. The players also would come in contact with older friends, relatives and business associates. There would be stories of those contacts catching COVID, and in some cases becoming sick. Perhaps the players weren’t at fault for transmitting the virus, but no one would know for sure. A pall of suspicion and bad publicity would fall upon the NBA.
I genuinely can see the case that the NBA ought to make the leap and return to normalcy, as most players and other employees might end up getting COVID anyway. Possible restrictions don’t seem to be buying much in terms of sustainable benefits, and life, after all, must go on. Still, if I were advising the NBA, I couldn’t bring myself to recommend a policy of normalization. There is simply no way to quickly coordinate the NBA and its affiliates on a new COVID stance. And if omicron did turn out to be as dangerous as delta, liberalization, correctly or not, would be seen as a huge mistake.
A similar logic holds for other large institutions, including colleges, Uber (masks still required) and the companies that have postponed return-to-office plans.
Many of my friends are angry and frustrated that the world can’t simply move on and treat COVID like any other illness. At the individual level, this will sometimes be possible, depending on your level of vulnerability and those you associate with. But to the extent some of our large organizations take the plunge and try to get back to normal, they may find they lose the public’s already-wobbly confidence. That in turn could make institutions even more averse to taking risk.
In the meantime, we need an urgent national mobilization on behalf of vaccine boosters and also cheap rapid tests, two areas where the Biden administration to date has been significantly sluggish.
Just as it is too late to stop omicron, it is too late to stop omicron closures, which themselves can be thought of as a kind of contagious virus. We are inheriting institutions that have battled COVID for almost two years now, and many of their motor responses are already built in.
If you wish to liberalize America, focus on how we can have a fresh new start after the forthcoming four to eight weeks of chaos are over.
Biden-appointed judge sworn in; will be chambered in St. Paul’s federal courthouse
Katherine M. Menendez was sworn in Wednesday as the newest judge for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
“Our court is thrilled to welcome Judge Menendez as our new colleague,” said Chief Judge John R. Tunheim who administered the oath of office. “She is an outstanding judge who will add so much to our bench.”
She is the seventh woman to receive the lifetime appointment. She was recommended by Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and was nominated by President Joe Biden Sept. 8. She was confirmed by the Senate Dec. 18 and fills a vacancy created when Judge Joan Ericksen took senior status in 2019.
Menendez has served as magistrate judge in the District of Minnesota since 2016. Prior to taking the bench, she was an assistant federal defender in the Minnesota Office of the Federal Defender where she worked more than 18 years. She also has served as an adjunct professor at all of the area law schools and currently teaches a class on habeas corpus law at the University of Minnesota.
She is currently chambered in the federal courthouse in Minneapolis and will move to the St. Paul courthouse this winter.
Other voices: Independence is good — unless you’re Joe Manchin?
Speaking truth to power is a good thing — unless you’re on the wrong side of the equation.
And for moderate Democrats who dare to break with the party line in Congress, the price for being on the “wrong side” is steep.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is paying it now, taking hits from fellow Capitol Hill pols outraged over his decision not to vote for the Build Back Better Act.
In a statement sent to Newsweek, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said that Manchin had “betrayed” Biden, Democrats in Washington and the American people.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, tweeted that Manchin’s move was about the “corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.”
And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Manchin’s reasoning for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
According to The Hill, Manchin argued Sunday he could not explain supporting the bill to his constituents in West Virginia.
Ocasio-Cortez called that rationale “a farce” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“It’s a farce in terms of plain democracy,” she said. “Because, you know, I represent just as many or more people than Joe Manchin does.”
Well, no. West Virginia has a population of around 1.8 million. Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York has around 700,000 people.
It’s this sort of math prowess that supports the notion that the Build Back Better agenda will cost “zero dollars,” while the Congressional Budget Office scores the deficit arising from the bill at $3 trillion.
Not too long ago, Congressional Democrats loved a rebel.
When Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Republican to announce he would be voting to impeach President Trump in 2020, Senate and House Dems hailed him as a hero.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted, “At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., posted this: “Thank you @MittRomney for rising to this moment, for choosing to vote your conscience, and for doing what you know in your heart to be right.”
Both senators made decisions based on what they felt was right for both their constituents and their country.
But casting one as hero and the other as villain depends on who controls the narrative. And that, in politics as in mainstream media, continues to be Democrats.
Romney received the JFK Profile in Courage award for that 2020 vote. “During a time of grave threat to U.S. democratic institutions, Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often solitary Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in a news release.
Here’s how Manchin’s move is being framed by left-leaning publications.
“Manchin kills BBB hope: This is a no,” Salon.
“Joe Manchin is the Grinch Who Stole Democrats’ Christmas,” Vanity Fair
“Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia,” The New Republic.
We doubt the JFK Foundation will be sending Manchin a nice announcement in the mail anytime soon.
The country is politically polarized, but Capitol Hill has taken that one step further into a rabid clique mentality. It’s one thing for parties to clash and refuse to cross the aisle to work on legislation in a bipartisan manner, it’s quite another to attack a fellow party member because they’re not on board with a particular way of thinking.
This is how you conduct the peoples’ business?
