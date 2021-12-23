News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses another practice with ankle injury as team prepares for high-stakes matchup with Bengals
Injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the team picked up preparations for its high-stakes matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Jackson has not practiced since he limped off the field with an ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. Coach John Harbaugh has said he is progressing but offered no substantive information on his condition Wednesday.
“I really don’t have any updates on that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s ‘wait and see’ for all of those guys.”
Wide receiver Marquise Brown, one of Jackson’s closest friends on the team, also offered little in the way of a progress report ahead of Sunday’s game, which will decide first place in the AFC North with two games to go.
“I haven’t gotten a chance to really talk to him since the game,” he said. “So, I’m hopeful for him, and I know he’s doing everything he can to get back and play for us.”
Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, played well in the team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, throwing two touchdown passes and running for two scores. Harbaugh could face a difficult decision on whom to start against the Bengals (8-6) if Jackson’s condition is iffy. He said it was difficult to explore that question as of Monday because “there’s no definitive formula there.”
Four other Ravens did not practice Wednesday because of injuries: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), tackle Tyre Phillips (knee), guard Ben Powers (toe) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion). Nose tackle Brandon Williams took a rest day.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (hamstring) returned as a limited participant after he did not play against the Packers. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) were also limited participants.
News
Tua Tagovailoa looks to take Dolphins’ winning ways to Monday Night platform while correcting recent interceptions
Much of the Miami Dolphins’ six-game winning streak can be attributed to the drastic improvements the defense has made, but on offense, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been instrumental in masking the unit’s deficiencies and playing some of his best professional football in his own right.
Tagovailoa will look to take his show to primetime when the Dolphins play at the New Orleans Saints for the first Monday Night Football start of his career.
“It’s pretty cool,” Tagovailoa said in a web conference following Miami’s Wednesday practice. “I grew up watching primetime football, whether it was Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night, so being able to be a part of that and being able to play on Monday night, I think that’s super cool. Just being in the NFL, as it is, has always been a dream of mine.”
Tagovailoa has played in one night game previously — and it wasn’t even a start. He entered early in the second half for Jacoby Brissett against the Baltimore Ravens in a Thursday night win on Nov. 11. Tagovailoa, not starting because he was nursing a finger injury on his throwing hand, replaced Brissett after he went down clutching his knee. Tagovailoa went 8 of 13 for 158 yards and a rushing touchdown in the second half that night.
“I think his approach has got to be like any other game,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “His preparation, it needs to stay the same as far as getting to know the Saints and what the players on their roster, their schemes, how they want to play situationally. We know it’s a tough opponent.”
That Saints defense is coming off a shutout of the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is top 10 in the NFL in scoring defense, rushing defense and third-down defense.
It also will be a hostile environment at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night, but Tagovailoa has experience playing in front of rowdy Louisiana football fans from facing LSU while at Alabama. In his one start at LSU in college, he was 25 of 42 for 295 yards and three total touchdowns. He also lost at home to Joe Burrow’s Tigers the following year.
“It’s tough when we went down there to play LSU,” said Tagovailoa, who later played in the Sugar Bowl for the national championship that 2018 season, falling to Clemson. “I got to play at the [Superdome] when we played Clemson. We all know what happened there. It was loud, but it was really 50-50, their side and our side and it was still loud. I’m excited to see what a full stadium is going to sound like.”
It’ll be just the Dolphins’ second road game since their Halloween loss at the Buffalo Bills that capped the seven-game losing streak preceding the win streak. Miami didn’t handle the crowd noise and communication well that time away from home.
Tagovailoa will also have to bounce back from his worst game since the return from his two injuries this season, the finger and earlier ribs fracture that landed him on injured reserve for three weeks. He threw two interceptions in a 16-of-27 performance in the 31-24 win over the Jets. His 75.5 quarterback rating was his lowest since that loss to the Bills.
“I think you prepare the same way, but you always have to take into consideration those mistakes,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s something that I need to be better with, as far as the turnovers. … That was bad football. Got to, obviously, not make those same mistakes and move on from it.”
Added Flores: “We always want to be smart with the football, be accurate with the football, and no one’s tougher on themselves than he is on those things and how important that stat is. So, we’ve got to protect it, and he understands that.”
Tagovailoa had to make a lot of tight-window throws against New York because, with Jaylen Waddle out, his pass catchers weren’t getting much separation on their routes, although he also underthrew Albert Wilson when open deep early. Waddle’s return this week should help.
“He’s a threat vertically and just speed-wise,” Tagovailoa said. “He gives us good opportunities for matchups, whether it’s a [line]backer or their down safety, and if they do switch it out, it opens up other guys out there on the field.”
In that start against the Jets, Tagovailoa showed something that hadn’t been seen much from him when he bowled over New York defensive back Michael Carter on a scramble up the middle. While the play provided a spark for the Dolphins, Flores indicated Wednesday he’d like to see his quarterback play it safe.
“I’d prefer that he slides and keeps himself out of harm’s way,” he said. “But I’m not the one that’s out there and I’ll tell him that. He’s got to make decisions out there. But he got up and moved on to the next play.”
In 2019, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick actually led Miami in rushing. Flores didn’t particularly have an issue with it then, but Tagovailoa is also a second-year quarterback the franchise took with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft and has an injury history.
News
Google Maps captures rare photo of stealth bomber located in Missouri
CONCORDIA, Mo. – It was recently discovered that Google Maps captured a rare photo of a stealth bomber flying over Concordia, Missouri.
The Google Maps photo was discovered by a Reddit user. Also known as the B-2 Spirit, the stealth bomber “is a low-observable, strategic, long-range, heavy bomber capable of penetrating sophisticated and dense air-defense shields,” according to an Air Force Technology article.
The aircraft has speeds of 628 miles per hour.
“It is capable of all-altitude attack missions up to 50,000 feet, with a range of more than 6,000 nautical miles unrefuelled and over 10,000 nautical miles with one refueling, giving it the ability to fly to any point in the world within hours.”
The B-2 Spirits replaced the U.S. Military’s B-52s from the 1970s, according to an article by iTechPost. It has “the capacity to carry 40,000 lbs of weapons, including conventional and nuclear weapons, precision-guided munitions, gravity bombs, and a range of maritime weapons,” as well as “the AGM-129 advanced cruise missile, which is a strategic cruise missile with a range estimated at up to 1,500 miles.”
In December 1993, a total of 21 B-2s were delivered to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, according to Air Force Technology. Thanks to a new transportable hangar system, the aircraft could be deployed to overseas locations.
News
5 elk harvested in Missouri’s second year of elk hunting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Five elks were harvested in Missouri throughout 2021.
Hunters harvested three elk during the firearms portion of the elk-hunting season this December, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The firearm portion ran from December 11 to December 19.
Two elk were harvested during the archery season that ran from October 16 to October 24.
A random drawing selected the five Missouri hunters.
2020 was Missouri’s inaugural elk hunt. It ended with all five hunters harvesting bull elk during the firearms season. No elk were harvested during 2020’s archery season.
“We couldn’t be more excited for these five hunters,” said MDC Deer and Elk Biologist Aaron Hildreth. “After a decade of restoration efforts, the hard work these hunters put in was rewarded with five truly magnificent bulls. This is a conservation success story, and Missourians can be proud of the healthy, growing elk herd we have in our state.”
Elk are native to Missouri but they were hunted to extinction through unregulated hunting in the late 1800s. MDC said they were brought back to Missouri “after years of restoration efforts.”
