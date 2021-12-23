Celebrities
RHOM Lisa Hochstein Talks Husband Lenny’s “Emotional Affair”
The Real Housewives of Miami’s OG housewife Lisa Hochstein recently opened up about how she and husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s relationship was at an impasse after a separation over an “emotional affair” Lenny had engaged in during the gap between seasons. Now, Lisa is sharing what it was like going through the ordeal and where they stand now.
During the show’s original run, viewers will remember the fertility issues the couple faced and how much pressure it put on the duo’s marriage. It got to the point where divorce seemed imminent.
“We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. During the separation Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe,” the RHOM star told viewers during one of her confessionals.
However, Lisa added that Lenny “came groveling back and it was the best decision of his life.”
So how does a marriage come back from something like emotional infidelity and loss of trust? Lisa owes it to never giving up, staying by one another’s side, and sticking it out with the person you have made history and family with because the grass is always going to look greener on the other side.
Speaking to E! News, Lisa explained, “We’ve been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that’s like a lifetime in Miami.” She then added, “Just like everyone else we go through issues, we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other’s side, and we just never give up. Every relationship has issues that they have to work through, and my advice is just to keep on keepin’ on don’t give up and stick with you guy, stick with your girl.”
She also went on to elaborate on her “philosophy” when it comes to “sticking” with your partner.
“I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener [on the other side] and it’s not. You’re going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story,” she explained.
So, by sticking to her own advice, how is Lisa’s life different or better now than we saw the last time around? For one, she’s a new mom and is loving it.
“We now have two beautiful children, Logan and Elle, “she said. “I’m a very different person, I’m still the same ole’ G, but I’m very different because I have responsibilities now. I’m a mom, I have our home, and we finally built our dream home.”
So how did Lisa feel about RHOM coming back? She knew it would, she says. She even went to a psychic to confirm her beliefs.
“A lot of people thought we were done, as Andy [Cohen] said, ‘Dead in the water,’ were his exact words. But I always had a feeling that we could come back because Miami is the most amazing city in the world. So how could you not have the Housewives of Miami?” she remarked.
Lisa went on to add, “I spoke to a psychic when I guess you could say we were cancelled, and the psychic told me a few things that came true, including the birth of my son before anyone knew. And that the show was going to back…it gives me chills because she was right about a lot of things, including our return”
Too bad she didn’t predict that emotional affair coming though, right?
The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto
‘The Challenge’s Leroy & Kam Expecting 1st Child Together: ‘Our Greatest Gift’
The pair who met during season 31 of ‘The Challenge’ have a bun in the oven! They announced it with a sweet, Christmas-themed photoshoot.
There’s a baby on the way! Kam Williams, 27, is expecting her first child with Leroy Garrett, 36! The pair announced that Kam is expecting with an Instagram post on Wednesday December 22. The pair cozied up to each other for a holiday photo, which you can see here, sharing their exciting news. The pair, who most recently competed in The Challenge: Double Agents, seemed super excited for their next adventure.
Leroy shared that the baby is expected for June 2022, and he definitely can’t wait to be a dad, calling the child their “greatest gift.” In the photos, the pair wore matching holiday onesies. They were white with red designs all over them, including reindeer and snowflakes. In another photo, they held up a tiny onesie for their coming child, with Santa Clauses all over it! “Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy,” he wrote in his caption
Kam shared a few more of the photos, including ones where her baby bump was on full display, and another with Leroy holding her up. She shared how excited she is to embark on this parenthood journey with Leroy. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive,” she wrote. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents.” She also told Leroy that she loves him, and she can’t wait to meet their little bundle of joy.
Leroy and Kam first met, while competing in season 31 of The Challenge in 2018. That season was titled “Vendettas,” but the pair clearly don’t have anything against each other, as they’re about to have a baby together! The couple also returned for season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, and Kam was actually the runner-up, behind Chris “CT” Tamburello.
‘Married To Medicine’s’ Anila Sajja Says Her Home Was Recently Burglarized–‘I Truly Believe This Was Planned’
There’s sad news to report out of Atlanta concerning a reality store and her familial home.
The home of Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja was recently burglarized.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old blogger took to Instagram to share the frightening news with fans. According to the Atlanta-based celeb, the incident happened on Sunday, Dec 19.
“After an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables,” Sajja wrote. Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations.”
The mother of two said she felt “so violated” and that thankfully police were investigating the incident. Sajja ended her heartbreaking note with a fair warning for her followers.
” I encourage you to watch your surroundings and be very vigilant. I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched,” Sajja added. “I have security cameras all around my home, and I’m in a guarded gated community.”
The reality TV actress noted in her caption that her family was “safe” following the startling home invasion.
Sajja shares two young children with plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja: a 5-year-old daughter named Aryana and a 4-year-old son named Avir. The Atlanta blogger joined Married To Medicine in season eight.
According to PEOPLE, Sajja has been building a lavish $3 million home over the last three years, but it’s unclear if the burglary incident occurred at the location.
Close friends and followers poured into Sajja’s comment section following the news.
“WTF?? I’m so sorry Anila! Sigh of relief your family is safe.” wrote one fan. “#Accountability does need to happen. Praying they catch whoever did this.”
TV producer Simone Slaughter replied:
“I’m so sorry to hear about this, Anila. Praying for you, Kiran & your family to feel safe and secure in your home again.
While fellow Married To Medicine cast member Dr. Heavenly commented:
“So very sorry this happened to you!”
News of Anila’s home being burglarized comes amid “Married To Medicine” filming season 9. Before the crime was committed, Anila hosted her castmates at a housewarming party.
While at Anila’s home the ladies celebrated Diwali, one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, that celebrates peace and joy, the victory of good over evil.
Our prayers are with Sajja and her entire family during this difficult time.
Red Table Talk: Jada And The Gang Get Good Gut Health Advice After A Lil Booty Camera Colonoscopy Action!
Is your gut making you sick? That’s the question “Red Table Talk” is tackling in their latest episode.
On today’s brand new episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) and Jaden Smith (who filled in for his sister Willow) sit down with medical & dietary experts to solve the gut problems that have plagued them for years. Jada and Gammy first take the brave steps of allowing cameras to follow them to the hospital as they get the invasive medical test everyone will need at some point in their life – a colonoscopy! Jada cutely refers to getting a little camera in the booty, but believe us guys, there’s nothing cute about prepping for this procedure! We did laugh along with the Red Table trio while they watched the footage from colonoscopy day though.
Our favorite part of the episode was when gastroenterologist Dr. Fola May and dietician Nancee Jaffee joined the table to solve the gut problems that have plagued the hosts for years. Come to find out that Jaden Smith has been eating pancakes DAILY for YEARS. No wonder he had stomach issues right?!
We really actually enjoyed this episode, particularly hearing from the gut-health and nutrition experts about things to be more mindful about taking and foods that are easier to digest. For example, Gam learned that her daily herbal laxative might actually be doing more harm than good and Jada discovered that dairy items with 0 sugar are digestible for people with lactose intolerance.
If you’re one of the 70 million Americans who suffer from weight gain, fatigue, bloating, stomach issues, pain, migraines or food allergies, learn to crack the “gut code” to feel better, have more energy & live longer!
Check out the full episode of Red Table Talk HERE or below:
