Rich Paul denies LeBron James trade rumors after 3 straight Lakers losses

LeBron James‘ agent Rich Paul (2nd from left) says the NBA All-Star will not be traded after the Los Angeles Lakers’ third straight loss on Tuesday.
Rumors swirled that the Lakers front office is considering blockbuster trades for LeBron and guard Russell Westbrook.
Shams Charania of The Athletic said on The Pat McAfee Showhe spoke with LeBron James’ sports agent, Rich Paul, who said the 4-time MVP is not being traded.
“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers,” he said. “This team just doesn’t look [like] it has the young legs that they need to have and they have been very active in the trade market.”
LeBron, who turns 37 on December 30, has not commented on the trade rumors on social media.
After winning the NBA title in 2020, the Lakers have a dismal record at .500 (16-16) with the oldest roster in the league.
Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net
On December 17, the Lakers signed 2x NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. The former Laker scored 42 points in an impressive debut with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League on December 15.
After depositing his first paycheck, Isaiah, 32, scored just 3 points with 3 assists and 1 rebound in a 108-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Christine’s daughter Mykelti and husband Tony try to reveal the sex of their baby, but their experiment doesn’t go as planned in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony are so excited about their baby. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 26 episode of Sister Wives, Mykelti and Tony are using “elephant toothpaste” to reveal the sex of their baby. They bring the family together to announce the exciting news.
Christine Brown explains that “elephant toothpaste” is this “chemical combination” of just the right amount of ingredients that explode when they’re mixed together. If there’s pink foam, it’s a girl. If there’s blue foam, it’s a boy. Pretty simple, right?
“I will give them credit for something unique that we haven’t done yet,” Janelle Brown says. The big reveal doesn’t exactly go according to plan, with beige foam coming out of the bucket instead of pink or blue. Because the foam is neither blue nor pink, no one can tell what the sex of the baby is!
“It looks like a science experiment, you know, some kind of gender explosion coming out of this bucket. I have no idea,” Kody Brown admits. Everyone is saying that the foam is leaning more towards pink, but no one can say for sure. Mykelti notes that they didn’t use enough dye in their experiment. However, Christine steps up to make the day special for her daughter and Tony.
Christine actually has a pink T-shirt underneath her jacket. Mykelti and Tony are having a girl, and this time they know for certain! “I’m having another granddaughter. I’m so excited. I’m so excited. Mykelti and Tony are going to be awesome parents,” Christine gushes. Kody adds, “I’m excited they’re having a girl. That’s great.”
Mykelti and Tony welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Avalon Asa, in April 2021. Avalon’s arrival made Kody a 3-time grandfather. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.
Tired of the traditional egg nog, mimosas & hot toddies on Christmas? Haylie Duff is serving up her Holiday Hot Punch recipe so your holiday soirée can be merry & boozy!
Haylie Duff truly does it all! She’s a mom, an actress and the founder of Real Girl’s Kitchen, a website filled with delicious, kid-loving, recipes, tips and tricks for all! The star of Lifetime’s Blending Christmas shared her go-to Holiday Hot Punch recipe to brighten (and booze-n) up your holiday celebrations this year. “My nanny actually taught me how to make this! It’s something they make in Guatemala and it’s done in a slow cooker with fruit. Kind of like a hot sangria,” Haylie explained. “The fruit gets so soft in the slow cooker, and you serve it in a mug. You just scoop it out with a ladle for your guests!”
On her site, Haylie writes that the whole family can enjoy this drink — even kids — because the alcohol is added at the end! To start, make a pineapple/peppercorn/star anise broth using 1 pineapple, peeled and cubed, 1 T. black peppercorns and 1 star anise pod. Boil the pineapple rind, water and spices for 30 – 45 minutes and then strain out everything, reserving the broth. Then, in your slow cooker, add one red apple, one green apple and a plum, cubed. Also throw in 1 c. of cubed coconut, which Haylie says “adds a really wonderful depth of flavor.” Last, Haylie adds 1 c. of golden raisins and a small bag of mixed dried fruits.
Pour the pineapple/peppercorn broth in to the slow cooker, toss in a few cinnamon sticks and cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with an alcohol of your choice, whether that’s tequila, rum or bourbon for a warm, boozy Christmas cocktail!
We highly recommend cuddling up with your Hot Holiday punch and watching Haylie’s Blending Christmas, which can be streamed on Lifetime’s streaming service online. Get the full, step by step, recipe for the Hot Holiday Punch below!
1 pineapple, peeled and cubed 1 T. black peppercorns 1 star anise pod 3 c. water 1 red apple 1 green apple 1 plum 1 c. cubed coconut 1 c. golden raisins 1 small bag (1-2 c.) mixed dried fruit 1 cinnamon stick
In a large stock pot, boil pineapple rinds, peppercorns and star anise for 30-45 mins with 3 c. water. Strain. In a slow cooker combine, add all the remaining fruit and pineapple broth. Cook for 6 hours on high heat. Serve in individual glasses or mugs and top with alcohol or choice.
Kelsey Grammer is quite the family man! The ‘Frasier’ actor is raising seven children with four different women. Find out all about his big brood here!
Kelsey Grammer is one of the most recognizable actors after having played Dr. Frasier Crane for more than 20 years on television! The 66-year-old star made the sophisticated psychiatrist his own on both Cheers and its spinoff Frasier — and he claimed four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor along the way. Born on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kelsey would study theater in high school in Florida, before winning a scholarship to the esteemed Julliard School.
After creating a stir on Broadway, including garnering a Tony nomination, Kelsey took his talents to Tinseltown, where he immediately landed the role of Frasier on the famed NBC sitcom. He would go on to star in the political drama Boss and have parts in 30 Rock and Modern Family. He would even add a fifth Emmy for his work as Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons.
Outside his myriad of film and TV projects, Kelsey found himself with a myriad of children — seven to be exact! The thespian shares daughter Spencer with his first wife, Doreen Alderman. Next, he welcomed daughter Greer with his ex girlfriend, Barrie Buckner. While married to Camille Grammer, Kelsey became the father to daughter Mason and son Jude, and with his current wife Kayte Walsh, he shares daughter Faith and sons Gabriel and Auden.
Spencer Grammer
Kelsey’s eldest child. Spencer, arrived on October 9, 1983. Taking a page from her papa, she worked her way in Hollywood as a voice actress, appearing as Summer Smith in the popular cartoon Rick and Morty. She also made a name fore herself in front of the camera as well with toles in the TV shows Tell Me a Story, The Barbarian and the Troll, Brampton’s Own, Scorpion, Greek and Mr. Robinson. Spencer also provided Kelsey with his only grandchild when she welcomed son Emmett with her ex husband James Hesketh in 2011.
Greer Grammer
As a 29-year-old actress, Greer is also following in her dad’s footsteps. The young star already landed the role of Grace in Netflix’s hit movie Deadly Illusions. But she’s definitely a little skittish to ask her famous father for any help in Tinseltown, even in his own reboot of Frasier. “I would obviously love to be on the Fraiser reboot,” Greer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t know how to ask that even though you think that I would, that that would be a no-brainer. Like, ‘Dad! Get me a role!’ but I’m always so nervous asking my dad for things,” she confessed.
Mason Grammer
Born in October 2001, Mason was Kelsey’s first child with his RHOBH star ex Camille. Mason made many appearances along side her mom on the Bravo show. She once praised her father for becoming “a better dad after every child,” per Closer. “When I grew up, he was very strict,” she told the outlet. “Now, he’s more relaxed with my younger siblings. It’s a blast!”
Jude Grammer
Kelsey welcomed his first son, Jude, via surrogate on August 28, 2004. The teenager has kept out of the spotlight, only appearing a handful of times with his mother, Camille, when she starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Faith Grammer
On July 13, 2012, Kelsey and his new wife Kayte welcomed their first child together, daughter Faith. “We are thrilled,” the couple told People at the time. “Mother and child are in excellent health.” However, earlier in her pregnancy, Katie was expecting twins, but the baby boy died. “A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today,” they added. “We choose to celebrate the life that has been given us. We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come.”
Gabriel Grammer
Gabriel, whose first name is Kelsey, arrived on July 22, 2014. “We are blessed and excited to have this lovely young man join our family — he is magnificent,” Kelsey and Kayte told People at the time of his birth. “Our son will be called Gabriel as there is a tradition in our family of going by our middle names.”
Auden Grammer
Kelsey’s youngest child, son Auden, was born on November 14, 2016. He goes by his middle name as well, James. “The name was chosen to honor the great poet W.H. Auden, and James is after another great poet and singer James Taylor — two of our favorites,” the couple said in a statement.