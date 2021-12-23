Bitcoin
Riding On Recent NFT boom, Game Publisher Ubisoft Pushes For NFT Adoption
Ubisoft entered the NFT market after Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint was announced as the first game to provide NFTs in a beta trial in select countries.
Ubisoft Quartz, an NFT venture that allows players to buy artificially rare digital products with bitcoin, was launched earlier this month. The AAA industry’s first real venture into NFTs was announced with this announcement.
How successful has Ubisoft’s entrance into the blockchain been in just over a month after its announcement?
Ubisoft’s NFTs Fail At Launch
The publisher’s initial blockchain-based virtual items, unique numbered items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint players, aren’t exactly in high demand.
Ubisoft Digits are in-game virtual items with distinct serial numbers that are part of Ubisoft’s Quartz “experience.” Rather than slightly different photos of poorly drawn monkeys, Digits are in-game cosmetic objects with unique serial numbers. A rifle skin that requires users to reach XP level five, a pair of pants that requires 100 hours of play, and a mask that takes 600 hours of play are among the first items available for free to players who meet specified playtime or account level requirements.
However, it doesn’t look like the virtual items sold much at launch.
According to Eurogamer, Quartz has only sold 15 NFTs of a Ghost Recon Breakpoint gun skin as of yesterday. It looks to have sold two more M4A1 tactical weapons and one Wolf Enhance Pants #76 for a total of 18 M4A1 tactical weapons as of yesterday. That amounts to around $1,755.30 in revenue, based on their prices. However, Ubisoft appears to have produced around 3,000 NFTs in all. Breakpoint doesn’t have the most appealing visual aesthetic — nor is it the largest Ubisoft IP — making it a strange pick to begin off Ubisoft’s NFT efforts, as many have pointed out.
how are the ghost recon NFTs doing? I looked at the 2 3rd party marketplaces the Quartz site links and there seems to be… 15 sales total? 0 in the last day on 1 site? am i reading this right? pic.twitter.com/rWxvEW3Nrh
— Liz Edwards (@lizaledwards) December 20, 2021
However, it should be noted that Ubisoft is giving away the majority of its NFTs at first, which will restrict the number of purchases. Nonetheless, it appears that the publisher’s experiment with NFTs hasn’t gone as planned.
Furthermore, Quartz is built such that only Ubisoft game players can purchase an NFT, making it less appealing to those trying to make quick cash. Getting non-players to put in hundreds of hours in order to “own” a helmet that they can only resale to other players who have put in hundreds of hours is a futile endeavor.
BTC trades at $48k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Ethereum Recovers 6%: Are Investors Compelled by Ubisoft Experimenting With Blockchain?
Ubisoft Doubles Down
It appears that Ubisoft is bent on NFT adoption despite the fail of its initial offerings.
Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain director, told Decrypt that the publisher will go through with its NFT plans while adhering to its “principles,” as he puts it:
“This experiment is designed to see how our gamers respond to and accept the value proposition of decentralization. We recognize that this is a significant adjustment that will take time, but we will stick to our three principles.”
“Use the technology responsibly and build a safe environment” for players to explore the new frontier of NFTs, “only leverage energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchains,” and “focus on the meaningful value propositions for players that benefit their gaming experience,” are the three principles he’s referring to. At this time, it’s unclear how any of these three ideas are being implemented.
It’s apparent that AAA game publishers may have a hard time jumping on the NFT train as it seems the gaming world is not ready for play-to-earn games. It might also be that Ubisoft purported launch was a fail becuase of the strategy and virtual items involved. Time will tell as more big players enter the game.
Related article | CryptoKitties Team To Join Ubisoft at Blockchain Heroes Hackathon
Featured image from Shutterstock. Chart from TradingView
Chingari Ranks as India’s Top Social Media App on Google Play
Chingari has emerged as the most popular social media app in India, with more than 32 million active users. It is a short video creating and sharing app and is fast gaining traction in this segment, emerging as a contender to Instagram reels. Developed by Sumit Ghosh, Deepak Salvi, Aditya Kothari, and Biswatma Nayak, Chingari was launched in November 2018 on Google Play. It has been downloaded more than 85 million times since then, becoming India’s top free social media application.
How Does it Work?
Chingari allows users to create short videos and upload them on the platform to share with millions of users. Its popular in-built filters have been a major hit, allowing the application to enter the market dominated by international competitors, including TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.
Users can choose to sing a song, lip-sync, dance, film their pets, create voice-over movie scenes, perform comedy acts or do something else creative with music in the background before sharing their content. Moreover, Chingari users can play games, purchase merchandise, and send messages to fellow content creators.
The app supports more than 20 Indian regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. The platform’s straightforward interface lets users make videos of themselves and upload them within a short period.
Thus, it’s no surprise that Chingari managed to gain a massive user base within three years to become one of the most popular social media apps in a country with a population of more than 1.38 billion.
Crypto Infusion
Chingari is the first Indian social media app to introduce its own cryptocurrency token. The platform raised $6 million through Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on SolRazr to launch its personalized cryptocurrency $GARI. Chingari also raised $19 million for its token round from leading crypto-based venture capitalists and private equity companies, namely Alameda Research, Solana Capital, Kraken, Republic Crypto, Galaxy Digital, among several others.
Launched in October, the cryptocurrency is built on the Solana blockchain. Thus, $GARI can benefit from Solana’s fast, low-cost transaction speeds. The cryptocurrency was ushered in by Bollywood megastar and Chingari brand ambassador Salman Khan.
$GARI will enable content creators to monetize their videos, allowing them to earn income from the Chingari app. They can also set up their own e-commerce spaces. The token will likely facilitate the sale of physical merchandise and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Chingari and allow fans to fund their favorite artists. The crypto integration is expected to accelerate its user base growth. Thus, Chingari is poised to remain at the very top of Google Play’s rankings for a long time.
Regarding the $GARI launch, Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh said, “The future of a platform lies in its creators. On one side, we have an immense talent pool that needs to be explored and rewarded with an ethical amount of monetization. On the other side, while crypto experiences a rapid expansion in India, $GARI is poised to make it mainstream.
Chingari has demonstrated an impressive growth rate since its launch, becoming India’s top free social media app in just three years. Moreover, with the integration of cryptocurrency and an assortment of built-in features, Chingari is expected to retain its position on Google Play’s list for a very long period.
Source: Pixabay
NFT 2.0: The Next Evolution in NFTs
It’s time for NFT 2.0. Those who have not dipped their toes in NFT 1.0 already may say that NFT 2.0 came too quickly, but non-fungible tokens do have the capacity to surprise. If 2021 was a milestone for NFTs, 2022 and beyond will be its technological seven-mile step. Considering that a handful of the NFT 2.0 projects are now fighting for a place in the global spotlight, we have picked out and covered the most interesting among these, so make sure you check them out below!
Shooting High with CXIP
CXIP (pronounced “chip”) is a marketplace-agnostic NFT minting platform that wants to put the power back into the hands of NFT creators. CXIP seeks to solve an age-old problem with the royalties being locked to the platform on which you mint your NFTs. In other words, if you try to take your OpenSea NFT and sell it on a different platform, the original creator on OpenSea will not get royalties.
To achieve this, each NFT minted on CXIP will be fully covered by a personal smart contract, copyrighted, and be given proof of provenance. This is what enables CXIP’s key feature – its PA1D system that makes sure the creators have full control of their NFTs and get royalties no matter where they are sold.
CXIP aims to imbue each minted NFT with an air of authenticity and greatly improved commercial potential. As such, it hopes to profit from the rise of the metaverse in which the best among the NFTs will become rare and luxury items, not unlike anything made by Chanel or Rolex brands.
Infinity Is the Limit
Now for something a bit different compared with CXIP – Infinity is all about NFT discovery and evaluation. It is a community-owned NFT marketplace whose mission is to organically support an ecosystem in which the NFTs are developed, owned, and traded with the help of a DAO-controlled system. Infinity posits itself as a viable alternative to OpenSea and its more centralized brethren such as Rarible, with a bonus feature of having a treasury and a dedicated protocol. Infinity also supports ‘programmable NFTs’, which many claim are the next evolution in NFT utility.
What sets Infinity apart from its immediate competitors is the opportunity for all those who make transactions on the platform to profit directly from that platform’s future success. Infinity will take a 1.5% transaction cut for each NFT purchase and sale and forward it to its community-run treasury. In turn, this treasury will support the platform’s development which, again, should translate into personal benefits for each member of its community.
Its native $NFT token is the main cog in its wheel of protocol-driven control, governance, and treasury. In addition, its holders will get early access to special discounts, features, and NFT drops.
To broaden its appeal and community-focused credentials, Infinity will also offer lower transaction fees compared to its competitors. Once the marketplace secures stable enough liquidity, Infinity will start introducing new features such as those used for fractionalization, 3rd party integrations, and evaluation.
Tokenized Music, Games and Esports with Tezos
Tezos has built a name for itself as a decentralized open-source blockchain, but did you know that they are carving a niche in the NFT space as well? With substantial blockchain experience under its belt, Tezos wants to become a sustainable platform for artists, organizations, and entertainers who have recently jumped on the NFT bandwagon.
One of these heavy hitters is game giant Ubisoft, whose games will be now peppered with Digits – collectible pieces from its various game worlds. Touted as the “first NFTs playable in AAA games”, these Digits will take the form of in-game items such as vehicles and weapons. Early adopters on the new platform called Ubisoft Quartz will gain access to NFT drops and other rewards, with Tezos serving as the technical foundation based on its impressive energy-efficient features.
Mike Shinoda of the famous rock band Linkin Park has also placed his trust in Tezos as an engine that powers his NFT music project called Ziggurats. It encompasses a set of 5,000 mini mixtapes with unique NFT cover art and music, yet with the same lyrics.
Tezos’ push into the NFT world is now encompassing the gaming realms as well. This blockchain provided the technical backbone for the NFTs of the EVE Online Alliance Tournament XVII. A curiosity: these NFTs were a testament to the players’ skill in what is described as “NFT collectible kills”.
Finally, the NFT marketplace Rarible has recently announced its integration with Tezos. This means that its NFTs will now be a part of the Rarible marketplace which will also support the project launched on this blockchain in the future.
Photochromic’s Proof-of-Life
Now, PhotoChromic is a rather unique project, even in the NFT world in which uniqueness is the name of the game. Launched in 2020, it is an identity verification solution that employs NFTs as personal identifiers on the blockchain. Combining the governmental ID and biometrical data as proof of your identity, Photochromic creates a proof-of-life system in which your very identity becomes a secure and tamperproof NFT. Thus designed, your personal NFT serves as a full-blown ID document, which is used to link you to ownership of digital and physical assets, for example.
Security is essential if this project is to succeed, which is why the team behind the project sees it as a solution to two equally important issues – privacy protection and identity theft. The problem with privacy is made even worse with corporations getting rich by using people’s personal data.
Instead of this, Photochromic offers full NFT tokenization of your identity with the final result being the set of easily managed and programmable personal ID data that is left in full control of its owner.
This means that it cannot be sold to third parties and the access for the purpose of verification is done on-chain only.
Conclusion
NFTs are an emerging technology and their use cases are evolving hand-in-hand with their technical capabilities. The projects we presented above have the power to change the way we interact with online content, games, music, and marketplaces as consumers. With an expanding set of applications, NFT 2.0 will easily find its place in times of increasingly merged virtual and physical realities, promising many exciting things to come from the communities and projects blooming under the NFT canopy.
Port Finance Raises a $5.3m Strategic Round To Offer Fixed Rate Lending on Solana
Port Finance, the Solana-based lending protocol with the vision of bringing a whole suite of interest rate products to DeFi users, has raised $5.3M in its latest strategic funding round.
The round is led by Alameda Research with participation from Spartan Group, Brevan Howard, and A41. Port Finance’s list of existing investors also includes Jump Capital, Solana Foundation, GSR, and Defi Alliance.
Port Finance was the first to launch a variable rate lending product on Solana’s mainnet in July 2021. The platform now supports 13 different assets from the Solana, Ethereum, Terra and Bitcoin network and previously reached a total value of over $300M in assets locked on the platform.
With the latest round of funding, Port Finance will extend its current product offering to fixed-rate lending and interest rate swaps. The latest Port Finance product, Sundial, came live last week and was the first to offer fixed-rate lending on the Solana blockchain starting with USDC. “We are excited to see Port Finance build a fixed-rate lending product leveraging the Serum orderbook”, says Alameda Research.
‘’Fixed-rate lending is a huge untapped opportunity in DeFi. In traditional finance, fixed-rate lending is 25 times that of variable rate lending. We expect to see fixed-rate lending grow exponentially in DeFi,’’ says GW, Co-Founder of Port Finance. “Institutional investors have expressed interest in borrowing USD against their token holdings at a fixed interest rate. Port Finance expects to work with them closely as the product matures.”
Port Finance has secured over 30 integrations and partnerships since its launch. It will continue to work with developers within the Solana ecosystem and support projects integrating with Port Finance via the newly set up Port Ecosystem Grant. Over the coming months, Port Finance will also be rolling out a governance module with a staking mechanism to further align token holders with the project.
About Port Finance
Port Finance is a decentralized Money Market protocol on Solana, aiming to provide a full suite of lending products including but not limited to variable-rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swaps. Port Finance’s team brings engineering experience from tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, and previously contributed to Solana and Serum. The PORT token is currently traded on FTX, Ascendex, Gate.io, Serum, Raydium and Orca.
