Russians Have Invested $67 Billion In Crypto As The CBR Flirts With A Ban
According to a recent report by a Russian lawmaker, the country’s citizens have invested over 5 trillion rubles ($67.5 billion) in the crypto market, but the regulatory terrain remains hostile and unclear with the governor of the Central Bank of Russia increasingly hinting at a highly regulated environment
Cryptocurrencies have had legal status in Russia since 2020, although it is forbidden to use them as means of payment in the country. Authorities, however, have expressed opposing views stating that they could be a tool of money laundering and possibly used finance terrorism. The law “On Digital Financial Assets” entered into effect this year and regulated a few activities.
Despite recent warnings on a possible ban, the Russian crypto market has seen remarkable growth. The head of the Financial Market Committee Anatoly Aksakov stated during hearings at the lower house of the Russian parliament that residents have invested over $67.5 billion in crypto, although he didn’t specify a timeframe, the state-owned agency Tass reported.
According to some reports, 5 trillion rubles have already been invested by Russians in cryptocurrency
This crypto Russian boom might see big obstacles in the near future.
Aksakov empathized several kinds of investors, including the common Russian, are now interested in the crypto market. He stated: “It is necessary to determine how we treat this phenomenon and, accordingly, prescribe liabilities in the law, should we prohibit or restrict something.”
Authorities have warned and taken a few measures against what they see as high-risk investments for residents with low financial literacy attracted to the crypto market.
However, there is not enough regulatory clarity for Russian crypto investors at the moment and authorities have sent mixed signals about future legal actions.
The deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) Vladimir Chistyukhin announced recently that they are preparing an advisory report in which the regulators will start to provide more clarity by explaining the bank’s stance on how cryptocurrencies shall play a role in Russia’s financial market.
I think that we will soon publish a report on cryptocurrencies. This report will contain our approaches related to what place we see for cryptocurrency in the Russian financial market. I give a hint – we do not see a place for cryptocurrency in the Russian financial market.
Russian Authorities On Top Of Crypto
Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), shows a conservative and skeptical view when facing the rise of cryptocurrencies. She has hinted at a ban and recently noted that the CBR is capable of implementing restrictions. The local news portal finmarket.ru quoted:
Cryptocurrencies carry great risks for retail investors due to high volatility and use in illegal activities, so we cannot welcome investments in such assets.
The head of the bank has stated that the regulator doesn’t see the possibility of legalizing cryptocurrencies on the country’s exchanges, but they are studying its other uses.
Earlier, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin had compared bitcoin investments with gambling and warned that cryptocurrencies imply many risks for its investors.
As for bitcoin: if you look at how the value of this asset fluctuates, it’s dozens of percent points up, dozens down. A normal asset that can bring money to eligible investors should not have such characteristics, since it’s worse than a casino,
On Russia’s Finance Ministry views, the country should only allow “eligible investors” to do bitcoin transactions on exchanges.
The Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Vladimir Chistyukhin has expressed that a solution to their fears would be to prohibit transferring funds from bank accounts to crypto-exchanges:
I think that we will resolve the issue through amending the legislation. There will be a more precise definition of how cryptocurrencies can circulate,
By The Numbers: How Ethereum 2.0 One-Year Stats Stack Up
Ethereum 2.0 has been long in the making ever since the Beacon Chain went into operation in 2020. Since then, there have been numerous upgrades made to prepare the network for the final proof of stake move. Most recently of this has been the Kintsugi testnet that allows users of the blockchain to get a glimpse of what is to come when “The Merge” finally happens.
It has been a year since the move to ETH 2.0 was set into motion and there have been some notable happenings since then. In this article, we’re going to look at the year in review and all that has happened with the network since then.
Over 7% Of ETH Supply Staked
Staking on the Ethereum network has ramped up since the move to proof of stake was announced. Instead of requiring miners to compete and verify blocks like in proof of work, the network now requires validators who need 32 ETH to run a node. Each validator gets rewarded for helping confirm transactions in the network and making it safer to use.
The number of ETH staked on the network had quickly reached 5% of the total supply less than a year after the Beacon Chain was launched. December marks a complete year after the launch and there are now over 8.6 million ETH staked on the network worth a total of $33.5 billion. The number of validators has also grown to over 271,000 in this time.
7.33% of ETH supply staked | Source: Arcane Research
There is now a total of 7.33% of the total supply of ETH staked on the Ethereum network and this number is expected to grow in the coming months as it moves closer to the merge. After the merge is completed, APY is expected to increase due to unburnt fee revenue and MEV which will now go to stakers instead of miners in the new proof of stake mechanism.
Ethereum Moving Towards The Merge
The race towards complete merge with Ethereum 2.0 is still on but there has been some infrastructure put in place to ensure that the network gets there. One of those is the multi-operator validator network, Lido, built by the Obol Network. This allows for liquid staking tokens on the ethereum network.
Rocket Pool is also another decentralized staking service that went live on the main net. These two have been part of helping the network push towards 2.0 while making it easier for users to stake their tokens.
On Monday, the Kintsugi testnet was released. It is the first public testnet of significance that was released on ethereum and will precede some other testnets to come, that show how the network will work after the merge.
ETH continues downtrend | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from BitcoinKE, chart from TradingView.com
Jack Dorsey Disses Ethereum, Web3 In Twitter Rampage
Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey has admittedly never been a fan of Ethereum and has been quite open about his stance on the cryptocurrency. Dorsey has always been a Bitcoin maximalist through and through, showing support for the pioneer cryptocurrency at every turn. Even going as far as stepping down as Twitter CEO to focus more on Block, a venture which focuses solely on building with bitcoin.
Despite being vocal about not being a supporter of ethereum, Dorsey does get asked a fair bit what he thinks about the asset and the blockchain as a whole. It’s one of these instances that led Dorsey to once again show that he does not support the digital asset.
Dorsey Does Not Support Ethereum
With Dorsey focusing all of his energy on building with bitcoin, others have brought up the possibility of the Block CEO integrating other blockchains into his work. A Twitter user by the name of cdixon once again posed the possibility of the CEO to work with ethereum and other blockchains, stating that there were other applications of cryptocurrencies that would require other chains.
Dorsey had responded to the tweet with a clear and concise tweet. The tweet, once again, leaned greatly towards support for bitcoin as the CEO explained that only secure and resilient technologies should be used, alluding to the centralized nature of the ethereum blockchain.
“I believe in you and your ability to understand systems. It’s critical we focus our energy on truly secure and resilient technologies owned by the mass of people, not individuals or institutions. Only that foundation will provide for the applications you allude to.”
ETH price falls below $4,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Coming For Web3
Dorsey’s tirade against centralized systems did not end with the ethereum blockchain. Web3, the new baby of the innovative technology space, also drew criticism from the CEO. He tweeted saying that users did not actually own web3. Instead, that it belonged to the VCs and the LPs who are currently investing heavily in the space. Alluding to the fact that the incentives of these VCs and LPs will always impact it.
https://twitter.com/jack/status/1473139010197508098?s=20
The tweet itself had drawn criticism from those involved in the web3 space who poured out to counter the views of the CEO.
Dorsey went on to further mock the technology alongside SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joining the discussion, Musk had tweeted saying, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.” To which Dorsey had mockingly replied that “It’s somewhere between a and z.”
Featured image from Ripples Nigeria, chart from TradingView.com
Astra Protocol Raises $9 Million in Private Sale to Bring Decentralized Compliance to the DeFi Ecosystem
Zürich, Switzerland, 22nd December, 2021,
Astra Protocol is pleased to announce it has secured $9 million through its token raise. In addition, top-tier investment groups and individuals have backed the project, confirming the need for decentralized compliance in the decentralized finance industry.
Things are progressing rapidly for Astra and its globally patented protocol. The initiative focuses on equipping DeFi smart contracts with a fully decentralized compliance layer. That layer offers both Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money-Laundering capabilities. Moreover, the compliance layer can act as a tool to resolve any real-world compliance issues with the help of various renowned legal firms.
The ongoing growth of decentralized finance has shown a need to adhere to strict rules determined by society. The majority of protocols on the market today do not provide this functionality, yet the change will be inevitable. Without a compliance layer, developers and users may lose control of the ecosystem.
Moreover, the current technology landscape allows for overcoming and resolving any disputes that may arise. Therefore, an on-chain dispute resolution system is crucial, particularly for decentralized finance and the high risks it can present. Astra Protocol offers legal assurance, framework, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance for lending and borrowing, derivatives, stablecoins, asset management, decentralized insurance, and decentralized exchanges.
The Astra Protocol token raise concluded recently, raising $9 million for the team to keep building and evolving its compliance layer. Notable investors in the project include Republic, DAOMaker, Fundamental Labs, Faculty, Richard Dai, and Wave GP Cardano.
Jonathan Han, Partner at Republic comments:
“We believe Astra’s solution is a key part of the critical movement for DeFi to become mainstream. We are excited to back the Astra team who works diligently to bring the benefits of DeFi to more people and organizations”.
Astra Protocol co-founder Arthur Ali comments:
“We are extremely pleased to announce the closure of our token raise and proud to announce strong backing from the top tier investment groups and individuals such as; Republic, DAOMaker, Richard Dai, Fundamental Labs, and institutional backing. We firmly believe that ASTRA is key to the future of DeFi. It will allow us to unlock the next path of growth in the industry, allowing more compliant practices across multiple countries and ensuring further participation from major traditional institutions. Our globally patented technology will seamlessly allow DeFi to continue its growth whilst promoting greater confidence from regulators without compromising decentralization.”
Astra Protocol has secured further globally recognised partnerships with the world’s leading legal and auditing firms, with further announcements released imminently.
About Astra Protocol
Our mission is to equip all DeFi smart contracts with a fully decentralized compliance layer, including KYC & AML capabilities, to act as a tool to resolve real-world compliance issues using the expertise of trusted legal firms.
Contacts
