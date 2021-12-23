News
Scarlett Estevez has holiday on repeat in Disney’s ‘Christmas Again’
NEW YORK — At 14, Scarlett Estevez is certainly making her mark, starring in the currently streaming Disney Channel holiday movie “Christmas Again” and soon to be Ultra Violet in the channel’s upcoming “Black Scorpion & Ultra Violet” series.
“I never expected anything like this when I started at 4,” Estevez said after a post-screening Q&A at the Paley Center for fans.
A natural comedienne in the two “Daddy’s Home” films with Mark Wahlberg, she’s just completed a six-season run as Trixie in the “Lucifer” series.
“I was on the show for almost half my life,” she marveled. “That’s crazy!”
“Christmas Again” has Estevez as unhappy Rowena. Her holiday at home includes her divorced mom, big sister — and her dad who brings his fiancee and her little boy.
Ro wishes her parents could reunite, that the family wouldn’t change. So when she meets a limo driver who says he’s Santa, she makes a wish to do Christmas all over again. Which she does — over and over and over again!
Is this the Disney holiday version of “Groundhog Day”?
“That’s definitely right,” Estevez said, having watched the Bill Murray classic as a reference point before filming.
Doing many scenes over and over again, only with slight differences, like a different sweater or hair each day, “was kind of tricky because of the way that we filmed it.”
For instance, for each day with Ro and Santa outdoors on the sidewalk, all were filmed in one day.
“So continuity was a huge thing with this movie. It was a little confusing but really cool. Definitely something that I’ve never done before and I don’t know that I’ll get to do again.”
As an L.A. native, Chicago’s frigid temps were unnerving. “When I first got there I was kind of in shock because all my clothes were not for cold weather. But I got used to it and then, when I came back to L.A., it was like 50 degrees. And everybody was overreacting when they said it was really cold.”
There’s a key scene when Ro skates in an amateur hockey game. Can this Los Angeleno really skate?
“Yes, but there was a little bit of like trickery,” she revealed. “Because I was never on skates. I actually had a little wooden platform and they had somebody pulling me around.
“I think it’s more fun than if I was on my skates.”
Celebrating a ‘Wonderful’ 75th anniversary of a classic holiday movie
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a holiday fixture now but that was not true at first. Movie fans did not always think the classic — No. 20 on the American Film Institute’s list of the best movies ever made and 75 years old this week — was so wonderful.
Released five days before Christmas in 1946, “Wonderful Life” introduced us to George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), who faces a personal and professional crisis on Christmas Eve of 1945 and only manages to turn his frown upside-down with the help of a klutzy angel (Henry Travers).
It did modestly in theaters, reportedly falling about $500,000 shy of earning the $6.3 million it would have needed to break even. It earned respectful reviews and was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, best director Frank Capra and best actor Stewart, losing those three to “The Best Years of Our Lives.” Then, for years, it was barely thought of.
But a few things changed that. The biggie was that Republic Pictures neglected to renew the copyright on the film, so it entered the public domain in 1974, which is why you can find slipshod Blu-rays for $4 at gas stations every December and why it pops up on TV year after year. Then, in 1977, Marlo Thomas, a big TV star at the time, produced and starred in a gender-flipped remake, “It Happened One Christmas,” which scored huge ratings and led many dads like mine to tell their kids, “You liked that thing? You should see the original.”
The main change, in terms of how we look at “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is us. It’s the same movie it was in 1946 but we come at it differently now than we did then — when, for a variety of reasons, it must have startled audiences hoping for a “The Bells of St. Mary’s”-like burst of holiday cheer.
Jimmy Stewart
Then: One of the most genial of Hollywood stars, Stewart earned audiences’ trust playing uncomplicated good guys, including in Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and his Oscar-winning role in “The Philadelphia Story.” It’s likely the Capra connection led Stewart to sign on to “Wonderful” as his first project after distinguished service in the U.S. Army, starting in 1941 (he remained in the Reserves).
If audiences were expecting another of those uncomplicated guys, they did not get it in “Wonderful,” in which George spends a chunk of the movie contemplating suicide. George is a hero but “Wonderful” examines what it costs him to be one for the town of Bedford Falls, N.Y., whose citizens he repeatedly puts ahead of himself.
Now: With his entire career available, not just those early years, “Wonderful” does not seem like an outlier. A pioneer in actors wresting control of their careers away from studios, Stewart began stretching what audiences expected of his characters, especially with Alfred Hitchcock, who seemed to delight in roughing up Stewart’s image. Hitchcock cast him as a dangerously arrogant professor in “Rope,” a peeping Tom who somehow doesn’t know how incredible Grace Kelly is in “Rear Window” and a borderline necrophiliac in “Vertigo.”
Frank Capra
Then: Capra rose to fame as a crowd-pleaser, to such an extent that the term “Capra-esque” means a corny, modern-day fable in which hope and goodness always triumph. Capra was never as sunny as his rep — “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” especially, takes a dim view of politics — but audiences that loved “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town” and “It Happened One Night” expected uplift.
Now: In hindsight, the darkness and cynicism that were erased in Capra’s happy endings have gotten more attention. The handful of documentaries he made as part of the World War II propaganda effort are a possible turning point. Having spent time immersed in the ugliness of war, Capra seems to have shifted to exploring ambiguous material such as “Wonderful.” That may also be why, although he continued to make movies for 15 more years, the six-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner earned no more nominations and only made one more enduring film — the Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy “State of the Union.”
— Tribune News Service
Nuggets’ Austin Rivers on fans’ ejection at Oklahoma City: “Clowns be clowns”
OKLAHOMA CITY – Nuggets guard Austin Rivers heard the chirping from two courtside fans and had enough.
Nearly four minutes into the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 108-94 loss to the Thunder, Rivers buried a 3-pointer from the wing, which prompted an OKC timeout.
Rivers went directly to one of the officials and pointed out two courtside fans who, Rivers said, talked incessantly about his family. The two fans were immediately escorted out by Thunder security.
“They were just talking about my family the whole night,” Rivers said after the game. “I’ll take a lot, you know, I do take a lot. I’ve been taking a lot of heat since I’ve been, what, eighth grade just because of who my father is (Sixers head coach Doc Rivers), so people like to talk.
“You got little punks like that that sit courtside and get real bold because they, I don’t know, they feel special and they think they’re cool, talking to someone like me,” he added. “I don’t know what they’re doing, I don’t know who they are. Bunch of nobodies just talking. I don’t even care to give them attention. But, clowns be clowns.”
Rivers, whose 12 points off the bench helped the Nuggets make Wednesday’s final margin respectable, said he generally doesn’t have a problem with fans.
“I don’t mind it most nights,” he said. “It was constant. It was like every time down the floor they were saying something about my dad, someone said something about my sister. And that’s when I was like, ‘OK, I’ve had enough a little bit.’”
Rivers’ point was that those fans never would’ve been emboldened to say anything in any other setting.
“I don’t want to be portrayed or try to make myself sound like I’m some tough guy … None of those dudes would ever talk to me like that if I wasn’t on the basketball court,” he said. “I don’t like people like that. Keep the same energy all the time. … You could talk trash, you could say ‘I suck,’ all that, that’s fair game. You’re talking about my family, like, what are we doing here? Imagine me showing up to where they work, and I’m just talking (crap) about their family the whole time, like while they’re trying to work. … A bunch of punks. I’m glad the refs threw them out otherwise, that’s where you get into a situation where I go over there and then it’s different.”
The incident marred an otherwise productive night from Rivers and Denver’s second unit. The Nuggets’ bench outscored the Thunder’s 45-28 and, briefly, gave Denver life in the second half.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he was thrilled with the second unit’s effort and for that reason, never went back to his starters in the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets head home after a strange two-game road trip and will face the Hornets on Thursday night.
Look to the stars for holiday dressing inspiration
Are all of your gifts bought or made, and wrapped? Has the eggnog been spiced and poured? Tree decked? Mistletoe hung? OK then, let’s just pretend that’s all done. So there’s just one thing left to do: Decide what to wear for the actual holidays themselves.
The only problem: It’s pretty much too late to order anything online, and who seriously wants to go running around into stores packed with last-minute gift shoppers right now?
So here are a few savvy suggestions about how to find a pretty spectacular statement-making, holiday look directly in your own closet — inspired by a few iconic and oh-so festive celeb looks from over the years. Call it celebrating the outfits of Christmas past.
An angelic white dress: Who doesn’t need a serious Naomi Campbell moment every now and then? For a holiday event honoring her friend/fellow supermodel Kate Moss, Campbell turned heads (as always) in a white cowl neck silk gown with almost zero accessories. Marcella sells a cousin to that in the Mercer Dress ($119 on marcellanyc.com), or you can just look at your favorite frocks from seasons past, and pull out something white and sumptuous, with a high-drama neckline (or lack thereof).
The satin red slip dress: Diane Kruger stole the show in 2016 at the premiere for the movie ‘Sky’ when she donned a Cushnie et Ochs dress. Nab the look for yourself with a red one from your closet, or rock something similar in the Moment Dress ($240 on trinaturk.com) in bright red, sleek matte satin.
The sleek black suit: Bella Hadid did it her way, wearing a lace-insert bodysuit and tuxedo to the Global Lyme Alliance Gala. But this one should be fairly easy to toss together, since odds are pretty good you have some kind of version of a black suit (or in a pinch, flattering black pants and a black jacket or blazer.) It doesn’t need to be silk, satin or a proper tuxedo cut, though all are certainly pluses for a holiday scenario. Just make sure it’s a sharp cut, is wrinkle-free, and then proceed to snazz it up with either a semi-sheer blouse or any top with lace inserts.
Anything shimmering and metallic: Leave it to Lil Nas X to make a lasting impression, and I’m a big fan of how he did so this year in take-no-prisoners style, courtesy of a silver metallic skirt, silver puffer jacket, and a pair of silver boots. Even just one of those pieces would’ve been an attention-getter, so if you have a gold lame blouse hanging around from several New Year’s Eves ago, or maybe a silver leather evening bag, pull it out and make it the focal point of your look.
A little plaid never hurts: A Christmas classic, bright plaids (preferably with plenty of reds running throughout) make any outfit instantly celebratory. Alexandra Daddario knows how to play the whole thing up by adding in bold red accessories — including a gorgeous red lip. And while she opted for a head-to-toe plaid rollout (including coat!), just one pretty plaid piece — a pencil skirt, say, or a puffy-sleeved blouse — is all you need to let everyone know you’re feeling festive.
