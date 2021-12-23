News
Scramble to stave off egg, meat shortage over after Charlie Baker signs changes to animal welfare law
The scramble to stave off a predicted egg and meat shortage spurred by a new hen and farm animal welfare law is over after Gov. Charlie Baker signed changes that will make adoption of new standards easier for farmers.
“I signed the egg bill. I got cracking. We unscrambled all of the information in it, and it’s egg-cellent that it’s signed,” Baker said following an event at the State House on Wednesday morning.
Without legislative action, a new law set to take effect Jan. 1 would have made it illegal to sell eggs in Massachusetts that come from hens given less than 1.5 feet of cage space. Industry leaders warned of shortages and price hikes to come as the new regulations would rip up to 90% of eggs currently sold in the state off the shelves.
The changes allow egg manufacturers using vertical aviary systems to supply 1 square foot of floor space per hen — a standard agreed to by some animal welfare groups. The new law gives a grace period to pork and veal farmers, giving them until Aug. 15 to get in line with new standards affording farm animals more space.
But animal-rights advocates say the changes “gutting” the law means animals will continue to suffer.
“Under the bill, hens were to receive the smallest amount of relief from abject cruelty, but now even that pittance is to be snatched away by this deeply cruel industry,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.
On Thursday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals supporters will pelt the Massachusetts State House with smelly “egg” water balloons. With the display, the group will register its members’ disgust at the lengthy list of changes to the bill that capitulate to egg-industry interests they say will render the 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law pointless, according to a press release.
“We urge consumers to refuse to buy eggs, for which chickens suffer mightily,” Reiman said.
But lawmakers say the changes will ensure a more secure egg and pork supply chain.
“Massachusetts is taking action to prevent cruelty to farm animals and ensure that our state has continued access to eggs that meet the expectations of the Commonwealth’s residents,” said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.
House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, says it allows “continued access to affordable egg and pork products, while also honoring the intent of the animal welfare ballot question.”
News
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
By LAURA UNGAR and MIKE STOBBE
Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.
Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.
“Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at this,” he said.
An analysis from the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team estimated hospitalization risks for omicron cases in England, finding people infected with the variant are around 20% less likely to go to the hospital at all than those infected with the delta variant, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more.
That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified: 56,000 cases of omicron and 269,000 cases of delta.
A separate study out of Scotland, by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and other experts, suggested the risk of hospitalization was two-thirds less with omicron than delta. But that study pointed out that the nearly 24,000 omicron cases in Scotland were predominantly among younger adults ages 20 to 39. Younger people are much less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19.
“This national investigation is one of the first to show that omicron is less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than delta,” researchers wrote. While the findings are early observations, “they are encouraging,” the authors wrote.
The findings have not yet been reviewed by other experts, the gold standard in scientific research.
Ascano noted the studies have limitations. For example, the findings are specific to a certain point in time during a quickly changing situation in the United Kingdom and other countries may not fare the same way.
Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said that in the Scottish study, the percentage of younger people was almost twice as high for the omicron group compared with the delta group, and that “could have biased the conclusions to less severe outcomes caused by omicron.”
He nonetheless said the data were interesting and suggest omicron might lead to less severe disease. But he added: “It’s important to emphasize that if omicron has a much higher transmission rate compared to delta, the absolute number of people requiring hospitalization might still increase, despite less severe disease in most cases.”
Data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have also suggested omicron might be milder there. Salim Abdool Karim, a clinical infectious disease epidemiologist in South Africa, said earlier this week that the rate of admissions to hospitals was far lower for omicron than it was for delta.
“Our overall admission rate is in the region of around 2% to 4% compared to previously, where it was closer to 20%,” he said. “So even though we’re seeing a lot of cases, very few are being admitted.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Boston loses second big-money lawsuit in a week over retaliation following discrimination complaints
Boston lost two big-money lawsuits in the span of a remarkable few days as two different juries ruled that the school district had retaliated against Black men complaining of discrimination, leading those involved in the cases to say the district needs to get its act together.
The latest verdict saw a Suffolk County jury rule last week in favor of Jose Edwards, who said he’d been removed from his job as a dean at Madison Park Technical High School in 2015 after he had made a discrimination complaint against the district.
The jury granted him $410,080 in back pay and $533,110 for “emotional distress” — a total of $943,190, though his lawyer said the actual amount the city pays out could balloon significantly with compound interest on the back pay and $840,000 in attorneys fees he’s seeking for the city to shell out.
In Edwards’ case — a suit filed in 2016 against the city and then-Superintendent Tommy Chang — the jury ruled that the city’s school district had taken an “adverse employment action” against him, and decided that his making a “protected” complaint was a “determinative factor” in why, per court documents. In plain English, that means that the jury said that the district indeed told Edwards not to come back to work, and did so because he’d made a discrimination complaint — punishing him for doing it, which is against the law.
“You can’t retaliate against someone if they oppose what they find in good faith to be discrimination,” said Robert Johnson, Edwards’ lawyer and also his former professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Edwards had previously complained that he’d been passed over for district jobs because of his race and gender.
Asked for comment, a spokeswoman for Mayor Michelle Wu — who wasn’t in the big office back in 2016 — said, “Boston Public Schools is reviewing the verdict with the Law Department.” The jury did have the option of also hitting the city for punitive damages, but declined to do so.
But Johnson told the Herald that it’s time the city learned its lesson.
“What the new mayor needs to do is she needs to look into this school department and how they treat Black people,” Johnson said.
Al Holland, a highly regarded former schools administrator who the district periodically brings out of retirement to serve as principal when something goes wrong, was helming Madison Park at the time and sent Edwards the letter telling him not to come back to work at the bidding of the administration. Holland eventually testified for the defense, and he told the Herald he was glad Edwards prevailed.
“Boston Public Schools needs to reexamine their policies and procedures and figure out why we’re not following them,” Holland said. “If we just follow the policies and procedures, we’ll avoid a lot of these situations.”
Holland, a Black man who was headmaster of South Boston High School in the height of the 1970s busing crisis, said he’s seen the city make “great strides, for sure” on discrimination issues, “but it’s something that you have to work at, and when you stop working at it it can slip away.”
Both of them pointed to a strikingly similar case that a jury decided just three days before Edwards’, ruling that the city had to pay out $1.7 million because the school district had retaliated against then-gym-teacher Charles Sherman Neal for alleging discrimination. Neal, who worked at Boston Community Leadership Academy, made multiple complaints before the district eventually fired him.
“The city should put people in charge who take these policies and the law seriously,” Neal’s attorney Ilir Kavaja said about the case first reported by The Boston Globe last week.
The city has a month to decide whether to appeal each of these two verdicts.
Kavaja said Boston’s trying to get out of paying interest on the damages awarded. That’s a shade over $274,000 of the total award, and he’s opposing that attempt.
One element that makes this particularly striking is that it’s normally rare for civil cases to go to a jury trial at all. Usually they’re settled out of court, with the plaintiff dropping the suit in exchange for cash or other previsions agreed upon in a signed document. Indeed, over the past several years, the city has settled several dozen cases a year, but since 2016 only a small handful have gone to trial.
But one of those came just a few weeks before these two. In November, a federal jury awarded a $2 million judgment to Boston Police Lt. Detective Donna Gavin after determining that her boss had discriminated against her because of her gender, and then retaliated when she took issue with that.
Federal court documents show that the city is pushing to have the case retried or the judgment set aside — common requests for a defendant who just lost — and the BPD and Gavin are now enmeshed in a back and forth around dollar amounts before a judge is due to rule further in the new year.
News
No Broncos on initial Pro Bowl roster, but Justin Simmons among three first alternates
No Broncos players were named to the initial Pro Bowl rosters, which were revealed by the NFL Wednesday night.
Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles were named first alternates.
According to a league source, the Broncos’ other alternates are outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (third) and running back Javonte Williams and safety Kareem Jackson (sixth).
The Pro Bowl was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.
Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl last year. In the first season of a four-year, $61 contract signed in March, he enters Sunday’s game at Las Vegas with a team-high five interceptions (tied for fourth in the NFL), 68 tackles (second on team) and 12 pass break-ups (tied with Surtain for the lead).
Surtain, the Broncos’ ninth overall pick, has four interceptions in his rookie season and is third on the team with 48 tackles.
Bolles has started all 11 of his games this year, missing two games with an ankle injury and one with COVID-19.
Seven don’t practice. The Broncos returned to practice Wednesday without seven players — quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, already ruled out for Sunday), running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip), safety Kareem Jackson (back), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (day off).
Eight players were limited, including receiver Courtland Sutton (wrist), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) and safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck). Sterns missed the Cincinnati game.
The Broncos have no players on their COVID-19/reserve list after outside linebacker Malik Reed was activated and returned to practice for the first time since Dec. 10.
Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) were designated to return from injured reserve. Mintze and Anderson were initially placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 and Dec. 2, respectively.
Fangio on Bassey. Coach Vic Fangio said it was “disappointing” to lose second-year cornerback Essang Bassey to the Los Angeles Chargers via waivers on Saturday.
“We have an overabundance of defensive backs right now and when you have to make a roster move at this point of the season, sometimes you have to roll the dice to get the guy back, but we didn’t,” Fangio said. “I wish Bass nothing but the best. I’ll be rooting for him except when he plays us.”
Bassey, a 2020 undrafted free agent from Wake Forest, played 382 snaps over 12 games (one interception) last year, but tore his ACL at Kansas City in early December. He played one game for the Broncos this year and is reunited in Los Angeles with Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, who was the Broncos’ secondary coach last year.
Briefly. The Raiders ruled out starting safety Johnathan Abram for the final three games (shoulder) and remain without tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who hasn’t practiced since being injured at Dallas on Thanksgiving. … Las Vegas’ split-performance season — a 5-2 start and a current 2-5 skid. … For Broncos fans making the trip to Las Vegas, the Raiders require proof of vaccination for any person over the age of 12 to enter Allegiant Stadium.
Scramble to stave off egg, meat shortage over after Charlie Baker signs changes to animal welfare law
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
Boston loses second big-money lawsuit in a week over retaliation following discrimination complaints
No Broncos on initial Pro Bowl roster, but Justin Simmons among three first alternates
4 statewide ballot question initiatives advance for consideration for 2022 Massachusetts statewide election
Patriots Matt Judon, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Russians Have Invested $67 Billion In Crypto As The CBR Flirts With A Ban
Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity
Actress Alicia Witt’s Worcester parents were sick and remained very private, neighbor says
Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record