Celebrities
Searching For Answers: Congress Requests Information On Deadly Astroworld Tragedy
Congress is requesting more information about the deadly Astroworld tragedy.
We’re currently weeks out from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival and it seems the blame and cause of the mishap is still pretty much up in the air. While public opinion is obviously pointing blame to Travis Scott, that is mainly because he holds the name of the festival. Beyond public opinion, a cause or person is directly responsible and that will be the main factor in lawsuits and anything regarding accountability.
Travis is already teaming up with organizations to make concerts safer, which is obviously an important first step. Now, it seems Congress is getting involved and wanting to know exactly what went wrong, according to a letter obtained by TMZ.
We are writing to request information regarding the tragic events on November 5, 2021, when a stampede crushed concertgoers, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more during Astroworld Music Festival. Those who died ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old.1 Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage.2 Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,” for Astroworld Festival.3
One interesting thing about the letter is Travis Scott isn’t mentioned once—the main focus is on Live Nation and their production of the event and safety protocols. Also mentioned were rumors they withheld paychecks from workers until they signed waivers saying they wouldn’t sue.
At this point, a direct response from Live Nation will be needed back to congress by January 7th.
Celebrities
Susan Sarandon’s Children: Facts About Her 3 Kids, Including Eva Amurri
Susan Sarandon is the proud mom of three amazing children, all of which have followed in her Hollywood footsteps. Find out all about her kids here!
Susan Sarandon is a Hollywood icon! The 75-year-old star has the kind of Tinseltown credit that few actors have been lucky enough to enjoy, including an Academy Award for Best Actress from 1995’s Dead Man Walking. Born the eldest child out of nine in Queens, New York, Susan graduated with a drama degree from the Catholic University of America before setting her sights on TV and film. After quickly landing roles in a couple of soap operas, Susan got her big break in 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Then the roles came rolling in and she would go on to be nominated for Best Actress in Thelma & Louise (1991), Lorenzo’s Oil (1992), and The Client (1994). More recently, she could be seen in The Lovely Bones and A Bad Mom’s Christmas.
Alongside her many acting accolades, Susan is known for her activism and being the mother of three wonderful kids. Her eldest, Eva Amurri, was welcomed during Susan’s romance to Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri. During her 21-year relationship with actor Tim Robbins, which ended in 2009, Susan gave birth to sons Jack Robbins and Miles Robbins. Find out everything to know about Susan’s kids, below!
Eva Amurri
Born on March 15, 1985, Eva has all the beauty and talent to make a name for herself in Hollywood — and she has done just that! With parts on Friends and How I Met Your Mother, Eva eventually landed a recurring role on Showtime’s Californication. in 2012, she appeared in the Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg vehicle That’s My Boy. In 2016, Eva had a chance to work alongside her mom Susan in the movie Mothers And Daughters.
Eva has also blessed her mom with three grandchildren. After marrying Kyle Martino in 2011, the pair would welcome son Marlowe in 2014, followed by son Major in 2016. Five months after Eva and Kyle split, she welcomed their son Mateo in April 2020.
Jack Robbins
John “Jack” Henry was welcomed by Susan and Tim on May 15, 1989. His Hollywood goals are being pursued behind the camera, as he has credits for directing the short film Serfs Up, the documentary I’ve Got Levitation and the TV series Ultimate Ultimate. He has also written Hot Winter: A Film by Dick Pierre and the short Opening Night.
Miles Robbins
Susan’s youngest of the brood is Miles, born on May 4, 1992. He has really started to pick up steam as an actor, with gigs in huge projects like Blockers, The X-Files, The Day Shall Come and Fearless. He was heavily featured in the new Halloween reboot from 2018 as Dave, the doomed boyfriend of a teenage babysitter killed by Michael Myers.
Celebrities
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Noella Bergener‘s estranged husband, James Bergener, is speaking out against the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member following the sharing of a shocking Instagram message over the weekend.
After the Bravo newbie accused James of abandoning both her and their son and failing to pay “a dime in support” for their family, he released a statement through his attorney in which he slammed Noella’s “false accusations” but said he wouldn’t “publicly disparage” her.
“I look forward to addressing all these false accusations in a courtroom,” his statement, shared with PEOPLE on December 21, read. “A judge in Puerto Rico, where I am a resident, has already granted our divorce. Ultimately Noella is the mother of my child and I will not publicly disparage her.”
According to the report, the RHOC cast member, who had been with James for six years and married to the attorney since June 2020, filed for a legal separation in August, citing “irreconcilable differences.” And that same month, she was served with divorce papers from James.
In Noella’s Instagram post, which she shared on Sunday, she admitted her split from James was “brutal to relive.”
“[Five] months ago my husband and partner of [six] years left the house with his toothbrush leaving behind his life, family and home. He ended our marriage with service of divorce papers from Puerto Rico. Which he doesn’t qualify for since we are California citizens and nothing untoward happened in our marriage there,” she wrote. “We had been arguing since I found out of his tax debts through gossip sites 3 weeks prior and was confused with his push back to selling our vacation home to cover them.”
Noella also said James “has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure” and suggested he “fled the state to evade service.”
“My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce,” she explained.
Along with the Instagram post, Noella shared a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of RHOC in which she was seen discussing her and James’ split with co-star Nicole James and telling her she needed to “find [James] in order to turn back on the credit cards and make sure the rent gets paid and in order to move forward with my son’s therapy.”
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Bella Hadid & More Stars In Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Don’t judge us, but one of our favorite things about Christmas is seeing all the ugly sweaters. Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, and Bella Hadid have been pictured wearing the festive attire, and we love them for it.
If you ask us, it’s only acceptable to wear an ugly outfit around Christmastime. In fact, it’s encouraged. Ugly sweater season is here, and stars like Bella Hadid Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and even Beyonce have got the look down pat. Their festive fashion choices are some of our favorites, and we always love horrible holiday getups! From obnoxious colors, to overstated embellishment, we’re looking at all of our favorite ugly Christmas sweaters from the past several years!
Jennifer Garner joyfully rocked a Christmas-themed sweater vest as she spread holiday cheer in Brentwood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The mom of three was actually leaving an office building, so whoever she was meeting with likely left their get together with a huge smile on their face because, well… just look at her sweater vest! It’s so festive, and we love it.
Newly married Gwen Stefani is at the top of our leader board for the most festive head-to-toe outfit we’ve laid eyes on! The former No Doubt frontrunner was spotted in wearing cat-themed holiday overalls while heading into a studio in Santa Monica on December 9, 2020. Gwen, who paired the unique look with gold metallic boots, was all smiles as she waved to nearby paparazzi.
You would never associate the word “ugly” with supermodel Bella but that became the case in the form of a sweater which she was seen rocking while heading to a holiday party with her older sister Gigi Hadid in December 2019. Bella did her best to keep a low profile in her multi-colored top and oversized black pants and shoes that were nothing short of understated. Gigi, on the other hand, sported a green jacket over a red and white t-shirt, faded jeans and red shoes. Trust the Hadid sisters to make colorful sweaters look chic!
The one and only Beyonce also made the trend look fashionable when she dressed up as a literal Christmas tree! She was spotted leaving her Ultimate Office Christmas Party dressed to the nines in holiday-inspired getup. She resembled a tree with a tartan shawl wrapped around her body which was adorned with ornaments and lights! Meanwhile, Modern Family star Ariel Winter looked pretty in pink when she rocked a Santa Baby sweater for a shopping trip at Bloomingdales. Ariel was spotted at the mall after her Hot Yoga class, and purchased a new juicer along with other gifts!
Gwen also got into the holiday spirit when she was seen in a blue and white version holiday sweater while doing some major food shopping with her husband Blake Shelton in December 2017. The couple were spotted in great spirits while leaving a Los Angeles supermarket with a cart filled with goodies in preparation for the holidays. So the question is: who wore the ugliest sweater of all? Click through the gallery below and decide for yourself!
Searching For Answers: Congress Requests Information On Deadly Astroworld Tragedy
Other voices: Independence is good — unless you’re Joe Manchin?
Broncos podcast: Drew Lock and Denver facing must-win against Raiders to stay in playoff contention
EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
St. Paul City Council to resume in-person meetings
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan
Democratic state Rep. Dominique Jackson appointed to federal housing agency
Two books challenged by Lindbergh High School parents will stay in library
Where’s the money from St. Louis’ $790 million settlement with the NFL?
Army veteran wore a wire, risked his life to expose bad cops in the KKK
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record