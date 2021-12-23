Connect with us

Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity

Published

1 min ago

on

Season of giving: Families of fallen Massachusetts first responders receive mortgage payoffs from charity
The families of two fallen Massachusetts first responders will enjoy a brighter holiday season and “so much comfort” after their homes were paid off by a charity.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgages on the homes of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy and Newburyport Firefighter Brett Burkinshaw.

Clardy, 44, was killed on the Mass Pike in Charlton five years ago when an impaired driver crossed three lanes of traffic and careened into Clardy’s cruiser on the side of the highway. The trooper from Hudson left behind six children and his wife, who said she’s “truly grateful” for the support from the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

“Knowing our home will be paid off gives my family so much comfort and a sense of security,” Reisa Clardy said.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for my children without their father,” she said, later adding, “It eases the burden and allows us to be together as a family with less worry.”

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and served in the United States Marine Corps and Army.

Burkinshaw, 47, who served his community for nearly two decades, died in July after a 19-month battle with job-related brain cancer. He was survived by his wife and daughter.

His wife Cheryl said their home is where she and her daughter have “so many happy memories with Brett.”

“Knowing that my daughter and I will have the security of our forever home being mortgage-free is impossible to put into words,” she said.

Burkinshaw’s firefighting career began at 16-years-old when he became a call firefighter for the West Newbury Fire Department. During and after his college years, he was employed at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

He then became a call firefighter for the Newburyport Fire Department in 2003, before being hired as a full-time firefighter in 2010. He was also a reserve for the Newburyport Police Department, as well as the fire alarm superintendent in Newburyport.

News

Actress Alicia Witt’s Worcester parents were sick and remained very private, neighbor says

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Actress Alicia Witt's Worcester parents were sick and remained very private, neighbor says
Actor, singer and author Alicia Witt’s parents were both ailing in recent years and their house was in disrepair, but both remained private people before they were found dead Monday in their Worcester home, a neighbor told the Herald.

“They were totally in the house. They wouldn’t open the door to anyone,” said the woman, who said she knew the couple for nearly 40 years.

Robert and Diane Witt were found dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday inside their Sussex Lane home after Alicia Witt asked a cousin to check on them after not hearing from them for several days.

“There were no signs of foul play,” said Kathleen Daly-Shea, a Worcester police spokeswoman. “It is under investigation. The medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.”

In a statement Tuesday, Alicia Witt said: “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events and this surreal loss.”

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous out of respect for her neighbors, described Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75 — both retired high school teachers — as unique. The couple homeschooled Alicia and her brother Ian, she said.

After she left home, Alicia started a career as a young actress on the original “Dune” movie, which has since been remade. Today, she is also an accomplished singer/songwriter and classically trained pianist and has opened for Ben Folds Five, Jimmy Webb and John Fullbright, according to her IMDb bio.

She’s also appeared on TV, on Broadway and in many films where her skills as a pianist have been incorporated into her roles.

She appeared in “The Walking Dead,” “The Sopranos,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Orange Is The New Black,” and was in the movies “Urban Legend,” “Vanilla Sky” and “Two Weeks Notice.”

“When Alicia’s movies were on, her parents would come to my house to watch them because they didn’t have a color TV,” their neighbor said. “Alicia also bought them a station wagon years ago, but it mainly sat in the driveway.”

Robert Witt had been fighting cancer for years and used to go to Boston for treatment, the woman said. About one year ago, Diane Witt told her that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.

“She was very frail.” the woman said. “A strong wind could have blown her over. She couldn’t have been more than 90 pounds, and she was getting even thinner.”

The neighbor took them shopping and helped them when she could, she said. But when she asked if they had thought of moving into an assisted living facility, or at least contacting the local senior center for help, she said, Diane Witt refused.

Their house was also in “terrible condition,” the woman said. “If people put pieces of furniture out on the curb, she would take it. She just seemed to think that everything had value.”

Less than a year ago, someone asked police to do a wellness check on them, the neighbor said, adding she helped convince them to let the police inside.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “But it’s a blessing both went together because neither one of them could survive alone.”

News

Michelle Wu says ‘hatred and fear and confusion’ motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Michelle Wu says 'hatred and fear and confusion' motivating opposition to vaccine mandate changes
Mayor Michelle Wu fired back at people pushing back on the city’s tightening vaccine mandates, saying that the opposition is based in “hatred and fear and confusion” — and that she’s been the target of bigoted vitriol over the move.

Wu, speaking on Boston Public Radio’s call-in “Ask the Mayor” segment on Wednesday, was reflecting on the chaotic press conference Monday where she announced that various businesses in the city would need to require proof of vaccination, and that the city would be tightening its vaccine requirement for municipal workers.

“It was quite a powerful event to be standing in the seat of city governments surrounded by mayors and executives from cities across the region, experts from the public health side, from industries that are affected, to say, ‘We are going to do this together, we’re taking a big step to protect all of us’ — and then to have the event happen over the very loud and constant chants,” Wu said.

She also noted the “singing of patriotic songs, chanting of ‘USA,’” which she said was “just a clear message that there’s still a part of our society, even in this state, even in this city, that really feels like something is being taken away.”

“That’s based on misinformation,” Wu continued. “It’s based in, I think it’s at some level hatred and fear and confusion, but to have that presented as this is the patriotic way and everyone else who says differently — the people of color who owned restaurants who were standing with us, the newly elected elected officials — don’t belong here aren’t part of this, this country and what we represent — that’s completely backwards.”

Starting next month, bars, gyms and other establishments will need to require proof of vaccination. Wu’s changes also included amending the city’s worker vaccine mandate to get rid of the ability of workers to provide weekly evidence of a negative test rather than getting the shot. That’s led to pushback from a first-responder group that’s threatening legal action.

Wu added that there are “constant calls associating me with the same hateful, racist, xenophobic language that the former president used and describing the virus and its origins and who was to blame.”

This all does come amid the reality that omicron is spreading like wildfire, and Wednesday brought the largest single-day number of new reported cases that the state has yet seen. Some reports have suggested that omicron might be somewhat less severe than previous variants, but the virus continues to send people to the hospital and, in rarer cases, the grave.

News

Rhode Island’s largest hospital network to require proof of vaccine, test from visitors; Mass General Brigham says ‘not’ right now

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

Rhode Island's largest hospital network to require proof of vaccine, test from visitors; Mass General Brigham says 'not' right now
Rhode Island’s largest hospital system will soon require all visitors to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, a step Massachusetts hospitals said they aren’t yet ready to take.

The policy announced on Wednesday by Lifespan takes effect on Monday, the company said in a statement.

“Visitors will need to show a picture ID and proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID PCR test administered within 48 hours of their visit,” Lifespan said.

Proof of vaccination can be a vaccination card, printout or phone image.

