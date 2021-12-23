Celebrities
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Secret Nanny Exposed
Sister Wives star Christine Brown dropped a major bombshell in previews for this week’s episode, when she revealed that the most “Covid cautious” of all the Sister Wives, Robyn Brown, had a secret nanny!
Sister Wives fans were shocked to hear that Robyn was allowed a nanny due to the strict Covid regulations the family has been following under the direction of their husband, Kody Brown.
Kody has been so strict about regulations, in fact, that he has not allowed the family to celebrate big events such as birthdays or graduations, and he even refused to fly to attend he and Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s long-awaited scoliosis surgery.
Kody also implemented a regulation that several of the older children could not see their significant others and that the younger children could not play together. Kody took his regulations so far, that he would not even let his first wife, Meri, whose only child, Mariah, has long since moved out, visit the other wives’ homes that did have children. Despite the fact that this meant Meri would be quarantined all by herself, Kody stood firm. There were even times he would not see some of his own children in an attempt to abide by his self-imposed Covid regulations. Kody spent the majority of his time during the pandemic, with the most recent addition to the family, his wife Robyn. Even his own family felt Kody’s regulations were a little extreme, and fans agreed with them.
So for fans to hear that Robyn had a secret nanny, an unrelated person coming into her home on a regular basis, caused a lot of backlashes. And none as harsh, as Kody’s wife Christine who revealed the shocking revelation to the public. Christine was outraged to discover that while she had to be the sole caregiver of her daughter Ysabel during and after her difficult spinal surgery, Robyn meanwhile had not only the help of their husband, Kody, but she also had a nanny.
Fans were also confused as Robyn’s household consists of five children, two of which are adults, aged 18 and 21, one of which is 16, and one of which is 10, with her youngest child being five. Upon revealing the information in the preview, Christine demands of the cameras and of Kody “what does the nanny even do?!” And fans agreed.
It’s no secret that many of the fans(and the wives) feel that Kody favors his most recent wife, Robyn, over the other wives. The other wives feel that Robyn is calling many of the shots in the family through Kody and although Kody claims the Covid regulations he has come up with are his alone, many feel Robyn had more of a hand in those decisions than she and Kody are letting on.
In previews for the upcoming episode, it looks like tensions are coming to a head for the Brown family as accusations are thrown and the truth is finally revealed. Will this be the final breaking point for the Sister Wives family? It’s sure looking that way.
Photos Credit: Instagram
Celebrities
Kimmy Still Kares: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Goes on Group Dates With Pete Davidson ‘To Spare Kanye’s Feelings’
Even though she’s doing her best to move on from her marriage, Kim Kardashian clearly still cares about Kanye West.
To the surprise of absolutely everyone, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began dating comedian Pete Davidson back in October after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live. In the months since, things have been heating up, with Kim most recently being spotted in Davidson’s native Staten Island, where the pair rented out a movie theater alongside Scott Disick.
While her almost-brother-in-law tagging along for their movie date might seem weird, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, Kim is intentionally going on group dates with Pete to “spare Kanye’s feelings” and make things seem more casual.
“The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings,” the source explains. “Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non stop PDA photos. [Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”
As fans of the couple already know, Kanye has been very vocal about wanting to get back together with his wife of seven years. Most recently, the rapper changed the lyrics of his hit “Runaway” during a live performance, saying, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”
While Kim never responded to Ye’s statements publicly, she recently filed documents requesting to be “legally single” along with dropping “West” from her last name.
Knowing Kanye, these group dates probably aren’t doing much to save his feelings…
Kardashian’s relationship with Pete has to be even harder on the musician now that he broke things off with model Vinetria. According to reports from Page Six, the pair called it quits after dating for the last few months.
There’s not word on why they pressed pause, but Kanye’s public pleas to get back with another woman probably have something to do with it.
Celebrities
BOSSIP Exclusive: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra & More Talk “The Matrix Resurrections” At Dazzling World Premiere In San Francisco
Red or blue pill?
‘The One’ is back for another mind-blowing Sci-Fi spectacular in “The Matrix Resurrections”–the latest chapter of the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre–which reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous.
In most cases, celebs avoid reprising iconic roles in iconic films, but it was the “beautiful” script that attracted Keanu Reeves back to the franchise.
“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” said Reeves in an interview with Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.”
Beyond the bullets and bravado is an epic love story that continues to resonate with fans across the world and beyond.
“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,’” said Carrie-Anne Moss. “It was just very exciting.”
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman,” the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist,” “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” TV’s “Mindhunter”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s “Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (TV’s “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (TV’s “Dead to Me,”), Eréndira Ibarra (series “Sense8,” “Ingobernable”), Toby Onwumere (TV’s “Empire”), Max Riemelt (series “Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (series “Sense8,” “Treadstone”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Angel Has Fallen,” TV’s “Gotham”).
Directed by Lana Wachowski from a screenplay by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the buzzy reboot/sequel is a clever love letter to one of the greatest Sci-Fi franchises ever.
We caught up with Keanu, Carrie-Anne, Priyanka, and more at the star-studded green carpet premiere in San Francisco. Check out our interviews below:
“The Matrix Resurrections” is now streaming on HBO Max/playing in theaters everywhere!
Celebrities
Meagan Good on turning 40: ‘I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy’
Meagan Good took steps to heal herself emotionally and physically after breaking up with her husband of 9 years, Pastor DeVon Franklin.
Like all relationships based on sexual attraction, problems arose once the chemistry faded.
READ ALSO: How To Keep Intimacy Alive When the Dopamine Phase Ends
Rumor has it that Good and Franklin cheated throughout their marriage. But they always prayed on it and reconciled.
In his divorce filing, Pastor Franklin, 43, said the couple separated in April and their marital bonds were irretrievably broken.
In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Good said she stopped drinking alcohol and sought mental therapy when her world collapsed. The Jumping the Broom star said she found her strength in the bottom of a liquor bottle. But she knew getting drunk every day wasn’t the answer.
The 40-year-old actress told Yahoo Lifestyle her mental health was her priority.
“It’s everything. As I’ve gotten older, I can pinpoint the things I haven’t dealt with. I was like, you need to look under the hood, you need a good therapist, you need to take time to make sure that your well-being and your spirit is your priority.”
“This year I took a moment — [turning] 40 was about to happen. Around April, I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy. I got very intentional about [wellness] because I wanted to go into 40 with peace of mind, with unexplainable joy, with more sense of self and a wholeness. I have a tendency to jump over things or go around them, instead of walking through them, and this year it was about walking through things and having those days when you’re grieving something from 15 or 20 years ago. Really walking through it.”
Do you have any small self-care rituals to help you reset?
“I try to hit the reset button every morning internationally: I breathe, I pray. I make it a point not to touch my phone. I’ll put on gospel or uplifting music, something to give me strength. As the day goes on and if I’m in a moment where I’m stressed out, I’ll take a beat and steal away somewhere. I’ll go into myself and just breathe and pray; I’ll find that peace and reset my brain. Everything else can wait for five minutes.”
What’s your mantra for life?
“My authenticity is my superpower. There’s something beautiful about knowing there’s no one in the world like you. When you’re not authentic, you’re in trouble because you’re not in alignment with who you are. When you’re truly authentic, we bring the right people into our lives.”
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Secret Nanny Exposed
Kimmy Still Kares: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Goes on Group Dates With Pete Davidson ‘To Spare Kanye’s Feelings’
Denver weather: Big round of mountain snow for Christmas
BOSSIP Exclusive: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra & More Talk “The Matrix Resurrections” At Dazzling World Premiere In San Francisco
Meagan Good on turning 40: ‘I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy’
Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing
Avalanche Taps StackOS for DeCloud Capabilities
Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong
The Hype About Yield Farming
2021 Notebook: US withdrawal and Afghanistan’s next chapter
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves