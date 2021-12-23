Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, police say

Tacko Fall made his first career start last night — the Garden crowd went wild during team introductions — signaling a fresh milestone for the COVID age.

The move was necessitated by the inclusion of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in health and safety protocol, along with six other Cleveland players. Equally gutted on the other end was a Celtics team that had just signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to help fill the void left by seven players in health and safety protocol.

The Celtics overcame their case of attrition with a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers, and with 1:56 Johnson was re-introduced to the Garden crowd almost 20 years after he was traded as a rookie to Phoenix.

With 24 seconds left he hit a fadeaway that had the crowd roaring.

Jaylen Brown broke the 30-point barrier for the second time in as many games, this time with 34 points, and Rob Williams went for a career-high 21 points, nearly parlaying his night into a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Cleveland closed out the third quarter with a 12-1 run that cut what had been a 23-point Celtics lead early down to 12 (85-73) by the start of the fourth.

Brown had 29 points, a slow-starting Tatum had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and on the first basket of the fourth Darius Garland extended the run to 14-1.

But Williams, with a tip followed by a dunk off the break, started an 8-0 run that began to push Cleveland back into a hole. Romeo Langford drove for a 100-83 lead with 6:40 left, and the Celtics slipped again, with the Cavs cutting the margin to 12 points twice in a one-minute span, before Brown converted a Williams pass with 2:47 left for a 105-91 lead.

Brown was back to his quick-starting self with a 16-point, 6-for-7 first quarter that included three 3-pointers. The Celtics, staked to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, started the second with a 10-0 run that the Cavs answered with a 9-0 burst — the latter ended by Tatum’s first basket of the night.

Tatum scored nine points in the 13-4 Celtics run that followed, and the C’s were able to peg out for a 63-48 halftime lead.

As at the start of the second, the Celtics kicked out with a run (9-0) to open the third quarter. Also like in the previous period, Cleveland immediately answered with a burst of its own that cut a 72-48 Celtics lead down to 72-56.

But the Celtics, triggered by a pair of Romeo Langford hoops, pushed their edge back up to 23 with a 9-0 burst. Cleveland had the last laugh of the quarter, though, closing out with a 12-1 run that cut the Celtics lead to 85-73.