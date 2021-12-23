News
Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, police say
St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening on the city’s East Side.
Michael Jon Friend, 65, of St. Paul turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night, telling officers he was the driver of a minivan that struck 34-year-old My Ger Vang at Third Street and White Bear Avenue, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.
Friend was booked into Ramsey County Jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, Linders said.
Vang was walking near the intersection about 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by Friend, who was driving a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan, police say.
Vang had significant head trauma and died at Regions Hospital, according to police.
Investigators are still searching for the minivan, which has Minnesota license plate BFV-851 and front-end damage. They ask anyone who can help them locate the vehicle to call 651-266-5693.
Vang was the seventh pedestrian killed in St. Paul this year; there were four last year, according to police.
News
The rise, fall and rise again of COVID-19 in Massachusetts in charts
The Herald has been tracking the coronavirus infection rates since the lockdowns, mandates, vaccinations, and alerts began. It’s been a visual snapshot of the pandemic that just hit a peak with the pesky omicron variant now sweeping through the region. Here is a sampling of the spread of COVID-19, charted by the Herald’s Jeff Walsh:
News
Celtics beat Cleveland behind Jaylen Browns 34 points, 111-101
Tacko Fall made his first career start last night — the Garden crowd went wild during team introductions — signaling a fresh milestone for the COVID age.
The move was necessitated by the inclusion of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in health and safety protocol, along with six other Cleveland players. Equally gutted on the other end was a Celtics team that had just signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to help fill the void left by seven players in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics overcame their case of attrition with a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers, and with 1:56 Johnson was re-introduced to the Garden crowd almost 20 years after he was traded as a rookie to Phoenix.
With 24 seconds left he hit a fadeaway that had the crowd roaring.
Jaylen Brown broke the 30-point barrier for the second time in as many games, this time with 34 points, and Rob Williams went for a career-high 21 points, nearly parlaying his night into a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Cleveland closed out the third quarter with a 12-1 run that cut what had been a 23-point Celtics lead early down to 12 (85-73) by the start of the fourth.
Brown had 29 points, a slow-starting Tatum had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and on the first basket of the fourth Darius Garland extended the run to 14-1.
But Williams, with a tip followed by a dunk off the break, started an 8-0 run that began to push Cleveland back into a hole. Romeo Langford drove for a 100-83 lead with 6:40 left, and the Celtics slipped again, with the Cavs cutting the margin to 12 points twice in a one-minute span, before Brown converted a Williams pass with 2:47 left for a 105-91 lead.
Brown was back to his quick-starting self with a 16-point, 6-for-7 first quarter that included three 3-pointers. The Celtics, staked to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, started the second with a 10-0 run that the Cavs answered with a 9-0 burst — the latter ended by Tatum’s first basket of the night.
Tatum scored nine points in the 13-4 Celtics run that followed, and the C’s were able to peg out for a 63-48 halftime lead.
As at the start of the second, the Celtics kicked out with a run (9-0) to open the third quarter. Also like in the previous period, Cleveland immediately answered with a burst of its own that cut a 72-48 Celtics lead down to 72-56.
But the Celtics, triggered by a pair of Romeo Langford hoops, pushed their edge back up to 23 with a 9-0 burst. Cleveland had the last laugh of the quarter, though, closing out with a 12-1 run that cut the Celtics lead to 85-73.
News
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7, an extraordinarily fast timeline. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S. workers.
The high court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.
The high court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers.
Decisions by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as well as a federal judge in Texas have the mandate blocked in about half of states.
The high court’s decision to quickly hold arguments on the requirements was unusual. Both issues arrived at the court on an emergency basis, and the court usually quickly decides emergency applications without the more typical full briefing and oral argument.
But the court has also been criticized recently for how it handles the process, which has been called the court’s “shadow docket.” Justice Samuel Alito pushed back in September against that criticism, saying it was unwarranted.
The Supreme Court announced earlier this year that all the justices have been vaccinated. Because of the coronavirus, however, the court is not open to the public. Lawyers arguing cases must test negative COVID-19 and journalists observing arguments must also have a negative test.
