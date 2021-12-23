Suspect in drive-by shooting death of Texas rapper Chucky Trill arrested at Atlanta airport

U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect among the holiday travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police and U.S. Marshals arrested James Thomas as he exited a plane at the airport. He was transferred to the Gwinnett County Jail.
The suspect was wanted in the murder of aspiring rapper Chucky Trill from Houston, Texas. Police say Thomas opened fire on Trill’s car along I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 3 a.m. on March 5. Passengers in the car were uninjured.
Thomas faces charges of malice murder and four counts of aggravated assault, WSB-TV reports.
Trill, real name Corey Detiege, 33, died at a local hospital.
The rapper, best known for his rap single “Keisha,” had just arrived in Atlanta the day before he was killed. He was scheduled to perform during NBA All-Star weekend, his manager told 11Alive News.
‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji is taking over ‘Yearly Departed’ hosting and bidding farewell to 2021. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about Jane Fonda’s appearance and what she’s ready to say goodbye to in 2021.
The most hilarious party of the year is back! Yvonne Orji hosts the second installment of Yearly Departed, which debuts December 23 on Prime Video. HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with Yvonne about taking the hosting reigns of this comedy special.
“I loved the concept, right? Of just bringing very funny women in the comedy space in front of the lens, behind the camera, in the producing,” Yvonne told HollywoodLife during the special’s press junket on November 23. “It’s all-female everything.”
The comedy special includes all-star talent like Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti. The iconic Jane Fonda also makes a special appearance as this talented female troupe gives their eulogies to their least favorite parts of 2021.
The Insecure star was proud to have a “living legend” like Jane be a part of this special. “She walked in and we were all like, ‘Okay, well, bow down. Let us all take our cues, our notes because she’s in the building,’” Yvonne revealed. “She lets you know she’s in the building. She walks like it, she talks like it, she acts like it, and I love it. That’s how I want to be when I’m however years young.”
Yvonne didn’t hesitate to reveal what she’s more than ready to bid adieu to from 2021. “I want to say bye to the fear that comes with every COVID test. It is like the worst STI, pregnancy test reveal,” she told HollywoodLife. “I want to say goodbye to the heart palpitations of getting a COVID test.”
The first Yearly Departed special, which premiered in 2020, was hosted by Phoebe Robinson. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer.
The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star is looking forward to focus on being a mom and taking a little time away from acting once she has her baby.
Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a first-time mom soon, and the 31-year-old actress plans to take the time after her baby is born to focus on being a parent. A source close to Jennifer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the actress has a year-long hiatus planned from the big screen after she has her baby. Despite planning on focusing on her child, she also has plans for her on-screen return and has been considering roles for when she makes her return!
While Jennifer’s latest movie Don’t Look Up just premiered in theaters on December 10 (and will hit Netflix on December 24), the actress has been happy to have a bit of time off. “As for Jen’s career, she has really enjoyed having this break and focusing on herself and her pregnancy. She has worked hard for several years, and it has been very rewarding for her,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She is going to get back to acting but not for a year after the baby is born.”
Even though the Academy Award winner is enjoying the break, she definitely has her next big movie on the brain. “She has been reading a lot of scripts and wants to take a role next that shows her versatility as an actress. She knows that she can do it all and plans on maintaining a healthy balance between work and being a mother and wife,” the source revealed.
The new baby will be both Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney’s first child. The pair announced that The Hunger Games star was expecting back in September, and Jennifer has been super complimentary to her hubby for all of his help through the pregnancy. A source close to the actress revealed that Cooke has been “incredibly attentive” and “supportive” of his wife during this time. “Cooke has been a tremendous help. He’s been so supportive by being there at the drop of a hat for her. He’s incredibly attentive to her needs and just wants to be there for anything she might ask for,” the source said to HL.
