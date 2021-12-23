Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Rejects $4K: Why It Is Vulnerable To Below $3.9k
Ethereum failed to settle above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting gains and it could dive if there is a break below $3,900.
- Ethereum struggled to clear the $4,050 resistance zone and declined.
- The price is trading below $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $3,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above $3,900 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
Ethereum Price Corrects Lower
Ethereum made an attempt to gain strength above the $4,020 and $4,050 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,050 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, there was no upside continuation above $4,075. A high was formed near $4,075 and the price started a downside correction. There was a break below the $4,000 support level. Ether even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high.
It is now trading below $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,980 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $3,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $4,020 level. A clear upside break above the $4,020 level could push the price further higher in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,080, above which the price could rise to $4,200. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,250 level.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,000 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,940 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,920 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high is also near the $3,920 zone. A downside break below the $3,920 and $3,900 levels could stage a fresh decline in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,020
TA: Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Why Dips Could Be Limited Below $48K
Bitcoin failed to test the $50,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $47,500 support.
- Bitcoin struggled to surpass the $49,500 resistance zone and corrected lower.
- The price is trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $49,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $47,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $47,500 level. BTC gained pace for a move above the $48,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The upward move was such that the price even spiked above the $49,200 resistance. However, the bulls failed to pump the price towards the $50,000 level. A high was formed near $49,599 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a break below the $49,000 level. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $49,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,600 swing low to $45,599 high. Bitcoin tested the $48,000 zone and is currently rising. It is facing resistance near the $48,800 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be $49,200. The main breakout zone is now near $49,500. A clear move above the $49,500 resistance zone could lift the market sentiment for a move above $50,000. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $51,200 level.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $49,500 resistance zone, it could extend its decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $48,000 level.
The first major support is near $47,500. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,600 swing low to $45,599 high. A downside break below the $47,500 level could push the price towards the $46,500 support, below which the price could test $45,500.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $48,000, followed by $47,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $49,000, $49,500 and $50,000.
Russians Have Invested $67 Billion In Crypto As The CBR Flirts With A Ban
According to a recent report by a Russian lawmaker, the country’s citizens have invested over 5 trillion rubles ($67.5 billion) in the crypto market, but the regulatory terrain remains hostile and unclear with the governor of the Central Bank of Russia increasingly hinting at a highly regulated environment
Cryptocurrencies have had legal status in Russia since 2020, although it is forbidden to use them as means of payment in the country. Authorities, however, have expressed opposing views stating that they could be a tool of money laundering and possibly used finance terrorism. The law “On Digital Financial Assets” entered into effect this year and regulated a few activities.
Despite recent warnings on a possible ban, the Russian crypto market has seen remarkable growth. The head of the Financial Market Committee Anatoly Aksakov stated during hearings at the lower house of the Russian parliament that residents have invested over $67.5 billion in crypto, although he didn’t specify a timeframe, the state-owned agency Tass reported.
According to some reports, 5 trillion rubles have already been invested by Russians in cryptocurrency
This crypto Russian boom might see big obstacles in the near future.
Aksakov empathized several kinds of investors, including the common Russian, are now interested in the crypto market. He stated: “It is necessary to determine how we treat this phenomenon and, accordingly, prescribe liabilities in the law, should we prohibit or restrict something.”
Authorities have warned and taken a few measures against what they see as high-risk investments for residents with low financial literacy attracted to the crypto market.
However, there is not enough regulatory clarity for Russian crypto investors at the moment and authorities have sent mixed signals about future legal actions.
The deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) Vladimir Chistyukhin announced recently that they are preparing an advisory report in which the regulators will start to provide more clarity by explaining the bank’s stance on how cryptocurrencies shall play a role in Russia’s financial market.
I think that we will soon publish a report on cryptocurrencies. This report will contain our approaches related to what place we see for cryptocurrency in the Russian financial market. I give a hint – we do not see a place for cryptocurrency in the Russian financial market.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Overtakes Russian Ruble, Inches Closer To Top Ten Global Currencies
Russian Authorities On Top Of Crypto
Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), shows a conservative and skeptical view when facing the rise of cryptocurrencies. She has hinted at a ban and recently noted that the CBR is capable of implementing restrictions. The local news portal finmarket.ru quoted:
Cryptocurrencies carry great risks for retail investors due to high volatility and use in illegal activities, so we cannot welcome investments in such assets.
Related Reading | To Ban Or Not To Ban? Russia Concerned About Growing Crypto Transanctions
The head of the bank has stated that the regulator doesn’t see the possibility of legalizing cryptocurrencies on the country’s exchanges, but they are studying its other uses.
Earlier, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin had compared bitcoin investments with gambling and warned that cryptocurrencies imply many risks for its investors.
As for bitcoin: if you look at how the value of this asset fluctuates, it’s dozens of percent points up, dozens down. A normal asset that can bring money to eligible investors should not have such characteristics, since it’s worse than a casino,
On Russia’s Finance Ministry views, the country should only allow “eligible investors” to do bitcoin transactions on exchanges.
The Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Vladimir Chistyukhin has expressed that a solution to their fears would be to prohibit transferring funds from bank accounts to crypto-exchanges:
I think that we will resolve the issue through amending the legislation. There will be a more precise definition of how cryptocurrencies can circulate,
By The Numbers: How Ethereum 2.0 One-Year Stats Stack Up
Ethereum 2.0 has been long in the making ever since the Beacon Chain went into operation in 2020. Since then, there have been numerous upgrades made to prepare the network for the final proof of stake move. Most recently of this has been the Kintsugi testnet that allows users of the blockchain to get a glimpse of what is to come when “The Merge” finally happens.
It has been a year since the move to ETH 2.0 was set into motion and there have been some notable happenings since then. In this article, we’re going to look at the year in review and all that has happened with the network since then.
Related Reading | Ethereum Exchange Withdrawals Reaches One-Year Low. Why This Matters
Over 7% Of ETH Supply Staked
Staking on the Ethereum network has ramped up since the move to proof of stake was announced. Instead of requiring miners to compete and verify blocks like in proof of work, the network now requires validators who need 32 ETH to run a node. Each validator gets rewarded for helping confirm transactions in the network and making it safer to use.
The number of ETH staked on the network had quickly reached 5% of the total supply less than a year after the Beacon Chain was launched. December marks a complete year after the launch and there are now over 8.6 million ETH staked on the network worth a total of $33.5 billion. The number of validators has also grown to over 271,000 in this time.
7.33% of ETH supply staked | Source: Arcane Research
There is now a total of 7.33% of the total supply of ETH staked on the Ethereum network and this number is expected to grow in the coming months as it moves closer to the merge. After the merge is completed, APY is expected to increase due to unburnt fee revenue and MEV which will now go to stakers instead of miners in the new proof of stake mechanism.
Ethereum Moving Towards The Merge
The race towards complete merge with Ethereum 2.0 is still on but there has been some infrastructure put in place to ensure that the network gets there. One of those is the multi-operator validator network, Lido, built by the Obol Network. This allows for liquid staking tokens on the ethereum network.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Leads As Markets Sees Record Outflows. Bear Market Incoming?
Rocket Pool is also another decentralized staking service that went live on the main net. These two have been part of helping the network push towards 2.0 while making it easier for users to stake their tokens.
On Monday, the Kintsugi testnet was released. It is the first public testnet of significance that was released on ethereum and will precede some other testnets to come, that show how the network will work after the merge.
ETH continues downtrend | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from BitcoinKE, chart from TradingView.com
