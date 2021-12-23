The Great Northern Festival announces food and drink events

Suggest a Correction
The Great Northern Festival, scheduled for Jan. 26-Feb. 6, has announced a number of food-related events.
The festival, which includes lots of arts- and entertainment-related events, kicks off Jan. 26 with Chill Out, an outdoor celebration that evokes a winter village in Northeast Minneapolis. There will be complimentary specialty Vikre Distillery cocktails and Fat Tire beer, and chefs Yia Vang (Vinai, Union Hmong Kitchen) and Gustavo and Kate Romero (Nixta) will offer cabbage rolls with Hmong sausage, grilled chicken, Nixta tortillas and roasted vegetables — a meal that incorporates elements from their collective Hmong, Polish and Mexican heritages.
On Jan. 27, Angel Sanders (Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen), Louis Tufte (Glass House) and Mecca Bos (chef and food writer) will create a dinner with dishes from Soul Food and Chinese New Year Traditions to celebrate design collective The Bureau’s “Year of the Tiger” capsule collection release.
And on Jan. 30, chef Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) will host Waffles and Ski, a pop-up breakfast along a ski trail at Theodore Wirth Park. Participants will be rewarded for their cross-country skiing efforts with waffles, house-cured ham and cheese on homemade buns and egg coffee — a re-creation of one of Tomlinson’s memories of skiing to the top of a mountain in Sweden for breakfast with a view.
There are a few other food-related events (and many that don’t include food and drink) on the Great Northern website at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.
The Democrats should have listened to Joe Manchin. As their “Build Back Better” agenda assumed legislative shape, the Democratic senator from West Virginia kept telling them what he didn’t like about it.
On Nov. 1, he decried the bill’s “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” and called it “a recipe for economic crisis.” He wanted to set up and fully pay for a few programs for 10 years. The bill House Democrats passed sets up more programs, but for only a few years; after that, the Democrats were counting on political pressure to get them extended, and maybe paid for. They appeared to think Manchin’s conditions were just a negotiating position — even after he said that he would be comfortable if no bill at all got passed.
On Sunday, Manchin announced that he could not support the current legislation. Democrats should have realized long beforehand that he wasn’t bluffing. The fact that President Joe Biden lost West Virginia by 39 points last year should have been evidence enough. Democrats should have agreed to what he wanted.
He was, after all, right about the best way to structure the bill, as even some progressives conceded. If Democrats wanted a larger tax credit for children, they should have included a 10-year enlargement and ditched other parts of the bill — as Manchin said. If they weren’t willing to sacrifice other initiatives, they should have left an expanded credit for another day. But the bulk of the Democratic Party in D.C. wasn’t willing to set priorities.
Democrats still aren’t listening. Instead of telling him that they will accept any version of the bill he wants, they’re throwing a tantrum.
It’s not just Manchin the Democrats are refusing to hear. Biden tried to garner support for the bill by saying it “is what 81 million people voted for.” A large segment of those voters, though, just wanted Donald Trump out of office.
Biden understood this political reality well in 2020: It’s why his convention speech dwelt far more on his character and Trump’s than it did on their policy differences. He campaigned for a mandate not to be Trump, and he got it. Only then did he try to convert his win into a mandate for the grab-bag of unrelated progressive policies that became Build Back Better.
Progressive activists are reacting to the failure of the bill by complaining about the structure of American government. Never mind that Democrats have been able to build governing majorities in that structure in the not very distant past. Never mind, either, that the last two years have seen several large spending bills enacted with strong bipartisan support, especially in the Senate.
Build Back Better was unusual in seeking to realize an expansive partisan agenda in a very narrowly divided Congress. Neither Bill Clinton nor Barack Obama tried to enact such large and far-reaching changes in spending when they had much larger margins.
The next stage of grief will be despair over the future of the Biden administration, if not that of democracy itself. Democrats have managed to make the bill a serious test for Biden’s presidency without ever having conveyed to the public what it’s even about.
But Democrats are going further, saying that Manchin has crippled Biden politically, both because they hope it will get the senator to change his mind and because they really are that worked up about what they see as his obstinacy.
Clinton managed to get re-elected after his health-care initiative collapsed — and that was a long-drawn-out collapse, complete with an address to a joint session of Congress. Clinton’s comeback, however, involved moving rightward and scaling back his ambitions. His greatest legislative accomplishment following the health debacle was a center-right retrenchment of welfare policy. He said the era of big government was over, which was not really true but signaled that he would not repeat his mistakes.
The Clinton example of success after legislative defeat is, then, not one today’s Democrats are especially interested in learning from. Let’s see how well yelling at Senator Manchin works instead.
ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the low-60s. Christmas Eve will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Expect the St. Louis area to be mild and dry on Christmas with temperatures reaching into the low-60s.
The area will continue to see mild conditions on Sunday but with some rain later in the day. The chance of rain continues through early next week with temps in the 50s.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Westbound lanes of Highway 64 were shut down Thursday morning, but police say it reopened just after 3:30 a.m.
There was police activity there, but the details are unclear. FOX 2 is working to get more information.
.It is a busy holiday travel day and travelers are hitting the highways. Many drivers may have just been traveling through the St. Louis area and were caught off guard. Motorists had to follow a lengthy detour around the site. Some were delayed nearly an hour through the detour.
FOX 2 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more details as they become available.
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record