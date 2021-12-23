News
The rise, fall and rise again of COVID-19 in Massachusetts in charts
The Herald has been tracking the coronavirus infection rates since the lockdowns, mandates, vaccinations, and alerts began. It’s been a visual snapshot of the pandemic that just hit a peak with the pesky omicron variant now sweeping through the region. Here is a sampling of the spread of COVID-19, charted by the Herald’s Jeff Walsh:
Celtics beat Cleveland behind Jaylen Browns 34 points, 111-101
Tacko Fall made his first career start last night — the Garden crowd went wild during team introductions — signaling a fresh milestone for the COVID age.
The move was necessitated by the inclusion of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in health and safety protocol, along with six other Cleveland players. Equally gutted on the other end was a Celtics team that had just signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to help fill the void left by seven players in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics overcame their case of attrition with a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers, and with 1:56 Johnson was re-introduced to the Garden crowd almost 20 years after he was traded as a rookie to Phoenix.
With 24 seconds left he hit a fadeaway that had the crowd roaring.
Jaylen Brown broke the 30-point barrier for the second time in as many games, this time with 34 points, and Rob Williams went for a career-high 21 points, nearly parlaying his night into a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Cleveland closed out the third quarter with a 12-1 run that cut what had been a 23-point Celtics lead early down to 12 (85-73) by the start of the fourth.
Brown had 29 points, a slow-starting Tatum had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and on the first basket of the fourth Darius Garland extended the run to 14-1.
But Williams, with a tip followed by a dunk off the break, started an 8-0 run that began to push Cleveland back into a hole. Romeo Langford drove for a 100-83 lead with 6:40 left, and the Celtics slipped again, with the Cavs cutting the margin to 12 points twice in a one-minute span, before Brown converted a Williams pass with 2:47 left for a 105-91 lead.
Brown was back to his quick-starting self with a 16-point, 6-for-7 first quarter that included three 3-pointers. The Celtics, staked to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, started the second with a 10-0 run that the Cavs answered with a 9-0 burst — the latter ended by Tatum’s first basket of the night.
Tatum scored nine points in the 13-4 Celtics run that followed, and the C’s were able to peg out for a 63-48 halftime lead.
As at the start of the second, the Celtics kicked out with a run (9-0) to open the third quarter. Also like in the previous period, Cleveland immediately answered with a burst of its own that cut a 72-48 Celtics lead down to 72-56.
But the Celtics, triggered by a pair of Romeo Langford hoops, pushed their edge back up to 23 with a 9-0 burst. Cleveland had the last laugh of the quarter, though, closing out with a 12-1 run that cut the Celtics lead to 85-73.
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7, an extraordinarily fast timeline. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S. workers.
The high court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.
The high court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers.
Decisions by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as well as a federal judge in Texas have the mandate blocked in about half of states.
The high court’s decision to quickly hold arguments on the requirements was unusual. Both issues arrived at the court on an emergency basis, and the court usually quickly decides emergency applications without the more typical full briefing and oral argument.
But the court has also been criticized recently for how it handles the process, which has been called the court’s “shadow docket.” Justice Samuel Alito pushed back in September against that criticism, saying it was unwarranted.
The Supreme Court announced earlier this year that all the justices have been vaccinated. Because of the coronavirus, however, the court is not open to the public. Lawyers arguing cases must test negative COVID-19 and journalists observing arguments must also have a negative test.
Biden tries COVID cajoling, avoids new decrees that divide
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s message to the American people on confronting omicron comes with a heavy dose of cajoling, while some other countries are issuing edicts to their citizens as the new coronavirus variant takes over with breathtaking speed.
America’s polarized reaction to vaccines and masks, and its system of government in which states have broad authority over health matters, limit some of the options Biden can exercise — at least without igniting political flareups that could distract from the urgency of his message.
“What we have learned is politics matters,” said Jen Kates, who directs global health work for the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “You would have expected us to weather the storm, and we haven’t.”
“We are a big country, we are a complex country, and on every issue partisans are divided,” she said. “That, coupled with local control, and we end up with a disjointed response.”
In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex has banned public concerts and fireworks displays at New Year’s celebrations while calling on people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members coming together for Christmas.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government is advising citizens not to travel, backing that with a stiff warning that if they test positive abroad they won’t be able to get on a flight to return, and could be stranded.
In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state governors agreed on restrictions to take effect before the new year, including limiting private gatherings to 10 people, closing nightclubs nationwide and holding large events like soccer matches without in-person audiences.
In the U.S., Biden has not issued fresh travel warnings nor urged the cancellation of public events. He stands by his workplace vaccine mandate, which is caught up in litigation. But he has held back from actions such as a vaccination requirement for air travel, which some public health experts have called for.
Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the president seemed to be taking pains to try to connect with viewers on TV. He avoided a catchphrase that he and other members of his administration have often used __ “pandemic of the unvaccinated” __ and instead tried to appeal to vaccine refusers as fellow Americans.
“I, honest to God, believe it’s your patriotic duty,” Biden said, urging the unvaccinated to get their shots.
He even invoked his Republican predecessor. “Just the other day, former President (Donald) Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot,” Biden said. “It may be one of the few things he and I agree on.”
To vaccinated Americans, the president’s message was a flashing yellow light to use caution and common sense as they go ahead with their holiday plans. To the unvaccinated, it was meant as a flashing red light to pause, take a good look, and reconsider their stance.
“You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family,” said Biden.
“Get vaccinated now,” he pleaded. “It’s free. It’s convenient. I promise you, it saves lives.”
But it’s unclear what, if anything, will persuade some 40 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated.
A Kaiser foundation poll out this week found that only about 1 in 8 unvaccinated adults said the emergence of omicron has made them more likely to get a shot.
Earlier Kaiser polling highlighted the partisan and ideological splits. A survey last month found that 55% of unvaccinated adults are Republicans or lean to the GOP. That’s compared to 16% for the Democrats.
A quarter of all Republicans say they will definitely not get a shot, compared to just 2% of Democrats who say the same.
The U.S. under COVID is like two nations, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He’s not sure Biden’s message will connect with vaccine refusers.
About two-thirds of Americans understand that vaccines can help them, Hotez said, but about one-fourth to one-third “are living under a rock.”
While the White House is trying reach all Americans, “it comes out as very simplistic,” said Hotez.
And Biden’s task of messaging is not going to get any less complicated.
As omicron spreads, more vaccinated people are going to become infected because two shots alone do not appear to offer enough protection against getting sick. Even if vaccinated people avoid hospitalization, as the data indicate they generally can, a case of COVID disrupts family life and work routines.
“Because omicron spreads so easily, we’ll see some fully vaccinated people get COVID, potentially in large numbers,” Biden acknowledged. “There will be positive cases in every office, even here in the White House … among the vaccinated.”
Yet his administration has not changed the definition of “fully vaccinated” from two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to three, as some public health experts have urged. With Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine, a booster is also recommended.
The sense of unease among the vaccinated majority of Americans is underscored by news reports of well-known people such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., contracting COVID though fully vaccinated and boosted.
And Wednesday night, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., a close ally of Biden, announced he has tested positive with a breakthrough infection but has no symptoms. Still, his brush with COVID-19 meant he had to miss his granddaughter’s wedding.
“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said in a statement. “No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters.”
___
Associated Press writers Robert Gillies in Toronto and Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed to this report.
