News
Thunder dominate Nuggets inside for convincing 108-94 win
OKLAHOMA CITY – One team showed up Wednesday night. The other looked ready to be home after a bizarre two-game road trip.
The Thunder smacked the Nuggets, 108-94, on Wednesday night, to drop Denver back to .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s postponement at Brooklyn, the Nuggets were back on the court but were hardly ready to compete. Now 15-15, they’ll head home to face Charlotte on Thursday.
“This has been like the longest (two-game) road trip ever,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game.
The Thunder pummeled the Nuggets in the paint, 62-36, and dominated them on the glass, 60-39. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carved up Denver’s defense for 27 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
As the deficit ballooned throughout the third quarter and into the fourth, Nikola Jokic sat. He ended the night with 13 points and seven rebounds in just 25 minutes.
Denver’s reserves, led by 12 points from Austin Rivers, made the game respectable with an encouraging fourth-quarter response. The Nuggets’ bench shaved what was once a 23-point deficit to just 97-89 with 2:50 remaining, but there was no finishing kick.
The Thunder came in waves and didn’t relent. During one telling and deflating sequence in the third quarter, stocky guard Luguentz Dort crashed the offensive glass off his own miss and was rewarded with a 3-pointer moments later.
Down 77-61 at the time, Malone called a timeout to make a full shift change. All five starters headed to the bench as he looked to his reserves for a spark. Though the effort might’ve improved, the results didn’t.
Oklahoma City, having doubled up Denver 28-14 in the third, took a commanding 88-66 lead into the fourth quarter.
Like the rest of the NBA world, Malone saw commissioner Adam Silver state, unequivocally, that the league had no intention of pausing despite rising COVID cases.
“Not surprising,” Malone said. “The NBA is trying to push through it. I guess that’s their logic. All the testing begins the day after Christmas. We’re gonna get through this.”
After Sunday’s postponement, the Nuggets traveled to Oklahoma City on Monday where they had two days to kill. Monday night, according to Malone, around 20 staffers and coaches played pickle-ball for a few hours.
Asked how his short game was, Malone had no trouble boasting about his game: “I’ve got it all,” he joked.
On Tuesday, Aaron Gordon organized a team outing to the movies to watch the new Spider-man movie.
“Some of us took a nap during that, woke up in the middle of it and were still able to keep the plotline going,” Malone said.
Both outings represented the best of an imperfect circumstance ahead of Wednesday’s game.
The Thunder carried a 60-52 lead into halftime after shredding the Nuggets inside. Their 42 points in the paint represented a ghastly number and one that indicated defensive breakdowns on numerous levels.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a field day in the pick-and-roll, registering 19 points over the first two quarters.
Jokic, perhaps recognizing the urgency with Oklahoma City’s offense rolling, became more aggressive in the second quarter. He bullied his way inside, either lowering his shoulder for a bucket or dishing for an easy drop-off when the Thunder sent a double-team.
He finished the first half with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. On one first-quarter dime, he slung the ball across the court with his off-hand and found Monte Morris in the corner for a sublime corner three.
News
Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, police say
St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening on the city’s East Side.
Michael Jon Friend, 65, of St. Paul turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night, telling officers he was the driver of a minivan that struck 34-year-old My Ger Vang at Third Street and White Bear Avenue, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.
Friend was booked into Ramsey County Jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, Linders said.
Vang was walking near the intersection about 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by Friend, who was driving a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan, police say.
Vang had significant head trauma and died at Regions Hospital, according to police.
Investigators are still searching for the minivan, which has Minnesota license plate BFV-851 and front-end damage. They ask anyone who can help them locate the vehicle to call 651-266-5693.
Vang was the seventh pedestrian killed in St. Paul this year; there were four last year, according to police.
News
The rise, fall and rise again of COVID-19 in Massachusetts in charts
The Herald has been tracking the coronavirus infection rates since the lockdowns, mandates, vaccinations, and alerts began. It’s been a visual snapshot of the pandemic that just hit a peak with the pesky omicron variant now sweeping through the region. Here is a sampling of the spread of COVID-19, charted by the Herald’s Jeff Walsh:
News
Celtics beat Cleveland behind Jaylen Browns 34 points, 111-101
Tacko Fall made his first career start last night — the Garden crowd went wild during team introductions — signaling a fresh milestone for the COVID age.
The move was necessitated by the inclusion of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in health and safety protocol, along with six other Cleveland players. Equally gutted on the other end was a Celtics team that had just signed 40-year-old Joe Johnson to help fill the void left by seven players in health and safety protocol.
The Celtics overcame their case of attrition with a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers, and with 1:56 Johnson was re-introduced to the Garden crowd almost 20 years after he was traded as a rookie to Phoenix.
With 24 seconds left he hit a fadeaway that had the crowd roaring.
Jaylen Brown broke the 30-point barrier for the second time in as many games, this time with 34 points, and Rob Williams went for a career-high 21 points, nearly parlaying his night into a triple-double with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Cleveland closed out the third quarter with a 12-1 run that cut what had been a 23-point Celtics lead early down to 12 (85-73) by the start of the fourth.
Brown had 29 points, a slow-starting Tatum had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and on the first basket of the fourth Darius Garland extended the run to 14-1.
But Williams, with a tip followed by a dunk off the break, started an 8-0 run that began to push Cleveland back into a hole. Romeo Langford drove for a 100-83 lead with 6:40 left, and the Celtics slipped again, with the Cavs cutting the margin to 12 points twice in a one-minute span, before Brown converted a Williams pass with 2:47 left for a 105-91 lead.
Brown was back to his quick-starting self with a 16-point, 6-for-7 first quarter that included three 3-pointers. The Celtics, staked to a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, started the second with a 10-0 run that the Cavs answered with a 9-0 burst — the latter ended by Tatum’s first basket of the night.
Tatum scored nine points in the 13-4 Celtics run that followed, and the C’s were able to peg out for a 63-48 halftime lead.
As at the start of the second, the Celtics kicked out with a run (9-0) to open the third quarter. Also like in the previous period, Cleveland immediately answered with a burst of its own that cut a 72-48 Celtics lead down to 72-56.
But the Celtics, triggered by a pair of Romeo Langford hoops, pushed their edge back up to 23 with a 9-0 burst. Cleveland had the last laugh of the quarter, though, closing out with a 12-1 run that cut the Celtics lead to 85-73.
Thunder dominate Nuggets inside for convincing 108-94 win
Suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul hit-and-run, police say
The rise, fall and rise again of COVID-19 in Massachusetts in charts
TA: Bitcoin Corrects Gains, Why Dips Could Be Limited Below $48K
Celtics beat Cleveland behind Jaylen Browns 34 points, 111-101
‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Threatens Shannon Beador As They Face Off At Emily’s
Amelia Hamlin Reflects On 2021 3 Months After Scott Disick Split: I ‘Lost My Sense Of Self’
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
Biden tries COVID cajoling, avoids new decrees that divide
US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record