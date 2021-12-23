Celebrities
Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Cute Photos
Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!
Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
“I’m so excited I discovered Petite ‘n Pretty for Stella this year,” Tori also wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the shoot. “[T]heir non-toxic, age appropriate shades are perfect for teens exploring makeup and will get them out of YOUR makeup drawer,” she added, sharing cute poses with her look-alike daughter, whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott, 54. In a later shot, the pair were almost like twins, both sporting a sand-colored hooded sweater and jeans, their light blond locks worn tousled and long.
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also took to Instagram on June 9 to celebrate Stella becoming a teen, posting a touching tribute in honor of her “baby girl” hitting the major milestone. “My baby girl is 13 today…,” the actress wrote in her caption. “This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump.”
She continued, “She’s so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul. She’s a multi threat. She truly does it all. She’s never been afraid to push the envelope style wise. I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me! She is selfless and fearless.” Tori concluded the post by writing, “I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend! I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug. Happy Birthday!”
Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo
Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado.
Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.
Kurt joined his partner of almost 30 years in a similarly Western-inspired look, sporting a cream-and-black-colored holiday knit sweater, jeans, and outdoor/hiking shoes, topping off the look with a classic white cowboy hat. Kurt also wore orange-tinted glasses and carried around a Ralph Lauren shopping bag with some new purchases in tow.
The Christmas-in-Aspen getaway seemed to be a family affair, as Goldie was also joined by her son, Oliver Hudson‘s wife, Erin Bartlett, who wore a green parka over jeans and paired the winter look with a grey beanie and brown boots. Goldie’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a photo of she and her daughter, Rani, 3, in a recent Instagram, both wearing cream-colored coats for the “#xmastime” in Colorado with the family.
The family is known to spend quality time together, and Goldie and Kurt have also definitely kept their relationship strong throughout their years together. Just this summer the pair showed off some PDA during a summer getaway in St. Tropez on July 10. The actress and actor were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while standing on a yacht, both dressed in casual yet stylish clothing and holding champagne glasses. In addition, they shared another sweet lunch date together just a few days after that outing at Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California, photographed wearing casual clothing and looking all smiles on the sunny afternoon.
Larsa Pippen Will Share Her ‘Side Of The Story’ Following Kim Kardashian Fallout On ‘RHOM’
Larsa Pippen infamously fell out with former BFF Kim Kardashian, and now, she’s speaking up about her experience in a new interview.
Fans of Larsa Pippen, 47, and Kim Kardashian, 41know the former BFFs fell out big time seemingly sometime in 2019. Now, in a new interview, Larsa is talking about her situation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, revealing that she will indeed discuss the fallout on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Miami. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” Larsa told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
The reality star briefly addressed the deterioration of her friendship with Kim as well as her divorce from her NBA star hubby, Scottie Pippen, 56, on the season 4 premiere of the show, streaming now on Peacock. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Larsa told a few of her co-stars over drinks. After Larsa made the “old friends” remark, a former image of she and Kim flashed onto the screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically,” she added.
Fans also got a glimpse in the trailer of Larsa’s co-stars asking about her friendship with the SKIMS founder and even criticizing her body, saying she was clearly doing everything she could to look like Kim. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” Adriana de Moura, 56, declares in the trailer.
“I kind of expected it,” Larsa told ET about her co-stars prodding her with questions about her relationship with the Kardshians. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story. This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that,” she went on.
Larsa was close with the Kardashian family for about 10 years, but things seemed to go south somewhere in 2019. In 2020, Larsa revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast that Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had something to do with the fallout, claiming he felt “threatened” by her. There were also unfounded rumors about Larsa hooking up with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place,” Larsa continued to the outlet. Perhaps Kim and Kanye’s current separation has left a crack in the door for their friendship to have a new beginning.
‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Threatens Shannon Beador As They Face Off At Emily’s
Shannon Beador made another attempt to apologize to Heather Dubrow during the Dec. 22 episode of ‘RHOC’, but Heather wasn’t the least bit interested in forgiving her.
Shannon Beador learned a tough lesson about going after Heather Dubrow‘s family during the Dec. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, when they finally came face-to-face and tried hashing out all the Nicole James (aka Nicole Weiss) drama.
As viewers should know, when Shannon first learned that Heather was friends with Nicole James — a woman she used to know several years prior — Shannon told a few of her co-stars that Nicole had once tried suing Heather’s husband Dr. Terry Dubrow over a botched boob job. Heather wasn’t aware of the lawsuit because Nicole had gotten married and changed her name since then. But what’s funny is that Heather didn’t even care about the lawsuit. Neither did Terry because Nicole dropped it years ago. However, Heather wasn’t happy with Shannon for spreading the information amongst the cast. She would have preferred if Shannon went to her directly with the information.
Shannon tried apologizing to Heather multiple times, but Heather made it clear she wasn’t interested in forgiving her former friend. And this week was no different.
After Shannon tried apologizing to Heather — yet again — at Emily Simpon‘s party for her husband, Shane, Heather asked Emily if there was anywhere private that she and Shannon could talk. Emily directed them to a courtyard on the side of the house, and that’s when Heather let Shannon have it.
“I have heard from everyone. I feel I have a good understanding of the facts. And nothing that you say with the details is going to change my mind,” Heather began, as Shannon looked on with sadness in her eyes. “I think you had a huge lapse in judgement. And I’m going to say this — and I’m sorry if this sounds hard, but this is how I feel. If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat — I’m saying it as a promise.”
Yikes! Good luck, Shannon.
In other RHOC news, Noella Bergener‘s divorce drama also continued to play out this week. She sought comfort from Nicole, but Nicole was embarrassed by Noella’s emotional outburst at a restaurant they had met up at. However, it was at this outing that Noella called Heather “fake”, so Nicole later shared that information with Mrs. Dubrow. Heather didn’t confront Noella when they ran into each other at Emily’s house, but we can only assume that’s because her attention was directed towards Shannon. Only time will tell if Heather goes after Noella, too.
Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.
