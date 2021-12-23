News
Tyler Cowen: We can’t go back to normal yet. The NBA shows why.
As omicron cases rise rapidly, there are urgent questions about how aggressively we should respond. At one extreme are reactions like that of the Netherlands, which has moved into full lockdown mode to blunt the variant’s spread. Another possibility, so far the default in many parts of the U.S., is simply to not do very much, whether out of pandemic fatigue or uncertainty over the best approach.
But the sudden surge in cases has given fresh impetus to those who believe the time has come to normalize COVID, treating it much as we would colds and the flu, and simply proceed with life. Proponents of this approach tend to believe that omicron cases are milder, a possible but not confirmed scenario.
I would like to consider why COVID liberalization — in essence making a decision to let the virus run its course without imposing major restrictions on daily activities — generally isn’t possible at the institutional level, even though I have some personal sympathies for this view. (If you doubt that, know that I am writing this column from Patagonia, Argentina, not my basement.)
To illustrate the challenges, let’s consider the NBA, one of the boldest and most innovative actors during the COVID era. The league shocked America when it called a halt to the season on March 11, 2020, well ahead of the curve. That summer, the NBA staged playoffs in the bubble, using innovative COVID testing to keep participants safe. It wasn’t obvious in advance that this was going to work, but the league pulled it off. It can’t be said the NBA has no guts in matters COVID.
Yet if the NBA were to make a similarly bold move now and announce it would stop testing players and no longer sit out the ones with asymptomatic COVID infections, the situation quickly would prove untenable. That’s because the NBA, like most large organizations, is too intertwined with other institutions that would object.
For instance, television advertisers might worry their products were advertised during what many would see as a “COVID-irresponsible” event. Cities also are partners of NBA teams, and some might refuse to go along with this new arrangement, especially in states with multiple teams, such as California and New York, that have implemented aggressive policies to blunt COVID. At the very least, it would be difficult for the league to commit to a predictable schedule.
Public skepticism of a no-testing policy also would be hard to handle. Even if all the players remain healthy, coaches, aides and game referees usually are older, sometimes much older (Gregg Popovich, who coaches the San Antonio Spurs, is 72), and they would be more vulnerable. The players also would come in contact with older friends, relatives and business associates. There would be stories of those contacts catching COVID, and in some cases becoming sick. Perhaps the players weren’t at fault for transmitting the virus, but no one would know for sure. A pall of suspicion and bad publicity would fall upon the NBA.
I genuinely can see the case that the NBA ought to make the leap and return to normalcy, as most players and other employees might end up getting COVID anyway. Possible restrictions don’t seem to be buying much in terms of sustainable benefits, and life, after all, must go on. Still, if I were advising the NBA, I couldn’t bring myself to recommend a policy of normalization. There is simply no way to quickly coordinate the NBA and its affiliates on a new COVID stance. And if omicron did turn out to be as dangerous as delta, liberalization, correctly or not, would be seen as a huge mistake.
A similar logic holds for other large institutions, including colleges, Uber (masks still required) and the companies that have postponed return-to-office plans.
Many of my friends are angry and frustrated that the world can’t simply move on and treat COVID like any other illness. At the individual level, this will sometimes be possible, depending on your level of vulnerability and those you associate with. But to the extent some of our large organizations take the plunge and try to get back to normal, they may find they lose the public’s already-wobbly confidence. That in turn could make institutions even more averse to taking risk.
In the meantime, we need an urgent national mobilization on behalf of vaccine boosters and also cheap rapid tests, two areas where the Biden administration to date has been significantly sluggish.
Just as it is too late to stop omicron, it is too late to stop omicron closures, which themselves can be thought of as a kind of contagious virus. We are inheriting institutions that have battled COVID for almost two years now, and many of their motor responses are already built in.
If you wish to liberalize America, focus on how we can have a fresh new start after the forthcoming four to eight weeks of chaos are over.
Biden-appointed judge sworn in; will be chambered in St. Paul’s federal courthouse
Katherine M. Menendez was sworn in Wednesday as the newest judge for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.
“Our court is thrilled to welcome Judge Menendez as our new colleague,” said Chief Judge John R. Tunheim who administered the oath of office. “She is an outstanding judge who will add so much to our bench.”
She is the seventh woman to receive the lifetime appointment. She was recommended by Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and was nominated by President Joe Biden Sept. 8. She was confirmed by the Senate Dec. 18 and fills a vacancy created when Judge Joan Ericksen took senior status in 2019.
Menendez has served as magistrate judge in the District of Minnesota since 2016. Prior to taking the bench, she was an assistant federal defender in the Minnesota Office of the Federal Defender where she worked more than 18 years. She also has served as an adjunct professor at all of the area law schools and currently teaches a class on habeas corpus law at the University of Minnesota.
She is currently chambered in the federal courthouse in Minneapolis and will move to the St. Paul courthouse this winter.
Other voices: Independence is good — unless you’re Joe Manchin?
Speaking truth to power is a good thing — unless you’re on the wrong side of the equation.
And for moderate Democrats who dare to break with the party line in Congress, the price for being on the “wrong side” is steep.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is paying it now, taking hits from fellow Capitol Hill pols outraged over his decision not to vote for the Build Back Better Act.
In a statement sent to Newsweek, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said that Manchin had “betrayed” Biden, Democrats in Washington and the American people.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, tweeted that Manchin’s move was about the “corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.”
And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Manchin’s reasoning for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
According to The Hill, Manchin argued Sunday he could not explain supporting the bill to his constituents in West Virginia.
Ocasio-Cortez called that rationale “a farce” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“It’s a farce in terms of plain democracy,” she said. “Because, you know, I represent just as many or more people than Joe Manchin does.”
Well, no. West Virginia has a population of around 1.8 million. Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York has around 700,000 people.
It’s this sort of math prowess that supports the notion that the Build Back Better agenda will cost “zero dollars,” while the Congressional Budget Office scores the deficit arising from the bill at $3 trillion.
Not too long ago, Congressional Democrats loved a rebel.
When Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Republican to announce he would be voting to impeach President Trump in 2020, Senate and House Dems hailed him as a hero.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted, “At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., posted this: “Thank you @MittRomney for rising to this moment, for choosing to vote your conscience, and for doing what you know in your heart to be right.”
Both senators made decisions based on what they felt was right for both their constituents and their country.
But casting one as hero and the other as villain depends on who controls the narrative. And that, in politics as in mainstream media, continues to be Democrats.
Romney received the JFK Profile in Courage award for that 2020 vote. “During a time of grave threat to U.S. democratic institutions, Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often solitary Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in a news release.
Here’s how Manchin’s move is being framed by left-leaning publications.
“Manchin kills BBB hope: This is a no,” Salon.
“Joe Manchin is the Grinch Who Stole Democrats’ Christmas,” Vanity Fair
“Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia,” The New Republic.
We doubt the JFK Foundation will be sending Manchin a nice announcement in the mail anytime soon.
The country is politically polarized, but Capitol Hill has taken that one step further into a rabid clique mentality. It’s one thing for parties to clash and refuse to cross the aisle to work on legislation in a bipartisan manner, it’s quite another to attack a fellow party member because they’re not on board with a particular way of thinking.
This is how you conduct the peoples’ business?
Broncos podcast: Drew Lock and Denver facing must-win against Raiders to stay in playoff contention
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 16 road showdown against the Raiders.
The duo recap injury updates heading into Sunday, plus analysis on how Drew Lock will fare in his first start of 2021. Should Teddy Bridgewater play for the Broncos again if cleared from his concussion? How does the Broncos’ passing game get going against the Raiders? What challenge does Las Vegas present on both sides of the ball as Denver looks to keep its playoff hopes alive?
The packed show from Dove Valley is closed with predictions.
