Vigil held for 6-year-old hit, killed by school bus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night to remember a 6-year-old boy who died after being struck by a school bus in Jefferson County, Missouri.
Chad Smith, the pastor of Cross Point Church in Festus, organized the vigil outside Plattin Primary School, where the first-grader attended.
“We need God more than ever in this situation,” Smith said during the vigil. “You never expect this to hit home in your community.”
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boy walked in front of the bus after being dropped off Tuesday afternoon near Oakland Hill Drive and Oakland Manor, about six miles south of Festus. He was hit and killed when the 61-year-old driver accelerated.
Hours before the crash, Plattin Primary School held holiday parties for the students, who sang Christmas carols. It was the last day before their winter break started.
“Pray for this family, for our first responders, for our teachers, for this bus driver, and his family,” Smith said.
Young classmates honored the life taken too soon. Some of the first responders who were on Tuesday’s scene also attended the prayer vigil. One firefighter laid down his helmet, among the teddy bears, flowers, and candles, to pay tribute to the child they tried to save.
The deadly crash happened just four days before Christmas.
“I don’t even want to think about having to remove the Christmas presents underneath my tree for my child,” Smith said through his tears.
The funeral had a backdrop of an American Flag. Smith said the red, white, and blue represents unity.
“This is about this family, about the kids that witnessed something that lived with them forever,” he said. “We’re not just praying for the family, we’re praying for the community because it affects all.”
Melissa Clatto brought her first-grade son to the prayer vigil. She said the victim was her son Hayden’s best friend.
“He was his best buddy in kindergarten and first grade,” Clatto said. “I don’t even know if it will really hit him until he gets back to school and sees an empty desk and his friend isn’t there.”
The Jefferson R-VII School District offered grief counseling to students and staff Wednesday mornings. Counselors will also be available when classes resume in January.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
COVID testing ramps up in St. Louis area ahead of holidays
DES PERES, Mo. – Appointments are filling up at COVID-19 testing sites across the St. Louis region as hospitalizations related to the virus spike ahead of the holidays.
Just over the last two weeks, COVID testing has nearly quadrupled at the ENT Now clinic, with a 93% increase from Monday to Tuesday.
“It’s definitely been hectic,” said Kristen Wilbur, a nurse practitioner at ENT Now. “More tests, more transmission going around, more people then concerned, more people then go and get tested. So yeah, it just kind of spirals.”
While the clinic is dealing with an influx of appointments, Wilbur is still encouraging everyone to get tested before gathering with loved ones over the holidays.
“Test before you go, have some reassurance,” she said. “The scary thing is we’re having all these increases in numbers and then we’re going to see grandma, we’re going to have these family gatherings.”
Alec Harris, a Chesterfield resident, said he made sure to get tested for this very reason.
“We’ve got family coming in here for the holidays, and I haven’t seen some of my family members in a very long time,” he said. “So, we just thought it would be the proper thing to do to get everybody tested.”
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said COVID-related hospitalizations in the area doubled overnight. According to the task force, 118 more people have been hospitalized. It’s the largest single-day influx of patients hospitalized in nearly a year.
Task-force hospitals reported that 131 patients currently are occupying ICU units, and 77 patients require ventilator care to breathe.
Supreme Court to hear challenges to vaccine mandates in early January
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court will hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandates next month, the justices announced Wednesday night, setting a rapid schedule for the cases.
In a pair of orders issued Wednesday, the court said it would hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 over President Biden‘s vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers and a regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring vaccines for healthcare workers.
In scheduling the accelerated timeline for the cases, the Supreme Court deferred ruling on whether to block the new rules until after hearing the challenges.
Both are set to go into effect in January.
Lower courts have split over both rules, prompting a sense of urgency for the Supreme Court to intervene.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against covid-19 or undergo regular testing and take other measures to combat the spread of the virus.
The CMS rule requires virtually every healthcare worker in the country to be vaccinated.
Each of the new regulations has prompted an array of challenges, which will be consolidated during oral arguments next month.
The announcement comes as reported COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country, though recent cases thought to be associated with the omicron variant have so far shown to be more mild than previous iterations of the virus, according to preliminary studies.
Social media users misrepresent Washington University study on COVID-19 immunity
CLAIM: Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis released data showing that if you have had COVID-19, even a mild case, you are likely protected from the virus for life.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The researchers found that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have bone marrow cells that can create antibodies for decades, but that doesn’t mean those individuals will be immune to new variants of the virus. For example, many people who were infected with the original strain of COVID-19 have been reinfected with the omicron variant.
THE FACTS: As the highly contagious omicron variant quickly became the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. this week, a misleading article and several social media posts falsely claimed that people who have had COVID-19 before are immune from it and all future variants.
“If you’ve had COVID-19, even a mild case, major congratulations to you as you’ve more than likely got long-term immunity, according to a team of researchers from Washington University School of Medicine,” read an article published Tuesday on the news site The Epoch Times. “In fact, you’re likely to be immune for life, as is the case with recovery from many infectious agents — once you’ve had the disease and recovered, you’re immune, most likely for life.”
“BREAKING REPORT: Washington University School of Medicine RELEASES DATA claiming If You’ve Had COVID You’re Likely PROTECTED FOR LIFE…” read a tweet shared more than 14,000 times.
However, these posts misrepresent the research they cite — a study published in May in the journal Nature — according to study co-author Dr. Ali Ellebedy, who teaches pathology and immunology at Washington University’s medical school.
The study examined the blood and bone marrow of people who had experienced mild COVID-19 infections and found long-lived antibody-producing cells, evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 would likely create antibodies against it for a long time.
“Our study does NOT show nor claim that people recovering from mild SARS-CoV-2 infection are protected for life,” Ellebedy said in an email. “Epidemiological data clearly show that people recovered from earlier infection can be infected especially with emerging variants of concerns like Delta and Omicron.”
Ellebedy explained that having detectable antibody response for a lifetime doesn’t necessarily mean being protected from the virus for a lifetime.
“Not all antibodies are protective especially if the virus they are raised against is constantly changing,” Ellebedy said.
A prior infection doesn’t seem to offer much protection against an omicron infection although, like with vaccination, it may reduce the chances of severe illness.
Scientists in South Africa and Britain have found that reinfections among people who have battled COVID-19 appear more likely with omicron than with earlier mutants of the virus, including delta.
The widely shared false article was written by Dr. Joseph Mercola, a Florida osteopath who has previously spread COVID-19 misinformation online. It has appeared online on other websites for months, at least as early as July.
Neither The Epoch Times nor Mercola responded to emailed requests for comment.
By ALI SWENSON, Associated Press
