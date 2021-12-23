News
What Colorado forests need to recover from historic wildfires — and to prevent the next one
Burn scars left behind by the historic Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires are among areas of Colorado most in need of federal funding for restoration projects to protect water quality, prevent flash floods and mudslides, experts say.
Plus millions of acres of forest across the state need to be cleared of dead and dying foliage to prevent new wildfires or at least stop them from growing so large.
The federal bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month set aside just under $3 billion for watershed restoration projects and wildfire mitigation work. But however much of that comes to Colorado, which U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse estimates will be “tens of millions,” won’t be enough. No additional money is guaranteed either, after West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said on Sunday that he won’t support Biden’s $2.2 trillion climate, tax and spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.
The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars sit top of mind for Neguse and many other state and local officials who recall the grim 2020 season that sparked the two largest wildfires in Colorado’s history. Estimates to restore those two areas alone range as high as $150 million. Mitigation and restoration work across the rest of the state would cost billions.
“The scale and scope of the need is breathtaking,” Neguse said. “We have long unmet needs here in our community and if we don’t address them now, we’re likely to reap the consequences for years to come.”
That means more massive wildfires, Justin Kirkland, Gypsum Fire Protection District chief, said. And more flash floods like the deadly one that flowed through Fort Collins in July and more mudslides like those that forced officials to close Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon later in the summer.
“We’re seeing different fires. First they called them ‘large fires,’ now they’re called ‘megafires.’ They just keep getting bigger and bigger,” Kirkland said. “Unless we change what we’re doing it’s going to get worse and worse.”
Mitigating and preventing wildfires
Year after year, Colorado is seeing drier conditions and more people are moving into or near the wilderness, said Kirkland, whose fire district covers 455 square miles from the Eagle County Regional Airport west toward Glenwood Springs.
Not only are wildfires inevitable but population shifts mean more people and their homes are at risk.
“Ground moisture is just so dry, fuel moisture is just so dry, we don’t have much ground cover,” Kirkland said. Forests in the district, bisected by Interstate 70, are “just ready for a fire.”
“That makes us very nervous,” Kirkland said.
His crew consists of eight full-time staffers, nine part-timers and an annual budget of $1.7 million. Kirkland said he used to have a roster of 30 volunteers but now that’s down to 11.
They can’t afford to cover wildfires as extensively as they could in the past.
“It all costs money,” Kirkland said. “Every person we call, every aircraft. None of it’s free.”
The more cost-effective way to fight wildfires is to invest in mitigation and prevention work, he said. Crews can remove dead and dying trees, thin forests and build fire breaks. But the Gypsum fire district can’t afford to do that work alone so they must partner with other government agencies, private organizations and nonprofits.
Much of the state’s wildfire risk sits on federal forest lands, according to Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. About 65% of the state’s forests belong to the federal government, the state Forest Service estimates.
The risk is also substantial along the Front Range, said U.S. Rep. Jason Crow.
“Tens of thousands of homes and dozens of communities have grown into high fire risk areas in the foothills and mountains,” Crow said.
In all, about 2.4 million acres of forest are “in urgent need of treatment to address forest health, wildfire risk and watershed protection threats,” the 2020 Colorado Forest Action Plan notes.
Watershed management and restoring burn scars
While there’s prevention and mitigation work to be done on the front end, widespread restoration work is needed along watersheds already scorched by wildfires, Gibbs said.
Wildfires actually burn the ground itself, torching all the organic material around so all that’s left is an ash-laden “powdery dust,” Adam Jokerst, Greeley’s deputy director for water resources, said. Nothing remains to absorb rain or snowfall, which then leads to flash floods and mudslides.
People also can’t drink that water, Jokerst said. Nor can Greeley, which supplies water to about 150,000 people, treat it at its Bellvue Water Treatment Plant northwest of Fort Collins.
“All that sediment comes down into the river and it turns the water jet black,” Jokerst said. “Picture ‘Pennzoil.’ That’s what it looks like. Black oil.”
While water from Greeley’s main water source, the Cache la Poudre River, was undrinkable, Jokerst said the city was able to take water from its Horsetooth Reservoir and a treatment plant in Loveland. But that’s expensive and as wildfires continue to surge across the state, those supplemental options shrink.
“It’s inevitable that these types of fires are going to increase the cost of water,” Jokerst said.
To restore burn scars, crews can drop heavy wood mulch by helicopter, install long tubes of straw called wattles on slopes and other blocks in streams and channels to catch sediment, Jokerst said.
“We need roots in the soil, that’s the only thing that’s going to stop the erosion of a watershed in the long run,” he said.
And that work takes time, Gibbs added, noting that utilities like Denver Water pay millions each year to restore decades-old burn scars. He mentioned the Buffalo Creek fire, which burned through nearly 12,000 acres southwest of Denver.
“If you’re a mountain biker and you go out there right now, it does not look like it did in 1990,” Gibbs said. “They’ve seen very little revegetation.”
For context, the East Troublesome fire burned nearly 194,000 acres in Grand County and Rocky Mountain National Park. The Cameron Peak fire burned nearly 209,000 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests, Rocky Mountain National Park and Larimer and Jackson counties.
Gibbs noted that the Grizzly Creek fire scar, spanning more than 32,000 acres east of Glenwood Springs, must also be restored.
Finding money for mitigation and restoration
Some state funds are available for the prevention, mitigation and restoration work. And more became available from bills passed by the legislature this year than ever before, Gibbs said.
Senate Bill 2040 earmarked $30 million for watershed restoration and Senate Bill 258 set aside $29.9 million this year and $1.8 million next year for wildfire mitigation.
But that’s not much relative to the need, which the state forest plan estimates is about $4.2 billion.
Restoring the East Troublesome scar alone will cost an estimated $50 million, Gibbs said. For the Cameron Peak scar that number’s closer to $70 million (Neguse and Jokerst estimated $100 million).
More money is on the way from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but nobody knows how much. Neguse acknowledged that his estimate of tens of millions allows for a wide range of possibilities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for allocating the money and officials there said it’s too early to say how much states will receive.
Angela Boag, with the state Department of Natural Resources, said once the USDA finalizes its allocations some money will come to the DNR to dole out, some will be handed out directly by the federal government.
Understanding the funding mechanisms alone is complicated, said Boag, who works as deputy director for climate, forest health and energy. She expressed frustration that months likely remain before state officials will understand how much money they can expect.
However much money does come to Colorado, it’ll fall short, Jokerst said. Just this year, crews dropped mulch from helicopters over more than 6,000 acres of the Cameron Peak scar, less than 3% of the total area. All told, the work cost about $18 million, broken into about $87 per minute, per helicopter, he said.
“It goes quickly,” Jokerst said.
Plus, there are added complications.
Neguse said a $300 million chunk in the bipartisan infrastructure bill is earmarked for watershed protection but it can’t be spent on federal lands. Neguse wrote to USDA officials asking for more flexibility with that money, but so far told The Denver Post he hasn’t yet heard back.
Colorado’s U.S. representatives Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, Diana DeGette and senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper also signed that letter.
Money from the bipartisan bill amounts to a downpayment for the country’s forests and watersheds, Neguse said. But it doesn’t offer ongoing funding. For that, he pointed to the Build Back Better Act, which includes $27 billion for more mitigation and restoration work.
In light of Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better, though, Crow said the bill’s future is uncertain and more negotiations are needed in the coming weeks. If Congress can’t pass the measure in its entirety, he said perhaps different parts of it could be pulled out and passed individually.
“We just don’t know right now,” Crow said. “It’s a week-by-week situation.”
Crow pointed to Congressional Republicans who have consistently voted against these types of funding mechanisms. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose sprawling Western Slope district includes much of Colorado’s at-risk forests, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act.
Crow called Boebert’s opposition to those measures “quizzical.” Representatives for Boebert did not reply to a message seeking comment.
Consistent funding for mitigation and restoration work would not only make Colorado safer but it would also create jobs and pump money into the state’s economy, Crow said. And without that investment, the state will inevitably see more of the same devastation that has swept through in recent years.
Cherish Marquez uses video games, QR codes and more digital art in Union Station exhibit
Is Cherish Marquez the future of art? And are the screen-driven, reality-augmented pieces she is currently exhibiting at Union Hall part of an evolution that will eventually turn all of the art we enjoy digital?
It’s not such a stretch when you consider how much of our lives take place solely on electronic devices now. Would it really be a jump if fabric canvases, with their permanent pictures, morphed into glass-faced monitors where the visuals are in constant motion?
Digital does offer endless creative possibilities, and Marquez’s show, “Voices in the Desert,” exploits several of them, including multi-channel videos, various sound components, and QR codes that allow visitors to download phone-friendly filters that make it seem as if they are walking right inside a work. In one impressive case, there’s a workable video game that doubles as an interactive piece of art.
The show, curated by Ari Meyers, is challenging and immersive in all the right ways and we’re sure to see more of its kind ahead as digital art climbs out of the specialty niche it now occupies. One reason is that mainstream galleries like Union Hall are willing to book them, a real commitment that requires maintaining complicated, high-tech equipment for the length of the show’s run and training the staff to operate it — and then show clueless visitors how to operate it.
Another is because the art world, especially the art market, is suddenly embracing digital with vigor, even if art patrons might be a little intimidated. Marquez recently became the first digital artist of her kind selected for a residency at RedLine, a true show of support for the e-genre from Denver’s premier benefactor of up-and-coming artistic talents.
Then there is the academic angle. She’s also a graduate of the University of Denver’s Emergent Digital Practices masters program, which is now churning out scores of artists with skill, ambition and no intention of ever picking up a paintbrush or a chisel.
But the future of art? Probably not entirely, and even Marquez believes that. People like to touch and hold and walk around things and see their dimensions from various angles. She envisions her work as one of art’s paths forward, though not the only one.
“Voices in the Desert” asserts as much. It has both physical and digital elements and Marquez works them together to evoke an earthy landscape where, like the small West Texas town she grew up in, environmental challenges are extreme.
The voices in this show, at least metaphorically, emanate from the natural elements — plants, trees, dirt, hills, stones — that have been contaminated with industrial waste and other pollutants, part of the “environmental racism,” as she calls it out, that has wealthier places dumping their waste in places with less political influence, namely in communities in proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Marquez wants us to hear them, the sound of their suffering, but also the stories they hold about the planet’s history and its will to survive. She does this by presenting them in various ways.
The easiest to grasp, and the most visually appealing, comes from the piece titled “The Others,” which greets visors as they enter the gallery. For this, Marquez arranged organic debris, including dried yucca stalks and seed pods from the scraggly plant known as devil’s claw, into an orderly and symmetrical wall installation. The piece highlights the surprising beauty of plant parts we would normally think of refuse and positions the objects as something that should be studied and respected as serious objects. Elevated to the level of art, we see their connection to each other, and possibly to us.
From there, she goes into a more spiritual realm as the show progresses, thanks to her digital work. The shape of the devil’s claw and other organic forms are reimagined in videos that set them in motion within a dark environment that resembles deep space. The plants here seem to be showing us supernatural powers and asking us to consider them deeply as objects in a timeless universe.
For some of the pieces, the QR code allows visitors to immerse themselves deeper, though that requires viewing the objects through the phone and activating custom filters that add extra dimensions to the scene. This is an optional act — you can appreciate the pieces without the technology — but it is helpful for perceiving the deep personality Marquez seems to want to instill in them.
One example is the installation titled, “A Piece,” which Marquez has spread out in another section of the gallery. It consists of an actual metal drum, the kind used to seal off and store contaminated waste, which she has set in a shallow field of sand. It’s a bit ominous on its own.
Though again, the artist offers us a dual way of looking at her work by adding a QR code. Point your phone’s camera on it and tiny, animated barrels show up in the scene and appear to be falling from the sky. We see the act of dropping waste willy nilly into the barren landscape as a common and continuing occurrence.
There is something both high-tech and low-tech in the way this unfolds. It takes some know-how to program these filters, and they do feel cutting-edge. But the animation itself is somewhat primitive — more like first-generation Donkey Kong video game and less like the slick, green-screen enabled, pop-cinema tricks common in current superhero movies. Some people will be impressed by the special effects, some surely won’t.
Same with the video game, which invites players to explore similar themes of unnatural disaster using a mouse which is rolled over a topographic map made of textiles and which invites the operator to “walk towards various landmarks to look into the consciousness of plants and the land.” For some that will be an easy task; others will just be challenged to get the thing working (It’s generational; just be patient, because it’s not that hard).
But the quality of the special effects is not what makes them valuable in “Voices in the Desert.” It is more about how Marquez puts them at the service of her mission to help us become one with the landscape that is threatened.
She is not using them to thrill us; just the opposite. She only wants us to see these natural entities as more than their cellular shells and to acknowledge their metaphysical potential. We don’t have to actually accept that devil’s claw has a soul and a will of its own, just that nature is a powerful force that demands our care. The way we respond to its needs reflects the way humans use their power to hurt and help themselves and each other.
The filters may not be necessary, but they are effective and engaging enough to move us beyond questions of where art’s future is headed, at least when we are in the midst of them at Union Hall.
And, of course, the delivery of this art form will never go fully digital (though people said that about music and then vinyl records and then compact discs went away), but this show makes it easy — even for resistors —to be open to a different kind of future, one where exhibitions can offer bigger surprises, some with the potential to entertain and enlighten us in richer ways.
“Voices of the Desert” continues through Jan. 8 at Union Hall, located inside The Coloradan building at 1750 Wewatta St. It’s free. Check the gallery website for holiday hours. Info at 720-927-4033 or unionhalldenver.org.
Texas developer pays $15M for site of planned apartments in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood
A Texas development firm planning an apartment complex at the northern edge of the Golden Triangle has purchased the land.
San Antonio-based Embrey paid $15.5 million last week, according to public records, for the bulk of the block formed by Colfax and 14th avenues, as well as Fox and Galapago streets.
The parcels add up to 2.56 acres, which makes the deal worth about $139 a square foot. Capstone brokers Travis Hodge and Tony Bobay represented the buyer.
The sole piece of the block that Embrey didn’t buy is 606 W. Colfax Ave., where The Bank of Denver has a branch.
Embrey submitted development plans for the site in July 2020. The firm said in a statement last week that its seven-story project will be called The Finch, and will have 370 units.
Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to Embry, and the first residents should be able to move in come 2024.
There are a number of structures on the site, including an office building at 650 W. Colfax Ave., which is home to dental supply company Rocky Mountain Orthodontics. RMO CEO Tony Zakhem previously told BusinessDen that the company owned all the parcels, which were held under various LLCs.
Embrey is familiar with Denver. The company developed the Luxe at Mile High complex at 3200 W. Colfax Ave., selling it at the end of 2019 for $145 million. Its local multifamily development portfolio also includes Encore at Boulevard One at 7180 Lowry Blvd. in Denver, Westerly at 8510 S. Oak Circle in Littleton and Canyons at Saddle Rock at 6850 S. Versailles Way in Aurora.
The Golden Triangle has become a hub for significant multifamily development in recent years.
Major developers active in the neighborhood include Denver-based Urban Villages, Charlotte-based Lennar Multifamily Communities and Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar. Denver-based Summit Capital Venture Group and New York-based Rockefeller Group paid $11.7 million for a development site in early December.
Thai chain adding takeout-focused restaurant in Cap Hill
Aloy Thai Cuisine wants to give its chefs some room to grow.
The Boulder-based Thai restaurant chain plans to open a third Colorado location at 211 E. 7th Ave. in Cap Hill.
Aloy Thai Eatery will be smaller and have a fast-casual model, featuring a limited menu of Aloy Thai Cuisine’s most popular items such as drunken noodles and pad thai.
“My sister, my mom and I want to focus on expanding this concept,” said co-owner Mui Fisher. “Customer behavior has changed after COVID and will most likely stay that way. We’re noticing a lot more takeout and less dining.”
Fisher opened the first restaurant, Aloy Thai Cuisine — which serves traditional Thai dishes — at 2720 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder in 2006 with her mother Kim Sorawee Nakapadungsok and sister Arisa Bode. They then opened Aloy Modern Thai, which serves more modern Thai dishes, at 2134 Larimer St. in RiNo in 2016.
The Cap Hill space was previously home to Daikon, a Vietnamese-style sandwich shop, which operated for two years before closing in Feb. 2020.
The family signed a five-year lease for the 1,266-square-foot space this month and hope to open in May or June next year. Mark Valente of Sanborn and Co. brokered the deal.
The space is being designed by Studio K2 Architecture and has around 20 dine-in seats, compared to Aloy Modern Thai’s 100-seat dining room. It will mainly be used for takeout and delivery orders.
Chef Orathai Sikhumlek, who has worked at Aloy Thai Cuisine in Boulder for 10 years, will be part owner of the new location.
“This concept has been in my mind for a while because we want our associates to be part owners and grow with us,” said Fisher. “This is a pilot project and, if it works, we have a couple of Thai chefs who want to move their future and family here. We want to give them that opportunity.”
