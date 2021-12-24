$1.7M Missouri Lotto ticket sold in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The person who purchased a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is the state’s newest millionaire.

The ticket matched all six numbers—9, 13, 15, 16, 41, and 44—in Wednesday night’s drawing to the $1.7 million jackpot.

According to May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Barn 2, located at 1750 W. Columbia Street in Farmington.

Missouri Lotto prizes can be claimed at one of the state’s four lottery offices in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Springfield, or St. Louis. Appointments can be made online at MOLottery.com or by calling 573-751-4050.

The winner has until June 20, 2022 to claim their prize. They can choose between a lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.