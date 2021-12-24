News
$1.7M Missouri Lotto ticket sold in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. – The person who purchased a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is the state’s newest millionaire.
The ticket matched all six numbers—9, 13, 15, 16, 41, and 44—in Wednesday night’s drawing to the $1.7 million jackpot.
According to May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Barn 2, located at 1750 W. Columbia Street in Farmington.
Missouri Lotto prizes can be claimed at one of the state’s four lottery offices in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Springfield, or St. Louis. Appointments can be made online at MOLottery.com or by calling 573-751-4050.
The winner has until June 20, 2022 to claim their prize. They can choose between a lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.
Suggest a Correction
News
Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened inside a north St. Louis County supermarket.
The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons said the shooting happened on December 16 at Mally Supermarket located in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m.
When Country Club Hills police officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. “Detectives want to identify him as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information regarding this person of interest should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
Suggest a Correction
News
Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor.
Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow.
The man is hospitalized but a news release from police did not offer details about his condition. Investigators say a 63-year-old got into a verbal altercation with the victim before using his crossbow to attack him.
Formal charges had not been filed as of early Thursday.
Suggest a Correction
News
Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. The victim showed up at a gas station on South Jefferson Avenue at Chouteau Avenue asking for help.
Police said they are unsure where the actual shooting happened.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
$1.7M Missouri Lotto ticket sold in Farmington
Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect
5 Signs Your Cell Phone is Hacked
Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow
Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station
Chris Autman-Bell planning to bring some Kevin Garnett, Ray Lewis for one last Gophers season
Quant Explains How Large Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Can Help Turnaround Price
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Accused of Body Shaming Shannon Beador
Elon Musk’s $50,000 Box Home Exists, But, Surprise, He Kinda Lives in a Billionaire Friend’s Mansion
Jury reaches ‘trial outcome’ over Daunte Wright’s killing
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves