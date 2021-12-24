Celebrities
5 Signs Your Cell Phone is Hacked
Holidays are the busiest days for hackers. If you use your phone to transfer money, or make purchases, hackers probably have your banking information.
If you text or email holiday greetings to family and friends, hackers likely have a copy of your contact list.
Hackers can use Bluetooth to hack into your smartphone and take it over to send emails and text messages containing phishing links to your contacts.
The Android platform is vulnerable to security flaws that are constantly in need of patching. Apple’s iPhones are not much safer.
Phones owned by US State Department employees and other government officials were hacked with spyware called “Pegasus” that was developed by an Israeli technology firm.
Pegasus was on their phones for months or years before it was discovered. Apple now says it will notify users whose iPhones were hacked by spyware.
1. Apps on your phone that you don’t remember downloading
If you notice strange apps on your phone that you don’t remember downloading, delete them immediately.
2. Your phone runs slow or it feels hot in your hand
A slow phone may be a telltale sign that you’ve been hacked. If your phone runs hotter than it did before, it could mean apps are running in the background.
3. Your phone crashes often
This can happen if your phone is old or you haven’t updated your operating system and apps. But if you have a new phone that crashes often, you’re probably hacked.
4. Unusual data spikes or high bills
Someone is controlling your phone if your bill is high but your usage hasn’t changed.
5. Pop-up ads
There are no pop-up ads on Sandrarose.com. If you notice a lot of pop-up ads, you’re probably hacked.
How to protect yourself from spyware, malware and hackers
1. If you suspect your phone is hacked, change all your passwords immediately and lock your phone screen with a password. Set the lock screen time to 1 minute.
2. Backup everything – including all images and contacts, then restore your phone to its factory settings to remove pop-up ads.
3. Turn off your Wi-Fi or tethering connection to prevent the hacker from using your data to send messages.
4. Instruct your family and friends to ignore suspicious texts or emails that contain links. Tell them you will always let them know before you send links.
5. Run anti-virus or anti-trojan software to remove the malware.
6. Never leave your phone unattended or let anyone use your phone.
7. Turn off Android’s Nearby Share feature.
Nearby Share allows users to share files between Android phones that are nearby. Someone with the feature enabled can simply hold their phone close to yours to steal all your files without your knowledge. Nearby Share is disabled by default when you buy your phone.
8. Disable AirDrop on your Androids, iPhones, iPads and Macs.
9. Never open links in a text message or email on your phone or tablet. Even if you know the person who sent it.
10. Always delete apps you don’t use. Hackers can purchase old apps and use them to take over your phone.
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Accused of Body Shaming Shannon Beador
Tamra Judge is being accused of body shaming her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and one-time best friend, Shannon Beador.
On Instagram, after Heather Dubrow teased Wednesday night’s episode with a screenshot of herself and Shannon, asking her fans and followers whether they believed Shannon was a “friend or foe” amid her lawsuit drama with newbie Nicole James, Tamra seemingly suggested that Shannon wasn’t looking her best due to her use of alcohol and weight gain.
“Alcohol will age you so fast!!!” Tamra wrote in a comment shared on Heather’s December 22 Instagram post. “Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows.”
Although Tamra did not name anyone in her message, a Real Housewives of New York City fan page said it was clear who her statements were about.
“You’re gross,” they wrote. “Body shaming Shannon clearly. Is she living in your head rent free??”
A number of other commenters also believed Tamra was body shaming Shannon, who she’s been feuding with on and off since their falling out in early 2020, following Tamra’s exit from RHOC.
“That’s kinda rude and icky of you to say. I don’t like Shannon but dang. Attacking someone on their appearance is pretty [classless],” one person stated as another suggested Tamra was “insulting below the belt to stay relevant.”
“lol and you’re still not on the show, so keep talking crap lol,” wrote a third.
Another pointed out that Tamra shouldn’t be so critical of women’s bodies, especially considering she owns a gym, CUT Fitness, with husband Eddie Judge.
“Body shaming is disgusting and as someone who owns a gym you should be ashamed of yourself for engaging in such disgusting discourse over a woman’s weight,” they noted.
“And this is why you were fired,” another fan added.
As RHOC fans may recall, Shannon admitted to a botched filler procedure months ago on Instagram, saying that after trying out a new product, she found it difficult to look in the mirror.
“I was running out of time so I said, ‘Go ahead and do it,’ without doing the research and without thinking it through, which I usually do. It’s been a hard month,” she shared. “I’m blessed to have the support of my boyfriend and kids who say, ‘Oh, it’s okay. You don’t look that bad.’ But I’m having a difficult time looking in the mirror because I don’t recognize myself.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, ROGER WONG/INSTARimages
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Split: Couple ‘Taking A Break’ After 2 Years — Report
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer and her model boyfriend have reportedly broken off their relationship after being together since June 2019.
Dua Lipa, 26, and her beau of two years Anwar Hadid, 22, have split up! After a number of short-lived breakups, sources close to the popstar and model say that the two have split, according to People. Bella and Anwar had been rumored to have been on the rocks for some time before officially calling it a day. The mag reports that Bella and Anwar are “spending time apart” to “figure things out.”
After some strain from busy schedules, the pair decided that it was time for the relationship to end, an insider told The Sun on Tuesday December 21. “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough,” they said. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”
The couple were first spotted together in June 2019 at the British Summertime Hyde Park music fest, and they reportedly hit it off by chatting about music following breakups from their respective exes. While the couple may have been discussing calling off their relationship for some time, the pair did seem incredibly happy earlier in the year. They were seen having romantic date nights in New York City as recently as September.
The pair also gushed over each other on their social media on plenty of occasions. Dua thanked Anwar for throwing her a party to celebrate her Grammy win in March 2021, and she called the model her “angel boy,” in a sweet Instagram post. She had previously said she was “very comfortable” in her relationship with Anwar, “more so than any others” in a January interview with Rolling Stone.
The popstar also shared photos of her gazing at her boyfriend back in June to celebrate his birthday. “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you,” she wrote at the time. Similarly, Anwar also made a sweet Instagram story to celebrate the singer’s birthday in August. He called her the “girl of my dreams,” and he also said, “Love u forever and always,” along with a sweet photo of the singer smiling.
About Time: ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Gets Highly-Anticipated Release Date
Donald Glover’s brainchild Atlanta finally gets an air date for season three on FX.
On a random Friday night during November of 2020, Donald Glover make a rare twitter appearance and listed his favorite rappers right now before teasing the highly-anticipated third and fourth seasons of Atlanta.
The actor popped up to reveal that the Get Your Booty to the Polls ad campaign was created by Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes, saying she originally asked him to rap on it.
“She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover [Stephen Glover] is a better rapper…so,” he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324771177156374528?s=20
After that, he decided to tease the upcoming seasons of Atlanta, comparing the third and forth seasons of his show to one of the most beloved cult-classic TV shows of all time.
“While I’m here: Atlanta s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” he tweeted. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”
https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/1324796791649435649?s=20
Over a year later and we hadn’t heard anything about the show besides Glover telling us he sees people comparing Lil Dicky’s show to Atlanta , which he was clearly offended by. Now, we finally have the long-awaited release date.
The show will be returning March 24, 2022. Buckle up as FX is rolling Snowfall directly into Atlanta.
