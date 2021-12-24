News
5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears travel to play the Seattle Seahawks, including Robert Quinn’s hunt for a franchise record — plus our Week 16 predictions
The Chicago Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Seattle Seahawks are nearing that fate too.
So when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, players will have to find other sources of motivation. For the Bears, that includes hunting milestones, gaining experience and maintaining pride.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
Chicago Bears (4-10) at Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
- Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field
- TV and radio: Fox-32, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Seahawks by 6½. Over/under: 43½.
1. Player in the spotlight
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is 1½ sacks away from tying Richard Dent’s Bears single-season record of 17½, set in 1984.
Quinn, 31, has recorded 10½ sacks over the last six games to achieve the second-highest total of his career next to the 19 he had in 2013. When asked about nearing the mark after a two-sack performance Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, Quinn called it a “decent individual season” and said Dent is “good company to be in.” But he also lamented putting up such numbers during a losing season.
“Just tough to celebrate when you’re not really doing well,” Quinn said.
Quinn was similarly low key when asked about being named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl team Monday, saying he responded to the news from Bears coach Matt Nagy by saying, “OK cool, see you at the game.”
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai explained Thursday what he sees driving Quinn at this point in his career.
“He has a lot of pride in the way he plays and the product he puts on the field,” Desai said. “He takes a lot of pride in his craft. He cherishes every moment that he gets, whether it’s a practice rep or a game rep. He tries to optimize all of those. That’s kind of who he is. He goes at 1,000 miles per hour every day. You’ve seen the fruits of his labor.”
Quinn has a decent chance to add to his production Sunday. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been sacked 29 times in 11 games, his 8.4% sack rate ranked fifth-worst among starters in the NFL.
2. Pressing question
Will the Bears be able to utilize their hurry-up offense more readily?
In the Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the offense’s most impressive drive came in the fourth quarter with the Bears upping the tempo and Justin Fields going to work. He connected on five consecutive passes for 63 yards in a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds, giving the offense some much-needed life.
Alas, that drive ended without points when Fields stalled inside the red zone with three consecutive incompletions from the Vikings 9-yard line. But after the game, the rookie quarterback expressed a desire for the offense to operate with a faster-paced, no-huddle attack more often.
“Our offense is very efficient doing that,” Fields said. “Just because we know those plays. There’s literally no thinking. We line up and run the plays. And I know where all the answers are to whatever coverage they give us in those hurry-up offense (situations). I think that kind of gets our offense in a rhythm.”
Tight end Cole Kmet echoed that sentiment Wednesday.
“When you complete one pass and it feeds into another and you know you’re playing quickly in that two-minute (kind of setting), you definitely get more comfortable and get into a rhythm. I feel that as well.”
This is neither a new or novel suggestion by Bears offensive players. But can coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor be convinced to utilize that attack more often against a Seahawks defense that ranks last in passing yards allowed?
Asked about Fields’ hurry-up wishes, Nagy kept the door open.
“It’s good stuff,” Nagy said. “You see where you get a defense on their heels. And that’s stuff that Justin has obviously done in college. … You can’t necessarily live in it every play for certain reasons. But we can definitely do more of it. I think our players would agree with that. I think our coaches would (too).”
3. Keep an eye on …
The rookies.
With the Bears eliminated from playoff contention and their depth chart still in flux because of injuries and COVID-19 issues, a window has opened for young players to show what they’ve got. Much of the spotlight, of course, will remain on Fields. But the Bears also need to keep close tabs on rookie offensive tackles Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins, looking to squeeze the maximum growth out of these final three games.
On defense, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. impressed in his NFL debut against the Vikings, breaking up three passes and helping the Bears limit Kirk Cousins to a season-low 87 passing yards. Selected in the sixth round in April, Graham was cut at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, a setback that he admitted hurt his confidence.
“We all go through our own battles every day,” Graham said. “And my confidence wasn’t where I wanted it to be. It kind of just starts with a reality check. You have to start with yourself before you can go anywhere else. I was just like, ‘Why am I not on the field and what am I not doing to be able to put myself in position to move up?’”
Graham consulted with general manager Ryan Pace for constructive criticism and dedicated himself to improving through practice. His first playing opportunity came last week when COVID-19 took out the Bears’ entire starting secondary. And Graham made the most of it.
“The one thing about this league is you only get once chance,” he said. “So I knew this was going to be my one chance.”
It’s far too early to declare Graham has arrived. But he did enough Monday to be signed to the 53-man roster and to feel an encouraging resurgence of confidence.
“I’ve put in all this work since I was 6 years old,” he said. “Being able to see it pay off, being able to see a mission, a dream (is great). I remember as a 6-year-old telling my dad that this is what I want. And him making sure to put me in the position to do this. It just felt good to be able to say that I put myself in position to have the opportunity a lot of people dream of.”
4. Odds and ends
Desai called it a “travesty” that inside linebacker Roquan Smith wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl this week despite having 140 tackles (fourth in the NFL) and 81 solo tackles (fifth), along with nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and a pick-six.
The Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner and Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons were named the NFC inside/middle linebackers.
“He’s at the top of every category in the league and his play and his relentless nature and his speed on the tape shows up every week,” Desai said. “I know he doesn’t look into those things and neither do I normally, but I’ll take burden for him and I’ll make sure people in the league know that he’s one of the best linebackers in the league.”
Smith hasn’t yet been named to the Pro Bowl in his four seasons and could argue he was snubbed in 2020, when he had 139 tackles, including 98 solo and 18 for a loss, and seven passes defended.
“When you look at the production on the tape and you see the speed and the instincts with which this guy plays and how he gets people around him better,” Desai said, “he’s kind of been the one constant for us this year that’s played in every single game and has been that productive every single game, week in and week out,. His ability to get off blocks, his ability to key and diagnose plays and get to the ball carrier on a consistent basis is unique and I think that’s what needs to be emphasized.”
5. Injury report
Fields didn’t practice Thursday as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered during Monday’s game. Nagy said Wednesday that he expected Fields to play, but the rookie’s status will be worth monitoring after missing the day of work.
Quarterback Andy Dalton returned to practice Thursday after he had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was recovering from a hand injury.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (concussion), defensive back Xavier Crawford (concussion) and let tackle Jason Peters (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday.
Dalton and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. off were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday but defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was added.
That leaves 10 players still on the list — Hicks, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Isaiah Coulter, safety Tashuan Gipson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and running back Ryan Nall.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (12-2)
The Seahawks are destined to have its first losing season since 2011. A lot has gone wrong for the them. Russell Wilson missed three games with a finger injury on his right (throwing) hand that required surgery. The trade for safety Jamal Adams looms as one of the worst moves in the league over the last decade and leaves the team without a 2022 first-round draft pick. The Seahawks don’t have an elite pass rush and have issues at cornerback, but they’ve managed to play relatively well on defense. They have not allowed more than 23 points in the last nine games and have held five opponents to 17 or less, which means the offensively challenged Bears will have their hands full.
Seahawks 20, Bears 17
Colleen Kane (13-1)
This is a winnable game for the Bears against a mediocre Seahawks team. The Seahawks give up a ton of yards on defense but also are decent defending in the red zone, an area the Bears have struggled on offense. The Bears’ COVID-19 situation was still complicating matters late in the week, with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks the latest player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With that uncertainty and Justin Fields recovering from an ankle injury, I’m going to give the edge to the Seahawks at home.
Seahawks 23, Bears 20
Dan Wiederer (13-1)
The NFL’s least productive passing offense faces the league’s most vulnerable passing defense. Something has to give, right? Perhaps this is the opening for Fields to put together a complete game. The Seahawks, like the Bears, have had difficulty protecting the quarterback. So there should be many opportunities Sunday for Robert Quinn and Co. to harass Wilson. I’m convinced the Bears have at least one more victorious effort in them. Maybe it comes on the road in Seattle. Happy belated Christmas, Chicago.
Bears 24, Seahawks 23
NFL Week 16 Bettors Guide: The Jets are the better team this week; Giants don’t have an offense to compete
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
JAGUARS at JETS
1 p.m., Jets by 2 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets are the better team. Did we actually just write that? Yes. The Jets are the better team and at least they’ve shown more life than the Jaguars, whom we expected would have played better and harder after the sacking of Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence has more raw talent than Zach Wilson but his development has been stunted this year and we don’t see him progressing until the new regime arrives. Florida boys won’t take kindly to the wintry weather as the Jets stuff the stockings of their long suffering fans.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the over.
GIANTS at EAGLES
1 p.m., Eagles by 9 1/2, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Ugh. The Giants offense is so bad but it is a divisional rivalry and the Eagles did screw things up the last time they played. Fortunately for the Birds, Nick Sirianni will not be available to make the same bad play calls he screwed up the first time. If it isn’t obvious by now, the Eagles are a running team from their QB on down and there’s no need to abandon that approach. As for that Giants’ offense, you probably saw a preview in how the Eagles shut down Garrett Gilbert Tuesday. Their potential for scoring is extremely limited. If Philly tops 20 points, it’s an easy cover.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Eagles and the under.
BROWNS at PACKERS
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Packers by 7 1/2, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: No problem spotting the Browns a Christmas gift TD on the tundra. The Browns’ offense hasn’t even been competitive outside of the game in Cincy and while the Packers defense has slipped without Kenny Clark and others, they should be able to clamp down at home. Aaron Rodgers has been on fire lately and could be able to scan the field forever with Myles Garrett uncertain with a groin. They can also be short in the defensive backfield, not good against Mr. Rodgers, especially in his neighborhood. Browns need a rest, not a short week.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the under.
COLTS at CARDINALS
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., Cardinals by 2, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: We’re going to go against the grain here. After all, the Colts are 8-0 this season when Jonathan Taylor rushes for over 100 yards or more and 0-6 when he doesn’t and the Cards’ run defense isn’t their strong suit. Still, Kyler Murray needs a bounce-back game after the entire team overlooked the Lions and with the Colts coming off their huge win over the Patriots, they are set up for a letdown. This shapes up more as a high scoring affair (love the over) and if that’s the case, it’s Murray over Carson Wentz. Arizona isn’t as bad as it has looked.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
RAMS at VIKINGS
1 p.m., Rams by 2 1/2, 49
HANK’S HONEYS: Aaron Donald and Co. must be salivating after watching former teammate Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks tear through the Vikings’ patchwork O-line Monday night. With Jalen Ramsey plastered on Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins might have to hold onto the ball a bit longer than he wants. According to advanced stats, Cousins hasn’t completed a single pass the last 18 times he’s been under pressure. The Rams are clicking again and match up very well against the Vikings’ banged-up defense, on which Matthew Stafford might take some payback. Even Odell Beckham seems to be fitting in as the sidekick to Cooper Kupp.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
CHARGERS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Chargers by 9 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: While you should keep an eye on the Chargers’ COVID list, they are in a must-win situation every week as they look to make the playoffs and they won’t be taking the Texans lightly. Their schedule hasn’t been easy, except for the Giants two weeks ago and we should see similar results here. You beat the Chargers by running on them but the Texans’ 3.2-yard average carry is the worst mark in the NFL. And while Davis Mills had a nice afternoon in Jacksonville in his matchup with fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence, he’ll have to keep up with Justin Herbert in this one. The Texans don’t have a Travis Kelce to torment the Bolts secondary, which will give Mills very few good looks as they sit back with their two deep safeties.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the over.
LIONS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Falcons by 3, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: The Falcons aren’t eliminated yet and get a Christmas gift from the schedule maker. It’s going to be tough for the Lions to follow up on their upset win over the Cardinals and the scenario is not unlike the follow up to their first win, when their decimated roster was overmatched in Denver. T.J. Hockenson is on IR and Jared Goff is on the COVID list, giving, in all probability, Tim Boyle his second start. That’s too much of a talent gap between him and Matt Ryan. The Falcons have been beating up on the bottom tier teams who don’t have an answer for Cordarrelle Patterson. They are 0-5 ATS at home, failing to cover by an average of 12 ppg. But that trend goes out the window here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the under.
WASHINGTON at COWBOYS
8:20 p.m., Cowboys by 10, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s still not certain who will be at QB for the visitors, although Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen could come off the COVID list. But there’s no way we’re going to take the beat-up WFT on a short week, especially noting how slowly players have come back from COVID so far this year. The Eagles ran all over them Tuesday night and while much of that was because of missing key players, it’s a blueprint the Cowboys can use. Dak Prescott had a shaky game at FedEx Field the first time but we don’t expect that at home. Ditto for the Dallas D, which has been playing very well. As constructed, we don’t see the Washington O putting up many points.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
DOLPHINS at SAINTS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Saints by 3, 39
HANK’S HONEYS: Everybody is loving the Saints after last week. But if the Saints’ offense that just played in Tampa is any indication, they’re not going to do much against a good Miami stop unit. And while the Saints’ D stepped up against Tom Brady, it could be ripe for a letdown here. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have grown accustomed to playing things efficiently and close to the vest so the tempo of the game should favor them.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
BILLS at PATRIOTS
1 p.m., Pats by 2 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: While the Bills seem to be getting a lot of love from bettors, you always like Bill Belichick’s chances down the stretch, especially if the game is in Foxboro. Josh Allen will look to make amends after being neutralized by the wind and the Patriots’ game plan. He will, however, be without Cole Beasley and possibly Emmanuel Sanders and it’s uncertain if his O-line, which allowed four sacks against the Panthers, will return Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins from the COVID list. The red flag is the weakness of the Bills’ run defense this season. The Pats dominated in the trenches the last game even when the Bills knew what was coming and Damien Harris is set to return in the backfield. With injuries and COVID adding uncertainty, it’s a lean to New England.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
STEELERS at CHIEFS
4:25 p.m., Chiefs by 10, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: The Chiefs are on a roll again and their defense matches up very well, especially if Chris Jones can come off the COVID list. Ben Roethlisberger is willing his team to victories but doing it at Arrowhead is going to be a much more difficult task. That said, you can never short-change a Mike Tomlin-coached team in a big spot and, while KC has put itself back into a secure playoff position, the Steelers continue to scratch and claw for their playoff lives. Last week proved how valuable Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are to the Chiefs offense and it appears as though both will be missing this week.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Steelers and the under.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
BUCS at PANTHERS
1 p.m., Bucs by 11, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
BRONCOS at RAIDERS
1 p.m., Raiders by 2, 41 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
RAVENS at BENGALS
4:05 p.m., Bengals by 2 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the over.
BEARS at SEAHAWKS
4:05 p.m., Seahawks by 7, 43 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Cowboys. Gift horse.
Last week: 6-10
Overall: 115-107-2
Over/under: 125-99
Best Bets: 10-5
These family-friendly New Year’s Eve 2021 events in Denver are all outdoors
If you’re feeling iffy about indoor parties this New Year’s Eve — especially family-friendly ones — you’re not alone.
Fortunately, Denver has free and low-cost outdoor events that are also kid-friendly in their timing. Remember that all events are subject to last-minute cancellation or changes due to COVID-19 mandates. See the latest at denvergov.org/government/covid-19-information.
Downtown Denver fireworks
Downtown’s fireworks displays can be viewed from almost anywhere along (or just off) the 16th Street Mall. Two shows will light up the skies this year, with the undoubtedly more kid-friendly time of 9 p.m. to be followed by a midnight display.
The identical, 8-minute shows on Dec. 31 — returning after a year off — join other free, outdoor activities along the mile-long 16th Street corridor. These include the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree (near 16th and Welton streets), which features a stunning 60,000 strings of LED lights, and the Night Lights Denver 3-D projection art videos on the Daniels & Fischer Clocktower at 16th and Arapahoe streets.
Live DJ sets, from 8 p.m. to midnight along the mall, will also be synced to each of the fireworks shows. Dress for the weather and bring masks in case you decide to pop indoors at one of the nearby restaurants or shops. denver.org
Low-Sensory New Year’s Eve at Denver Zoo
Denver Zoo’s latest, sold-out Zoo Lights has packed the 84-acre campus with bright lights and music. That’s not so great for people with sensory processing disorders, but this year, the zoo is blocking off a night for them with Low Sensory New Year’s Eve.
From 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Zoo will tone down potential triggers by capping attendance; adding quiet rooms throughout; turning down movement effects (strobing, flashing and blinking); offering free, first-come sensory kits; turning down the volume on the Zoo’s carousel; and adding warnings before high-stimuli areas, a zoo spokesman said.
Tickets are $10-$15; kids 2 and under are free but require a ticket booking online. As of this writing, tickets are still available for the half-hour slots at denverzoo.org/low-sensory-night.
Happy Noon Year: Outdoor Dance Party
Why go to a pricey, indoor kid’s dance party when you can shake it for free? Arapahoe Libraries has the right idea with its Happy Noon Year Outdoor Dance Party, which includes winter treats, an outdoor boogie-fest and a countdown at noon, organizers said.
The free event will be held outside the library, but restrooms will be available. It runs 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 5955 S. Holly St. in Centennial. Dress accordingly, brings masks and brush up on the library’s COVID-19 rules at arapahoelibraries.org. In there’s poor weather, attendees will be given information on how to attend a virtual version.
Skate the Lake New Year’s Eve
This traditional, alcohol-free event is back for its 25th showing, 3-8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Evergreen Lake hosts the festivities, which this year include broomball, corn hole, an obstacle course, a holiday movie in a heated tent, fire pits, marshmallow roasting, food trucks and DJs (in addition to the skating, of course).
Bring your own skates or check out the skate rentals, while supplies last, and bundle up, as the activities are happening regardless of weather. $25 per person. Kids 5 and under free. Free parking and shuttles from Stagecoach Park and Wulf Recreation Center. No parking on-site. evergreenrecreation.com/310/skate-the-lake.
Also of note: the Downtown Denver Rink will offer free ice skating all day on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Louisville, Northfield, Southlands Shopping Center and others are also offering admission-based outdoor skating on Dec. 31.
Ask Amy: Father-in-law wants to hear his name
Dear Amy: This little thing has nagged me for many years.
My son has had two marriages… both of his wives have never felt comfortable calling me “Dad,” or by my first name. Instead, they have called me “Grampa” in text messages, and even when we’re together.
Or, when the grandkids are not around, my daughter-in-law might say, “Oh, what your Dad said was funny” — never using my name!
My son has been married to his current wife for 10 years now.
What happened today was the last straw: In a group text message with my wife and me, our two kids and their spouses, the daughter-in-law wrote: “Thanks Grampa and Gramma for babysitting for us!”
I just wanted to fire back “You’re welcome, Mother of the Grandkids!”
Why is this bothering me so much? My wife, who also is addressed this way, doesn’t think it is a big deal.
I have mentioned it off-handedly to my son, but that has made no difference.
Otherwise, I have a great relationship with her. Would it be OK for me to talk to her and say, “When the kids are not around, can you please call me by my first name, or “Dad?”
I really do not want this to go on another 10 years!
— Say My Name in Florida
Dear Say My Name: I know of younger generation in-laws who never address their elder parents-in-law by any specific name, because they’ve never had any direction from the elder and are too timid to ask.
Many people don’t feel comfortable calling their in-laws “Mom and Dad,” because they already have parents they address this way.
When the grandchildren come along, the elder finally has a real designation: “Grandpa.”
You don’t mention how your son addresses his parents-in-law (if he has them). This might provide some insight.
My point is that your daughter-in-law won’t know that this bothers you if you aren’t brave enough to gently tell her.
So, you say, “This might sound like a minor thing, but would you mind calling me by my first name? I am cool being “Grandpa” when we’re with the kids or referring to the kids, but otherwise I’d love it if you would just call me ‘Dave.’ Are you OK with that?”
She might be relieved to know your preference.
Dear Amy: I’ve recently become good friends with a woman and have begun to develop romantic feelings for her. We have spent a great deal of one-on-one time together over the past month, and on more than one occasion, we have shared moments that have led me to believe that the feeling might be mutual; eye contact, flirtatious language, and at one point, she admitted that she found me physically attractive.
There’s just one catch: she is in a long-distance relationship with another man.
I respect her right to date whoever she wants and don’t want to make things weird by pushing the issue, but whenever we’re together, I feel a pull of attraction that is getting hard to ignore.
I’m afraid if this continues, one of us may cross an ethical line.
I’d be happy to make a move if she broke up with her boyfriend, but that isn’t my call to make.
Is she waiting for me to say something? Or just using me as a distraction because she’s lonely? Maybe I’m just reading too much into it?
How do I maintain this friendship without ruling out the possibility that there could be more?
I fear that if this goes on much longer, I’m going to have to say something or begin to distance myself from the situation.
What’s the right move here?
— Smitten
Dear Smitten: The right move is to talk!: “Are you waiting for me to say something?” “Am I reading too much into this attraction?”
If your conversation progresses and she expresses interest in you, I hope you will make sure she knows that you are not willing to date her while she is involved with someone else. I suspect she will find this ethical stand of yours refreshing — and attractive.
Dear Amy: I really identified with the situation described by “The Wedding Singer.” Like this singer, I too became paralyzed by stage fright.
I was relieved to learn that this is common, even among experienced professionals.
— Relieved
Dear Relieved: Adele famously suffers from performance anxiety. I read that she has given herself an alter ego: “Sasha Carter” (honoring Beyonce and June Carter).
Before performances, Adele lets Sasha take over, because Sasha doesn’t know fear.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
