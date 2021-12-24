Bitcoin
74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices
Bitcoin price has dropped quite a bit from its $69,000 all-time high but it continues to maintain high values. Investors who have been in the market for a while are deep in profit, while a small minority are the only ones in loss. Nevertheless, it goes to show how much the digital asset has grown in value given that the large majority of investors could sell now and still make a profit.
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that a total of 74% of all bitcoin holders continue to remain in profit. These investors would make a profit and some already have been realizing this profit with the sell-offs that have been taking place in the market. So despite declining prices for the past month, the majority of bitcoin investors are realizing gains from their investments.
On the flip side of this, a total of 18% of investors are in loss from their investments. Going with current prices, these investors would have purchased their bitcoins at about $52,000 and higher, putting them right in loss territory. The rest of the investors, 7% in total, remain in neutral territory. These are the investors who bought their bitcoins on or around the current trending price of the digital asset.
74% of BTC investors are in profit | Source: IntoTheBlock
Of all of thee investors, 56% have held their bitcoins for longer than a year, putting the majority of those who have held their bitcoins for longer right in profit territory. A total of 33% have held their assets for a duration of 1 to 12 months, while 11% have held their coins for less than a year.
It’s safe to say that most of those in loss are those in this last category as they would have bought their bitcoins at the height of the bull rally that sent the digital asset to new all-time highs.
Exchange Outflows Signaling Supply Squeeze
Even as the majority of bitcoin holders are in profit, exchange inflows continue to underperform outflows. On a seven-day moving average scale, total outflows from exchanges have been higher than inflows by almost $1 billion.
The total bitcoin exchange inflows for the last seven days came out to $7.54 billion, while outflows for the same time period were higher at $8.27 billion. This signals an impending supply squeeze as the coins moving out of exchanges are higher than those coming in.
Additionally, this points to bullish sentiment among investors. With more coins moving out of exchanges, investors are most likely consolidating their holdings and moving them to safer self-storage options to hold out for the long-term.
BTC breaks above $50,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Bitcoin Profit, charts from IntoTheBlock and TradingView.com
Sun To The Sun? Tron Founder Will Go To Space On Blue Origin Mission Next Year
Justin Sun (or His Excellency Justin Sun), a technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently became a Grenada diplomat, has revealed that he will travel to space on a Blue Origin aircraft next year and will bring five people with him.
Justin Sun Reveals He Was The Secret Bidder
The 31-year-old has identified himself as the $28 million anonymous bidder who won a ticket in Blue Origin’s first crewed mission in July, but had to reschedule due to a scheduling difficulty. The undisclosed bidder will instead fly on a future journey, according to Bezos’ privately held commercial space enterprise.
“I won the auction six months ago but missed the launch. However, this did not stop my love for space,” Sun said in a tweet.
“So I’m very excited to announce this news and turn this opportunity into a voyage with five other warriors to space with me because I believe that space belongs to everyone!”
With launch, Tron’s creator will join a select group of deep-pocketed space tourists. Sun said it was an opportunity to fulfill a long-term dream and share the delight with five “space warriors” through his new “Sea of Stars” campaign in a series of tweets.
(1/12)6 months ago, I was lucky enough to win the auction of Blue Origin’s first launch! Today, I announce that I’m launching the “Sea of Stars” campaign, which will select 5 warriors to explore space with me in 2022! @blueorigin @clubforfuture!
Details: https://t.co/uoCCwofsjk pic.twitter.com/gZmPDQ3l5D
— H.E. Justin Sun 🅣🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) December 22, 2021
Sun, who was born in China, recently stepped down as CEO of Tron, the cryptocurrency network he founded. He announced his appointment as Grenada’s envoy to the World Trade Organization in Geneva last week. Sun will take the flag of the Caribbean nation where he now resides with him on his journey into orbit.
Tron trades for $0.08. Source: TradingView
5 People To The Moon
Sun added on Twitter that he will handpick the five people as part of a campaign dubbed Sea of Stars
A member of the TRON DAO community, long-term investors of various cryptocurrencies, and other leaders from fashion, technology, and entrepreneurship will be among the five persons Sun will name in the coming months, according to Sun.
Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese millionaire, just returned to Earth following a 12-day journey into space, making him the most recent person to fly to space via commercial space businesses launched by billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk.
Sun rose to prominence as a result of his involvement in cryptocurrency and a series of high-profile bidding contests. He won an auction for lunch with Warren Buffett in 2019, but the meeting was postponed after he was pressed to apologize on Chinese social media platform Weibo for “overly” marketing the date with one of America’s wealthiest individuals. He also placed a bid on artist Beeple’s non-fungible token and Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, but was outbid in both cases.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView
Many Metaverse Tokens Regain Lost Momentum This Christmas Eve
- The Sandbox has surpassed Decentraland in market capitalization.
- In November, the GALA token soared 725 percent to an all-time high of $0.71.
Metaverse and GameFi tokens surpass other major assets in the Christmas market rebound. Christmas is looking beautiful for GameFi initiatives. Following Bitcoin’s recent comeback over the symbolic $50,000 threshold, the broader cryptocurrency market has recovered. Some of the biggest daily rises in the top 100 crypto assets are being driven by metaverse and blockchain gaming initiatives.
Among Metaverse and GameFi projects, the Sandbox is presently gaining. The game’s SAND token is now selling for $6.30, up 22.9 percent.
The Sandbox Vs Decentraland
The Sandbox has surpassed Decentraland in market capitalization after Facebook renamed Meta. The shift may imply that investors prefer the Sandbox over Decentraland to capture the present Metaverse excitement. Adidas and PwC Hong Kong are among the latest buyers of property parcels in the game.
Decentraland hasn’t equaled The Sandbox’s advances, but it has escaped current fanfare. The MANA token is up 15.5% today, exceeding several top assets. Decentraland will hold virtual snowball battles and live music performances during the holiday season.
Smaller GameFi tokens look good too. Gala Games, which just announced a land sale for LEGACY, gained 7.8% today. In November, the GALA token soared 725 percent to an all-time high of $0.71.
The robust price activity from Metaverse and GameFi projects suggests that investors are still enthusiastic about the industry moving into 2022. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether these programs can achieve their goals next year.
DeBond’s Seed Funding Round Confirms Demand For Decentralzied Bonds In DeFi
DeBond continues to make inroads in the decentralized finance industry. Its approach to decentralizing bonds through blockchain technology and smart contracts resulted in a $500,000 seed funding round. Various prominent backers and investors see merit in this approach, paving the way for broader financial access to everyone.
DeBond Keeps Making Inroads
The seed funding round for DeBond shows the overall demand for decentralizing traditional financial instruments. Bonds have been an essential part of the finance industry for decades, yet their core model has not changed. More importantly, bonds are only accessible to qualified investors and governments, creating a fractured landscape. With the help of decentralized technology, those fractures can now be mended and the appeal of bond vehicles can be expanded upon.
The recent seed funding round for DeBond – a $500,000 financial injection – puts the company’s valuation at $12.5 million. Seed round investors include Bixin Ventures, Lotus Capital, Wave Capital, Hotlabs, etc. The vision of decentralized bonds and collateralized debt obligations change the playing field for consumers and institutions exploring new opportunities in the finance industry.
The approach to these new financial vehicles is made possible through the ERC-3475 token standard. It introduces independent functions to read, transfer a collection of bonds, and have bonds redeemable from the bond issuer. That latter option will only be possible if specific conditions have been met. Leveraging blockchain technology for the bonds industry introduces new opportunities that would otherwise not be accessible.
An extra benefit of ERC-3475 is how it enhances the traditional liquidity provider tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. More specifically, it can replace the ERC-20 token standard by supporting additional data and logic forms. As a result, a more advanced version of LP tokens can prove beneficial to DeFi-oriented projects and services and help enhance reward systems or even introduce new ideas.
A Big Step For Decentralized Finance
The vision by DeBond can bring more use cases for bonds and derivatives to the table. Those are two focal points for the team and two crucial investment vehicles in traditional finance that, while making some inroads in crypto, remain largely unexplored in the industry. The strong support by these backers and investors confirms exploring these options may prove worthwhile.
DeBond intends to enhance the overall appeal of yield farming in the DeFi industry. The current landscape requires users to own specific crypto assets to engage in yield farming on a particular chain. However, decentralized bonds may change that narrative for the better. They can also pave the way for a more complex economic system centered around ERC-2475 as a token standard.
