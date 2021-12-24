A Tiananmen Square Statue Was Removed from the University of Hong Kong

Late on Thursday evening, according to new reports, workers on the University of Hong Kong campus quietly removed a statue that had been taking up residence on its plinth for over two decades. The sculpture was made by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt in 1997; he did so to commemorate the territory of the colony of Hong Kong no longer being controlled by the authority of the United Kingdom and being handed over to the People’s Republic of China. Galschiøt’s Pillar of Shame sculpture, which depicts a column of twisted and anguished bodies, was made to acknowledge the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist government in 1989.
In Hong Kong, amidst recent government crackdowns and large-scale protesting in response to newly-issued regulations from Beijing, officials have been working overtime to scrub out public acknowledgements of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Hong Kong’s Tiananmen museum was shut down in June after authorities claimed that it had been operating without a license, and later in the year, the museum was raided and stripped of all its material.
Similarly, Hong Kong officials prevented a Tiananmen vigil from happening this summer, as well as arrested activists who’ve protested in favor of retaining public reminders of the massacre. The University of Hong Kong sculpture includes the inscription “The old cannot kill the young forever;” according to reports, many students on the university’s campus could be seen crying in the aftermath of the sculpture’s removal.
In March, the newly-opened M+ museum was accused of violating national security law. Subsequently, the museum opted not to display Study of Perspective: Tiananmen Square (1997), an Ai Weiwei photo that shows the dissident artist giving the camera the finger in the aforementioned square. Weiwei has spoken out frequently about censorship crackdowns in Hong Kong. Observer reached out to Weiwei for comment, and will update this story in the event of a response.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the second time in less than a month, Missouri health officials have announced more than 5,100 new COVID-19 cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 792,757 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 5,160 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,964 total deaths as of Thursday, Dec. 23, an increase of 11 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.64%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 144,764 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 60.3% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 71.4% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 2.36% of 3.27 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 77,392 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 817 people (or 0.02%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, and Jackson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,563; yesterday, it was 2,266. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,052.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Dec. 23, 2021.
Approximately 50.2% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 94,693 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 67,075 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.
Month / Year
Missouri COVID cases* (reported that month)
March 2020
1,327
April 2020
6,235
May 2020
5,585
June 2020
8,404
July 2020
28,772
August 2020
34,374
September 2020
41,416
October 2020
57,073
November 2020
116,576
December 2020
92,808
January 2021
66,249
February 2021
19,405
March 2021
11,150
April 2021
12,165
May 2021
9,913
June 2021
12,680
July 2021
42,780
August 2021
60,275
September 2021
45,707
October 2021
33,855
November 2021
37,594
December 2021
51,299
(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)
Missouri has administered 8,289,922 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Dec. 22, 17.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 13.4% positivity rate as of Dec. 20. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1.
As of Dec. 20, Missouri is reporting 2,050 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,043. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 20% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
The 2021 low point in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 502 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 18%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Dec. 23, the CDC identified 51,574,787 cases of COVID-19 and 809,300 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.57%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
The holidays may be winding down, but winter events are picking up. Here are a couple of things to check out:
NHL Winter Classic fan fest
Though only limited tickets remain for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic outdoors at Target Field between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, there are attractions and activities in a free, non-ticketed fan fest that day at nearby Target Center and outside along First Avenue and North Sixth Street in Minneapolis.
A game ticket is not needed for the “Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame,” which runs from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Hockey attractions and live musical performances are planned from a long lineup of sponsors, which include: Truly has a chance to win tickets for the game, NHL alums and hockey challenges; Bud Light has free swag including hand warmers and lip balm … and beer; Discover has a life-size classic Air Hockey game; Clorox gives fans a chance to see if their slapshot can beat the speed of a sneeze; Dunkin’ has a fan zone with games, a DJ and donut hole treats; Pepsi has slapshot ops. There are interactive hockey activities, photo ops and even a chance to talk to someone with Great Clips about hockey hair flow.
RELATED: Thomas Rhett to perform during the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on New Year’s Day
For the full schedule of Hockey Classic festivities, go to nhl.com/fans/winter-classic/pregame.
‘Winter Skolstice’
Winter solstice is over, but “Winter Skolstice” is about to begin at Viking Lakes, the hotel/business/residential area near the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
Skolstice will run from Jan. 3 through Feb. 27, with free activities including skating on a 30- by 60-foot rink, sledding and a warming house with food and beverages, televisions and WiFi outside the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel.
Starting Jan. 10, four hockey rinks will be available on the Viking Lakes north pond. Nightly youth leagues and weekend tournaments will be programmed, according to a Viking Lakes news release.
To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics, USA Curling will offer free curling on the Viking Lakes north pond daily beginning Jan. 21. Five sheets of ice with be available.
For more info, go to explorevikinglakes.com/winterskolstice.