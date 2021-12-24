A White Christmas Eve in Massachusetts? ‘Festive’ snow showers in the holiday forecast

Hourlong waits greeted anxious throngs of Twin Cities residents as they lined up at public coronavirus testing sites Thursday in a pre-holiday rush.

To be clear: The waits were for rapid COVID-19 tests only — the ones where results can come in as little as 15 minutes. Folks who were OK with waiting 24-48 hours for results could sail past lines, according to public statements and social media posts, as well as testing sites observed by the Pioneer Press.

The spike in demand for rapid tests comes as the highly contagious omicron variant threatens to blaze through the population, leaving Minnesotans wondering whether it’s safe to visit friends and family for the holidays.

Meanwhile, at-home rapid tests, which sell for about $24 for a package of two tests, were selling off pharmacy shelves as swiftly as retailers could stock them.

The entire situation left many frustrated.

‘SUPPOSED TO BE AT WORK’

Elena and Emily Miller-Sweesy of Minneapolis made the trip Thursday to St. Paul’s RiverCentre, where the line outside the Roy Wilkins Auditorium stretched down a hallway, well past the masked bust of the testing venue’s namesake civil rights activist. Organizers said the wait was about an hour.

The Miller-Sweesy sisters learned the day before that a family member had tested positive. They had some rapid tests at home, but not enough for everyone, they said. One family member who tested negative spent two hours driving from pharmacy to pharmacy Thursday morning, but every store was out of stock.

“We need to know right now whether we’re positive, because we have to figure out who needs to quarantine (or isolate) at home,” Emily said.

As she waited past noon, Elena, who works retail at the Mall of America, was losing money.

“I’m supposed to be at work at 1,” she said. “That’s not gonna happen.”

A positive test would mean lost income because she doesn’t get paid sick leave. But even if she’s negative, she’s losing money while waiting in line for a test.

“I’m trying to be responsible. This is frustrating,” she said.

LACK OF TESTS

The lack of test kits has been a recurring problem across the nation since the coronavirus arrived in March 2020.

In a partnership with the state, Mayo Clinic and others, Minnesota last year was able to ramp up its availability of PCR tests — the most sensitive ones that take a minimum of 24 hours for results. There were no delays for those tests at Roy Wilkins Thursday. Additionally, anyone can have a steady free supply of PCR tests delivered to your home to take over Zoom with a licensed medical professional.

But the quick sick-or-not answer from a rapid test was essential for those in line Thursday, including many who were feeling symptoms. One man stepped out of line several times to cough inside his N95 respirator.

The at-home rapid tests are less sensitive than the PCR tests, but they’ve been shown to be highly effective at sniffing out the coronavirus once you have symptoms. Medical and public health officials have underscored that their value is in determining whether you’re likely contagious — perhaps the most essential piece of knowledge for fully vaccinated and boosted people with low risk factors. Such people may not be overly concerned with their own health, but they don’t want to infect others.

While President Joe Biden this week promised future delivery of at-home rapid tests for many Americans, there aren’t enough tests today to meet demand.

The federal response — and its shortcomings — was on the mind of some people forced to wait in line Thursday.

“I voted for the guy, but it’s generally disappointing that we’re at this point,” Nate Gebert of Minneapolis said of Biden. Gebert began to feel ill Wednesday night. He had previously ordered test kits online, but between he and his wife, they had exhausted the supply. “He (Biden) had every opportunity to to do something about this months ago.”

RETAIL CROWD-SOURCING

In St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, the CVS Pharmacy at Arcade Street and Maryland Avenue sold out of their stock of 50 within an hour Thursday morning. The previous day, 200 kits sold out in four hours, a worker there said. That’s even with the store limiting sales to one kit per customer, or four if you’re enrolled in the pharmacy’s loyalty program.

“Out of home test kits. Sorry,” read a hand-written cardboard sign duct-taped to the front door. A paper sign posted below it read: “Go across the street. Walgreens is in stock.”

Indeed, as of mid-afternoon, that Walgreens, which was limiting sales to four kits per shopper, still had some available.

Maura Caldwell, a Twin Cities health care worker who has become a leading local vaccine hunter, has found her Facebook group — Minneapolis Vaccine Hunters (helping all of MN) — inundated of late with requests for rapid tests.

Earlier this week, Caldwell said tests still can be found, but it’s hard.

“If you’re driving around, it might feel like there are none available, but if you ask around, you never know who saw a full shelf at a local pharmacy,” she said.

Her advice is to crowdsource.

“Ask your friends on Facebook,” she said. “You might be surprised who happened to just be out shopping and saw some.”

TEST SITES CLOSED FRIDAY

Most, if not all, of the state’s community testing sites will be closed Friday and Saturday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

That leaves those who need results fast with few options if they haven’t procured at-home rapid kits.

Doug Schultz, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health, offered the following:

“For Minnesotans who feel they need a COVID test over the holiday weekend, our advice is: If you have symptoms and think you’ve been exposed, you should lay low — isolate yourself from others until you can get tested and know your result.”