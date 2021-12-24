News
A White Christmas Eve in Massachusetts? ‘Festive’ snow showers in the holiday forecast
Those dreaming of a White Christmas could at least enjoy a “festive” snowy day before Santa arrives.
A light snowfall is expected on Christmas Eve morning, bringing anywhere from a coating to an inch or two in the Bay State’s higher elevations.
“The light snow showers should make things festive and get people in the holiday spirit,” said Torry Gaucher, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“But there won’t be much to do with the snow,” he added, noting that not much snow will accumulate.
Those higher elevations where more snow could fall are the Worcester hills and parts of western Massachusetts.
Following the snow early in the day on Friday, another storm system brings the threat for rain and a mixed wintry bag of precipitation to the region Christmas Day. Freezing rain is possible early on Saturday, making things slippery for Santa in certain parts of the state.
“Early Christmas morning, there could be some slick travel on untreated surfaces,” Gaucher said.
By the afternoon, temps should rise into the 40s, and rain is expected across the region.
“It’s going to be gloomy,” Gaucher said. “So we’ll have a little snow to get people in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve, and then a dreary day with scattered showers on Christmas Day.”
Following the rainy system, dry weather is expected for later Sunday into early Monday.
After a brief respite, more unsettled weather is possible for the first half of next week, but nothing very impactful is anticipated.
Zach Wilson is showing signs of learning how to play free within structure
Last week, Zach Wilson admitted the mental conflict he felt about keeping his playmaking style while operating within the Jets’ offensive system.
Wilson added he needed to play loose and naturally react to what the defense presented to him.
Against the Dolphins, the No. 2 overall pick showed signs of mental relief as there were moments when Wilson activated his playmaker trait, like a completion to Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain when he made a couple of defenders miss as he scrambled before throwing to Griffin.
Next step is building on it and carrying it against the Jaguars, who are 27th in points allowed per game.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur saw the flashes of Wilson’s raw talents, and it started with the former BYU standout playing free of mind.
“This is something obviously we harp on him: Just be free and don’t overanalyze, but that’s got to come (from) within. And he knows that, and he did, he competed his butt off,” LaFleur said. “He’s an ultimate competitor, but it’s hard to do that when you’re a little bit locked up and you’re not playing as free as he wanted to. I thought that’s what you saw from him, he was playing free and he was competing his butt off and he made a number of plays that there was too many breakdowns and he made a number of plays to keep us in a situation where it wasn’t catastrophic.”
The perfect example of pulling the Jets out of catastrophe was his scramble on third-and-four in the third quarter, when he shook Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman, who came free, and then evaded four more defenders to capture the first down.
“I’ve been telling (LaFleur) that for a while. I just think that was really the game that I was like, ‘You know what, just go out there and cut it loose,’” Wilson said. “When I say that I mean obviously still within the structure of the offense, still going through my reads and still making sure I do things the right way, but just reacting with the natural feel I was given and not just force myself to stay in one spot and try and go through reads. Just play football — you know where guys are going to be within the timing of the play — so then just go out there and play football and react to what they’re giving you.”
Wilson has a golden opportunity to build as he prepares against a porous Jaguars pass defense. The Jaguars allow QBs to complete 70% of their passes, highest in the NFL, with a passer rating of 101, fifth highest.
Two concerns for Wilson heading into this matchup.
Starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder could miss Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Crowder hasn’t practiced this week and is the lone remaining starter from the receiver corps of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
Davis is out for the year with a core muscle injury and Moore hurt his quad after the Eagles game, which landed him on IR.
Crowder has 431 yards receiving with two touchdowns and leads the Jets in average yards of separation. At times over the past two games, Wilson’s struggled without his top two targets because of the inconsistent separation the rest of the receivers have provided.
So, if Crowder can’t go, those struggles could deepen.
Also, the Jaguars blitz on 32.5% of their defensive snaps, fifth most, something Wilson is still working through. He has completed 43% of his passes against the blitz and suffered 11 sacks. Against the blitz-heavy Dolphins, Wilson went 3-for-7 for 57 yards and was sacked four times.
The sacks weren’t all on him or the offensive line. Some was poor communication up front, other times was Wilson holding onto the ball — all correctable issues.
But Wilson felt free against the Dolphins. It’s time to build on mental improvement and continue playing instinctively versus the Jaguars.
Colorado college campuses brace for omicron surge; some mandate boosters
College campuses once seen as pandemic hotspots that transformed into safety zones now are bracing for a potential omicron surge, relying for now on existing defenses and in some cases intensifying protection by requiring testing and boosters.
And while school administrators say they’ll stay with in-person education, they were questioning mass gatherings. Basketball fans converging on the University of Colorado Events Center in Boulder Tuesday night for the CU game against the University of Kansas had to go home instead as CU officials abruptly canceled it, citing “COVID-19 protocols.”
Two private schools — Regis University and Colorado College — ramped up protection declaring that booster shots, and proof, will be mandatory for students returning in January. Only those granted vaccination exemptions based on written attestations can skip the boosters.
“Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors,” Regis president the Rev. John Fitzgibbons said in a letter to the campus community.
“Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals,” Fitzgibbons wrote, “who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.”
At CC in Colorado Springs, officials said they’re anticipating higher numbers of COVID-19 cases as omicron spreads and announced that, in addition to mandatory boosters, all students must take a test upon their return to the campus in January. Before students left for holiday breaks, CC provided self-test kits to help students and their families around the country.
CC students now are required to cover their noses and mouths with N95 or KN95 masks, provided as needed by the school, replacing cloth masks for use “in all indoor public spaces.”
College campuses deemed high-risk in 2020 as potential hot zones for COVID-19 have relied on high rates of vaccination and strict masking to become relatively safe havens, and school officials said they were confident in November when omicron emerged in South Africa.
Positive test rates on campuses this past fall stayed as low as 2.3% on campuses, well below the off-campus rates in surrounding communities. State health officials reported relatively few major outbreaks at schools.
A shift toward increased testing encompasses Colorado’s community college system — 13 schools with 40 locations serving 100,000 students, a majority living off campus. As omicron spread into Europe, Colorado Community Colleges chancellor Joe Garcia said he plans to require testing once a week for students and staff who haven’t been vaccinated.
At the major public universities, campus administrators this week were relying mostly on their existing protections as omicron approached without making booster shots mandatory.
“We are closely monitoring it – both the virus itself and how to respond to it. This is changing every day,” CU interim president Todd Saliman said. “And we are encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get boosted.”
Free COVID testing is available at CU for all students, faculty and staff but testing is not required.
These protocols provide “the right foundation” for starting classes in January, CU spokesman Joshua Lindenstein said.
Colorado State University’s pandemic preparedness leaders in Fort Collins, noting students won’t return for several weeks, said they’re discussing protection measures with Larimer County public health officials. They said they’re poised to “respond proactively as the COVID environment changes.” And they pointed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s recommended testing, isolation and quarantine requirements for anyone who tests positive or is exposed to COVID, which “remains for omicron as it has for all variants”
All unvaccinated students and employees at CSU have been required to take saliva screening tests twice a week.
Colorado Department of Higher Education officials planned a zoom meeting next week with presidents of public universities to discuss possible new measures.
Rush for pre-holiday COVID rapid tests leads to long lines, frustrations for some
Hourlong waits greeted anxious throngs of Twin Cities residents as they lined up at public coronavirus testing sites Thursday in a pre-holiday rush.
To be clear: The waits were for rapid COVID-19 tests only — the ones where results can come in as little as 15 minutes. Folks who were OK with waiting 24-48 hours for results could sail past lines, according to public statements and social media posts, as well as testing sites observed by the Pioneer Press.
The spike in demand for rapid tests comes as the highly contagious omicron variant threatens to blaze through the population, leaving Minnesotans wondering whether it’s safe to visit friends and family for the holidays.
Meanwhile, at-home rapid tests, which sell for about $24 for a package of two tests, were selling off pharmacy shelves as swiftly as retailers could stock them.
The entire situation left many frustrated.
‘SUPPOSED TO BE AT WORK’
Elena and Emily Miller-Sweesy of Minneapolis made the trip Thursday to St. Paul’s RiverCentre, where the line outside the Roy Wilkins Auditorium stretched down a hallway, well past the masked bust of the testing venue’s namesake civil rights activist. Organizers said the wait was about an hour.
The Miller-Sweesy sisters learned the day before that a family member had tested positive. They had some rapid tests at home, but not enough for everyone, they said. One family member who tested negative spent two hours driving from pharmacy to pharmacy Thursday morning, but every store was out of stock.
“We need to know right now whether we’re positive, because we have to figure out who needs to quarantine (or isolate) at home,” Emily said.
As she waited past noon, Elena, who works retail at the Mall of America, was losing money.
“I’m supposed to be at work at 1,” she said. “That’s not gonna happen.”
A positive test would mean lost income because she doesn’t get paid sick leave. But even if she’s negative, she’s losing money while waiting in line for a test.
“I’m trying to be responsible. This is frustrating,” she said.
LACK OF TESTS
The lack of test kits has been a recurring problem across the nation since the coronavirus arrived in March 2020.
In a partnership with the state, Mayo Clinic and others, Minnesota last year was able to ramp up its availability of PCR tests — the most sensitive ones that take a minimum of 24 hours for results. There were no delays for those tests at Roy Wilkins Thursday. Additionally, anyone can have a steady free supply of PCR tests delivered to your home to take over Zoom with a licensed medical professional.
But the quick sick-or-not answer from a rapid test was essential for those in line Thursday, including many who were feeling symptoms. One man stepped out of line several times to cough inside his N95 respirator.
The at-home rapid tests are less sensitive than the PCR tests, but they’ve been shown to be highly effective at sniffing out the coronavirus once you have symptoms. Medical and public health officials have underscored that their value is in determining whether you’re likely contagious — perhaps the most essential piece of knowledge for fully vaccinated and boosted people with low risk factors. Such people may not be overly concerned with their own health, but they don’t want to infect others.
While President Joe Biden this week promised future delivery of at-home rapid tests for many Americans, there aren’t enough tests today to meet demand.
The federal response — and its shortcomings — was on the mind of some people forced to wait in line Thursday.
“I voted for the guy, but it’s generally disappointing that we’re at this point,” Nate Gebert of Minneapolis said of Biden. Gebert began to feel ill Wednesday night. He had previously ordered test kits online, but between he and his wife, they had exhausted the supply. “He (Biden) had every opportunity to to do something about this months ago.”
RETAIL CROWD-SOURCING
In St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, the CVS Pharmacy at Arcade Street and Maryland Avenue sold out of their stock of 50 within an hour Thursday morning. The previous day, 200 kits sold out in four hours, a worker there said. That’s even with the store limiting sales to one kit per customer, or four if you’re enrolled in the pharmacy’s loyalty program.
“Out of home test kits. Sorry,” read a hand-written cardboard sign duct-taped to the front door. A paper sign posted below it read: “Go across the street. Walgreens is in stock.”
Indeed, as of mid-afternoon, that Walgreens, which was limiting sales to four kits per shopper, still had some available.
Maura Caldwell, a Twin Cities health care worker who has become a leading local vaccine hunter, has found her Facebook group — Minneapolis Vaccine Hunters (helping all of MN) — inundated of late with requests for rapid tests.
Earlier this week, Caldwell said tests still can be found, but it’s hard.
“If you’re driving around, it might feel like there are none available, but if you ask around, you never know who saw a full shelf at a local pharmacy,” she said.
Her advice is to crowdsource.
“Ask your friends on Facebook,” she said. “You might be surprised who happened to just be out shopping and saw some.”
TEST SITES CLOSED FRIDAY
Most, if not all, of the state’s community testing sites will be closed Friday and Saturday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
That leaves those who need results fast with few options if they haven’t procured at-home rapid kits.
Doug Schultz, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health, offered the following:
“For Minnesotans who feel they need a COVID test over the holiday weekend, our advice is: If you have symptoms and think you’ve been exposed, you should lay low — isolate yourself from others until you can get tested and know your result.”
