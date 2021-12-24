News
Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
By DAVID McHUGH and TALI ARBEL
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they canceled dozens of flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant. Delta canceled 145 flights on Friday and 111 for Christmas Day, according to FlightAware. (Other factors, such as weather, are also causing cancellations.) United called off 175 flights on Friday and 69 on Saturday.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”
The airline said it was working to rebook as many people as possible.
Delta said it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”
It said in a statement that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.
While some travelers canceled holiday plans because of rising case numbers, many others kept to their vacations during some of the year’s busiest travel days. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen nearly 30 million people from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, compared with nearly 44 million during the last holiday season before the pandemic.
Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.
The airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.
Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”
According to FlightAware, there are nearly 3,400 canceled flights on Friday and Saturday, with at least half of the cancellations by Chinese airlines. About 20% of affected flights — 745 — were to, from or within the U.S. This is a small fraction of global flights. FlightAware says it has tracked more than 120,000 arrivals in the past 24 hours.
Not all airlines said COVID was disrupting their travel schedules. American Airlines said it had “nothing to report,” while Southwest Airlines said “things are running smoothly.”
Coronavirus infections fueled by the new variant have further squeezed staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations that have struggled to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
___
McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany.
News
Why the lake growls on a winter’s night
I woke that night to the sound of thunder. How far off, I wondered?
Then I rubbed my eyes and realized that the temperature outside was barely above zero, and it was a starry night in December.
It wasn’t thunder I was hearing from the warm cabin bed, of course. It was Lac Du Bois, growling.
The lake was making ice and making almost constant clatter. It was a distant rumbling coming from somewhere out past the nearest islands, out on the bigger water, like an approaching storm that never arrives.
Most Northlanders who spend time outdoors know that winter lake ice can be a noisy place. There are cracks and groans and sometimes pops, and, on occasion, a sound so loud it’s like a rifle shot fired next to your ear.
I’ve been in sleeper ice houses on Mille Lacs and Lake of the Woods and Upper Red (the proposition of which sends shivers up the spines of some southern folks) when these sounds have come in the middle of the night. Nothing will send you hopping out of a sleeping bag faster than a deafening crack, starting off in the distance, that races right past your ice shanty and off in the other direction. There can be 3 feet of ice below you, but you still don’t fully trust it. You just hope the ice doesn’t actually divide and yaw and swallow you up, which it hardly ever does.
The day after my middle-of-the-night awakening, I was fishing on top of about 10 inches of good, clear early-December ice. The lake made different sounds during the day. More crunching, sharper, shorter and not as rumbling. Except early one sunny afternoon when I thought I heard a high-flying jet, or maybe rush of wind, approaching from the southwest. But the jet was in fact another ice noise that raced from south to north, seemingly a mile or more to my west. It lasted maybe 15 seconds. I could feel the ice shaking. The water in my fishing hole jostled. I can’t imagine what that “jet” might have looked like, or sounded like, up close.
Sometimes the loud noises are accompanied by a visible crack, bulge or even pressure ridge in the ice where two plates of ice collide, and one rides up on the other, like a fault line at an earthquake hotspot. Other times there’s no evidence at all of what happened to make the noise.
But what is actually happening down there?
The experts say lake ice expands and contracts with temperature changes, especially on deep-freeze nights as the temperature drops fast. But it can happen on a sunny day, too, as things warm up fast. This movement can result in cracking. The cracking generates the noise.
John Downing, a limnologist, expert on lake ecosystems and director of the University of Minnesota Sea Grant program based at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, said a 10-degree increase in air temperature can cause a mile of ice to expand by 2 feet. A 10-degree drop can cause it to contract 2 feet.
“That creates an enormous amount of pressure, then something gives way, and that’s what causes the noise,” Downing said.
Downing said ice covers a lake like the skin of a drum, and any noise from along that skin is amplified. Sometimes it comes in a booming, bass drum sort of way, sometimes like a snare drum crack.
“I was over at our family cabin in Itasca County over the weekend and was hearing some really strange, zinging noises from the ice. It was really unusual,” Downing said, adding that wind can also transfer strong pressure onto ice even when it’s locked in tight to shore.
“Wind can cause some major pressure ridges, and ice noises, even if there’s no real opening in the ice,” he said.
How lakes freeze to begin with, to me, is fascinating in itself. One day, after the air temperature has been below freezing for some time, the water temperature drops from above freezing to the freezing mark. And when a frothy, wave-strewn lake eventually calms enough, you get spontaneous nucleation: The water molecules on top turn to ice all on their own.
The scientists tell me that while cool water, say 40 degrees or so, is more dense and sinks, the coldest water in the lake actually becomes less dense as it drops to 32 degrees and turns into ice, and thus that coldest water floats on top of the warmer water below. This is why lake ice builds almost continuously from the top down, as long as the air temperature above it is below freezing.
After that initial freeze-over, how much ice keeps forming depends on conditions above the ice. If the air temperature is 32 degrees, there is no wind and the sky is clear, experts say about one-third inch of ice will form overnight as a result of radiational cooling alone. If the sky is cloudy, the temperature will have to drop to about 7 degrees to get that same one-third inch of ice in 12 hours. Clear, below-zero nights spur the most ice buildup.
Shallower, smaller lakes freeze faster because water near shore contains less heat than deeper water and gets to that freezing point faster. That’s why some of the biggest Northland lakes with the deepest, coolest water in summer are often among the last to freeze come winter.
Eventually, on that starry night, I got used to the lake growling and fell back asleep. But it makes you wonder what’s going on out there, in the dark, as spontaneous nucleation is occurring.
Ain’t it funny how the ice moves?
News
Vikings place Mason Cole on injured reserve, ending his regular season
The Vikings on Friday placed starting right guard Mason Cole on injured reserve with an elbow injury, ending his regular season.
Being placed on injured reserve requires a player to miss at least three games, and the Vikings have three games left in the season. Cole was hurt in last Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago.
Oli Udoh is expected to start at right guard on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Udoh started the first 11 games at right guard before moving to left tackle for two games when Christian Darrisaw had an ankle injury. He went to the bench against the Bears after Darrisaw had returned.
“Oli’s been great for us this year,” Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said on Thursday. “I can’t tell you how important he’s been to us, him being able to move around and play a lot of spots. He just keeps getting better every week.”
Cole, in his first season with the Vikings after playing three years for Arizona, began the season as a reserve. After Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list in November, he started at center for four games, including two when Bradbury was off the list. Then, after Darrisaw was hurt and the offensive line was shuffled, he started the past three games at right guard.
News
East Ridge’s Kendall Blue proving exactly who he is: one of Minnesota’s top basketball players
The East Ridge boys basketball team did not have the 2019-20 season it envisioned at the campaign’s outset. The Raptors went 12-7 and were bounced in the Class 4A, Section 4 semifinals.
Kendall Blue still wants that season back. He didn’t feel as though he showed who he really was as a player in his junior season, and it was reflected through the team and individual results — which weren’t bad, just not as good as Blue thought they should be.
So the University of St. Thomas signee did the only thing he knew how to this offseason to correct the course heading into his senior season: He went to work.
“Nobody’s seen me in the summertime,” Blue said. “I wanted something to prove, to show who I really am this season, so I took that under consideration this summer. So I really just worked and put my mind to it.”
The early returns suggest that work paid off, and then some. East Ridge is 4-1 this season, armed with impressive wins over Lakeville North and Hopkins. Blue thinks this is one of the best teams in East Ridge’s program history. He is the head of the snake.
The 6-foot-6 guard is dominating on a nightly basis, averaging 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals, while shooting 46 percent from deep.
“That’s impacting the game in a crazy, crazy way,” East Ridge coach Josh Peltier said.
In East Ridge’s most recent victory, a 63-53 win over Eden Prairie on Tuesday, Peltier cited a stretch in which Blue scored or assisted on 15 straight points for East Ridge.
It was a perfect example of Blue’s primary objective every time he steps on the floor: Make the right play. Sometimes, that’s getting a bucket. At other points, it’s finding a teammate for a score.
Peltier said Blue gets just as much joy out of the latter. He’s a true playmaker, first and foremost. This is a tight-knit East Ridge team that trusts one another — starting with Blue, who said he prefers to get his teammates involved to start things, allowing the game to come to him.
“Some kids don’t like passing; it’s a maturity thing. But he loves making a great pass,” Peltier said. “I don’t think he’s forcing many shots this year, where in the past maybe he scored less, but he forced more shots.
“Today, there’s all these rankings and what not, and people think, ‘Well, if you’re ranked in the top 150, you must be a great scorer,’ and he’s just comfortable with who he is. He’s an elite passer, he can score at a high level, and he’s just comfortable in who he is.”
Blue is as versatile as they come, from the ways he can impact a game to the number of positions he can play. The work he put in over the offseason has only increased his confidence in his vast array of skills.
“I just want to show who I am,” Blue said, “and be the best player I can be on the court.”
That’s proving to be pretty good. Last month, Blue officially signed to play his college basketball at St. Thomas. Blue knew early in the recruiting process he wanted to stay home, and the St. Paul school gave him that exact feel.
St. Thomas’ coaches told Blue he could be a “founding father” of the program’s transition to the Division-I level, an idea that piqued his interest.
“I think that’s really cool, starting something new,” Blue said. “I’m a leader, so I want people following my trend.”
It was a big get for the Tommies to nab the local three-star guard. Blue isn’t usually one to check recruiting rankings, but he peeked at them before this season, and noted he had fallen a ways down the list.
He’s currently the 12th-ranked Minnesota senior in the Class of 2022, according to 247’s composite rankings. Blue’s early play suggests his names belongs somewhere further up that list.
“I think I came in with a chip on my shoulder,” Blue said.
Peltier said the team has addressed such motivations. East Ridge felt it was being overlooked as a squad at the season’s outset, as well.
“We’re out to prove some things this year, for him individually, but also us as a group,” Peltier said. “We talk so much about, hey, team success opens a lot of eyes.”
The Raptors are making believers out of a lot of people. Still, it’s early. Blue noted he has never scored at this volume at the varsity level. He’s adamant he has much more still to show, starting with consistency as the season unfolds.
But this is the player he believes himself to be — one of the state’s very best. Blue’s parents always tell him to do two things on the court: Be himself, and be fearless.
He’s checking those boxes on a nightly basis, and the perception of him is changing in the process.
“I’m proud. You can’t cheat the process,” Peltier said. “He’s put the time in and he’s learned from mistakes he’s had in the past, and his best days are still far from now, but he’s committed himself, whether that’s in the summer, getting extra shots up, getting around our guys, getting in the weight room. All that stuff is paying off.”
