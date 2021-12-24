News
Ambrose: Inflation’s here – Congress shouldn’t make it worse
For a quite a while, progressives were calling our country’s painful inflation mild and “transitory,” meaning it would last just a yawn or two and be gone. Relax, enjoy yourself, put up with policies that just maybe strike you as insane and vote for congressional Democrats, we were told. Just one problem: Escalating price increases have persisted and could hang on for a long time, thanks in no small part to governmental curses dressed up as benevolence.
You go to the grocery store and the cost of food encourages the kind of diet no doctor would recommend. Visit a gas station and maybe you’ll decide to buy a bicycle that, sorry, could cost as much as $7,000. Rent is going up, buying a house could put your financial future six feet under and who knows what tents are selling for?
In contemplating how seriously this inflation is already trashing our standard of living, consider these facts: Price increases were up 6.8% in November, the highest yearlong increase seen in almost 40 years. Even some optimists see it lasting into late 2022 and some think a recession could ensue.
Well, it’s said, that’s COVID for you, and, yes, the pandemic disrupted supply chains worldwide, making it difficult to distribute products needed to maintain all kinds of businesses and retail operations in the usual way. When you have less and less to sell, you sell at higher and higher prices for survival’s sake. But will people pay these prices sufficiently to sustain profits? Well, yes, if government has surrounded us with money enough to enable the transactions.
One way the government promotes this end is for the Federal Reserve to provide loans to banks and other institutions at interest rates so low as to enable all kinds of cheap borrowing and spending and demand. The Federal Reserve, which dismissed inflation as much as Democrats when the curtain began rising, now looks as if it might back away if far too slowly, but not President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Congress.
Even as we have millions of people not looking for work as another way of erasing supply, they see the answer to every economic woe you have ever heard of as spend, spend, spend. And yes, there was bipartisan congressional spending — $4 trillion worth — in 2020 to deal with pandemic-generated needs. We had to pay for such needs as vaccines, other health care and business loans even as there were fumbles aplenty.
The economy was recuperating, but next came something particularly scary, however, namely Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan, about as big an emergency bill the nation has ever seen, providing welfare relief of all kinds, throwing thousands of dollars at people who weren’t poor, addressing some essentials, yes, but overall an economic threat. High taxes on corporations are paid by less supply, still higher prices, fewer jobs and lower wages.
Next in line was a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that again had good points along with bad ones, and now there is the issue of the Build Back Better fraud. Meant to fulfill an accumulation of progressive wishes over the next 10 years in one miswrought package, the House-passed legislative plan is to transform America into a semi-socialist state and questionably address the climate change challenge.
Inflation is already wiping out wage increases and will worsen poverty. What’s happening right now could cost the average family $3,500 a year. How about some real compassion?
Jay Ambrose is a syndicated columnist.
Leubsdorf: When it came to spending goals, Dems were unrealistic
For months, Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to sign onto President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better bill has subjected the West Virginia Democrat to substantial flak from party progressives.
But Manchin is hardly the only one responsible for the impasse that threatens to sink Biden’s top legislative priority. Democratic progressives, the Biden White House and party leaders have been unrealistic on how much spending could pass the narrowly divided Congress.
Criticism of Manchin exploded after the West Virginia senator said on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the current version of the budget reconciliation measure’s massive package of environmental and social proposals.
“He’s going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia,” declared Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on CNN’s “State of the Union,” ignoring the fact that Manchin is more popular there than Biden.
And the White House, in an extraordinary statement from press secretary Jen Psaki, accused Manchin of “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position.”
Manchin has been inconsistent publicly on which parts of the bill he favors — and precisely how much spending he’d accept. He maintained Sunday his ceiling was always $1.5 trillion, some $600 billion less than the House-passed bill.
But leaders of the Democratic party’s left wing — and the White House — can’t escape some responsibility for the impasse.
They have endangered BBB’s prospects by unrealistically demanding more spending than can pass a 50-50 Senate where administration legislation needs the votes of the two independently minded Democratic moderates, Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.
In a sense, Sanders exemplifies the problem. Elevated through seniority to chair the Senate Budget Committee, the twice-defeated presidential candidate initially proposed a $6 trillion budget, encouraged by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (possibly fearing a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). Later, Sanders suggested a $3.5 trillion “compromise” — still far too large.
Sanders also proposed expanding Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing coverage, an expensive plan primarily benefiting middle- and upper-income recipients. Top House Democrats preferred to expand Obamacare subsidies and extend Medicaid coverage to the poor in states like Texas and Florda.
In retrospect, it’s evident Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi stuck too long with Sanders’ $3.5 trillion total, though possibly because they feared House progressives would torpedo a smaller package.
Now, progressives like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are demanding an immediate Senate vote, presumably to embarrass Manchin. Schumer says the Senate will vote early next year on “a revised version” of the House bill. If the goal is to pass BBB, those revisions better meet some of Manchin’s demands.
After all, this remains the best chance for Democrats to enact popular portions of their social agenda, like universal pre-kindergarten, added day care support, Medicaid expansion, expanded Obamacare subsidies and a range of environmental measures.
Manchin, who says he is open to further talks, signaled an alternate approach by noting how much BBB’s potential long-term cost exceeds its current price tag. He criticized progressives for starting multiple new programs for a few years on the assumption their popularity would force Congress to extend them.
Manchin favors fewer programs, fully funded for the bill’s full 10-year extent; The Washington Post says they include universal pre-kindergarten, Obamacare subsidies and environmental measures. Washington Rep. Suzanne DelBene, chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, favors a similar narrower approach. That would force Democratic leaders to make previously avoided choices and eliminate some costlier proposals.
One could be extending the child tax credit passed earlier this year, which many Democrats favor. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says full funding would cost $1.6 trillion over the decade. Preschool and child care provisions would cost $752 billion, it says.
Progressives need to recognize that even a reduced bill would provide a platform of achievement for Democrats to run on in the midterm elections. More importantly, any bill would improve the lives of millions of Americans more than no bill.
Carl P. Leubsdorf is a syndicated columnist.
Zachary Levi scores in Kurt Warner’s inspiring story ‘American Underdog’
NFL quarterback Kurt Warner’s story rates among the greatest of the storied football league. “American Underdog” tells that story with Zachary Levi as the man who never gave up on his pro football dream.
Warner, Iowa born and schooled, was signed by the Green Bay Packers in 1994 — only to be dropped before the season began. After years stocking groceries and seeing no chance of being drafted, he played three seasons with the indoor Arena Football League, which was a world away from NFL standards.
Amazingly Warner finally signed in ’98 with the St. Louis Rams — as a backup. Then fate intervened, their quarterback was injured. As starting quarterback, Warner led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2000 (and did it again in 2002 when they lost to the Patriots). Today, Warner stands as the only undrafted player to be named MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
Now 50 and an evangelical Christian, as is his wife Brenda (played by Oscar winner Anna Paquin), Warner emphatically emphasizes faith.
“It’s an incredible Cinderella story with a lot of obstacles. I’ve always loved those underdog stories,” said Levi, 41, best known for the superhero fantasy film “Shazam!”
“The movie is like 25% football and 75% just living life,” Levi said, “meaning marriage, kids and scraping change out of your car doors just to put a little gas in the tank. A lot of us can relate to the life part of this movie. You don’t have to be an NFL star.”
What was “most important,” Levi said, “is tell this story as honestly and authentically as possible with the essence of the real people in it.
“It was tough. Because this movie came together really fast I was lucky to have a few days to meet Kurt. He was also on the set — which was tough and scary. I tried to get some of his football mannerisms like his weird hand motions.
“The happiest part was his kids were excited. I loved when I heard, ‘Oh, he is doing Dad.’”
Levi’s all-time favorite Christmas movie?
“Based on how many times I’ve seen it, it’s ‘Forrest Gump.’ Man, I remember I cried my damn eyes out the first time I saw that movie at age 13. I was crying all through the credits. Weeping. Loudly.
“The guy was bullied endlessly and he still loved everybody. That is someone who inspires me to be a better man.”
“American Underdog” opens Christmas Day.
Editorial: Raise taxes, say goodbye to businesses
When is a tax hike not a tax hike?
When Massachusetts Democrats maneuver definitions with the skill of a three-card monte dealer.
The federal government has scattered largesse in the form of billions of one-time dollars into state economies, including ours, but those funds will eventually dry up. Then what?
According to the State House News Service, some legislative Democrats believe the state still should set its sights on wealthy corporations for additional revenue to fund education, transportation and other priorities.
Corporations are the go-to villain for Democrats, aghast at their job-creating, worker-employing, economic growth boosting gall.
It’s time for them to pay for all that success.
The Joint Committee on Revenue held a hearing Wednesday on dozens of bills related to corporate tax structures, including proposals to return the state’s corporate tax rate to pre-2010 levels.
Committee co-chair Sen. Adam Hinds said the committee experimented with written-only testimony on the more than 500 bills assigned to the panel this session, but is moving back to virtual oral testimony and has an “aggressive” schedule with about a hearing a week planned through January.
Rep. Mary Keefe, a Worcester Democrat, proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 8% to 9.5%, the same level it sat at more than a decade ago. She said there are only eight other states where businesses pay a smaller share of state and local taxes than they do in Massachusetts.
Testifying that the adjustment could bring in $375 million to $500 million annually, Keefe said the money will be needed to not only fund the state’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, but meet the state’s financial commitments made to public schools under the Student Opportunity Act and address problems like food insecurity and the high cost of child care, which she said are not going away.
“We need to generate more progressive revenue,” Keefe said.
Corporate tax reform, she said, would also improve equity in the tax code because she said business taxes are paid disproportionately by white, high-income households who are more likely to own stock.
“I don’t like to use the word raising taxes,” she said. “This is about restoring the tax to where it was before 2010.”
So making a tax higher isn’t raising it, it’s just reverting the tax to where it was 21 years ago. When it was higher. Sorry, but up is up.
Targeting white, high-income, stock-owning households for higher business taxes in the name of tax code equity glosses over the higher personal tax brackets these upper-income households are already in. Or is the progressive goal to keep paring down the assets of taxpayers starting at the top until everyone’s hovering near the bottom? And what would be the protocol if large corporations were owned by persons of color?
The problem with corporate tax hikes is that businesses go where the tax environment is friendly. And there are many states who openly court big businesses to boost their local economy.
Businesses don’t have to make it in Massachusetts. Nor do they have to spend it here.
We do need to consider a future when the federal gravy train pulls out of the station, but eyeing Massachusetts’ corporations as giant ATMs who must stand in for D.C.’s coffers is the best way to send these companies packing.
Forging public-private partnerships is a better goal worth pursuing. And they don’t take semantic contortions to achieve.
