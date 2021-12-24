News
Ask Amy: Father-in-law wants to hear his name
Dear Amy: This little thing has nagged me for many years.
My son has had two marriages… both of his wives have never felt comfortable calling me “Dad,” or by my first name. Instead, they have called me “Grampa” in text messages, and even when we’re together.
Or, when the grandkids are not around, my daughter-in-law might say, “Oh, what your Dad said was funny” — never using my name!
My son has been married to his current wife for 10 years now.
What happened today was the last straw: In a group text message with my wife and me, our two kids and their spouses, the daughter-in-law wrote: “Thanks Grampa and Gramma for babysitting for us!”
I just wanted to fire back “You’re welcome, Mother of the Grandkids!”
Why is this bothering me so much? My wife, who also is addressed this way, doesn’t think it is a big deal.
I have mentioned it off-handedly to my son, but that has made no difference.
Otherwise, I have a great relationship with her. Would it be OK for me to talk to her and say, “When the kids are not around, can you please call me by my first name, or “Dad?”
I really do not want this to go on another 10 years!
— Say My Name in Florida
Dear Say My Name: I know of younger generation in-laws who never address their elder parents-in-law by any specific name, because they’ve never had any direction from the elder and are too timid to ask.
Many people don’t feel comfortable calling their in-laws “Mom and Dad,” because they already have parents they address this way.
When the grandchildren come along, the elder finally has a real designation: “Grandpa.”
You don’t mention how your son addresses his parents-in-law (if he has them). This might provide some insight.
My point is that your daughter-in-law won’t know that this bothers you if you aren’t brave enough to gently tell her.
So, you say, “This might sound like a minor thing, but would you mind calling me by my first name? I am cool being “Grandpa” when we’re with the kids or referring to the kids, but otherwise I’d love it if you would just call me ‘Dave.’ Are you OK with that?”
She might be relieved to know your preference.
Dear Amy: I’ve recently become good friends with a woman and have begun to develop romantic feelings for her. We have spent a great deal of one-on-one time together over the past month, and on more than one occasion, we have shared moments that have led me to believe that the feeling might be mutual; eye contact, flirtatious language, and at one point, she admitted that she found me physically attractive.
There’s just one catch: she is in a long-distance relationship with another man.
I respect her right to date whoever she wants and don’t want to make things weird by pushing the issue, but whenever we’re together, I feel a pull of attraction that is getting hard to ignore.
I’m afraid if this continues, one of us may cross an ethical line.
I’d be happy to make a move if she broke up with her boyfriend, but that isn’t my call to make.
Is she waiting for me to say something? Or just using me as a distraction because she’s lonely? Maybe I’m just reading too much into it?
How do I maintain this friendship without ruling out the possibility that there could be more?
I fear that if this goes on much longer, I’m going to have to say something or begin to distance myself from the situation.
What’s the right move here?
— Smitten
Dear Smitten: The right move is to talk!: “Are you waiting for me to say something?” “Am I reading too much into this attraction?”
If your conversation progresses and she expresses interest in you, I hope you will make sure she knows that you are not willing to date her while she is involved with someone else. I suspect she will find this ethical stand of yours refreshing — and attractive.
Dear Amy: I really identified with the situation described by “The Wedding Singer.” Like this singer, I too became paralyzed by stage fright.
I was relieved to learn that this is common, even among experienced professionals.
— Relieved
Dear Relieved: Adele famously suffers from performance anxiety. I read that she has given herself an alter ego: “Sasha Carter” (honoring Beyonce and June Carter).
Before performances, Adele lets Sasha take over, because Sasha doesn’t know fear.
Faye Flam: Rapid tests can save the holidays, if you can find them
As terrifying as the rapidly spreading omicron variant is, fewer Americans should have to spend the holidays alone this year out of fear of contracting COVID-19. Not only do we have life-saving vaccines. For many people, rapid tests can effectively flag those who are likely to be infectious, allowing others to gather safely.
Sadly, many people won’t be able to get those tests when they’d do the most good — right before a holiday visit. We can hope that President Joe Biden’s pledge to get 500 million free tests mailed out to any U.S. household that requests one will help remedy the underuse of an important pandemic control tactic.
There are multiple benefits to the sorts of home COVID-19 kits that the administration has promised to deliver. They can prevent outbreaks and save lives. They can also allow people in fragile health and at high risk of contracting severe COVID-19 to enjoy necessary human contact. It’s tragic that the cost and scarcity of these tests have prevented such interaction, given they’ve been around for months.
A number of experts say it’s misleading to compare the sensitivity of these quick tests — technically called antigen tests — to PCR tests, for “polymerase chain reaction,” which are considered the gold standard. “You can’t really quantify the accuracy because it depends upon the question that you’re asking,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.
PCR tests can identify almost everyone who has any viral genetic material in their system, even if that person is asymptomatic or no longer infectious. Studies have suggested that rapid tests catch more than 90% of cases in people with symptoms; they aren’t nearly as sensitive at picking up asymptomatic infections — with the more damning studies claiming they flag fewer than 50% of cases picked up by PCR.
But that misses a crucial point: Rapid tests still pick up most infections when they are in the contagious stage. Most of the missed infections, in other words, are in stages too early or too late for the virus to spread to others.
“Home testing is a holy grail we’ve been aiming for since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Nathaniel Hafer, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He reiterated that it’s hard to quantify their accuracy because it depends on what you’re trying to learn and when you take the test.
One booster of rapid testing is Michael Mina, a pathologist who left the Harvard School of Public Health in November to join eMed, a testing company. While individual PCR tests are considered 98% sensitive — meaning less than a 2% false negative rate — as a screening tool to monitor COVID-19 spread, Mina and two co-authors argued in an article last year in the New England Journal of Medicine that they are failing, catching fewer than 10% of cases.
Timing matters a lot because infections with SARS-CoV-2 are so dynamic. The virus tends to incubate at levels undetectable by any test for a couple of days, before growing explosively, often moving from undetectable levels to infectiousness within a span of 12 hours. Omicron may move even faster.
Rapid home antigen tests let you get results within minutes of an event or meeting. “The antigen tests are very good at detecting virus in the amounts that are necessary to infect somebody else,” Adalja said. “You’re asking, ‘Am I a danger to others?’”
And because timing matters so much in COVID-19 detection, rapid tests can be more accurate than PCR for cutting down the risk of super-spreading events at private gatherings. They are also good for anyone planning to visit friends or relatives who are on chemotherapy or immune-suppressing drugs after an organ transplant, or who are over 80, or for whatever reason remain unvaccinated.
On the other hand, if you were infected at a party or restaurant last weekend, took a PCR test on Tuesday, and then go to have Christmas Eve dinner with your grandparents, you’re putting them at risk. A weekend exposure might not show up that early, and by Christmas you could be highly infectious. A rapid test right before your visit could pick up what that early PCR missed.
The PCR test was designed to amplify the viral genetic material — RNA — and can therefore pick up minute amounts. The rapid tests pick up viral proteins, called antigens, and since these are not amplified, it won’t pick up a new infection quite as early, and it won’t keep coming up positive after you’ve stopped being infectious.
Rapid tests are a good first course of action if you feel cold or flu symptoms. If a test is positive, you can start isolating yourself sooner and notify contacts, and soon it will be possible to take advantage of effective antiviral treatments such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid. If you have cold or flu symptoms but test negative, Adalja of Johns Hopkins recommends going to a pharmacy and getting a PCR test before you consider yourself cleared.
If you have no symptoms but a rapid test before an event turns up positive, you’ll have to skip that event no matter what. The experts agree, however, that if you’ve been vaccinated, you can isolate for five to seven days, instead of waiting for 10 days, then take another test. That’s because vaccinated people are infectious for much shorter periods.
Most brands of home tests can detect omicron, though Adalja noted the Food and Drug Administration has reported that three brands — made by Meridian Bioscience, Applied DNA Sciences and Tide Laboratories — don’t work as well at picking up the new variant. Otherwise, he said, all brands are fairly interchangeable.
One problem is the rapid tests are regulated like a medical diagnostic test, and the experts say this has led to an onerous regulatory process that has limited supply and passed the cost to consumers. In much of Europe, rapid tests are regulated as a public health screening tool, which has allowed them to be free and easy to get for months.
The fact that home tests are hard to find and that New Yorkers are waiting in long lines is part of a policy failure. The Biden administration’s 500 million tests won’t be ready to ship by New Year’s, and a website has to be set up and work for people to submit their requests.
How can public health departments track the results of at-home tests? Tests often come with a QR code that makes it easy to report results, but even if people don’t follow through, having the information in the test-takers’ hands is probably more likely to save lives than it would be in the state health departments’ files. The test takers are in the best position to notify contacts, since most state-run contact tracing efforts have been scaled back or discontinued.
Rapid tests might become one part of pandemic response that people won’t mind keeping even after the disease becomes endemic and a big portion of the population stops social distancing and wearing masks. The immune-compromised may be at risk for some time, and testing can allow them to enjoy the kind of social life we all need.
The Patriots want their division back — and they’re ready to take it
Even the Patriots can admit it.
Sunday will mean more.
It will mean more because of last season.
“Obviously, they were the top dogs last year,” Pats captain Devin McCourty said this week, referencing the Bills.
It will mean more because of last week.
“You never want to lose, and you never want to focus on the lows like that, but everybody’s level of preparation has turned up a notch,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said of losing to the Colts.
And it will mean more because of what could come next.
“We know that we’re fighting for something,” Phillips added, hinting at the playoffs. “And we know what could potentially be on the other side of that door.”
That door swung shut on the Patriots last year well before the Bills rolled in for a Week 16 matchup that turned ugly in a hurry. Buffalo’s 38-9 win officially registered as the the worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era and unofficially as one of the team’s most embarrassing. If the Pats return the favor Sunday at 1 p.m., they’ll exact a modicum of revenge and slam the division door shut on Josh Allen and Co.
Because a win would all but clinch the AFC East for New England, which would need only another win or a Miami loss to grab the crown. As close as these Patriots are to donning their next championship hats and T-shirts, the cold memory of last season’s finish, playing for pride instead of the postseason, feels closer.
“We were out here playing as competitors because we love playing football, because we’ve been doing it for a long time, and we’re all trying to earn a job for the next year. That was all we had last year,” McCourty said. “So the opportunity we get this year to come out here and compete and play in a game that matters, I think is enough for every guy to come in and be ready to go.”
To wit, the Pats insist their their past two practices have been an improvement on last week’s. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was the first to sound the alarm after an unnerving 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, saying lackluster preparation was directly responsible for their poor play. Center David Andrews backed him up Thursday.
“He spoke the truth,” Andrews said. “We didn’t have a great week of practice.”
If the Patriots are again telling the truth, Sunday’s showdown should be spectacular. The Bills are only slated as 2.5-point favorites, indicating this game would be a toss-up on a neutral field. Oddsmakers have seemingly weighed Buffalo’s superior advanced numbers — a league-leading point differential and No. 3 ranking by Football Outsiders’ DVOA — with its desperation and anger against the Patriots’ homefield advantage, prior series win and recent 7-1 stretch before deciding this: it’s anyone’s game.
“You’ve got a game, I think, where both sides believe ‘we’re better than this team and we’re going to win,’” McCourty said. “They’ve got to be sitting there like ‘we were two plays away from already winning,’ and we’re sitting here like, ‘yeah, that’s true.’ So it’s going to be, there’s going to be a battle.”
The Patriots need a win and a few AFC losses to clinch a playoff berth Sunday
Within the greater battle for the division will lie several critical battlegrounds.
Can the Patriots run the ball as effectively against a reinforced Buffalo front seven? The Bills returned defensive linemen Vernon Butler and Efe Odaba, plus linebacker A.J. Klein to practice this week, all players who missed the Dec. 6 meeting.
“Butler’s a big guy, big, strong player. Big, physical presence in the running game,” Belichick said this week. “He’s hard to block, hard to move. Obada had some good pass rushes last week against Carolina. Quick off the ball, plays with good pad level, and is an active, athletic player that can definitely cause some disruptive plays.”
Will J.C. Jackson live up to his newly minted Pro Bowl status against All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs? Jackson helped limited Diggs to four catches three weeks ago in Buffalo, but got roasted alive last December in the Bills’ blowout win.
“I’m a lockdown corner,” Jackson proclaimed Thursday.
And can Mac Jones lead a fourth-quarter comeback if necessary? The rookie has engineered one comeback this season, a 25-22 triumph over the lowly Texans in Week 5. The NFL’s
However Jones answers that question — if presented the opportunity — his center is sure of this much:
“It’s going to be a great football game,” Andrews said. “I think if you love football, this is going to be a great place to be. You play the game for games like these and to have the opportunity to be in games like these.”
And until then, the Patriots will prepare. They’ll practice. And they’ll pause briefly on Christmas Day, before reconvening in their team hotel that night, knowing tomorrow will bring another day they’ve looked forward to all year.
“You can see the guys in the locker room,” Phillips said. “They don’t want to let this potential situation slip.”
Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 16: Who has the edge?
The Ravens are dealing with several injuries and COVID-19 cases as they prepare for a high-stakes rematch with the healthier Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense
We’re still note sure who will play quarterback for the Ravens as starter Lamar Jackson continues his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Tyler Huntley again performed admirably filling in for Jackson in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers, completing 28 of 40 passes for 215 and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers. Huntley brought a different style to the offense, attempting just two passes of more than 20 yards but moving the ball consistently with quick throws. After weeks of offensive struggles, the Ravens scored on five of eight possessions and reached the red zone on another. Tight end Mark Andrews produced another monster game with 10 catches on 13 targets for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns. Andrews (85 catches on 122 targets, 1062 yards, 8 touchdowns) has a real chance to set single-season team records for receptions and receiving yards. Huntley used wide receiver Marquise Brown as an underneath target (10 catches for 43 yards) against the Packers while he threw to rookie Rashod Bateman just twice after Bateman surpassed 100 yards in Week 14. Left guard Ben Cleveland and right tackle David Sharpe held up well filling in for Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips, respectively, against Green Bay. Huntley took one sack and two quarterback hits.
The Bengals gave Jackson far more trouble — 5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits — in their 41-17 victory over the Ravens in Week 7. Ravens blockers will need to hold up better against defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (13 sacks, 22 quarterback hits) and Sam Hubbard (7½ sacks, 17 quarterback hits) and defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi (7 sacks) to give either Huntley or Jackson time to work. The Bengals could be without their best cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie (2 interceptions, 12 passes defended), who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. The Bengals rank 26th in pass defense, so they can be attacked if their pass rushers don’t get home.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow went off for 416 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s Week 7 blowout in Baltimore. Burrow rates quite differently by different analytics; he’s the top-graded quarterback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, but just 17th in ESPN’s QBR. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt but has thrown 14 interceptions and taken 44 sacks. The Bengals, particularly rookie Ja’Marr Chase, killed the Ravens with yards after the catch. But Chase has not gone for more than 77 yards in a game since he piled up 201 in Baltimore, and he caught just 1 pass for 3 yards in Cincinnati’s Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos. Tee Higgins succeeded the rookie as Burrow’s most productive target with three straight 100-yard games from Weeks 12 through 14. Then, veteran Tyler Boyd took center stage against the Broncos (5 catches on 6 targets, 96 yards, 1 touchdowns). So it’s not as if the Ravens can put disproportionate focus on Chase as they did with Green Bay’s Davante Adams in Week 15.
The Ravens will start a very different secondary than the one Burrow torched two months ago. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is gone for the year, and the Ravens are waiting to see if safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith will return from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tavon Young’s (concussion) status is also up in the air. The Ravens struggled to slow down Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers with their collection of backups and practice-squad call-ups. They could also be without one of their top pass rushers, Justin Houston, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Fellow outside linebacker Pernell McPhee joined Houston on the list a day after he was designated to return from knee surgery. Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson could be asked to take on significantly greater workloads if the veteran edge defenders are unavailable. The Ravens are also awaiting word on defensive end Calais Campbell, who missed the Packers game with a hamstring injury. Despite their injury and COVID woes, the Ravens have not allowed an opponent to pass for more than 290 yards since Burrow did it.
EDGE: Bengals
Ravens running game vs. Bengals run defense
Latavius Murray played a larger role against the Packers than he had for several weeks and responded with one of his best games (7 carries, 48 yards) as a Raven. Devonta Freeman (462 yards, 4.3 yards per carry) has been the more productive back overall. Huntley might not be on Jackson’s level as runner, but he scrambled to great effect (13 carries for 73 yards, 2 touchdowns) as the Ravens rallied from 14 down against the Packers. Jackson (12 carries, 88 yards) was the team’s only effective runner in the earlier loss to Cincinnati.
The Bengals, led by defensive tackle D.J. Reader, rank fourth in the league in run defense, so the Ravens won’t be able to count on grinding them down.
EDGE: Bengals
Bengals running game vs. Ravens run defense
Joe Mixon ran for 59 yards on 12 carries in his previous matchup with the Ravens, but the Bengals have relied on him more down the stretch, giving him an average of 22.4 carries over their last five games. Mixon has averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his career and 4.2 this season, so he’s more of a steady pounder than a breakaway threat. Backup Samaje Perine has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in limited duty and played one of his best games (11 carries, 52 yards) against the Ravens.
Since that humiliating loss, the Ravens have held opponents under 100 yards rushing in five of seven games, and they lead the league in run defense. Linebacker Patrick Queen made 13 tackles against the Packers as he continued his rise after a difficult start to the season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Bengals special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 29 of 31 field-goal attempts and made his fourth straight Pro Bowl and sixth overall. Devin Duvernay also made the Pro Bowl as a returner, with a 14.4-yard average on punts and a 24.6-yard average on kickoffs. But he is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him against the Packers.
The Bengals are no slouches on special teams, ranking seventh in DVOA thanks to solid work from rookie kicker Evan McPherson (24 of 28 on field-goal attempts) and punter Kevin Huber. They have not been as good on returns, with an array of players averaging 7.2 yards on punts and 20 yards on kickoffs.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Browns intangibles
This is a pivotal game for both teams. The Bengals know they could take a commanding lead in the AFC North with a home victory, and they’ll be eager to double down on what Burrow called a “big statement” performance in Baltimore. Coach Zac Taylor can’t match John Harbaugh’s record of success, but he has a far healthier team as the Ravens continue to patch their roster together in the face of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 positives.
The Ravens have lost three games in a row by a combined four points. No one can question their will to compete. But Harbaugh’s recent decisions to go for two points in game-deciding situations indicate his understanding of how depleted they are.
EDGE: Bengals
Prediction
The Ravens are close to must-win territory, and they’ll go into this high-stakes matchup with major questions about which starters are even available. We have seen them compete with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, but he cannot help their tattered secondary defend against Joe Burrow and a deep wide receiver corps. Cincinnati’s defense, meanwhile, gave the Ravens fits in Baltimore. If the Ravens had anything close to a healthy roster, they would be the better team. But they don’t. Bengals 24, Ravens 20.
