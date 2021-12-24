Binance-backed shark metaverse StarSharks raises $4.6 million in private roundh

Singapore, Singapore, 24th December, 2021,

StarSharks – a community-driven gaming ecosystem dedicated to players creating, sharing and building together – is thrilled to announce the closing of a $4.65 million private round. The shark metaverse will use fresh funds to build exciting new games and nurture the community.

The private placement saw participation from dozens of well-known investors including 3 Commas Capital, AC Capital, Banter Crypto, Bas1s. Ventures, Basics Capital, Bigcoin Capital, Binance Labs , DAO Maker, Everest Ventures Group, Everse Capital, Exnetwork Capital, Forward Analytics, Fundamental Labs, Gate.io Labs, Geekcarptel, Genblock Capital, Hyperedge Capital, ICO Drops, Jsquare, Kirin Fund, Krypital Group, LD Capital, MarketAcross, Momentum 6, Muhabbit, NGC Ventures, Redline Dao, Skyman Ventures, SL2 Capital, Titans Venture, UniX, Vendetta Capital, Winkrypto, YBB Foundation, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and YGGSEA.

Prior to the private round, Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, had made strategic investment in StarSharks. Founded by former star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance, StarSharks is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

“StarSharks is dedicated to developing a state-of-art blockchain game platform, with the goal of sharing and maximizing the value of creativity through co-creation. We are grateful to be supported by over 30 prestigious institutional investors and communities who believe in StarSharks’ vision, and we look forward to building the game platform of the next generation together,” said Franky, the CEO of StarSharks.

The project aims to disrupt the current GameFi landscape where assets are isolated in one game. Players, developers, and investors can own, mate, and trade the shark NFTs within the ecosystem. They will also be able to seamlessly transfer NFTs from one game to another within the StarSharks metaverse.

Users who can’t afford to buy an NFT can rent one using StarSharks’ NFT leasing feature. The “rent to play” feature will fully activate the liquidity and utilization of NFT assets. It bridges the gap between NFT holders who don’t have time to play and active players who don’t have enough initial capital to purchase entry NFTs.

About StarSharks

StarSharks (SSS) is a community-driven game platform where players, developers, and investors could define the value evolution of underlying NFTs in a sustainable ecosystem. This project aims to cultivate and share the value of content with the community, and to disrupt the current GameFi world where assets are isolated in one game. It enables players to come together to build and govern a new metaverse and create a community culture in the Shark-metaverse. StarSharks was founded in 2021 by a team with previous star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance.

For further information: Website | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Telegram | YouTube



Contacts