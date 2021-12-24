News
Bodies of 2 children apparently recovered after house fire near Bemidji
Two bodies have been recovered from a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning near Bemidji in north-central Minnesota. Authorities said two children were unaccounted for at the scene.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a residential fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road N.W. in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the second floor of the two-story building fully engulfed. Initial reports indicated that two children living in the residence were unaccounted for and were possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said that firefighters located the bedroom window and attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful.
Shortly after 1 p.m., two bodies were recovered from the home. The victims were transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.
Sherwood said that firefighters were on scene for more than eight hours and the house was deemed a total loss. No firefighter injuries were reported, but one adult female suffered injuries and was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a news release.
Assisting the sheriff’s office are investigators from the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and Bemidji Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no information was immediately disclosed regarding the identities of those involved, the release said.
Former Aurora paramedic indicted in Elijah McClain’s death asks judge to dismiss charges
One of the former Aurora paramedics indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with Elijah McClain’s death is asking a judge to dismiss the case against him, arguing there is not enough evidence to warrant the charges.
Lawyers for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec filed a motion Dec. 16 requesting that Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew review the evidence in the grand jury documents and find that there is not enough probable cause to support the 11 charges against the paramedic. The charges include manslaughter, negligent homicide and assault.
“The evidence contained in the grand jury record is devoid of any evidence to establish probable cause to believe that Mr. Cichuniec knew that the principal here, Paramedic (Jeremy) Cooper, was about to engage in conduct, in determining the need for and the amount of ketamine needed, that was a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would exercise or that Paramedic Cooper was administering ketamine for any purpose other than a lawful medical or therapeutic purpose,” the motion states.
A grand jury on Sept. 1 indicted paramedics Cichuniec and Cooper and three Aurora police officers on 32 total charges in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.
The three officers — Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard — detained McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, after receiving a call about a suspicious person. They forced him to the ground and used a chokehold designed to block blood flow to the brain before paramedics arrived and Cooper injected him with ketamine, an anesthetic. McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and never woke up. He was declared brain dead Aug. 27, 2019.
The grand jury indictment followed a criminal investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office sparked by massive racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young previously declined to prosecute those involved in McClain’s death.
Cichuniec’s attorneys wrote in their motion that the paramedic did not administer any medication to McClain and that he was not responsible for medical decisions made on scene.
The grand jury indictment states that Cichuniec was in charge of the Aurora Fire Rescue crew and scene safety while Cooper was the medic responsible for medical decisions about McClain. Cichuniec ordered the ketamine from a nearby ambulance and Cooper injected McClain with a too-large dose of the sedative, according to the indictment.
Cichuniec’s attorneys also argued in their motion for dismissal that “Paramedic Cichuniec’s conduct and Paramedic Cooper’s administration of ketamine in this instance was for a medical purpose and pursuant to the training provided and the protocols established by the Aurora Fire Rescue.”
Grand juries must find there is probable cause to believe someone committed a crime to indict them. Probable cause is proved if there is a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed — a far less stringent standard of proof than the beyond a reasonable doubt standard that is needed for a trial jury to convict someone.
Neither the judge nor prosecutors with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office have filed a response to the motion. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office declined to comment on the motion Thursday.
Cichuniec is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 7. All five defendants are free on bond while the cases proceed.
Nuggets monitoring Bones Hyland ankle injury trend: “He’s too valuable for us to miss games”
The Nuggets are monitoring an unfortunate trend hampering an otherwise stellar debut NBA season for rookie guard Bones Hyland.
Nagging ankle injuries.
Hyland toughed it out Thursday at Ball Arena to play against the Hornets despite his “probable” designation entering the game. Hyland rolled his right ankle the previous night in Oklahoma City. The 21-year-old guard also missed multiple games last month after tweaking his left ankle.
“It’s been unfortunate because that ankle injury has been reoccurring, kind of nagging him throughout,” coach Michael Malone said Thursday before tipoff. “But watching him in our little brief shootaround, talking to him and our trainers, he should be able to go — which is important. He’s proven to be a guy off the bench that is a scoring spark. A guy that can get his own shot.”
Hyland broke out last week with a career-high 24 points at the Hawks. There does not appear to be long-term concern over his ankles, for now, as Hyland works back toward full health.
“I have no idea what his ankle status was coming into the draft,” Malone said. “It’s just a matter of making sure you’re taping or bracing your ankle. But sometimes you can’t prevent that. You’re out there playing and you roll it on somebody else’s foot. It happens. Now, he’s just got to do the proper rehab to avoid missing any more games.
“He’s too valuable for us to miss games.”
It is not uncommon for young NBA players to manage ankle issues, especially those with a quick-twitch explosion and build similar to Hyland. Just ask Malone. He was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors (2011-13) when future two-time league MVP Steph Curry managed his own ankle problems.
“(Curry) was rolling his ankle dribbling the ball up the floor. I’m not joking. It was a real concern,” Malone said. “The thought was: Can we build with this guy? Is he unhealthy enough? … He had surgery on all those ligaments in there and kind of tightened all that up. He’s dedicated himself to doing whatever (necessary) to be able to go out there and do his job.”
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out Thursday against the Hornets with a hamstring injury.
Hello LaMelo. The Nuggets welcomed one of the more exciting young players in the league to Ball Arena on Thursday night in LaMelo Ball. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is off to another strong start this season averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds.
Malone is impressed with the play of LaMelo and his older brother, Lonzo Ball, of the Chicago Bulls.
“They are terrific playmakers. They play with great pace. They get up and down the floor in a hurry,” Malone said. “Both (Ball) and his brother in Chicago are great at the advance pass. Everyone wants to dribble the ball. They throw the ball ahead to their teammates.”
Who has the edge? Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7), on Monday Night Football
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (7-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-7) match up in six key areas ahead of Monday’s Week 16 game at Caesars Superdome (8:15 p.m., ESPN):
When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins are coming off a season-high 183 rushing yards last Sunday. The caveat: It came against the New York Jets, and the Saints are far better at defending the run, sixth in the NFL at 96.6 yards allowed per game on the ground.
Miami produced its best rushing effort the first time veteran and former University of Miami great Duke Johnson was the team’s lead back, coming up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement against the Jets. Now, after his 107-yard, two-touchdown performance, Johnson has been signed to the active roster for the remainder of the season. Phillip Lindsay is back off the COVID list, and Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have a full week of practice ahead of this one in what has become a crowded running back room.
Middle linebacker Demario Davis leads New Orleans in tackles with 95. The Dolphins’ offensive line, which has blocked better as the season has progressed, will have to account for Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan. Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins offers solid run support, but he is one of the Saints on the COVID list. New Orleans is still stout in this area while Miami is 31st in yards per attempt but trending in the right direction. Edge: Saints
When the Saints run: Running back Alvin Kamara is as perennial of an NFC Pro Bowler as can be, earning his fifth selection in as many NFL seasons. He is actually running for a career-low 3.6 yards per carry this season, but the elusive 5-10, 215-pound back is always capable of returning to form. The Saints’ run game took a dip when Kamara missed four games, but he returned two weeks ago against the Jets to tie a season high with 120 rushing yards.
The Saints also have three Pro Bowls on the résumé of No. 2 back, 32-year-old Mark Ingram. He has 243 yards on 64 carries (3.8 average) in six games since rejoining the Saints off the trade from the Houston Texans. A big running threat in quarterback Taysom Hill was placed on the COVID list on Thursday, so assuming he can’t go, rookie Ian Book will make his NFL regular-season debut. Based on his college play at Notre Dame, he can scramble a bit, as well.
The Dolphins’ run defense has kept opponents under 100 yards in six of its past nine games. The three others were all 102-yard outputs exactly. On the six-game winning streak, the Dolphins’ run defense is fifth in the NFL in that span. It all starts with Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler winning at the line of scrimmage against what will be a banged-up Saints offensive line. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get his top receiver in Jaylen Waddle back off the COVID list. That will be an immense help after his pass catchers struggled to get much separation on their routes last time out against the Jets. Waddle is best on the team at getting open and his presence will open things up for others, as well.
Tagovailoa’s two-interception, sub-60 completion percentage performance against New York last week snapped a run of four straight appearances with a passer rating in triple digits. Behind an offensive line that has allowed fewer pressures in recent weeks, Tagovailoa will look to return to efficient form getting the ball out quick for underneath throws and mixing in the occasional downfield throw.
The Saints are coming off a shutout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their aerial attack, but by the end of that 9-0 Sunday Night Football game, quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have any of the three receivers that torched the Dolphins earlier this season, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Antonio Brown. Jordan and opposite defensive end Marcus Davenport have combined for 12 1/2 sacks. Although Jenkins is on the COVID list, the Saints’ secondary still has talent in Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others. Edge: Saints
When the Saints pass: It’s been a combination of Hill and Trevor Siemian since Jameis Winston went down midseason and the Dolphins thought they would be facing Hill on Monday night, but he and Siemian landed on the COVID list on Thursday. That has now opened the door for Ian Book to start for the first time.
Book is mobile in his own right, so Miami doesn’t have to alter too much of the game plan. He also has both starting tackles’ status in doubt as the two missed practice early in the week. That could prove costly for New Orleans against the Dolphins’ blitz-happy scheme with Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and even safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones coming in waves.
Without star receiver Michael Thomas and with Deonte Harris suspended, the Saints’ receiving corps isn’t too intimidating behind Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Expect Miami to man up on the outside with Pro Bowler Xavien Howard and opposite cornerback Byron Jones, allowing extra defenders to rush the passer. The Dolphins also have to watch out for Kamara catching the ball out of the backfield. He has 38 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has seen his share of misses this season, 18 of 24 on field goals and with an extra point miss. Since being inserted as Saints kicker, Brett Maher is 8 of 9 on field goals with the one miss from 50-plus yards and has also missed a point-after.
Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has impressed in recent weeks after a slow start. New Orleans’ Brett Gillikin is averaging 48.2 yards per punt. Easop Winston has recently replaced the suspended Harris on punt returns and impressed in the past two games with multiple double-digit-yard returns. The Saints have special teamer JT Gray on his way to the Pro Bowl, but Dolphins gunner Mack Hollins would be an AFC candidate were he not in the same conference as New England’s Matthew Slater. Edge: Saints
Intangibles: There are pros and cons to what both teams have going on. First off, the Dolphins’ six-game winning streak has Miami coming in hot. New Orleans has rebounded from a five-game losing streak with two straight wins, the last one a 9-0 win over the Buccaneers. The Superdome will be loud on Monday night, and it could be tough for the Dolphins offense to communicate. The Saints, however, also still have not had coach Sean Payton return from testing positive for COVID, and while the Dolphins get Waddle, Holland and Lindsay back, New Orleans is going in the wrong direction with nine players added to the COVID list on Thursday. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 17, Saints 13
