Briana Culberson Hospitalized Over ‘Serious Medical Issues’

Published

20 seconds ago

on

RHOC's Briana Culberson Says She Spent '2 Weeks' in Hospital Over "Serious Medical Problems" After Fourth Pregnancy, Shares Update on Health
Briana Culberson, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson, has had her fair share of health issues and recently has had a few more amid the pregnancy of her fourth child.

She recently posted to her Ketoculberson Instagram account that she went through some “serious medical issues,” but she and the baby are now fine. She also added that her personal medical matters are private, but she will continue to run her health and nutrition Instagram account for her fellow Keto Diet followers.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share what products are helping her on a daily basis and showing what she’s eating and putting into her strict diet, including health elixirs like Ningxia for energy and revitalization.

 

Briana and co. even got to spend some with her mom, Vicki, around Thanksgiving. Vicki gushed how she’s already planning a baby shower for Briana and her husband, Ryan.

Hoping for a speedy recovery and well wishes for the Culberson family!

 

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Jada Pinkett Smith & Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues.

Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” the singer/actor explained. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on more muscle.” Jaden then noted that he’s “come a long way” since Coachella 2019, where he was at his skinniest. “I just was just like, bones. I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’ “

The intervention for Jaden was discussed in length on the Sept. 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. Jada explained that she and hubby Will Smith, 53, staged the intervention after observing that their son “wasn’t getting enough protein” after going vegan. “He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients,” Jaden said, while Will added that the couple’s eldest child “had dark circles” under his eyes and his skin color was off. “We got really nervous,” the King Richard actor said at the time.

Jaden Smith at the ‘Matrix premiere in Dec. 2021; Jaden Smith in New York in October 2018 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jaden later opened up about the intervention on Red Table Talk in December 2019. “After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, ‘Oh my god! Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water? Come up to me like, ‘You can have my food, man,’ ” Jaden explained. The December episode showed Jaden’s entire family — including siblings Willow Smith, 21, and Trey Smith, 29 — getting health tests and sharing the results live. Dr. Mark Hyman also joined the group and clarified that Jaden’s health is just fine.

Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Back Together: Couple Dating Again 5 Months After Split

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma
The NBA player and supermodel reportedly rekindled their flame, after they had a mutual break up back in August.

Reunited, and it feels so good! Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly gotten back together only five months after they first split up. The 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Washington Wizards forward have decided to give their relationship another shot, according to TMZ. The pair had called it quits back in August after having been together for about a year, but now they’re ready to give their romance another shot!

Winnie had started dating the basketball star during quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were first seen out and about in May 2020. Winnie opened up about what it was like to meet Kyle during lockdown, after he “shot his shot” by sliding in her DMs in an interview on Ellen. “I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I never seen it,” she said, mentioning that they’d spoken on FaceTime for about a month before she flew out to Los Angeles to be with him. “A year later at the top of quarantine, he DM-ed me again. He posted a picture of me in like an outfit. I was like, ‘Oh, hi.’”

Winnie and Kyle got back together after breaking up in August. (Photographer / MEGA)

While the couple may have called it a day back in August, the pair obviously had a mutual split, and had kept in touch with each other even after breaking up, per TMZ. Winnie and the baller seemed to have had a great bond during their first time together, when Kyle was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (before he was traded in August).

The pair had plenty of memorable moments during their first time together, and will surely be great together now that they’re back together! When Kyle celebrated his 26th birthday in July, Winnie had written a sweet message to wish her man a happy birthday on Instagram. “Babe it’s your day so live it up!!! Love you so much, no one can ever out your fire!” she wrote. When Winnie celebrated her birthday a few days later (on July 27), the NBA player shared a sweet photo of the two of them together and wrote, “More Life” in the caption.

 

No ‘Tears’, Just Justice: Reactions Roll In After Ex-Cop Kim Potter Is Found GUILTY Of Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

No ‘Tears’, Just Justice: Reactions Roll In After Ex-Cop Kim Potter Is Found GUILTY Of Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright
Kim Potter is going to JAIL for the killing of Daunte Wright, the Black motorist she said she meant to tase but “accidentally” fatally shot with a firearm.

Source: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images / Getty

NewsOne reports that a jury found Potter GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours.

For this guilty conviction, prosecutors had to prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years; for second-degree, it’s 10 years.

This time there were no performative waterworks from Potter, she stood stone-faced as the verdict was read.

Good, goodbye!

In closing arguments, prosecutors said that culpable negligence was a key point. CNN reports that Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge told jurors that the case is “very simple,” it’s about the “reckless handling of a firearm” and “culpable negligence” by Potter. The prosecutor also cautioned the jury against buying into the defense’s argument that Wright is “to blame” for what happened to him on April 11.

“We’re here because of the defendant’s actions, not Daunte Wright,” she said noting that they would not be here if Potter “followed her training…paid attention…and considered the risk,” before shooting Wright.

The prosecutor said that Potter’s actions were unreasonable because a “reasonable person” knows “you don’t blindly pull your weapon, pull the trigger, without being aware of the risk.”

“An accident is still a crime,” said the prosecutor noting that it’s because the actions are reckless or culpably negligent.

Looks like the prosecutors used their common sense and listened.

US-POLICE-CRIME-RACISM-TRIAL

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

The defense team for Potter of course countered that and said that the former cop was a “peaceful person” unlike Wright who “took it upon himself to flee” and “purposely” left the scene after he was shot when he tried to drive away.

“A mistake is not a crime,” said Defense attorney Earl Gray.

SMH!

Kyle Rittenhouse Potter previously made headlines when she gave “tearful” testimony about the moment she “mistakenly” used her firearm instead of her taser on Wright.

“I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said while wrinkling her nose and shaking her head. “I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” she added. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

Kim Potter Source: Kim Potter Trial /

Reactions to the verdict are rolling in and people are rejoicing including civil rights attorneys Ben Crump Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms, who represent the family of Daunte Wright. They have released the following statement:

“The family of Daunte Wright is relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend. From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols. If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change. We must now turn our attention to ensuring that Kim Potter receives the strongest and most just sentence possible. It is also imperative that we focus on the conduct of Brooklyn Center and pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death.”

 

 

See more reactions to Kim Potter’s guilty verdict below as they continue to roll in.

 

