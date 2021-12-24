Celebrities
Briana Culberson Hospitalized Over ‘Serious Medical Issues’
Briana Culberson, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson, has had her fair share of health issues and recently has had a few more amid the pregnancy of her fourth child.
She recently posted to her Ketoculberson Instagram account that she went through some “serious medical issues,” but she and the baby are now fine. She also added that her personal medical matters are private, but she will continue to run her health and nutrition Instagram account for her fellow Keto Diet followers.
She also took to her Instagram Stories to share what products are helping her on a daily basis and showing what she’s eating and putting into her strict diet, including health elixirs like Ningxia for energy and revitalization.
Briana and co. even got to spend some with her mom, Vicki, around Thanksgiving. Vicki gushed how she’s already planning a baby shower for Briana and her husband, Ryan.
Hoping for a speedy recovery and well wishes for the Culberson family!
Celebrities
Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch
Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues.
Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” the singer/actor explained. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on more muscle.” Jaden then noted that he’s “come a long way” since Coachella 2019, where he was at his skinniest. “I just was just like, bones. I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’ “
The intervention for Jaden was discussed in length on the Sept. 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. Jada explained that she and hubby Will Smith, 53, staged the intervention after observing that their son “wasn’t getting enough protein” after going vegan. “He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients,” Jaden said, while Will added that the couple’s eldest child “had dark circles” under his eyes and his skin color was off. “We got really nervous,” the King Richard actor said at the time.
Jaden later opened up about the intervention on Red Table Talk in December 2019. “After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, ‘Oh my god! Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water? Come up to me like, ‘You can have my food, man,’ ” Jaden explained. The December episode showed Jaden’s entire family — including siblings Willow Smith, 21, and Trey Smith, 29 — getting health tests and sharing the results live. Dr. Mark Hyman also joined the group and clarified that Jaden’s health is just fine.
Celebrities
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Back Together: Couple Dating Again 5 Months After Split
The NBA player and supermodel reportedly rekindled their flame, after they had a mutual break up back in August.
Reunited, and it feels so good! Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly gotten back together only five months after they first split up. The 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Washington Wizards forward have decided to give their relationship another shot, according to TMZ. The pair had called it quits back in August after having been together for about a year, but now they’re ready to give their romance another shot!
Winnie had started dating the basketball star during quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple were first seen out and about in May 2020. Winnie opened up about what it was like to meet Kyle during lockdown, after he “shot his shot” by sliding in her DMs in an interview on Ellen. “I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I never seen it,” she said, mentioning that they’d spoken on FaceTime for about a month before she flew out to Los Angeles to be with him. “A year later at the top of quarantine, he DM-ed me again. He posted a picture of me in like an outfit. I was like, ‘Oh, hi.’”
While the couple may have called it a day back in August, the pair obviously had a mutual split, and had kept in touch with each other even after breaking up, per TMZ. Winnie and the baller seemed to have had a great bond during their first time together, when Kyle was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (before he was traded in August).
The pair had plenty of memorable moments during their first time together, and will surely be great together now that they’re back together! When Kyle celebrated his 26th birthday in July, Winnie had written a sweet message to wish her man a happy birthday on Instagram. “Babe it’s your day so live it up!!! Love you so much, no one can ever out your fire!” she wrote. When Winnie celebrated her birthday a few days later (on July 27), the NBA player shared a sweet photo of the two of them together and wrote, “More Life” in the caption.
Celebrities
No ‘Tears’, Just Justice: Reactions Roll In After Ex-Cop Kim Potter Is Found GUILTY Of Manslaughter For Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright
Kim Potter is going to JAIL for the killing of Daunte Wright, the Black motorist she said she meant to tase but “accidentally” fatally shot with a firearm.
NewsOne reports that a jury found Potter GUILTY of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. Jurors deliberated over the course of four days and for nearly 27 hours.
For this guilty conviction, prosecutors had to prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons. The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years; for second-degree, it’s 10 years.
This time there were no performative waterworks from Potter, she stood stone-faced as the verdict was read.
Good, goodbye!
In closing arguments, prosecutors said that culpable negligence was a key point. CNN reports that Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge told jurors that the case is “very simple,” it’s about the “reckless handling of a firearm” and “culpable negligence” by Potter. The prosecutor also cautioned the jury against buying into the defense’s argument that Wright is “to blame” for what happened to him on April 11.
“We’re here because of the defendant’s actions, not Daunte Wright,” she said noting that they would not be here if Potter “followed her training…paid attention…and considered the risk,” before shooting Wright.
The prosecutor said that Potter’s actions were unreasonable because a “reasonable person” knows “you don’t blindly pull your weapon, pull the trigger, without being aware of the risk.”
“An accident is still a crime,” said the prosecutor noting that it’s because the actions are reckless or culpably negligent.
Looks like the prosecutors used their common sense and listened.
The defense team for Potter of course countered that and said that the former cop was a “peaceful person” unlike Wright who “took it upon himself to flee” and “purposely” left the scene after he was shot when he tried to drive away.
“A mistake is not a crime,” said Defense attorney Earl Gray.
SMH!
Kyle Rittenhouse Potter previously made headlines when she gave “tearful” testimony about the moment she “mistakenly” used her firearm instead of her taser on Wright.
“I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said while wrinkling her nose and shaking her head. “I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” she added. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”
Reactions to the verdict are rolling in and people are rejoicing including civil rights attorneys Ben Crump Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms, who represent the family of Daunte Wright. They have released the following statement:
“The family of Daunte Wright is relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend. From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols. If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change. We must now turn our attention to ensuring that Kim Potter receives the strongest and most just sentence possible. It is also imperative that we focus on the conduct of Brooklyn Center and pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death.”
See more reactions to Kim Potter’s guilty verdict below as they continue to roll in.
Briana Culberson Hospitalized Over ‘Serious Medical Issues’
NFL Week 16, 2021 Best Picks, Game Analysis and Betting Odds
Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch
A Tiananmen Square Statue Was Removed from the University of Hong Kong
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Back Together: Couple Dating Again 5 Months After Split
Parole board says convicted sex offender recently arrested was in “low range” to reoffend
Missouri sees massive jump in newly recorded COVID-19 cases as omicron variant takes hold in state
Things to do: Fan fest has events tied to NHL Winter Classic; ‘Skolstice’ set for Viking Lakes
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Only In Crypto: A Croissant Explains Web3 And NFTs To Elon Musk
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News5 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
-
How to3 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves