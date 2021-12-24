News
Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith looks to build off first NFL start
Jonas Griffith had mixed feelings upon hearing about his trade from San Francisco to Denver on Aug. 31.
The undrafted inside linebacker was just starting to find a groove for the 49ers, where he finished his first NFL season on the practice squad.
But about three months later, Griffith acknowledged the trade turned out for the best. Because of the Broncos’ array of injury issues at his position, Griffith got his first start last week against Cincinnati, tallying two run stuffs and eight solo tackles.
“At first I was sad a little bit (about the trade), because I enjoyed being in San Francisco,” Griffith explained. “But at the end of the day, I love it here (in Denver). This is home for me, so I’m happy to be here. Both (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and (general manager) John (Lynch), they called me that night and told me they both had ties to Denver and they love the place. I couldn’t agree more.”
Denver has had five different starting inside linebacker combinations this year and seven different starters at the position. Griffith is the latest to step into that role, and with Kenny Young still in the league’s concussion protocol, Griffith is in line for another start Sunday in Las Vegas alongside Baron Browning.
Browning, a rookie who has emerged in his own right after Denver’s myriad injuries, offered an early endorsement for Griffith.
“I had fun playing with Jonas and I think he played a hell of a game (against the Bengals),” Browning said. “He was all over the place, flying around. I think he kind of surprised a lot of people by his play, but I wasn’t surprised at all. I have a lot of faith in him, having seen him in practice since he’s been here. I’ve seen that every day so I’m not surprised at all by the way he played.”
The Broncos acquired Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. He spent Weeks 4-7 on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was a core contributor on special teams before and after that injury, until he finally saw his first action on defense when Young was concussed in the Week 14 win over Detroit.
Browning and Griffith starting with the team’s playoff fortunes hanging in the balance certainly isn’t what coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton envisioned at the start of the season. The Broncos rolled out Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson as their opening-game starters, but they sustained season-ending pectoral injuries in Weeks 2 (Jewell) and 7 (Johnson).
Jewell’s injury forced the Broncos to begin adding depth, starting with Micah Kiser on Sept. 22 off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and subsequent increased roles for second-year pro Justin Strand (five starts this year), Young (acquired via a deadline trade with the Rams), Browning and now Griffith.
Fangio said he was “pleased with the way (Griffith) played” in the 15-10 loss to the Bengals. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell added he expects Griffith’s production to increase Sunday against the Raiders.
“(He looked) really good,” Donatell said. “We’ve had a snapshot of that with a couple of different (inside) linebackers and they usually get better in Week 2. It was an excellent start.”
Griffith said his injured reserve stint earlier in the year “helped a lot” with mastering Fangio’s defense and preparing him for his first NFL start. He also credited tutelage by Johnson and Jewell, both of whom are free agents after the season.
“I met with some of the defensive coaches every morning (while on injured reserve), some of the younger guys and me, and we’d go over different plays and try to catch up to speed with the older guys,” Griffith said. “And (Johnson and Jewell), they’ve helped out substantially. … The biggest thing they’ve told me is just to play fast and physical and trust my ability. That’s the way they play as well, so I try to emulate that as much as possible.”
News
Germain Ifedi’s angry reaction to Teven Jenkins’ personal foul during the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings came with a message: ‘Do it the clean way.’
Teven Jenkins was trying to rally to his quarterback’s defense. In the third quarter Monday night, Jenkins took exception to the shove Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum gave Justin Fields near the sideline as Fields scrambled and threw the ball away.
So the Chicago Bears rookie left tackle raced over to Wonnum to verbally express his displeasure.
Yet when Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson intervened and pushed Jenkins, Jenkins lost his cool. He threw a right jab at the side of Richardson’s helmet.
The end result: a 12-yard, half-the-distance-to-the-goal line penalty. Second-and-22 for the already-sputtering Bears offense. An angry shove of admonishment from veteran right tackle Germain Ifedi.
Three days later, Ifedi stood by his response, hoping his message would resonate with Jenkins.
“What you have to do in that moment is say, ‘OK, I don’t like what (the defender) did. But I have a lot more opportunities versus that player. And I have a lot more opportunities to impose my will against that player between the whistles. And do it the clean way.’”
The Bears have been mired in frustration for much of this season. They have lost eight of their last nine games and are 4-10, eliminated from playoff contention. They have one of the league’s worst offenses and can’t seem to establish any sort of consistent rhythm.
For a team with such a thin margin for error and so many cleanup processes already ongoing, penalties like Jenkins’ personal foul are inexcusable — no matter the intent.
Fields said after Monday night’s 17-9 loss that he appreciated Jenkins’ passion but hopes he can find better avenues to channel the support.
“I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me.” Fields said. “I think that’s what we need more of. But I just told him: I love it, but do it between the whistle.”
Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on Thursday morning expressed a similar sentiment in a much more stern tone. Jenkins, he said, should have known in advance his actions would cross the line. There’s a difference, Lazor emphasized, between rallying to a teammate’s defense and committing a costly infraction that was avoidable.
“I don’t think it’s very difficult to do both — to be protective and also to not get a penalty,” Lazor said. “I think it’s a very simple thing to do. I’d like (our guys) to do both. I’d like them to feel a sense of team and that they’re going to protect each other and our quarterback. I’d also like them not to move the offense backwards 15 yards.
“These guys have been playing football a long time. They understand the difference.”
Ifedi said his reaction to Jenkins’ outburst didn’t change from how he responded in the moment to how he felt once he saw the skirmish on video.
“Nah,” Ifedi said. “Because I was there. I think it was just tough love. He’s a good kid. We’re a close-knit group. So we can hold each other accountable. People can say what they want about how it looked. But we’re big boys. We’re asked to do a lot. And we’re all grown men — at least in our room. So nobody’s feelings were hurt.”
Instead, Ifedi stressed he was simply delivering constructive criticism with the hope the rookie will handle similar situations in the coming weeks in a different manner.
“On the offensive line, we can get aggressive and do it the clean way,” Ifedi said. “In that moment, in any moment down 14 (points) and you’re trying to move the ball, (it hurts). We hadn’t been finishing drives at that point. Now you get behind the sticks and there are no plays in the playbook that can account for second-and-22. … I love the aggression. I love the passion he plays with. And I love the kid. But in the future, we don’t want to get those penalties.
“The message I sent to him and what I talked to him about is there’s no good situation to cost the team in any scenario. No matter how upset you are, you can’t do it. Look, I’ve been that guy in my career getting bad penalties. It may look like you’re doing it because of this or that. But at the end of the day, it hurts you and it hurts the team. We just can’t have that.”
News
A White Christmas Eve in Massachusetts? ‘Festive’ snow showers in the holiday forecast
Those dreaming of a White Christmas could at least enjoy a “festive” snowy day before Santa arrives.
A light snowfall is expected on Christmas Eve morning, bringing anywhere from a coating to an inch or two in the Bay State’s higher elevations.
“The light snow showers should make things festive and get people in the holiday spirit,” said Torry Gaucher, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“But there won’t be much to do with the snow,” he added, noting that not much snow will accumulate.
Those higher elevations where more snow could fall are the Worcester hills and parts of western Massachusetts.
Following the snow early in the day on Friday, another storm system brings the threat for rain and a mixed wintry bag of precipitation to the region Christmas Day. Freezing rain is possible early on Saturday, making things slippery for Santa in certain parts of the state.
“Early Christmas morning, there could be some slick travel on untreated surfaces,” Gaucher said.
By the afternoon, temps should rise into the 40s, and rain is expected across the region.
“It’s going to be gloomy,” Gaucher said. “So we’ll have a little snow to get people in the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve, and then a dreary day with scattered showers on Christmas Day.”
Following the rainy system, dry weather is expected for later Sunday into early Monday.
After a brief respite, more unsettled weather is possible for the first half of next week, but nothing very impactful is anticipated.
News
Zach Wilson is showing signs of learning how to play free within structure
Last week, Zach Wilson admitted the mental conflict he felt about keeping his playmaking style while operating within the Jets’ offensive system.
Wilson added he needed to play loose and naturally react to what the defense presented to him.
Against the Dolphins, the No. 2 overall pick showed signs of mental relief as there were moments when Wilson activated his playmaker trait, like a completion to Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain when he made a couple of defenders miss as he scrambled before throwing to Griffin.
Next step is building on it and carrying it against the Jaguars, who are 27th in points allowed per game.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur saw the flashes of Wilson’s raw talents, and it started with the former BYU standout playing free of mind.
“This is something obviously we harp on him: Just be free and don’t overanalyze, but that’s got to come (from) within. And he knows that, and he did, he competed his butt off,” LaFleur said. “He’s an ultimate competitor, but it’s hard to do that when you’re a little bit locked up and you’re not playing as free as he wanted to. I thought that’s what you saw from him, he was playing free and he was competing his butt off and he made a number of plays that there was too many breakdowns and he made a number of plays to keep us in a situation where it wasn’t catastrophic.”
The perfect example of pulling the Jets out of catastrophe was his scramble on third-and-four in the third quarter, when he shook Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman, who came free, and then evaded four more defenders to capture the first down.
“I’ve been telling (LaFleur) that for a while. I just think that was really the game that I was like, ‘You know what, just go out there and cut it loose,’” Wilson said. “When I say that I mean obviously still within the structure of the offense, still going through my reads and still making sure I do things the right way, but just reacting with the natural feel I was given and not just force myself to stay in one spot and try and go through reads. Just play football — you know where guys are going to be within the timing of the play — so then just go out there and play football and react to what they’re giving you.”
Wilson has a golden opportunity to build as he prepares against a porous Jaguars pass defense. The Jaguars allow QBs to complete 70% of their passes, highest in the NFL, with a passer rating of 101, fifth highest.
Two concerns for Wilson heading into this matchup.
Starting slot receiver Jamison Crowder could miss Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Crowder hasn’t practiced this week and is the lone remaining starter from the receiver corps of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
Davis is out for the year with a core muscle injury and Moore hurt his quad after the Eagles game, which landed him on IR.
Crowder has 431 yards receiving with two touchdowns and leads the Jets in average yards of separation. At times over the past two games, Wilson’s struggled without his top two targets because of the inconsistent separation the rest of the receivers have provided.
So, if Crowder can’t go, those struggles could deepen.
Also, the Jaguars blitz on 32.5% of their defensive snaps, fifth most, something Wilson is still working through. He has completed 43% of his passes against the blitz and suffered 11 sacks. Against the blitz-heavy Dolphins, Wilson went 3-for-7 for 57 yards and was sacked four times.
The sacks weren’t all on him or the offensive line. Some was poor communication up front, other times was Wilson holding onto the ball — all correctable issues.
But Wilson felt free against the Dolphins. It’s time to build on mental improvement and continue playing instinctively versus the Jaguars.
