Celebrities
Compilation Video of the Original mRNA Vaccine Narrative
In late 2020 and early 2021, Americans were told if they were “fully vaccinated” they would not get infected with the Covid-19 virus and their lives would return to normal.
A compilation video has preserved the original vaccine narrative for those who’ve forgotten.
Here are some quotes from the video — in case it’s deleted. These quotes are from early 2021. Compare these quotes with what they are telling you today.
“You’re okay. You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccines.”
“Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”
“Everyone who takes the vaccines is not just protecting themselves, but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.”
“Our key goal is to stop the transmission, to get the immunity levels up, so that you get almost no infection going on whatsoever.”
“When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”
“If you’re vaccinated, you’re not gonna be hospitalized, you’re not gonna be in an ICU unit, and you’re not gonna die.”
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”
As the original narrative began to fail miserably, health officials and the Biden administration changed the narrative.
The new narrative became — no one ever said the vaccine would stop transmission of the virus.
The CDC even changed longstanding definitions of “vaccine” and “immunity” to fit their new narrative.
Now they want you to believe vaccines don’t stop the transmission of a virus or prevent infection. They claim mRNA vaccines just lessen your symptoms.
Imagine if the polio vaccine was an mRNA vaccine.
Watch the video below:
Here’s a video compilation of the original vaccine narrative (aka promise) from early 2021. https://t.co/e82wKb17to pic.twitter.com/W1yRxPkKyI
— Dr. Martyupnorth® – Independent Fact Checker ?? (@Martyupnorth_) December 17, 2021
Its all BS. No confidence in what these people have to say or do, None. If a vaccine doesn’t not prevent it’s not a vaccine. Stop calling it that.
— Milton Marin (@MiltonM41959269) December 24, 2021
I hate to be crude but pretend this vaccine was a contraceptive would you use it and have confidence it would work?
— Milton Marin (@MiltonM41959269) December 24, 2021
It doesn’t matter, the left’s voters are so used to being lied to, and happily going forth and repeating the lie, this has no impact whatsoever. The modern left is the ultimate cult.
— Drawing Dead (@DrawingDead5) December 24, 2021
If we do a good job with vaccines we can depopulate the planet by 10 to fifteen percent
— bob john (@bobjohnaw) December 17, 2021
Celebrities
Scott Disick’s Relationship Status Revealed Amid Getaway With Ex-GF Bella Banos
The reality star was seen spending time with his model ex, but a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re just having fun for now.
Scott Disick has been living it up and soaking in the sun in St. Barts with his ex-girlfriend Bella Banos. After the pair were spotted together on Wednesday December 22, fans immediately started wondering if Scott, 38, and Bella, 25, had rekindled their romance. A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still just “casually dating here and there.”
While he may want to meet someone to be with, the source said that it needs to be the right person, and he wants to put his three kids first. “Scott is at a point in his life where it would take someone very special to make him want to settle down again. It’s not that he’s against settling down with someone, he’s actually very much open to the idea. So he’s keeping his options open and seeing what’s out there,” they said. “While Scott enjoys vacationing and going out at night, at the end of the day his kids are his number one priority. Besides his kids, Scott is focused on his career by filming for the reality show, working on Talentless, and pursuing his passion for real estate.”
As for his recent rendezvous with Bella, Scott has a special bond with her, even if they are exes. “Scott has had a tendency to run back to his exes when he’s not dating someone serious. He and Bella are just having fun and it’s not anything that Scott is taking seriously. She’s obviously attractive and Scott has a lot of fun with Bella. Plus, they have a great friendship aside from the attraction so he always enjoys her company,” they said.
Another source revealed that Scott has been feeling “lonely,” and that he’d also spent time with another ex: Christine Burke. While it may not be super serious, it sounds like Scott and Bella have been having a great time, even if “nothing” is going to come from it. “Scott and Bella are having a super steamy time in St. Barts and he is told his friends that he is super into her. She is gorgeous and she is a carefree person who is genuinely happy in life. She helps Scott not take things too seriously and she is a great person to talk to and have intimate times with,” the source told HollywoodLife. They also revealed that Scott would be returning to Los Angeles for Christmas Eve with his kids.
Celebrities
PHOTOS: Erika Jayne, Garcelle and Rinna Resume RHOBH Filming
Earlier this month, it was reported that Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne halted filming of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
This was a major stall for season 12, though it was eventually reported that the other castmates were continuing to shoot scenes for the show.
Production sources recently told TMZ that Garcelle, Lisa and Erika are officially back to work, filming with the rest of the cast. All of the women finished quarantine and are testing negative for COVID.
The three castmates started shooting earlier this week. Although production will have a small break for the holidays, everything will eventually continue as normal.
Host Andy Cohen also finished recovering from the virus, and had a secret quarantine of his own. This was the second time he experienced COVID.
RHOBH is receiving two new castmembers this season, Sanela Diana Jenkins (who will be a full-time housewife) and Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith (she’s joining in a ‘friend’ role).
Crystal Kung Minkoff posted a photo of herself with Sheree on Instagram, with a caption which read: “Welcome to the gang, @shereezampino !! I adore you and your Gucci purse #rhobh #YourVibeAttractsYourTribe.”
Lisa uploaded some snapshots on Instagram with newcomer Sanela (alongside Erika and Kathy Hilton). She wrote in the captions, “HO HO HO HO,” and included a Christmas tree emoji.
Celebrities
North West, 8, Reveals She Got Braces & Shows Them Off In New TikTok
In North West’s latest TikTok video, she debuted the new braces that she got on her top teeth for the first time.
North West, 8, is officially a girl with braces! The eight-year-old took to TikTok to reveal that she’s gotten braces on her top row of teeth. “Oh my gosh, I got my braces,” she says in the clip, while running her tongue along the metal and sticking her face closer to the camera to show them off. North appears to be the first KarJenner kid to get braces, as Mason Disick and Penelope Disick, who are older than her, do not have them yet.
@kimandnorth
♬ original sound – Kim and North
North shares a TikTok account with her mom, Kim Kardashian, and often updates the page with new content. She has shown off different parts of her family’s home, including her massive closet and handbag collection, as well as Kim’s Christmas decorations and more. We’ve also seen her do makeup tutorials and goof around with her mom in various videos. Meanwhile, North’s cousin, Penelope Disick, is also active on TikTok with the account she shares with her mother, Kourtney Kardashian.
The KarJenner parents are very careful with how their kids use social media, and North actually made headlines for going Live on the app and filming her mom laying in bed. She was reprimanded for doing so without permission, and Kim revealed that North apologized for her actions. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kim has very strict rules in place to make sure that North is using TikTok safely now that she’s getting a bit older.
The safety measures include Parental Controls and Family Safety Mode being turned on for the app, as well as North having a restricted account so she can only view content that’s suitable for children. “Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to the safety of her and her kids, she will always put her foot down,” our source revealed. “It’s not really a big deal to [Kim and her sisters] if the kids use social media, as long as they are being sensible about it.”
