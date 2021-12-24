Compilation Video of the Original mRNA Vaccine Narrative

In late 2020 and early 2021, Americans were told if they were “fully vaccinated” they would not get infected with the Covid-19 virus and their lives would return to normal.

A compilation video has preserved the original vaccine narrative for those who’ve forgotten.

Here are some quotes from the video — in case it’s deleted. These quotes are from early 2021. Compare these quotes with what they are telling you today.

“You’re okay. You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccines.” “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”

“Everyone who takes the vaccines is not just protecting themselves, but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.” “Our key goal is to stop the transmission, to get the immunity levels up, so that you get almost no infection going on whatsoever.” “When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected.”

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re not gonna be hospitalized, you’re not gonna be in an ICU unit, and you’re not gonna die.” “If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.” “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

As the original narrative began to fail miserably, health officials and the Biden administration changed the narrative.

The new narrative became — no one ever said the vaccine would stop transmission of the virus.

The CDC even changed longstanding definitions of “vaccine” and “immunity” to fit their new narrative.

Now they want you to believe vaccines don’t stop the transmission of a virus or prevent infection. They claim mRNA vaccines just lessen your symptoms.

