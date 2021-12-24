Coquito, the Puerto Rican holiday drink, available in frozen form

Suggest a Correction
“They don’t know how good they have it,” Christine Berrios said of her two children as she walked her son Noah into the small prep kitchen at Torico, her family’s ice cream shop in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey.
Noah, 5, had been making pancakes with his grandmother, Pura Berrios, upstairs and came down to the first floor to ask his mother for chocolate chips. She gave him a small plastic measuring cup, half full with milk chocolate pieces, and sent him back upstairs.
“Most of the time he comes down looking for ice cream,” Christine Berrios said as she watched him bounce up the stairs.
This is a typical Saturday at Torico Ice Cream. It’s a business, but it also feels like a home, with photos in practically every corner documenting the family’s more than 50 years at the location. In fact, Pura Berrios and her family have lived upstairs off and on since 1970, when she and her husband Peter bought the building.
In 1968, Peter and Pura Berrios had been operating a small deli for a few years on the same block as a Woolworth’s department store, when Pura got pregnant with their first child, Denise. Pura Berrios began to miss the flavors of her native Puerto Rico, specifically coquito, a holiday-season drink made with coconut, warming spices like clove and allspice, and often a splash (or two) of Puerto Rican rum.
Peter Berrios, who also grew up in Puerto Rico, concocted for her a sort of coquito sherbet (without the alcohol), cracking fresh coconuts and grinding the meat before placing the mixture in a small hand-cranked ice cream maker. The result was smooth and creamy with a flavor reminiscent of the coquito she craved.
“I started giving people tastes and they would ask to buy it, so we started selling it,” Pura Berrios said.
Lines started forming along Erie Street for scoops at 5, 10 or 15 cents for a small, medium or large. Peter Berrios came up with a few more flavors, and eventually the couple converted their deli into an ice cream shop. They called it Tropical Delight before eventually shortening it to Torico, a play on “todo rico” or “everything is delicious.”
“Once we started selling ice cream, there was no going back,” Pura Berrios said.
Fifty-three years later, Torico is selling about 15,000 gallons of ice cream a year at the same compact, handsome storefront just blocks away from the Hudson River, with flavors inspired by tropical fruits like mango and tamarind, and beloved classics like pound cake and banana-peanut butter.
During summer months, the line of customers seeking post-dinner scoops or pints frequently stretches down the block. But even on that recent Saturday, with a fall chill in the air, business at Torico hummed along. As the hours passed and afternoon became evening, a steady stream of customers — including a father and son looking for a treat after karate practice and a couple picking up an ice cream cake for a birthday celebration — came into the shop.
Even the mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, is a fan. “We are very proud to be the home of the best ice cream in New Jersey,” he wrote in an email, “and beyond the quality of the product, the story of Pete and Pura speaks to the values and hard work that Jersey City’s community has embodied for decades.”
“It’s really beautiful to see customers that have grown up with you now bringing in their kids,” Christine Berrios said. After graduating from Rutgers with a major in psychology and a minor in marketing, she joined the family business as operations manager in 2008, writing down all of her father’s recipes and streamlining the business. “It’s the most fulfilling thing, getting to pass the baton.”
Next year, Torico will open a second location in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City, with a larger production facility to help them expand the business to include shipping and selling to more retail and restaurant clients. “We’ve survived because we’ve always invested when we’re ready,” Pura Berrios said.
Steven Edward Berrios, Pura Berrios’ grandson and Christine’s nephew, who now works as production manager for the company after serving in the Marines, agreed. “The new space is about growing the business and the team,” he said. “To be able to sell more and grow bigger without losing the little details.”
But the family is still committed to the original inspiration of love and care. Each December, Torico’s featured flavor is Pete’s holiday coquito, a nod to the flavor Peter Berrios made for his wife in 1968. (While the Berrioses prefer to keep the recipe within the family, Krysten Chambrot, an editor for New York Times Cooking, developed a version inspired by the one sold at Torico.) After all these years, the current version still features the same creamy texture, round coconut flavor and warming spices as the original.
This will be the first year the patriarch of Torico and the flavor’s namesake isn’t there to taste it. Peter Berrios died in June, but the family still hung his stocking behind the counter as they do every year, a testament to his presence which still infuses the business. “We have so many memories,” Pura Berrios said as she looked around the shop. “Even though he’s not here, he’s in everything.”
By Krysten Chambrot
Yield: 4 cups
Total time: 45 minutes, plus overnight chilling
Ingredients
Preparation
1. Prepare your ice cream machine, freezing the insert bowl if needed.
2. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the cream of coconut, coconut milk, heavy cream, rum extract, sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cream of coconut melts down and all the ingredients are incorporated, making sure it does not come to a boil, about 5 minutes.
3. As the coconut mixture cooks, place the egg yolks in a small bowl, add 1/4 cup of the coconut mixture to the yolks and whisk quickly and vigorously. (This will temper, or bring up the temperature, of the eggs, so they don’t set.) Pour the yolk mixture into the saucepan with the remaining coconut mixture, and immediately start whisking over medium heat. Continue whisking until thickens and tastes intense, about 2 minutes. If you dip a spoon in the custard, it should coat the back. Run your finger through that coating; the stripe should hold for 3 seconds. Stir in more rum extract if you’d like.
4. Set a fine-mesh strainer over a food storage container or a bowl with a lid that can hold at least 1 quart. Strain the ice cream base into the container, to catch any pieces of egg that may have solidified, cover and refrigerate overnight.
5. Set up your ice cream maker, add the ice cream base to its bowl and churn according to manufacturers’ instructions. It should increase in volume and look thick and creamy, the consistency of soft ice cream. Serve the ice cream right out of the machine, or for a better, more traditional texture (think store-bought ice cream), transfer the churned ice cream to a food storage container and freeze for 4 to 5 more hours.
ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. along Wells Avenue at Academy Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim’s body.
The victim has not yet been identified and there is no word on any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Actors sometimes catch heat for not acting their age—specifically, for acting younger than their years—but Kimberly Akimbo takes that tendency to a bizarre new level. This quirky, compelling musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, world-premiering Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, has a 62-year-old actress going on 16 named Victoria Clark.
It’s a bittersweet 16. Kimberly Levaco is a teenager suffering from Methuselah Syndrome, a rare (and fatal) genetic disorder that causes her to age at more than four-and-a-half-times the normal rate. By the time she reaches full teenage bloom, she’s ready to cash in her chips. “Getting older is my affliction,” she sings to her high school peers. “Getting older is your cure.”
Paramount among the pleasures of this show is watching a seasoned Broadway veteran melt into a willowy, innocent, unassuming young girl. Clark parks her star status at the stage door and surrenders to the character she’s playing. “All of us have these different facets to our personality,” the actress insists. “As actors, we get to tap into those different people living inside of us and give them air time. There has always been a big kid inside of me, so that is the joy—and also the difficulty—of this role, actually accessing her and allowing her free rein.
“It’s rigorous on me in every way—physically, emotionally, vocally—but I’d say every bit of my life experience and my experience as an actor comes into play. It feels as if I’ve tapped into a deep part of myself that wants to grapple with mortality and bath in the beauty of being alive.”
It was Tesori who recruited a reluctant Clark for Kimberly Akimbo. “Almost two years ago, she called me up and told me she was working on something that might interest me,” Clark recalls. “I didn’t seem right for it, but she persisted and sent me some of the music. I still said, ‘Oh, no. This isn’t for my voice. You need a big old Broadway pop singer.’ She just said, ‘Trust me.’”
A gang of three—Tesori, Lindsay-Abaire and director Jessica Stone—finally convinced Clark to make the leap, and the upshot is she’s gotten some of the best reviews of her career. Yes, she’s glad she said yes. “These are artists who are in their prime. They asked me to look at it, then come in and talk to them about it. The score really touches me, and the story is so incredible.”
Getting rolling after the pandemic was rough. “We all came out of hibernation for this project. It felt very odd, going back to work, but Jessica had a very clear vision of what she wanted.”
Kimberly Akimbo is an odd-duck dramedy with off-center charm and poignant underpinnings. By turns, it can be profoundly funny or deeply moving. “That’s David and Jeanine,” Clark says, spotting the instigators immediately. “They have such extremes inside of themselves. They’ve got the wit and the humor and the nonchalance—plus this work ethic that is incredibly distilled and defines them as artists. They dig, and this show requires a lot of digging for the actors.”
It is not the first time Clark has encountered a musical heroine with an age discrepancy. In her 2005 Tony-winning role in Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza, she was a Southern mother summering in Florence with a 26-year-old daughter, who, because of a childhood accident, has been left with the mind of a 10-year-old. She watches the daughter fall in love with a rich, ardent Italian who construes her condition as innocence and proposes marriage.
Similarly, Kimberly is out of place in the real world, a painfully conspicuous misfit with her teen besties. She shrugs off a threat of pregnancy with “I went through menopause four years ago.”
She doesn’t even belong at home. Her special malady has driven her father (Hand to God’s Steven Boyer) to drink and her mother (Cry Baby’s Alli Mauzey) to another pregnancy, hoping for better results. Thus Kimberly finds her room turned into a nursery, forcing her to hit the road with her for-want-of-a-better-word “love interest,” a tuba-tooting, anagram-obsessed nerd named Seth (Justin Cooley). Punctuating all of the above is Kimberly’s Aunt Debra (Head Over Head’s Bonnie Milligan), an ex-con trying to organize the local youths in a money-laundering scheme. Milligan’s Aunt Debra swipes scenes right and left while she spreads comedy chaos wherever she goes.
“It is such a joy to work with these actors,” Clark trills. “Sometimes, when I’m really worn out, I just think, ‘Well, I get to see Bonnie and Alli and Steve—the whole gang. They are incredible.”
As for Cooley, her leading man, he’s 18, a music student from Texas Christian University in his Off-Broadway debut. Also, she adds, “He’s very grounded and present, with great instincts.”
Sarah Laux, who did the costumes, and J. Jared Janas, who designed the wigs, are chief among Clark’s accomplices in creating her contradictory image. “They really helped to define this character,” she admits. “Even in my head, I pictured Kim in this gray dress and sweatshirt. We started fittings very early on in the rehearsal process, and Sarah said to me, ‘Kim’s a badass. I think she dyes her hair. I think she has streaks of color in her hair.’ Sarah really resurrected her own badass self from her teenage years for me. I certainly wasn’t a badass. I was a good girl—dorky, trying to find my look. I wore a uniform for 12 years of private school. I didn’t know what to wear to football games Friday nights or how to talk to boys. Kim looks a lot better than I did.”
One of the pleasant side effects of Kimberly Akimbo is that it allows Clark to revisit her days at dear old Hockaday, an all-girls school in Dallas. She says it was a nice way to go, but “there are some key players who aren’t around anymore. I wish my mom and dad could see this. My best friend from grade school came. Anybody that I have loved who has come to see it—there have been some weeping and some gnashing of teeth. People who know me know this is a journey.”
Reviews for the play have been favorable and the rumor is that it will make the big leap uptown by spring, the way The Band’s Visit pole-vaulted from the Atlantic to Broadway and the Tony podium. “The cast is the last to find out things,” Clark claims. “We just keep our heads down and don’t read the reviews.
“But, personally, I would love to share it with as many people as possible because I think any story that talks about perseverance and overcoming personal struggles to embrace life is the story we need right now. Kim is an unlikely hero. Most of our heroes’ journeys are, let’s face it, by men. The fact this is a woman—and a young woman, at that—is very powerful, I think.
“I’d like people to take away from this a sense that life is short but it’s precious. Carpe diem! Stop complaining about what you don’t have. Take advantage of every moment. Don’t hide.”
The Giants’ cafeteria staff didn’t know what to think on Tuesday afternoon when coach Joe Judge walked into the kitchen and the office of executive chef Angelo Basilone.
Then Basilone realized what Judge was doing: The head coach was hand-delivering Christmas bonuses to the eight-person staff that fuels his team, money raised by all the Giants’ coaches and players to say thank you.
“To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” Basilone, 47, told the Daily News on Thursday with a laugh. “He shook my hand, thanked me, told me to thank my staff, and asked me to distribute it to everybody. He was grateful for all the hard work that we put in.”
Basilone described “some teary eyes” and “shocked faces” as the cafeteria’s employees saw the amount they were receiving. And this is the part that will blow you away.
Judge, his coaching staff, and the Giants’ players chipped in a total of $300,000 this holiday season and spread it out among 70 members of the organization’s support staff this week, multiple sources told the News.
That is a Giants record.
“The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career,” said captain Logan Ryan, who has also played for the Patriots and Titans. “And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of Covid or whatever it may be.”
The bonuses went to equipment managers, cafeteria workers and nutritionists, to the video and public relations departments — to anyone who’s had a hand in making the operation go.
The Giants’ highest Christmas bonus total prior to Judge’s hiring was $80,000 given to 30 employees in 2019, per sources.
Last year, Judge’s team more than doubled that generosity, raising $200,000 worth of Christmas bonuses for 70 employees. Now they’ve topped that by $100,000 in year two.
“They always do a great job, but this was a nice year for us,” one football support staffer said with a smile on Thursday. “The coaches were a part of it, too.”
This year’s average bonus comes out to $4,285 per employee. That is a knee-buckling amount of money for people making a lot less than the coaches and players they support.
“One of our employee’s basements flooded when we had that big storm back in October,” Basilone said. “We have two employees with brand new babies. It goes a long way for a lot of them. It really does mean a lot. We watch every snap. We are humbled to be part of the team, lucky to be part of the organization. And to know they consider us part of the family is great.”
Ryan, the Giants’ safety, remembers seeing “some people in the cafeteria crying” last year, too.
“You don’t know how much a little bit of money does for somebody and what situation they’re in,” Ryan said. “You never know what someone’s going through.”
The players take pride in helping the people who help them, and their thoughtfulness speaks volumes about their culture building behind the scenes.
Absent more wins on the field, there may be no greater sign of the locker room’s investment in Judge’s program than this year’s unprecedented commitment to taking care of their own.
“I just don’t think wins and losses define your character,” Ryan said. “Failure, or whatever you want to call it: you might not get the results that we want, but it doesn’t mean there’s not good people. And something like this, when you’re in a position to help others in your workplace and support them and give back the best you can, it says a lot about people’s character. There’s good people in this building.”
The coaches and players raised this year’s record amount by simply passing around a sheet of paper. Judge urged the players to donate to the people that work hard for them, saying “it can change lives,” Ryan recalled. Then different players set the standard for each position room.
“We’ve got some guys in our [defensive backs] room that set the standard and people followed, captains and elsewhere,” Ryan said. “Who you could imagine could afford to give some, gave some and more. And even the lowest [salaried] guys on our roster were giving good money.”
The bonuses mean even more to the support staff given the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, and not just the personal weight of trying to keep themselves and family healthy.
In the cafeteria, for example, protocols are strict and they “change constantly,” Basilone said. More sanitation is required. There have been weeks when players had to grab and go and couldn’t even sit down and eat in the cafeteria. Basilone’s staff even misses interacting with staff members who aren’t classified as Tiers 1 and 2 in the league’s COVID protocols.
“It’s been a challenge,” he said. “We’re hoping it gets back to normal soon.”
When Judge walked into Basilone’s office on Tuesday, though, it was a powerful message to his staff that they are not doing thankless jobs. They are appreciated as part of the team.
“It’s a long season for everybody from training camp to now,” Basilone said. “The first person [working in the kitchen] walks through the door at 5 a.m. and the last person leaves around 7:30-8 o’clock. For [Judge] to realize and recognize we’re putting in the long hours and being there for them is great.”
“There’s just admiration,” Ryan said, “for the people around us that make it all happen.”
