COVID prohibited DU freshman Sean Behrens from World Juniors. The Avalanche draft pick will settle for Christmas in Illinois

University of Denver freshman defenseman Sean Behrens was deemed a lock to make the U.S. World Junior Championship team and compete at the heralded 19-under tournament that begins Sunday in Edmonton.

Those dreams began to disappear on Dec. 9, when Behrens tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the Pioneers’ weekend series at Minnesota-Duluth.

Behrens, the Avalanche’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft (61st overall), was originally scheduled to report to the U.S. training camp in Michigan after the Duluth series. But protocol wouldn’t allow him to travel anywhere until after the Americans had to finalize their roster, and Behrens was forced to accept that his Christmas would be spent at the family home in Barrington, Ill.

In a phone interview, the skilled young blueliner with NHL potential sounded upbeat and anxious to rejoin the red-hot Pioneers after Christmas and begin a two-game series against the visiting Alaska Nanooks on New Year’s Eve. Team USA plays Russian in Edmonton that night to complete round-robin play. Behrens’ focus will be in Denver.

“It’s a tough situation to be in but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world,” he said of being omitted from Team USA. “It was a great opportunity but it’s awesome that I’m getting a second chance to go back to DU and still play hockey in the COVID world we all live in.”

USA Hockey’s loss is DU’s gain. The Pios (11-5) are No. 4 in the PairWise Rankings after winning seven of their last eight games. Behrens has 13 points in 14 games and Denver leads the country in scoring at a 4.56-goals average. The Pios score more often than the Avalanche, which leads the NHL at 4.22.

DU has produced five goals in nine of its 16 games — including six of seven during a seven-game winning streak that followed a four-game losing skid.

“At the beginning of the year, we had some things in our game that prevented us from playing the way we wanted to play for the whole game,” said Behrens, who joined DU from the U.S. National Development Program. “After the two weekends where we lost (four straight), we kind of got that together in practice, came together as a group, and we’ve been rolling ever since. We’re playing well as a young team and excited to have a strong second half.”

Behrens said he speaks with the Avalanche weekly. He’s among the NHL club’s top-two unsigned defensive prospects, along with Boston College junior Drew Helleson — a 2019 second-round pick who won the WJC gold medal with the Americans last year.

Helleson played in the WJC at age 19. Behrens, 18, will still be eligible to represent his country next year.

“I’m looking forward to that a lot,” he said. “Hopefully, get another chance.”

Footnote. DU freshman forward Carter Mazur and Denver native Ty Smilanic, a sophomore at Quinnipiac, are on Team USA’s 25-man roster. The Americans open on Sunday against Slovakia.