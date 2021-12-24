Bitcoin
Crypto Market Trend on Social Media Surges Almost 400% This Year
- Bitcoin emerged as the most talked-about cryptocurrency.
- Twitter is considering incorporating cryptocurrencies into the site.
The phrase “social media” has become associated with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, but this is likely to alter in the near future. SocialFi’s integration with the rise of new social networks could be a key factor in the spread of blockchain technology. According to a study, the number of people talking about cryptocurrency on social media increased by more than 400% in 2021.
Mentions from technical specialists, blockchain experts, CEOs, and fintech professionals have been proven to have a greater influence on driving cryptocurrency conversations. Elon Musk has had a major influence on the crypto industry and is a catalyst for top cryptos like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. By accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fueled an increase in interest in Dogecoin.
When it came to social media conversations, Bitcoin emerged as the most talked-about cryptocurrency. Polkadot, Binance Coin, Tether, Solana, and Shiba INU were the next top five cryptos.
Facebook is expected to have over 2.89 billion users. Facebook, meanwhile, has recently made significant progress in its transition to the next generation of the Internet. Now known as Meta, the company plans to build the largest social media metaverse in the world. The introduction of cryptocurrencies and blockchain to nearly 3 billion people around the world could be facilitated by this and Facebook’s cryptocurrency Diem.
Furthermore, Twitter is considering incorporating cryptocurrencies into the site, including features such as Bitcoin tipping for creators. Reddit is also rumored to be working on an NFT marketplace.
TA: Ethereum Holds Strong at $4,000: A Strengthening Case for Upside
Ethereum gained pace for a move above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs ad could rally above $4,200.
- Ethereum was able to clear the $4,000 and $4,050 resistance levels.
- The price is trading well above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $3,960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above $4,000 to continue higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Regains Strength
Ethereum formed a base above the $3,900 level to start a fresh increase. ETH was able to surge above the $4,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The bulls pumped the price above the $4,050 and $4,080 resistance levels. There was also a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $3,960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. A high was formed near $4,155 and the price started a downside correction.
There was a break below the $4,100 support level. Ether even declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,896 swing low to $4,155 high.
It is now trading well above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,120 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,150 level. A clear upside break above the $4,150 level could push the price further higher in the near term.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next stop for the bulls could be $4,200, above which the price could rise to $4,250. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,320 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,150 level, it could correct lower. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,050 level. The first key support is now forming near the $4,020 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,896 swing low to $4,155 high is also near the $4,020 zone. A downside break below the $4,020 and $4,000 levels could push the price towards the $3,920 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,020
Major Resistance Level – $4,150
TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $50K, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $50,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and there could be more gains towards $52,000.
- Bitcoin gained pace after it broke the $49,500 resistance zone.
- The price is trading well above $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break a key declining channel with resistance near $48,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct lower, but dips might be limited below the $50,000 zone.
Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum
Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $48,000 level. BTC gained pace for a move above the $48,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break a key declining channel with resistance near $48,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair rallied above the $50,000 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. The bulls were able to push the price above the $50,000 level.
Bitcoin traded as high as $51,500 and currently consolidating gains. It is well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $48,105 swing low to $51,500 high. It is also trading well above $50,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $51,500 level. The next key resistance could be $52,000. A clear move above the $52,000 resistance zone could lift the price further higher. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $53,200 level.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $51,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $50,700 level.
The first major support is near $50,000. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $48,105 swing low to $51,500 high. A downside break below the $50,000 level could increase selling pressure in the near term. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $48,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $50,700, followed by $50,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $51,500, $52,000 and $53,200.
It’s Not You, It’s Crypto: Execs Leave Silicon Valley To Join Crypto Startups
A few years ago it was an executives’ dream to work at Google, Amazon, Apple, and the other Big Tech firms of Silicon Valley, but now that dream has evolved into crypto startups. Whether it is to join a blockchain-related company or start a new one, high-paying executives and engineers are leaving the valley of big salaries and CEOs at an accelerating rate.
The New York Times reported the exodus of Big Tech executives and the boom of crypto products like NFTs is seen as a possible reason for it. But if the fantasy of Silicon Valley talent used to be that cushy position involving good money, what do crypto firms represent to them now? Could it still be just about money?
Big companies like Google are getting worried about keeping the talent in. Allegedly, they have started to offer additional stock grants for the employees who are likely to choose a crypto startup over them, although the company refused to comment for the paper.
Evan Cheng, co-founder and chief executive of a blockchain-related startup called Mysten Labs, commented about the change of hearts: “Back in 2017 or so, people were mostly in it for the investment opportunity,” and added that “Now it’s people actually wanting to build stuff.”
Execs Are Silicon Valley’s Exes
Here are some of the executives that have broken the Big Tech guys frozen hearts:
- Sandy Carter used to be Amazons’ vice president, now she’s Senior Vice President and Channel Chief of Unstoppable Domains, a company that uses blockchain domains to connect Web2 to Web3.
- Former chief financial officer of Lyft, Brian Roberts, left the company to join the popular OpenSea
- Jack Dorsey, of course, left his position as Twitter’s chief executive to dedicate himself to Square, now renamed Block because of the blockchain.
- David Marcus, the head of cryptocurrency efforts at Meta, is leaving the company and reportedly joining a cryptocurrency project of his own.
- Surojit Chatterjee, Google’s former vice president, is now Coinbase’s chief product officer.
Related Reading | Deloitte Survey Shows 76% Of Finance Execs Think Physical Money Is Nearing Its End
Will The Exodus Continue?
Absolutely yes, said Sandy Carter, the former Amazon vice president. She thinks that “It’s the perfect storm,” and added that “The time is just perfect to jump in on it.”
Meanwhile, Brian Roberts told The New York Times in an email: “I’ve seen enough cycles and paradigm shifts to be cognizant when something this big is just emerging, … We are Day 1 in terms of NFTs and their impact.”
Back to the question of why exactly is the talent leaving Silicon Valley, a part of the decision might be related to the salaries, but another side of it is ideological and enthusiastic: engineers are tired of dealing with bureaucracy, many feel the desire to build something, plus the ethics and moral aspects of Big Tech firms don’t help either.
Ms. Carter noted that some of this talent is being lured by the empowerment of decentralization against the dominance of large companies. It is appealing to not be part of the ones controlling personal data to generate a large income.
“Software engineering culture has always leaned toward anti-authoritarianism” explained Dan McCarthy from the firm Paradigm. He, who spent seven years recruiting talent for Google, paints the scenario of working for a FAANG company (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google):
your impact on the product you’re building may be negligible, nothing you’ll work on is truly yours, … That’s setting aside all of the ethical quandaries related to privacy, security, and ownership that are inherent to those companies and grating to anyone who self-identifies as anti-authoritarian on any level.
He further explains the attractiveness of crypto startups token-based vesting model, where “employees accrue an ownership stake in the company over time just like stock options”, but including the benefits of “no exercise cost”, tokens being “governed by a transparent, immutable smart contract”, plus they retain “liquidity continuously over time”, and other positive aspects.
He notes several other luring points, like the openness of DAOs in comparison to the lack of transparency and invasive behavior of big tech, and the possibility of causing “real-world impact”, which he defines as “the ability of one person to influence the direction of a project or technology.”
Related Reading | Cardano Founder Spills The Beans on “Fakeness” of Silicon Valley
