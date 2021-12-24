Crypto Market Trend on Social Media Surges Almost 400% This Year

Bitcoin emerged as the most talked-about cryptocurrency.

Twitter is considering incorporating cryptocurrencies into the site.

The phrase “social media” has become associated with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, but this is likely to alter in the near future. SocialFi’s integration with the rise of new social networks could be a key factor in the spread of blockchain technology. According to a study, the number of people talking about cryptocurrency on social media increased by more than 400% in 2021.

Mentions from technical specialists, blockchain experts, CEOs, and fintech professionals have been proven to have a greater influence on driving cryptocurrency conversations. Elon Musk has had a major influence on the crypto industry and is a catalyst for top cryptos like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. By accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fueled an increase in interest in Dogecoin.

When it came to social media conversations, Bitcoin emerged as the most talked-about cryptocurrency. Polkadot, Binance Coin, Tether, Solana, and Shiba INU were the next top five cryptos.

Facebook is expected to have over 2.89 billion users. Facebook, meanwhile, has recently made significant progress in its transition to the next generation of the Internet. Now known as Meta, the company plans to build the largest social media metaverse in the world. The introduction of cryptocurrencies and blockchain to nearly 3 billion people around the world could be facilitated by this and Facebook’s cryptocurrency Diem.

Furthermore, Twitter is considering incorporating cryptocurrencies into the site, including features such as Bitcoin tipping for creators. Reddit is also rumored to be working on an NFT marketplace.