Connect with us

News

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The report chronicled accusations from 11 women and led to Cuomo’s resignation from office, though he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.

Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi, in a statement released Thursday afternoon, said Cuomo didn’t recall touching the trooper.

Azzopardi said it was common for the former governor to acknowledge a trooper who would hold the door open for him. Azzopardi didn’t respond to a question about whether Cuomo would acknowledge troopers by touching them.

“As he has said many times, Gov. Cuomo did not remember touching the trooper, but said that it was a common custom for him to acknowledge the presence of a trooper — male or female — holding a door as he walked past them,” Azzopardi said. “This was only meant to be an acknowledgment of their presence and nothing more.”

James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of federal and state civil rights law. But she said pursuing potential criminal penalties would be up to prosecutors.

According to the report, the trooper said Cuomo ran the palm of his left hand across her abdomen, to her belly button and then to her right hip, where she kept her gun, while she held a door open for him as he left an event at Belmont Park on Sept. 23, 2019.

Cuomo was at the state-owned racetrack, home to the last leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, to break ground on a new arena for the NHL’s New York Islanders. The arena, adjacent to the track’s main grandstand and paddock, opened last month.

The trooper, a member of Cuomo’s security detail, told James’ investigators that Cuomo’s conduct at the event made her feel “completely violated because to me, like that’s between my chest and my privates.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Regis President and CEO Athayde resigns amid stock drop

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Stillwater residents upset with towing company’s plan to remove 97 trees
google news

Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based owner and franchiser of retail hair solons, announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Athayde has resigned from the company.

Matthew Doctor, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, was named interim chief executive officer. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the board through March 19, the company said, and the board will conduct a search for a permanent president and CEO, considering internal and external candidates.

The board also promoted Jim Lain, president of Franchise Operations, to chief operating officer, and Michael Ferranti, senior vice president of People & Culture, to executive vice president and chief people officer.

The company’s stock lost more than 15 percent Thursday, to $1.69 a share. Shares have lost about 80 percent this year.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Loons lose Ozzie Alonso to Atlanta United

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Loons lose Ozzie Alonso to Atlanta United
google news

Minnesota United made efforts to bring captain Ozzie Alonso back for the 2022 season, but the free agent midfielder signed with Atlanta United on Thursday. This change adds another layer to the connection between the 2017 MLS expansion cousins.

Alonso, who played three straight seasons for the Loons, will go to Atlanta on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2023.

Minnesota brought in Wil Trapp to take over a leading role as the club’s holding midfielder before the 2021 season, but the 36-year-old Alonso kept contributing. He played 1,412 minutes across 24 games, including 15 starts, last year.

After a decade in Seattle, Alonso helped bring the Loons to three straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances (2019-21). He scored the first goal in the history of Allianz Field and played in 61 total games for Minnesota.

Alonso will reunite in Atlanta with new head coach Gonzalo Pineda; Alonso and Pineda were together in Seattle.

Minnesota does not play Atlanta during the 2022 MLS season.

GREGUS TO SAN JOSE

Jan Gregus, who was Alonso’s midfield partner in Minnesota in 2019 and 2020, was picked by the San Jose Earthquakes in stage two of MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.

The Loons declined Gregus’ contract option for 2022, allowing the former Designated Player to depart.

San Jose must provide Gregus a “genuine offer,” and if the two sides agree, the 6-foot-3 Slovakian will remain in the MLS Western Conference.

San Jose comes to Allianz Field on March 19.

LOONS ADD ‘KEEPER

Minnesota picked up goalkeeper Eric Dick in the re-entry draft Thursday. The 27-year-old was drafted by Sporting Kansas City in 2018 and was loaned to Phoenix Rising. He then went to Columbus Crew and was loaned to Indy Eleven.

Dick will be a depth piece for the Loons. He has 45 career appearances, including one MLS start.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson considers it a ‘statement game’ facing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson considers it a ‘statement game’ facing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey
google news

Last August, four months before the game, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said on a podcast he had “circled” a date with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Thursday, he said he really did circle the game on a calendar with a red pen.

The Vikings will face the Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Jefferson against Ramsey will be a matchup to watch. Jefferson this week made his second straight Pro Bowl and Ramsey was selected to his fifth in a row.

“I’m excited,’’ Jefferson said. “I feel like I live for these moments, ever since I was a kid, just going up against that top guy. I’m a natural competitor. … To me, it’s a statement game for me considering myself one of the top receivers in the league and solidifying myself. Definitely ready for it.”

When Jefferson was a guest at training camp last August on “All things Covered,’’ a podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, he was asked by McFadden “the one cornerback you want to see line up opposite against you.” Jefferson wasted no time in saying Ramsey.

Jefferson never has met Ramsey but said he has been watching highlights of him playing “for some years now.”

“Jalen, he’s an elite player,’’ said offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. “And Justin’s playing really well and that will be a very important matchup.’’

Jefferson also is looking forward Sunday to seeing Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, who starred at LSU before Jefferson did, is a mentor to the Minnesota receiver.

Jefferson, with 2,735 yards, is on the verge of breaking Beckham’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons. Beckham had 2,755 in 2014 and 2015 with the New York Giants.

“Need 21 yards,’’ Jefferson said. “Definitely been keeping the tabs for that.’’

Jefferson’s recent play has gotten the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He tweeted during during Minnesota’s 17-9 win last Monday at Chicago, “Justin Jefferson is so TOUGH!!!! #YoungKing.’’

“I’m a big fan of Bron, so it was crazy to see that,” Jefferson said. “I’ve always got to show out in front of him.”

DANTZLER FOR BREELAND

After the Vikings released cornerback Bashaud Breeland last Saturday following a verbal altercation at practice with coaches and players, it meant Cameron Dantzler would return to the starting lineup. Danztler played all 73 defensive snaps against the Bears, and the reviews were good.

Dantzler was a starter last year as a rookie before losing his job to Breeland. Prior to Monday, he had started four games this season when Peterson was out.

“It’s a great opportunity for Cam to go out there and showcase what he’s been working on all summer and also kind of like in the shadows of Breeland, not really having an opportunity to play,’’ Peterson said.

Peterson didn’t want to say much about the release of Breeland, saying “things didn’t go the way the organization viewed it” and that the decision was “above my pay grade.”

BRIEFLY

Jefferson on Thursday was named winner of the Korey Stringer Media Good Award. The award, presented annually by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association and named after the late Vikings tackle, goes to player for his notable dealings with the media. … With Breeland gone and Dantzler back in the lineup, the top reserve at cornerback has become Kris Boyd. Boyd has had some good moments but also had a key taunting penalty on Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh, and was fined $4,874 by the NFL. “Kris still has his ups and downs with bonehead thing but they’re fewer and far between now,’’ said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending