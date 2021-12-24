News
Dark-money group claims Attorney General Phil Weiser failed to report Hawaii fundraiser contributions
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has 10 business days from Wednesday to respond to allegations that he violated campaign finance laws at a fundraising event in Hawaii for his re-election campaign.
Defend Colorado, a dark-money political group that funds conservative causes, filed the complaint, alleging Weiser, a Democrat, committed the state violations while on a trip to the Attorney Generals Alliance annual meeting June 14-18. Weiser was attending the meeting of a group that takes corporate sponsorships (including companies involved in litigation with Colorado like Juul and Purdue Pharma) in his official capacity as attorney general and chair of the AGA, the complaint states, and alleges that he held a fundraiser June 15 but didn’t appropriately report campaign contributions.
On Wednesday, the Elections Division in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office issued a decision saying Weiser will have to cure or dispute the allegations within the timeline or a review will be launched to decide how to proceed.
The Elections Division determined that the complaint was filed in time “and alleges facts which, if proven, could support a finding that respondents violated Colorado campaign finance laws. The division also makes an initial determination that the complaint alleges one or more violations that may be curable,” the letter states.
But Weiser disputed the allegations against him, telling CPR News that his campaign always asks for the costs for food and space and pays them.
The complaint alleges that Weiser didn’t report the dining room fee at the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea Maui Resort for his fundraiser or the food and beverage minimum. He instead reported $437 as an expenditure of food and beverage for the event, rather than the fee for the dining room, which has a $6,000 value, and a food and beverage minimum of $39,760 plus tax and a 25% service charge, according to Defend Colorado.
Additionally, the complaint alleges that Weiser accepted and failed to disclose the “illegal gift,” which it says, “likely came from the AGA as part of the room and conference fees or was a contribution from the resort itself.”
“Colorado voters expect the attorney general to understand and abide by the campaign finance laws of the state,” the complaint states. “Weiser’s case is not a technical matter that can be cured. This is an egregious violation committed by the state’s chief legal officer. While other state attorneys general may be allowed to attend such extravagant events paid by corporate sponsors, and mix campaign events in with the official travel, these are clear violations of Colorado law.”
Weiser’s campaign spokesperson Jacob Becklund said in a statement that they were “forwarded a complaint from the secretary of state filed by a dark money group. We will address the complaint when we have an opportunity to do so. The campaign complies with all campaign finance laws.”
Becklund said Weiser “paid his own way to Hawaii” and that the state employees who went with him paid for their flights.
Defend Colorado asked that the secretary of state’s office in its filing to require Weiser to disclose the source of the contribution and pay a fine. The same group filed an ethics complaint earlier this week against the Colorado Department of Natural Resources’ executive director, and in November, one against Gov. Jared Polis’ former chief of staff.
Review: “The Matrix Resurrections” doesn’t know what kind of film it is, despite a charming Keanu Reeves
2 stars. 2 hours and 28 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Red pill or blue pill? Reality or illusion?
When “The Matrix” debuted in 1999, those zeitgeist-y questions felt like reactions to our burgeoning tech anxiety. In addition to being a clever story and fun action movie, “The Matrix” reminded us that we needn’t be tethered to computers. That simulated realities can render us passive and oblivious. That we’re being exploited at the hands of suits and software.
More than two decades later, those messages seem at once hyper-relevant and hopelessly naive, particularly as the “redpill” symbolism, as it’s called, has been co-opted by the far right. That’s certainly not the franchise’s fault, and here it’s redeployed in good faith as the script explores the gray areas outside seemingly binary choices.
What hasn’t changed is the visual aesthetic of “The Matrix,” from its goth-lite costumes and weightless kung-fu throwdowns to its colorful cast and self-aware, big-picture concepts. It’s a pity so many of these come off as arbitrary in the sequel/reboot, “The Matrix Resurrections,” which arrives Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.
A charming, still-compelling Keanu Reeves returns as protagonist Neo, a.k.a. hacker-turned-messiah Thomas Andersen. He not only survived his sacrificial death at the end of 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” but was plugged back into the grid and a meek programming job inside his simulated world, where the events of the first three films are downplayed as a video game trilogy.
Neo’s memories of it — and ours, as seen in flashbacks to previous movies — root the film in its pop-culture context and influence (see the good-hearted but hegemonic “Free Guy,” among countless others). When Neo’s mundane daily loop is intruded upon by strange dreams (memories and/or premonitions, of course) and the insights of his therapist (a delightfully sharp Neil Patrick Harris), he realizes reality isn’t what he thought — especially when a face from the past (Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss) reappears.
Neo’s boss in the Matrix (Jonathan Groff) also reveals himself to be the A.I. villain Mr. Smith (here just Smith), joining a refreshed ensemble that includes an alternate Morpheus — formerly Laurence Fishburne, and now the dashing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jessica Henwick, who opens the movie as new character Bugs, is another welcome addition and the potential future of the franchise. Jada Pinkett Smith also returns, however weakly, as freedom-fighter-turned-leader Niobe.
Watching Neo evolve from reluctant to full-throated hero is familiar but satisfying, even as scenes feel disconnected from one another. The stark contrasts between the “real” future-apocalypse and the cozy, mindless Matrix renders the idea of rabbit holes moot, having already discovered the bottom.
The callbacks are unapologetic, a playful bit of meta storytelling that’s as artless as it is box-checking, and you can feel director and co-creator Lana Wachowski straining against her corporate masters. The script’s mentions of parent company Warner Bros. aren’t potshots but product placement — and ones that might mean something if there weren’t so many Matrix callbacks in the Babel-tower of intellectual property known as “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
It undermines the supposed universality of Io, the replacement city for the liberated people city of Zion. There, freed from their energy-harvesting pods and illusions, they inhabit an English-speaking steampunk paradise that will undoubtedly be invaded by evil robot Sentinels in later films. Lots of action-figure options here.
The interminable dialogue in “Resurrections” indicts social division, as animated by technology and media, and the sentient bots and zombie-like “sheeple” weaponized against noble causes. Tech-bros aren’t just jerks, they’re literally destructive entities. Office buildings, dingy apartments and alleys provide no respite from the onslaught of symbolic authority (cops, SWAT teams, Agents). Silhouettes and window/water-puddle reflections and mirrors are inescapable. “Get it?!” the movie constantly asks.
Trenchcoats, sunglasses and a numbing shower of point-blank, slow-mo shell casings also feel miscalculated, not so much cool-looking as depressingly rote. Like most fetishistic gun violence, they add little while smearing the momentum with chopped-up editing. Are there any actual life-or-death stakes here?
The plot of “Resurrections” is meant to dazzle and intrigue with a sense that it’s all a bit over their heads, and that certain questions won’t be answered for now. That’s both condescending and empty, a down payment on our future interest when we’ve barely engaged with this object.
The question isn’t whether this movie was necessary. It wasn’t. Like the second and third Matrix entries, it never justifies its existence beyond padding its parent’s pockets and bringing back familiar faces. It’s whether its interrogation of what’s genuine says anything useful or, at least, entertaining during this dark moment in U.S. history. It doesn’t.
Result of Longmont nurses’ union vote still in limbo after almost 6 months
Close to six months after nurses at Longmont United Hospital cast ballots to decide if they wanted to form a union, they still don’t know which way the vote went and are waiting on a raise their peers at other hospitals received.
The original vote took place on July 7, with 93 nurses for unionizing and 88 against. Seven ballots — enough to tip the balance — remain uncounted after months of dueling between the National Nurses Organizing Committee and Centura Health, which owns Longmont United and 13 other hospitals in Colorado, and has challenged the validity of those ballots.
Nurses involved with the union campaign alleged the hospital doesn’t have enough staff, potentially putting patients at risk.
Tricia Hartley, a labor and delivery charge nurse at Longmont United, said she got involved because management wasn’t responding when nurses raised concerns about increasing workloads. The problem started several years before the pandemic, but has gotten worse as more nurses burn out and leave, she said.
“Pay is a factor, but most importantly, having safe staffing ratios is something that would help keep nurses,” she said. “We don’t have enough nurses to care for the patients we have.”
In a statement, Centura Health spokeswoman Lindsay Radford said the health care industry is being challenged by the Great Resignation, and it’s more difficult to bring on traveling nurses during a pandemic. Colorado activated its crisis standards of care for staffing, acknowledging it may be necessary for many hospitals to stretch their resources, she said.
“Many hospital professionals have chosen to retire or leave the health care industry during the pandemic due to fatigue, stress, public opinion and incredibly difficult work,” she said. “Because of these circumstances, hospitals have taken extraordinary measures in order to ensure that they can continue providing care for their patients and communities.”
The delay in finalizing the results of the union vote has meant nurses at Longmont United haven’t received a raise given at other Centura hospitals. In October, the health system announced more than 17,000 employees would receive a 3% base pay increase, and that it would raise its minimum wage in Colorado to $17 an hour.
“During this pandemic, housing costs, living expenses, a rapidly evolving employment landscape and an extremely competitive job market have profoundly impacted our people, their family and our healing ministry,” Centura President and CEO Peter Banko said in a news release. “Today, it is paramount that we significantly invest in all our caregivers who have worked so tirelessly and compassionately on the front lines to provide whole-person care to every community, every neighborhood and every individual.”
In an email to employees, Centura said raises at Longmont United would have to wait until the organizing process is over, however, because of the legal requirement to maintain the “status quo” until employees have decided if they want to unionize.
Executives haven’t responded to messages from the organizers promising not to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board if they pay staff more, Hartley said.
“They just continue to tell us their hands are tied,” she said.
Ellen Kelman, a labor attorney in Denver, said she isn’t familiar with the situation at Longmont United, but in general, giving the same raise at all hospitals is unlikely to be deemed an unfair labor practice. The “status quo” requirement is meant to prevent employers from either punishing workers or offering them special incentives, she said.
“Employees, during an organizing campaign, should be treated like other employees,” she said.
Some resolution could be coming soon. A judge threw out one of the seven ballots after the hospital challenged it, but issued an order on Dec. 10 that the remaining six should be opened.
“We had faith the decision would be in our favor because the hospital’s case is ridiculous,” Stephanie Chrisley, a nurse in the hospital’s intensive care unit, said in a news release. “Our election was five months ago, and this delay is a blatant attempt to avoid negotiating with us.”
Radford said Longmont United is following procedures and is committed to ensuring “all voices were heard” in the vote.
“The claims of Longmont United Hospital delaying the election outcome are not accurate,” she said.
Pick 6: Odds Ben Simmons will get traded to a Nuggets rival
Ben Simmons is not coming to the Nuggets, according to one oddsmaker. But the embattled 76ers guard could find his way to one of Denver’s Western Conference rivals.
Simmons, 25, has +175 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $175 — to be traded to the Trail Blazers, according to MaximBet. Portland has the best odds of 11 teams listed by the sportsbook.
Other teams in the West listed include the Pelicans (+250), Lakers (+700), Timberwolves (+1,200) and Kings (+1,400). Indiana (+200) has the best odds out of the Eastern Conference, followed by New York (+300), Boston (+500), Brooklyn (+1,000), Detroit (+1,100) and Cleveland (+1,600).
The 6-foot-11 guard has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the last four seasons for the 76ers. In August, he told team officials that he wanted out of Philly, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. He hasn’t played a game for the team this season.
Here’s a look at some current odds in the world of sports.
+175
The odds Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons’ next team will be the Trail Blazers, according to MaximBet. Portland has the best odds, ahead of Indiana (+200), New Orleans (+250) and New York (+300).
+900
The odds Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will win the AP defensive rookie of the year award, according to BetMGM. He has the second-best odds, far behind Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons (-10,000).
-3,500
The odds the Broncos will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds they’ll make it is +1,000.
+3,300
The odds the Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team will advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. They have the 41st-best odds.
+150
The odds CSU will win the Mountain West men’s basketball regular season title, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The Rams are the favorites ahead of San Diego State (+270) and Utah State (+700). Air Force is ninth at +8,500.
+1,200
The odds Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be named the NBA MVP, according to SI Sportsbook. He has the fourth-best odds behind Warriors guard Stephen Curry (+140), Nets forward Kevin Durant (+225) and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+850).
