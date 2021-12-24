News
Dear Abby: Toxic relative obsessed with stepson’s legitimacy
Dear Abby: I am married to a wonderful man who has a teenage son, “Teddy,” from a previous relationship. I have no children of my own. I love them both and have no resentments about or issues with having stepped into the role of stepparent.
My issue is one of my relatives. This person will not stop questioning Teddy’s legitimacy. There was infidelity in the prior relationship, and a DNA test was never done. While it’s true the boy looks mostly like his mother, everyone else can see his resemblance to my husband — except this relative. They constantly harp on how they “just don’t see it,” how Teddy actually looks like a mutual friend, and that I should demand a DNA test or do one on the sly.
I have tried repeatedly to gently and firmly shut this down by stating that I do see the resemblance and that a DNA test at this point would be pointless because Teddy has been his son for over a decade and it will never change, but they still will not stop. I feel like they somehow think they are “helping” by attempting to relieve us of parental duties, but I SIGNED UP to be a stepmother.
I don’t know what this person is thinking or how to get through to them that this is extremely hurtful and damaging and needs to stop. They are starting to be less subtle about it and will say these things when my husband and stepson are in the next room. Help!
— Sad Stepmom in Illinois
Dear Stepmom: Gladly! Warn this toxic relative that if they mention this subject again, they will no longer be welcome in your home. And if the person persists in trying to cause doubt and pain, I URGE you to follow through!
Dear Abby: My question concerns my partner’s use of Facebook. He spends much of his time on it. He has it on his desk while he’s working, looks at it first thing in the morning and throughout the day when he’s home on weekends, and for up to 20 minutes before going to bed. I have told him it makes me feel left out and have asked if he can leave it off for a day, but he refuses. He accuses me of “monitoring” him and says it’s not my business and he only does it while not busy with something else. However, he will participate in holiday family dinners or when we are watching a movie two or three times a week.
What do others think or do about their partners spending inordinate amounts of time on FB? He’s very dismissive of me and my feelings in many other ways, but this is so devaluing. Should I pack my bags?
— Over Social Media
Dear Over: Whether your partner is addicted to Facebook (it has happened to others), insensitive or self-centered, I can’t opine. But since you mentioned that he’s dismissive of your feelings in “many other ways” as well and unwilling to change, explain that you need more attention than he’s giving you, and if he cannot compromise, you will be leaving. After that, if nothing changes, act on your ultimatum.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Short-handed Timberwolves go down swinging in loss to Utah
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made one thing clear in his pregame press conference ahead of Minnesota’s game Thursday in Utah: “We’re here to win. We’re here to compete.”
That sentiment came in the face of everything that suggested that wasn’t going to be possible. The Wolves had seven players in health and safety protocols, including four starters — Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns, the latter of whom went into the protocols just prior to Thursday’s game.
So Minnesota was severely short-handed, on the road and facing a full-strength Utah team that’s one of the best in the Western Conference. All for the final game of a mini road swing before the Wolves got three days off over the holidays.
They were prime for a pack-it-in performance.
Yet that is not what they delivered.
Yes, Minnesota fell 128-116 to Utah. But the Wolves went down swinging in all the ways Finch suggested pregame.
“Everybody came to play, and we fought hard and generated a lot of really good shots. Some went in and some didn’t. We fought back whenever we got down. Very pleased with the effort,” Finch said. “That’s a really, really good team. They made tough shots down the stretch and we missed some. Timely turnovers kind of hurt us a little bit, but all in all, I’m very, very pleased with the way the guys fought and played.”
Minnesota played hard, played with pace and hit shots on a night when it simply didn’t have the horses to hang with one of the best in the West as COVID-19 continues to ravage its roster.
Finch didn’t make any excuses for his team pregame, and the Wolves (15-17) didn’t play like a team expecting to lose Thursday, even if they did enter the contest as 15-point underdogs to the 22-9 Jazz.
“I haven’t seen guys waver in terms of coming ready to play, having confidence in each other,” Wolves wing Jake Layman said. “Guys know we have a lot of great players, a lot of great talent in our locker room, no matter who plays. I think that showed tonight. I think our feeling after tonight is (ticked) off because we know we could have came out with that win tonight.”
Layman made his first start of the season and was one of a few guys not traditionally in the rotation to see extended action. The Wolves were undersized, yet only were outrebounded by one.
They weren’t great defensively, though Finch said Minnesota executed its defensive schemes to the best of its ability. Frankly, without Towns, Beverley, Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, the Wolves are just short on defenders at the moment.
They countered that by hitting shots at a high rate. The Wolves shot 38 percent from deep on Thursday. All five starters scored in double-figures, with Jaylen Nowell adding 10 off the bench.
Jaden McDaniels tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, as the young wing showed what he can do when leaned on more offensively. Malik Beasley continued his recent shooting resurgence, burying seven triples en route to a 33-point performance. D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, hitting shots at a higher clip in the second half after a rough start to the night.
It’s possible Minnesota could get Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince back for Monday’s home game against New York, at minimum. Potential changes in the NBA’s protocols could help others return to action then, too.
But the ones who represented Minnesota on the floor Thursday have little to hang their heads about.
“Guys definitely understood the assignment for this game,” Layman said. “Didn’t get the win, but there’s still some stuff to be proud of.”
News
United and Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
ST. LOUIS — At least two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to the omicron variant and staffing shortages.
On Thursday, United Airlines announced it canceled about 120 flights. Delta Air Lines also canceled about 90 flights, according to FlightAware.
FOX 2 has reached out to both airlines to see if any of the canceled flights were in or out of St. Louis. It’s unclear at this time.
Meanwhile, United released the following statement on its decision to cancel flights during the holiday rush:
The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.
“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the statement continued. “Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”
There has been a 6% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks in St. Louis City and County.
Earlier on Thursday, the COVID numbers did not detour travelers from catching flights before Christmas. Lambert International airport officials said Christmas Eve Eve is the busiest travel day before the holiday.
“It’s been a very busy day. It’s obviously very smooth. The weather’s been great so that’s a big help, ” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Neibrugge.
She said people seem a lot more comfortable traveling despite the ongoing pandemic, and travel numbers are reflected that.
“If we look at compared to 2019, we’re about 13% to 14% off from 2019. But considering where we were last year, were 60% to 70% above last year’s numbers. So, a dramatic increase is obviously from 2020,” Hamm-Neibrugge added.
Airport officials said there were 1,300 flights scheduled inbound and outbound Thursday through Sunday. It’s currently unknown whether Delta and United’s flight cancellations will impact that number.
The airport is reminding customers to not travel with any wrapped gifts becuase they will likely be unwrapped if they are searched.
Suggest a Correction
News
Hundreds wait in long lines at COVID testing site in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of people waited in long lines at a drive-thru COVID testing site in south St. Louis to get tested before the holidays.
The testing site, run by the Missouri Health Department, saw one of its busiest days of the year Thursday. Cars as far as the eye can see snaked around the testing site, located at 5850 Elizabeth Ave.
By late afternoon, more than 300 people were tested.
“We have several family members that are immunocompromised, “said Lauren Laughlin, who waited in line. “So, it’s important to make sure that we keep them safe.”
“Every place is going to be closed tomorrow, so it’s kind of last-minute, but you have to make it happen,” she continued. “We want to make sure we’re not spreading anything to our family members, so it’s kind of important that we get tested before Christmas.”
Some drivers didn’t expect the long wait.
“I’ve waited for more than three hours,” said resident Jennifer O’Neal. “I’ve been over here a couple of times before, and there’s been one car in front of me. So, I did not expect this at all.”
One man said he traveled from Highland, Ilinois because other testing sites didn’t have any availability.
“There was nowhere in the area to get tested,” said Joseph Shannon. “Som it was between coming here and Springfield, Illinois for me. Walgreens and CVS were all booked up.”
Even though in the end, many didn’t get their test, a little taste of holiday cheer reminded everyone around why getting swabbed is so important.
The site runs every Monday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those who got tested will receive their results within 72 hours via call or text.
Suggest a Correction
Dear Abby: Toxic relative obsessed with stepson’s legitimacy
Short-handed Timberwolves go down swinging in loss to Utah
United and Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
TA: Ethereum Holds Strong at $4,000: A Strengthening Case for Upside
Hundreds wait in long lines at COVID testing site in St. Louis
‘A Festivus for the rest of us!’ – Beloved ‘Seinfeld’ episode airs tonight on FOX 2
3 people shot, killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis called one most underrated cities in U.S. for birding
Nuggets blow 19-point lead in home loss to Hornets
TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $50K, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Celebrities1 day ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 weeks ago
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record