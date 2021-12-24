Celebrities
‘Dickinson’ Series Finale Recap: This Was A Poet
In the ‘Dickinson’ series finale, Emily embraces her infamous legacy in a poetic sendoff fitting for the show worthy of the artist.
And now, the end… is here. After three seasons and 30 episodes, Dickinson aired its final episode on Christmas Eve, bringing to a close the wildly imaginative series that re-examined the young life of one of the most celebrated poets in American history. Creator Alena Smith had said from the beginning that she envisioned her show ending after three seasons – but did this beautiful, brilliant, heartbreaking and hilarious series get the final bow it deserved? Let’s break it down:
We find Emily happily in her garden, surrounded by her beloved flowers and the hum of the bumblebees. She is soon joined by Death, surprising her with a visit, all spruced up in a brand new, all-white suit. He’s better than the last time she saw him, signaling both the end of the war, but also a change in perspective. Seems even Death needed to be reminded of the cycle of life.
As Emily raves over how good Death looks in his new clothes, he encourages her to start thinking about her own look. He hints she’s a on a “deadline” to write 1000s more poems and he fears that dressed in a corset, she won’t be able to work fast enough. “You’ve got work to do, Ms. Dickinson,” Death tells her. “You’re going to need a uniform.” Emily likes the sound of that.
She immediately retreats to her room, trying fervently to take off her dress, but struggles with the “demonic” buttons. She calls out to Vinnie, who rushes to her sister’s side to help her undress. There’s an off-handed comment about being unfit for visitors (hint-hint), but Emily ignores this, with a great line about it being a “baseline requirement of being an adult” to be able to dress yourself. Freed from her corset, Emily’s ready to write, and Vinnie gives her a smile. “I will always be here for that,” she says. It’s sweet moment between the sisters, and it’s also the last time we’ll seen them together.
In fact, this is the only scene that Emily has with any members of the Dickinson family. From here on out, Emily will remain in her room, away from the ones she loves, as she focuses on a very important project. It’s perhaps the hardest pill to swallow about the episode, despite there being a very good reason of the separation. Since the show is all about the untold stories about Emily’s relationships outside her room, it’s fitting that the end sets up her future. But it doesn’t make it any less sad.
Downstairs, Sue and Austin have finally brought the baby over to the house to meet Edward and Mrs. D, who demands she be called “Grandma Cookie”. Austin is ready to make peace, if his father is ready to be a better man. Austin comes armed with a proposal: there is a black woman named Angeline Palmer who worked for a family in town, who, in turn tried to sell her into slavery. Her brothers attempted to rescue her before she was sent away, but were caught and now face unfair charges. At first, Edward is hesitant to get involved in the “messy business,” but seeing Austin’s passion, and realizing his legacy lies with the respect of his family, he agrees to take the case.
Betty arrives then to see Emily, and to apologize for the way she acted the last time they saw each other. She finds Emily furiously writing up in her room, wrapped in her robe. She admits to Emily she was too hard on her and thanks her for trying to give her hope about Henry. Emily is more than happy to put the past aside, especially since she needs Betty’s help. She’s decided she wants to make a dress unlike any that ever existed. “I need this dress to let me live in every possibility,” she tells Betty and Betty accepts the challenge.
The beauty here is that the real Emily Dickinson became synonymous with wearing a white gown. Through conversations with Betty, the writers filled in every blank as to why Emily wore this particular dress. For example, the reason the dress is white is because back then, it was the easiest to clean. The buttons down the front, a radical concept of the time, afforded Emily the flexibility to get in and out of it herself. And the pockets, the all-important pockets, to carry around her pencil and paper everywhere, so no matter where inspiration struck, she’s ready to write.
Emily’s known future is starting to take shape, in more ways than one, as soon, another unexpected visitor comes knocking at the Dickinson front door: Thomas Wentworth Higginson has arrived! He enters the parlor, meeting all of Emily’s family, announcing he’s come to meet the poet that has brought him so much comfort and joy. The family is stunned, including Sue, who already knew that Emily was writing to him, as he regales them over their letters. “Somehow, I’ve been out there on a front lines, yet she’s the one to capture the experience,” he says, and begs them to tell him all about the “genius” he’s been writing to.
Maggie rushes upstairs to give Emily the news, but Emily is overwhelmed. “I never said I wanted to meet. Our relationship is strictly text.” (BTW— it’s writing like this that I will miss the most!) After being teased by Betty and Maggie over “catfishing him”, Emily begs Maggie to send him away, insisting it will be years before she’s ready to meet him — which is, as with most things in the show, historically accurate. But then she thinks of Sue, and how angry she was when she learned Emily was writing to him to begin with, and Emily becomes concerned that Sue’s upset.
But there’s no need: Sue’s now secure in the knowledge that Emily loves her and her alone, and knowing that Higginson could help Emily become a published writer, she’s eager to make him comfortable. She’s so sure that he could be responsible for Emily’s legacy, that she even puts Mrs. D in her place, ensuring that he gets a proper welcome into the home. Sidebar: hearing Jane Krakowski call Ella Hunt “that bitch” is one of the true highlights of the episode.
When it’s clear Emily won’t be coming down, it’s up to her family to fill in the blanks for Higginson. They call her things like “unique”, “odd duck,” and for sure the “crazy one” in the family, a statement that rings fairly false when Lavinia arrives in a full-body knitted blanket that encloses everything but her face. “This is a statement about isolation and security,” she yells, thus cementing the need for a spin-off just about Lavinia and her performance art.
Betty and Emily finally finish the sketch for the dress, and as Betty leaves, Emily settles back into her desk to continue writing, vowing then that she’ll never stop, even if no one ever cares to read her work. When she goes downstairs, Betty tells the family Emily won’t be coming down. Higginson immediately recognizes her name, and follows her out to deliver long-awaited hope: the news that Henry is alive and well and fighting bravely with his men. He also hands over all the letters Henry has written to her while he’s been away, and for the first time in forever, Betty feels his love.
Back inside, Austin and Sue reveal the name of their baby – Edward, after his grandfather – and when Higginson returns, he settles in to wait for Emily to come down. But she never does, and it’s really a very bittersweet moment, seeing the family gathered together without her, thinking of the years ahead, when Emily won’t be as present in their outside lives as she was. Then, Sue raises a knowing eye to the ceiling, knowing upstairs, her love is working away, as Higginson says, “People might have to wait centuries to finally understand her.”
And so, we go back upstairs to find Emily working…and working. Time passes, seasons change, and Emily does not leave her room. She writes, she tends to her plants, she knits – and still, she never leaves her room. What seems a lonely existence proves anything but, as Emily’s genius is her escape to the outside world. While gazing at a painting in her room, she imagines a trip to the sea. Suddenly, there she stands, Emily, in her iconic white dress, strolling along the beach with her never before seen until now dog, Carlo. She’s greeted by a group of mermaids, who beckon her to join them. Emily clambers into nearby rowboat and paddles out to them, asking them to wait for her. “I’m coming,” she says and makes her way out onto the water, with a smile.
And that’s where we leave this version of Emily — this wild, vivacious, enticing, brilliant version of Emily so perfectly performed by Hailee Steinfeld and crafted by Alena and Co. Like the poet herself, it may be years before people really start to appreciate how incredible and innovative Dickinson was, but for fans like me — and you, good reader — we’re thankful to have been on this journey in real time.
So, should we start the rewatch now, or…?
Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos
Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.
The mirror selfies, snapped at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas home in front of her iconic photo wall, garnered over 900,000 likes in just four short hours. “Cuties,” Isabella Grutman commented, while Khloe Kardashian added, “The best!” Kourt’s BFF Simon Huck also chimed in, writing “P’s look is strong” — he can say that again. Another of Kourt’s friends, Stacey Bendet of dress label alice + olivia, added, “obsessed.” So are we!
Penelope looked so confident as she posed alongside her reality star mama, clearly ready for her close up (much like her dad Scott Disick, 38)! At one point, P even took control of the impromptu photoshoot as she snapped the pics of the twosome herself. Towards the final images, Kourt channeled Penelope’s attitude with a pair of black dramatic sunglasses that looked straight out of Men In Black.
It’s unclear if Kourtney and her daughter were headed out for an evening or spending the night at Kris’, however, the family is likely getting ready for their iconic Christmas Eve party tomorrow! Kris has notoriously hosted the star-studded night-before-Christmas soiree for years, which will also include Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker, 46, this year.
The couple have been romantically linked since early last year, and took their romance public in the spring! After just a few months of dating, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question with an ultra-romantic proposal at Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, CA on the beach. Travis left no detail to spare as he decked the beach out with gorgeous roses and candles, presenting his bride-to-be with a stunning oval shaped diamond.
Kim Kardashian Introduced Pete Davidson To Her Kids Amid Romance: ‘They Adore Him’
Just over two months into his romance with Kim Kardashian, the reality star introduced beau Pete Davidson to her children a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.
Kim Kardashian, 41, is no longer keeping her relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, casual, as HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the SNL actor has officially met her kids! According to a well-connected Kardashian family insider, “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend.’ Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” they said.
Their romance has turned quite serious in recent weeks. Prior to Pete’s formal introduction the most important people in Kim’s life — namely her four children with rapper Kanye West, 44 — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — Kim recently just met the most important person in Pete’s life! Less than one week ago, as HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported, Pete brought Kim to meet his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, 52, at her home in Staten Island, New York. During the visit, our sources said that they engaged in “Intimate conversations” and that Kim left with a really “warm feeling” over how well it went.
It’s been a busy week of jet setting from coast to coast for Hollywood’s newest “it” couple. After a weekend in the Big Apple that also included dinner and a movie, Kim and Pete flew to Los Angeles, where they were seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills together on the morning of December 20. Later that same day, Pete was spotted jewelry shopping in Beverly Hills, while driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce. He later took her car out for another spin, too, when he was photographed buying more presents — -possibly for her four little ones!
But don’t expect for Pete to be there while her kids unwrap their Christmas gifts –not this year at least. On December 10, Kim filed documents in an LA courthouse to become “legally single” from her estranged rapper ex-husband — ending Kanye’s hopes of reconciliation. However, he is still going to be included in her holiday plans this year, as Kim is putting her kids first! Pete, meanwhile, has some big shoes to fill this coming week, as he gets ready to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, 29, and ring us into the new Year!
Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos
Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23.
Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
Violet, who is the spitting image of her mother Jennifer Garner, 49, rocked a black floral dress over opaque tights along with a leather pair of western style booties. The teenager donned a short bob cut and added her usual plastic square glasses to her look. Ben was decidedly more casual in a white henley long sleeve and beige chino pants, along with fresh white sneakers.
Chris has seemingly been supportive of Ben and Jennifer Lopez‘s rekindled romance 17 years after breaking off their engagement: she was spotted out with the couple and her grandkids Seraphina, 12, along with and J.Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on their way to see Hamilton back in August.
Bennifer have been getting ready for Christmas in recent days, hitting various shops in the Beverly Hills area including Bed, Bath & Beyond as well as luxury boutiques like Christian Dior and Valentino. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” a source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”
“He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family,” they also added.
