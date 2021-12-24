Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trending as Top Gainer of the Day

The Gemini listing is very crucial for ELON.

Dogelon Mars (ELON), a meme dog currency named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has begun to gather momentum with major exchanges since it was offered on OKEx in October. The meme cryptocurrency was offered listing on Huobi, one of the most popular crypto trading platforms, earlier today. As soon as there is enough deposit volume, spot trading will be enabled.

Dogelon Listed on Gemini

In a press release issued earlier today, Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, revealed that the ELON coin is now accessible on its website and mobile app. The meme cryptocurrency may be traded against the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar, the British pound, and the European Union’s single currency.

Because the Winklevii-backed exchange is renowned for its strict regulatory compliance, the Gemini listing is very crucial for ELON. Moreover, in mid-November, the New York-based trading platform introduced support for Shiba Inu, the year’s best-performing cryptocurrency, which also contributed to Dogelon’s 4,000 percent surge in October.

ELON/USDT: Source: TradingView

In addition to Polygon and Ethereum, ELON is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, which is one of the most prominent blockchains and the go-to answer for many decentralized apps. Polygon is a layer-two scaling solution for Ethereum that allows for higher transaction throughput. As a result, there are no gas wars on the Polygon blockchain.

As per CoinMarketCap, the Dogelon Mars price today is $0.000002 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $106,300,626 USD. Dogelon Mars has been up 36.62% in the last 24 hours.