Editorial: Raise taxes, say goodbye to businesses

When is a tax hike not a tax hike?

When Massachusetts Democrats maneuver definitions with the skill of a three-card monte dealer.

The federal government has scattered largesse in the form of billions of one-time dollars into state economies, including ours, but those funds will eventually dry up. Then what?

According to the State House News Service, some legislative Democrats believe the state still should set its sights on wealthy corporations for additional revenue to fund education, transportation and other priorities.

Corporations are the go-to villain for Democrats, aghast at their job-creating, worker-employing, economic growth boosting gall.

It’s time for them to pay for all that success.

The Joint Committee on Revenue held a hearing Wednesday on dozens of bills related to corporate tax structures, including proposals to return the state’s corporate tax rate to pre-2010 levels.

Committee co-chair Sen. Adam Hinds said the committee experimented with written-only testimony on the more than 500 bills assigned to the panel this session, but is moving back to virtual oral testimony and has an “aggressive” schedule with about a hearing a week planned through January.

Rep. Mary Keefe, a Worcester Democrat, proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 8% to 9.5%, the same level it sat at more than a decade ago. She said there are only eight other states where businesses pay a smaller share of state and local taxes than they do in Massachusetts.

Testifying that the adjustment could bring in $375 million to $500 million annually, Keefe said the money will be needed to not only fund the state’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, but meet the state’s financial commitments made to public schools under the Student Opportunity Act and address problems like food insecurity and the high cost of child care, which she said are not going away.

“We need to generate more progressive revenue,” Keefe said.

Corporate tax reform, she said, would also improve equity in the tax code because she said business taxes are paid disproportionately by white, high-income households who are more likely to own stock.

“I don’t like to use the word raising taxes,” she said. “This is about restoring the tax to where it was before 2010.”

So making a tax higher isn’t raising it, it’s just reverting the tax to where it was 21 years ago. When it was higher. Sorry, but up is up.

Targeting white, high-income, stock-owning households for higher business taxes in the name of tax code equity glosses over the higher personal tax brackets these upper-income households are already in. Or is the progressive goal to keep paring down the assets of taxpayers starting at the top until everyone’s hovering near the bottom? And what would be the protocol if large corporations were owned by persons of color?

The problem with corporate tax hikes is that businesses go where the tax environment is friendly. And there are many states who openly court big businesses to boost their local economy.

Businesses don’t have to make it in Massachusetts. Nor do they have to spend it here.

We do need to consider a future when the federal gravy train pulls out of the station, but eyeing Massachusetts’ corporations as giant ATMs who must stand in for D.C.’s coffers is the best way to send these companies packing.

Forging public-private partnerships is a better goal worth pursuing. And they don’t take semantic contortions to achieve.