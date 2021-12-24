Connect with us

Elon Musk’s $50,000 Box Home Exists, But, Surprise, He Kinda Lives in a Billionaire Friend’s Mansion

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Elon Musk is the TIME person of the year, the richest man in the world, and he lives in a rented $50,000 instant home in Texas, close to his beloved SpaceX, right? Well, he may rent the $50,000 mass-produced, prefabricated house from his company, but he actually lives in a friend’s mansion in Austin, Texas, according to The Wall Street Journal. The friend is fellow “PayPal Mafia” billionaire Ken Howery, a co-founder of PayPal Inc. where Musk was an executive at the beginning of his career.

Howery’s home near Austin, Texas. Map data ©2021 Google

In addition to an “extended stay” at the opulent 8,000-square-foot home, the Journal reports that Musk has engaged several real estate agents in the search for a Texas property, despite previously bragging on Twitter that his personal goal was to “own no home.” He later said that he’d sold all his houses except one that is rented out for events.

After the WSJ story was published, Howery told the paper in a text message, “Elon does not live at my home, he lives in South Texas. He stayed at the house as my guest occasionally when traveling to Austin.” Musk denied living in the mansion to Insider, and said he is not looking to buy.

Musk has been known to take up residence in unusual places. For a time he was sleeping under his desk at Tesla’s factory with only a pillow, sans case, and the Journal reports that he is now registered to vote at a modest property in Cameron County, Texas, built in 1971 — an entirely different property from the 20 x 20′ foldable “box” home created for him by Boxabl, a startup that makes instant houses. Musk has repeatedly announced his intention to die as a resident of Mars, so it seems he still has a long way to go on that front.

News

Jury reaches ‘trial outcome’ over Daunte Wright’s killing

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury reached a “trial outcome” Thursday in the manslaughter trial of suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Court spokesman Nik Nadeau said he did not know whether the notice of a “trial outcome” published on a state court website meant that verdicts had been reached. During the jury’s second day of deliberations, it asked Judge Regina Chu how to proceed if jury members were having difficulty agreeing, and she instructed them to keep talking.

The jury began deliberations on Monday. The outcome will be read in court between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST.

Potter, 49, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, she would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge argued Monday that Potter made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill.”

Potter’s attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.

Potter, who is white, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.

Wright’s death set off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death.

Potter, who resigned two days after Wright’s death, testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”

Chu told jurors that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.

The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.

For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

News

COVID Thursday update: 20-something Anoka County resident among 52 new deaths from COVID-19

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

COVID Thursday update: 20-something Anoka County resident among 52 new deaths from COVID-19
The more contagious omicron variant may be taking over in Minnesota, but it’s not yet causing a surge in the state’s coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, an influx of holiday testing helped to drive down the state’s coronavirus test-positivity rate. State health officials reported a one-day December high of over 68,500 test results Thursday, of which 3,378 were positive.

The latest seven-day rolling average for positive tests stands at 7 percent. The state considers that to be above the caution threshold but short of the high-risk category.

Health officials said Wednesday that genetic sequencing indicates omicron is the main source of new infections in the state. The number of known omicon cases jumped nine-fold over last week, and health officials expect overall case rates to climb sometime in the next few weeks.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 has declined for two straight weeks. There are 1,415 patients hospitalized — down from a yearly high of 1,678 earlier this month — including 342 in critical condition.

Death counts remain high, with 52 more fatalities reported Thursday. That makes 10,306 Minnesota deaths from the pandemic since March 2020, half of whom lived in long-term care facilities.

About 84 percent of Minnesotans who’ve died from COVID-19 have been seniors.

Those whose deaths were reported Thursday included an Anoka County resident in their late 20s. Twelve of the latest deaths resided in long-term care, 38 lived in private homes and two in a behavioral health facility.

State health officials maintain vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But breakthrough cases are increasingly common — Gov. Tim Walz and his wife and son reported breakthrough infections on Monday.

Of the more than 565,000 infections reported this year, 22 percent have been in people who are fully vaccinated. Of those, 5,026 were hospitalized and 938 died.

Research has shown that the protection provided by vaccines wanes after six months. Everyone 16 and older is urged to get a booster shot, as 43 percent of fully-vaccinated Minnesotans have done.

The state has administered 8.5 million doses of vaccine, including 1.6 million boosters. Of those who are eligible, ages 5 and up, almost 72 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

News

Vikings put Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve list, ruled out Sunday

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Vikings put RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve list, expected to be out Sunday
Star running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the Vikings’ COVID-19 reserve list Sunday, and will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed that Cook will not play and be replaced by Alexander Mattison against the Rams.

Since Cook is unvaccinated, he would need to quarantine for 10 days if he tested positive or sit out for five days if he was a close contact. Regardless, Cook will have a chance to make it back for the Jan. 2 game at Green Bay.

It will be the fourth start of the season for Mattison, who was activated off the COVID list on Wednesday. Mattison is unvaccinated and was out 10 days, including missing Monday’s 17-9 win at Chicago.

To provide depth at running back, the Vikings on Thursday re-signed practice-squad running back A.J. Rose Jr. after he was released Wednesday. After he was released, Rose flew to New York to possibly sign with the Jets practice squad. But when the Vikings learned Thursday morning of Cook’s situation, Rose flew back to Minnesota to re-sign.

Sitting out practice for the second straight day on Thursday was right guard Mason Cole due to an elbow injury. If he can’t play Sunday, he will be replaced by Oli Udoh.

The Vikings also activated wide receiver Dan Chisena off the COVID list, placed cornerback Tye Smith on the practice squad COVID list and activated guard Kyle Hinton off the COVID practice squad list.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (ribs) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle), who were both estimated as limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, both practiced Thursday.

