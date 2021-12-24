Ethereum Whales Purchased 7.3M Matic In last 24-Hours

Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.

An Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network is Polygon (MATIC). In the last 24-hour it becomes the Ethereum whale’s top 10 holdings and top 10 purchased tokens. The second-biggest cryptocurrency in the crypto market Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.

Furthermore, after this big purchase by the second largest whale, the ETH whales in the industry also started to purchase, and again ETH whales bought 1,000,000 Matic for nearly $2,690,000. And again another ETH whale bought 1,000,000 Matic for 2,650,000 USD, and other bought 747,594 Matic for $1,996,077 USD. And another ETH whale 579,116 Matic of $1,511,493.

Three Reasons for this Massive Purchase by Whales

Accordingly, in the last 24-hour 7,326,710 Matic purchased by a whale for $18,902,911. The main reason for such enormous buying is that Whales are aiming for a new all-time high above $2.73 for MATIC. Moreover, yesterday Matic released two big announcements. The first announcement, Uniswap V3 deployed on Polygon along with an opera announcement to incorporate Polygon in its browser.

More so, just 24 hours after the launch of Polygon-Uniswap V3, the TVL has exceeded $10 million. And the transaction volume has exceeded $21 million. As per data acquisition and analysis company, DappRadar data, Polygon-Uniswap’s transaction volume in the past 24 hours can rank third in the Polygon DeFi ecosystem.

Even more, the world’s top web3 browser Opera is integrating Polygon with its browser. At present, it has 380 million monthly active users, so this will be a massive success for Matic adoption. The third most reason for the massive purchase by Ethereum Whale, that Polygon also bringing an upgrade to its network with a testnet release. This known as the Mumbai test network. This very similar to the EIP-1550 update on the Ethereum network that will launch the burning of Matic and better fee visibility.