Connect with us

Bitcoin

Ethereum Whales Purchased 7.3M Matic In last 24-Hours

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Ethereum Whales Purchased 7.3M Matic In last 24-Hours
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.
  • In the last 24-hour 7,326,710 Matic purchased by a whale for $18,902,911.
  • The world’s top web3 browser Opera is integrating Polygon with its browser.

An Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network is Polygon (MATIC). In the last 24-hour it becomes the Ethereum whale’s top 10 holdings and top 10 purchased tokens. The second-biggest cryptocurrency in the crypto market Ethereum (ETH) whale bought 4,000,0000 Matic tokens for more than $10M.

Furthermore, after this big purchase by the second largest whale, the ETH whales in the industry also started to purchase, and again ETH whales bought 1,000,000 Matic for nearly $2,690,000. And again another ETH whale bought 1,000,000 Matic for 2,650,000 USD, and other bought 747,594 Matic for $1,996,077 USD. And another ETH whale 579,116 Matic of $1,511,493.

Three Reasons for this Massive Purchase by Whales

Accordingly, in the last 24-hour 7,326,710 Matic purchased by a whale for $18,902,911. The main reason for such enormous buying is that Whales are aiming for a new all-time high above $2.73 for MATIC. Moreover, yesterday Matic released two big announcements. The first announcement, Uniswap V3 deployed on Polygon along with an opera announcement to incorporate Polygon in its browser.

More so, just 24 hours after the launch of Polygon-Uniswap V3, the TVL has exceeded $10 million. And the transaction volume has exceeded $21 million. As per data acquisition and analysis company, DappRadar data, Polygon-Uniswap’s transaction volume in the past 24 hours can rank third in the Polygon DeFi ecosystem.

Even more, the world’s top web3 browser Opera is integrating Polygon with its browser. At present, it has 380 million monthly active users, so this will be a massive success for Matic adoption. The third most reason for the massive purchase by Ethereum Whale, that Polygon also bringing an upgrade to its network with a testnet release. This known as the Mumbai test network. This very similar to the EIP-1550 update on the Ethereum network that will launch the burning of Matic and better fee visibility.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Binance-backed shark metaverse StarSharks raises $4.6 million in private roundh

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Binance-backed shark metaverse StarSharks raises $4.6 million in private roundh
google news

Singapore, Singapore, 24th December, 2021,

StarSharks – a community-driven gaming ecosystem dedicated to players creating, sharing and building together – is thrilled to announce the closing of a $4.65 million private round. The shark metaverse will use fresh funds to build exciting new games and nurture the community.

The private placement saw participation from dozens of well-known investors including 3 Commas Capital, AC Capital, Banter Crypto, Bas1s. Ventures, Basics Capital, Bigcoin Capital, Binance Labs , DAO Maker, Everest Ventures Group, Everse Capital, Exnetwork Capital, Forward Analytics, Fundamental Labs, Gate.io Labs, Geekcarptel, Genblock Capital, Hyperedge Capital, ICO Drops, Jsquare, Kirin Fund, Krypital Group, LD Capital, MarketAcross, Momentum 6, Muhabbit, NGC Ventures, Redline Dao, Skyman Ventures, SL2 Capital, Titans Venture, UniX, Vendetta Capital, Winkrypto, YBB Foundation, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and YGGSEA.

Prior to the private round, Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, had made strategic investment in StarSharks. Founded by former star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance, StarSharks is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). 

“StarSharks is dedicated to developing a state-of-art blockchain game platform, with the goal of sharing and maximizing the value of creativity through co-creation. We are grateful to be supported by over 30 prestigious institutional investors and communities who believe in StarSharks’ vision, and we look forward to building the game platform of the next generation together,” said Franky, the CEO of StarSharks. 

The project aims to disrupt the current GameFi landscape where assets are isolated in one game. Players, developers, and investors can own, mate, and trade the shark NFTs within the ecosystem. They will also be able to seamlessly transfer NFTs from one game to another within the StarSharks metaverse.

Users who can’t afford to buy an NFT can rent one using StarSharks’ NFT leasing feature. The “rent to play” feature will fully activate the liquidity and utilization of NFT assets. It bridges the gap between NFT holders who don’t have time to play and active players who don’t have enough initial capital to purchase entry NFTs.

About StarSharks

StarSharks (SSS) is a community-driven game platform where players, developers, and investors could define the value evolution of underlying NFTs in a sustainable ecosystem. This project aims to cultivate and share the value of content with the community, and to disrupt the current GameFi world where assets are isolated in one game. It enables players to come together to build and govern a new metaverse and create a community culture in the Shark-metaverse. StarSharks was founded in 2021 by a team with previous star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance.

For further information: Website | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Telegram | YouTube
 

Contacts

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trending as Top Gainer of the Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trending as Top Gainer of the Day
google news

11 seconds ago |