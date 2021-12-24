News
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
By AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury convicted her Thursday on two counts of manslaughter.
The most serious charge against Kim Potter — first-degree manslaughter — carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Here’s how her sentencing could play out:
THE CHARGES
After roughly 27 hours of deliberation over four days, a jury found Potter guilty of both first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors had to prove Potter caused Wright’s death while recklessly handling a firearm in a way that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.
The second-degree manslaughter charge required prosecutors to prove Potter caused his death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning that Potter “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” to Wright.
WHAT SENTENCE IS POSSIBLE?
Under Minnesota statutes, Potter, who is white, will be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first-degree manslaughter. That’s because both of the charges against her stem from one act, with one victim.
The max for that charge is 15 years. But state sentencing guidelines call for much less. For someone with no criminal history, like Potter, the guidelines range from just more than six years to about 8 1/2 years, with the presumptive sentence being slightly over seven years.
Prosecutors have said they’d seek a sentence above the guideline range, while the defense said they would seek no prison time. In order for Judge Regina Chu to issue a sentence that’s outside the guideline range, she would first have to find either mitigating or aggravating factors. Both sides are expected to file written arguments.
POSSIBLE AGGRAVATING FACTORS
Prosecutors say aggravating factors in Potter’s case include that she caused a greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people when she fired into the car, including danger to her fellow officers, to Wright’s passenger and to the couple whose car was struck by Wright’s after the shooting.
Wright’s passenger, Alayna Albrecht-Payton, told the court she still suffers from the effects of the broken jaw she sustained in the crash after the shooting. And Denise Lundgren Wells, whose father was in the car that Wright’s struck, said her father had health issues before the crash, but that they accelerated after it happened. He’s now in his 80s and in hospice care.
Prosecutors also say Potter abused her authority as a police officer.
POSSIBLE MITIGATING FACTORS
Defense attorney Paul Engh said the defense would be seeking a “dispositional departure” from sentencing guidelines.
Under state statutes, a mitigated dispositional departure occurs when guidelines recommend a prison sentence, but a judge allows the sentence to be “stayed” — meaning the defendant doesn’t go to prison. Instead, the defendant is put on probation, home monitoring, or possibly sent to the local jail, said Marsh Halberg, a Minneapolis attorney who is not connected to the case. A defendant would be sent to prison to if conditions set by the court are violated.
In arguing that Potter should remain free on bail until she is sentenced, Engh said: “She is amenable to probation. Her remorse and regret for the incident is overwhelming. She’s not a danger to the public whatsoever. She’s made all her court appearances.” Chu was unmoved, and Potter was taken into custody after the verdicts were read.
Halberg said the defense has a lot to work with, because Potter has no prior record and is remorseful. The defense can also make the argument that as a police officer, Potter’s confinement would likely be harsher than most because of the need to keep her safe. The former Minneapolis police officer convicted in George Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, has been in solitary confinement for that reason.
WHAT WILL CHU DO?
Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines were created to establish consistent sentences that don’t consider factors such as race or gender.
In determining a final sentence, Chu will consider the arguments made by both sides, as well as victim impact statements. She has also ordered a pre-sentence investigation of Potter. And Potter can make a statement at her sentencing hearing — a time when judges are typically looking to see if a person takes responsibility for the crime or shows remorse.
Halberg said it’s unlikely Chu would sentence Potter below the guideline range, saying: “We live in such a politicized climate now for decisions.” He predicted Chu would go above what guidelines suggest, or sentence her to the top range.
“If you stay within the box as far as the sentences being reasonable, it’s a pretty hard thing to argue on appeal,” he said.
HOW LONG WOULD POTTER SERVE?
No matter what sentence Potter gets, in Minnesota it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of their penalty in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole.
That means if Potter is sentenced to the presumptive seven years, she would likely serve about four years and nine months behind bars, and the rest on supervised release. Once on supervised release, she could be sent back to prison if she violates conditions of his parole. If she gets the maximum 15 years, she could be behind bars for 10 before being placed on parole.
Potter was sent to the state women’s prison in Shakopee after the jury returned its verdicts. Nicholas Kimball, a spokesman with the state Department of Corrections, said that in some cases, particularly those that are higher profile, people are transferred directly to the state prison as they await sentencing.
The same thing happened for Chauvin. He went directly to the state’s maximum security prison as he awaited sentencing for murder. He was ultimately sentenced to 22 1/2 years — above the guideline range — after a judge found aggravating factors in Floyd’s death.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — At least three major airlines said they have canceled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.
Germany-based Lufthansa said Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots. The cancellations on flights to Houston, Boston and Washington come despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period.
The airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were responsible because it was not informed about the sort of illness. Passengers were booked on other flights.
Lufthansa said in a statement that “we planned a very large buffer for the vacation period. But this was not sufficient due to the high rate of people calling in sick.”
U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said they had to cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights because of staff shortages tied to omicron. United canceled 169 flights, and Delta called off 127, according to FlightAware.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”
The airline said it was working to rebook as many people as possible.
Delta said it canceled flights Friday because of the impact of omicron and possibility of bad weather after it had “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”
It said in a statement to several outlets that it was trying to get passengers to their destinations quickly.
The cancellations come as coronavirus infections fueled by the new variant further squeeze staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain a full contingent of front-line workers.
To ease staffing shortages, countries including Spain and the U.K. have reduced the length of COVID-19 quarantines by letting people return to work sooner after testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who have called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions in air travel. On Thursday, the U.S. shortened COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science receives $25M anonymous donation
An anonymous donor contributed $25 million to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and its supporting organization, the DMNS Foundation, which marks the largest gift in the institution’s 121-year history.
Ten percent of the donation will go to the museum to help with staffing, equipment and launch activities, the museum said. The remaining 90% will help establish an endowed fund at the DMNS Foundation. Annual distributions from this will support the museum’s conservation work.
Museum Director of Anthropology and Senior Curator of Archaeology Stephen E. Nash said the gift will take the museum’s work to another level.
“It will position the museum as a leader in culturally-inclusive object conservation in the Rocky Mountain region, nationally and internationally,” Nash said.
The museum said its science division collects and cares for a natural history collection made of 4.3 million artifacts and specimens, including scientifically and culturally significant objects in archaeology, ethnology, geology, paleontology, health sciences, zoology and archives.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
Federal minimum wage will be rough waters for river outfitters, lawsuit says
A Colorado river-rafting business is suing the U.S. Department of Labor over a new minimum wage for federal contractors, saying the rule will boost costs and potentially make river trips unaffordable for many families.
Arkansas Valley Adventures along with the Colorado River Outfitters Association filed the lawsuit Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Denver. They are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian-leaning law firm.
Duke Bradford, who owns Arkansas Valley Adventures, said he and the outfitters’ association decided to sue the federal government after asking for clarification of the new rule that will take effect Jan. 30. He said outfitters who have permits to operate on federal lands are considered federal contractors under the executive order signed by President Joe Biden in April.
Federal officials didn’t respond to letters voicing concerns about the wage rule’s impacts on the outdoor businesses, Bradford said. The outfitters say applying the minimum wage to their businesses will drive up costs for them and customers because rafting guides, typically paid a flat fee per trip, spend several days at a time on the job.
“I don’t think anyone sets out, I certainly didn’t, to sue the federal government and the Department of Labor and the current administration,” Bradford said. “It’s not an ideal way to go, but we were left with little options.”
The Department of Labor referred questions about the lawsuit to the U.S. Justice Department, which will represent the agency. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Lawyers for Bradford and the outfitters’ association argue that the president doesn’t have the authority to set minimum wages. In addition, Bradford and other business people who have permits to use federal lands are not federal contractors, said Caleb Kruckenberg,an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.
“They actually pay the Forest Service or the (Bureau of Land Management) for the privilege of using federal land, and that’s not government contracting,” Kruckenberg said.
The Biden administration said raising the minimum wage to $15 from $10.95 will improve the economic security of workers and “narrow racial and gender disparities in income.” The rule reverses the Trump administration’s exemption of recreational services on federal lands from the minimum wage.
Outdoor recreation is an important part of Colorado’s economy. It contributed a record $12.2 billion to the state’s gross domestic product in 2019 and $9.6 billion in 2020.
Commercial rafting’s economic impact in the state was $184.9 million in 2019. The total dropped to $148.7 million in 2020 because of a late start to the season and COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report by the Colorado River Outfitters Association.
“Although the suit might initially be viewed as an antiguide pay increase action, it is not,” the Colorado River Outfitters Association said in a statement to members about the decision to sue. “We maintain that in the long run, our employees will be adversely affected by this new rule.”
In a letter to his employees, Bradford said the business fully supports fair wages for guides, but paying people by the hour rather than the trip would significantly increase operating costs for multiday outings.
“The concern for my clients is what happens when you apply an overtime rule 24 hours a day to a multiday trip,” Kruckenberg said. “It’s not just $15 an hour, it’s time and a half once you hit 40 hours, which is two days into the trip.”
Bradford, who started his business in 1998 in Buena Vista, said he will have to consider going to four-day work weeks or rotating guides on trips stretching over several days and nights. He said has 250 to 300 employees, many of whom are seasonal.
“If I had to pay a 24-hour pay period, that would drive costs through the roof,” Bradford said. “And then families can’t afford to do this and we’re in a situation where only the wealthy can afford to do this.
“I really don’t feel the federal government understands what we do and the ramifications of such a blanket policy,” he added.
